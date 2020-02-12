Exhibitions
Art