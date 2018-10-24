Exhibitions
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Oct. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of more than 20 area school art teachers, and Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, sponsored by CapEd Credit Union and Professional Frame. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display through Nov. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“The World and All That’s In It” by Laurel Lake McGuire, with works on display through October at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. The exhibit is an exploration in watercolor portraying the beauty in the natural world all around us and the wonders we see when we really look. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit explores the many ways Americans participate in democracy. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Free guided exhibition tours, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open through Nov. 3 on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Haunted maze, 8 p.m. to closing Oct. 26, 27 and 31, with admission $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze is open through Oct. 27 across the street from CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger. Info: Chance Munns, 208-732-6431 or cmunns@csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Program/TF
Presentation by Cristy Nickel, author of Code Red Revolution and founder of Code Red Nutrition and Lifestyle, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Building, 315 Falls Ave. Meet other Code Red leaders and certified coaches. Free admission to the presentation and question-and-answer session. Code Red Revolution books, Code Red cookbooks and companion workbooks are available for purchase. Also free wristbands for children. Backstage passes are available at coderedlifestyle.com/VIP to meet Nickel, get a picture, and for a book signing.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. This session of the reading and discussion series features “The Shallows” by Nicholas Carr, with guest scholar Clark Draney of CSI. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Bruin High Players perform “The Government Inspector” by Oded Gross at 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 2-3 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Dance performance/TF
CSI Stage Door Series will present “Project Flux: Sentences” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Project Flux director Lydia Sakolsky-Basquill attended the creative writing classes taught by CSI instructor Shane Brown during the past year at the Idaho Department of Corrections state penitentiary. Inspired by that experience and the inmates’ writing, she choreographed a dance performance for Project Flux, a Boise contemporary dance company, that explores regret, longing, redemption, and life behind bars. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshops” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises, discuss craft and share new work. The focus is to create new writing rather than critiquing manuscripts. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author. The cost for each writing workshop is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4301-4345 E. 3700 N. General admission is $5. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. First lesson is free, then a $3 suggested donation per lesson. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Info: 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Youth party/TF
Hallo-teen Party for students in sixth through 12th grades, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The party includes games, treats and costume contest. Free. 208-733-2964.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s comic book is James Stokoe’s “Aliens: Dead Orbit.” Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Theater/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Bruin High Players perform “The Government Inspector” by Oded Gross at 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
Lecture/TF
“Inside the United Nations” presentation by Peter Gallo, 7 p.m. in the CSI Taylor Building, room 276. Gallo speaks about his experiences from working at the United Nations. Gallo, a qualified lawyer in criminal international law, was recruited by the United Nations as an investigator in the Office of International Oversight Services. Donations are welcome. Info: Liz Niccum, 208-732-5262.
Halloween show/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department’s Halloween Show, 8 p.m. at Canyon Ridge’s auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show is based on a student-written play from the school’s theater department four years ago. Learn about the corrupt institution that is the Portia Corporation. Tickets are $7 general admission and $5 for students with student ID, and are available at the door.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department presents “Trick or Treat” by Tim Kelly, 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Ski swap/Burley
Pomerelle Ski Swap to benefit Pomerelle Ski Patrol, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave. Public consignments welcome; drop off items Oct. 24. 208-678-5869.
Books/Hailey
Friends of Hailey Public Library book and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Community Campus on Fox Acres Road. Gently-used books, CDs and DVDs available. Free admission. Info: haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com.
Workshop/Hailey
“Etching on Plexiglass” Craft Series workshop with linocut printmaker Laurel MacDonald, 6 to 9 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. The process is an introduction to etching without the chemicals and acids of traditional etching. Students transfer images from photos or drawings onto plexiglass with a stylus and then print with oil-based ink. No prior experience in printmaking is necessary. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Oct. 26
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open 1 to 10 p.m. Friday on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West; admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Haunted maze, 7 p.m. to closing Oct. 26; admission $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Painting/TF
“Autumn Leaves in Watercolor” painting class with artist Leslie Redhead, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Full Moon Gallery at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Cost is $35 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $45 for nonmembers. Fee includes supplies and refreshments.
Cooking class/TF
“No Tricks, Just Treats” Cake Decorating 101 with Kaylee McKay, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Decorate a small cake, while learning the basics and the how-to tips of frosting. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Theater/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Bruin High Players perform “The Government Inspector” by Oded Gross at 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Halloween show/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department’s Halloween Show, 8 p.m. at Canyon Ridge’s auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 general admission and $5 for students with student ID, and are available at the door.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Nov. 2-3, and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, 29-31 and Nov. 1 at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Fest, music/Buhl
October Fall Festival, 5 to 11 p.m. at Mimi’s Saddlehorn Event Center, 289 Clear Springs Road. Features music by Jim Crawford from 5 to 7 p.m. and the Quicksilver band from 8 to 11 p.m., along with vendors during the festival. No cover. 208-543-2721.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department presents “Trick or Treat” by Tim Kelly, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Ski swap/Burley
Pomerelle Ski Swap to benefit Pomerelle Ski Patrol, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave.
Books/Hailey
Friends of Hailey Public Library book and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Community Campus on Fox Acres Road. Free admission.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, with hauntings from 7 to 11 p.m. at 4301-4345 E. 3700 N. General admission is $5 and a Saturday night ticket is $10. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Music/Jackpot
Neal McCoy, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Halloween fest/Jerome
Second annual Boofest, 6 to 9 p.m. at Comfort Inn & Suites, 379 Crossroads Point Blvd. Features an indoor carnival, games, costume contest for children ages 2-12, and trick or treating. Free.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Race/TF
Annual Great Pumpkin 5K and Youth Challenge, presented by CSI’s cross country team, in front of the CSI Desert building. Registration begins at 9 a.m. on race day, with the Youth Challenge one-mile race at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K race at 10 a.m. for all ages. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $10 for youth. Prizes awarded in each age group. Pre-register at www.bluecirclesports.com. Free chili for participants and their families after the races. Costumes are optional for both races. Info: Lindsey Anderson, CSI head cross country coach, at 208-732-6837 or landerson@csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West; admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Haunted maze, 7 p.m. to closing Oct. 27, with admission $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Reptile fest/TF
Creepy Crawly Day featuring reptiles and insects on display, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. across the street from the Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Halloween fest/TF
Trick-or-Treat Main Street, 2 to 4 p.m. along Main Avenue between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street in downtown Twin Falls. The event is presented by Twin Falls downtown merchants. Free. Info: Susan Hall, 208-735-1105.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Bruin High Players perform “The Government Inspector” by Oded Gross at 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and the cost is $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Halloween show/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department’s Halloween Show, 8 p.m. at Canyon Ridge’s auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 general admission and $5 for students with student ID, and are available at the door.
Fest, music/TF
Halloween party at Elevation 486, 195 River Vista Place. Doors open at 9 p.m. Entertainment by Music Monkey Productions, a costume contest and giveaways. Tickets are $10 in advance or $13 at the door.
Fest, music/TF
Halloween party, 9 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ages 21 and older. DJ music, dancing, a costume contest and giveaways. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Nov. 2-3, and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, 29-31 and Nov. 1 at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department presents “Trick or Treat” by Tim Kelly, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Ski swap/Burley
Pomerelle Ski Swap to benefit Pomerelle Ski Patrol, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, with hauntings from 7 to 11 p.m. at 4301-4345 E. 3700 N. General admission is $5 and a Saturday night ticket is $10. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Music/Jackpot
Neal McCoy, 8 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Halloween Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Wear costumes and compete for prizes. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Also bring a new toy or canned food to be donated to a local charity. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Fest/Ketchum
Nightmare on Main Street Pre-Halloween Party, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Ketchum. Features music by DJ Locomotive, and a costume contest at 10 p.m.
Presentation/Rupert
Minidoka County Historical Society meeting and presentation, 1 p.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, 99 E. Baseline Road. The program includes the unveiling of the digitized newspaper collection for early 1900s, with the first half of the newspapers ready for public viewing and research. Free. 208-436-0336.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle through Nov.1 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Raffle tickets available before and after worship services Oct. 28 and during the week when the church is open. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Drawing to be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Our Savior Lutheran Church; you don’t need to be present to win. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. 208-420-5147.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 29
Auditions/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre’s auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 7 p.m. at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 539 Pole Line Road E. Casting is for adults and children ages 5 and older. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Vera C. O’Leary Middle School auditorium. Info: facebook.com/magicvalleylittletheatre.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance/TF
CSI dance department’s annual performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” 4:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Feature students work, CSI Choir with a medley of spooky songs, short films, and “Thriller.” After the show, children will receive Halloween candy and also have a chance to take pictures with the performers. Costumes are welcome. Free admission (suggested donation $5).
Film/Rupert
“We Sagebrush Folks: Annie Pike Greenwood’s Idaho,” presented by Idaho Public Television with a free showing of the “Idaho Experience” documentary, 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Idahoptv.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Rhythm Future Quartet, 7:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts winter performing arts series. The jazz ensemble is led by violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli, along with guitarist Max O’Rourke and bassist Greg Loughman, performing lyrical arrangements of Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions. Tickets are $25 for Sun Valley Center members and $35 for nonmembers and premium tickets are $50 and $60, at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491. Student seating is $12.50 and $25. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees.
Next week
Stories/TF
Halloween storytime and trick-or-treating, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Costumes are welcome. Free. 208-733-2964.
Youth party/TF
Children’s Halloween Party, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Costumes are welcome. Free. 208-733-2964.
Haunted/TF
Twin Falls Rotary After Hours’ Harry Potter-theme Haunted Mazes, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features two mazes, with a toddler friendly (not scary) open maze for children up to 5, and a second haunted maze of Hogwart’s Castle for ages 5 and older, including parents. Also children’s games and races with prizes, a coloring table, face painting, and trick or treat bags with candy and other prizes. Cost is $3 per person and/or a school supply from the lists. The event helps with school supplies, field trips and hygiene items for students in need in the Twin Falls area. Lists can be found at http://rotaryafterhours.com/halloween-maze/ or on the Rotary’s Facebook page.
Fest/TF
Trunk or Treat event, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a DJ and dance floor, food, and free hot chocolate, followed by Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Free. 208-736-0727.
Fest/TF
Magic Valley YMCA Trek and Treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd. Games, candy and hot beverages. Donations of candy or small prizes accepted. Free admission. 208-733-4384.
Haunted/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze’s haunted maze, 7 p.m. to closing Oct. 31 on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 2-3 at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Fest/Hailey
Hailey Halloween Hoopla with trick or treating at local merchants, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street. Also Wood River Key Club and Kiwanis’ Halloween costume contest for all ages, 3:15 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre. Free. Info: Hailey and Wood River Valley Chamber, 208-788-3484.
Trunk treat/Jerome
Jerome’s Community Main Street Trunk-or-Treat, presented by Jerome Spirit Committee, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on East Main Street between Lincoln Avenue to Adams Street.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. No class on Nov. 22. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free film screening of “Dawnland” by Adam Mazo and Ben Pender-Cudlip, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows with Cynthia Caddy, a practicing social worker since 1988. The film is the story of the first government-sanctioned reconciliation commission in the U.S., investigating the impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities. The documentary is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “The Other Side of Everything” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary by Serbian screenwriter-director Mila Turajlic had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s book sale Nov. 1-3 at the library, 100 First Ave. E. The event includes Nov. 1, an “early bird” sale, 5 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 2, books sold by the bag and also a bake sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 3, bag sales and bake sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book prices are $1 for hardcovers and 20 to 50 cents for paperbacks, or $5 for a bag of books.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 5-6 and 8-10 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The play tells the story of an immigrant family and celebrates their pioneering spirit, courage, and commitment to family, faith and beliefs. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 2 through Nov. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. No class on Nov. 23. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
First Friday music, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Bar J Wranglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Twin Falls High School’s Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a pre-show features Jacobson Fiddle and Guitar Studio. Tickets are $15 and are available at Vicker’s Western Store in Twin Falls and Ace Hardware in Gooding. Proceeds go to the O’Leary Middle School band instrument scholarship program. Sponsored by KMVT.
Workshop/Hailey
“The Magic of Monoprint without a Press” Craft Series workshop with printmaker Amy Nack, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Learn techniques to pull a portfolio of highly developed, multilayered prints and enhance the prints by incorporating hand-printed papers. Nack is founder of Wingtip Press Printmaking Studio in Boise. No prior experience in printmaking is necessary. Cost is $40 for Sun Valley Center members and $50 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hansen
“James and the Giant Peach Jr.” performance, presented by Hansen Schools grades 2-8, at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the school, 550 S. Main St. Free admission. Food donations of perishable or nonperishable items also accepted for the community food pantry in the elementary school.
Workshop/TF
“Preparing to Turn 65” boot camp, presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the CSI Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave. Topics include Medicare, supplemental insurance, Social Security benefits, retirement costs, assistance programs for seniors, and Office on Aging programs. Free admission; pre-registration isn’t required. All ages are welcome. Information: PFNFInc.com or 208-423-9036.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at Our Savior Lutheran Church Harvest Festival, 364 Carriage Lane N. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffle drawing will be at 2:30 p.m.; you don’t need to be present to win. Advent calendars are also for sale. 208-420-5147.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/TF
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley’s chili cook-off and fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. Sample a variety of chili made by Magic Valley cooks. Dinner includes a sample of each entry, a bowl of chili and toppings, cornbread, coleslaw and a beverage. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children age 5 and younger get to eat for free. Pre-sale tickets are available at StantonMV.org or 208-734-7472. All funds raised to benefit Stanton Healthcare.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s annual quarter auction, noon Nov. 3 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lunch at noon with hot potato bar and chili with all the fixings, followed by the quarter auction with prizes and silent auction at 1 p.m. Tickets at the door: $5 a person or $20 per family. 208-324-5642.
Music/TF
Lincoln Elementary School’s Veteran’s Day concert, 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Twin Falls High School’s Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Fifth-graders performs patriotic songs, and local musicians Gary and Cindy Braun also perform. Community members, veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces, firefighters and police officers are invited to attend. The audience is encouraged to wear red, white or blue. For information, call the school at 208-733-1321.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents EmiSunshine at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has appeared on the “Today Show,” the Grand Ole Opry more than a dozen times and “Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey.” Her music has been described as a blend of roots music with Americana, bluegrass, gospel, country and blues. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.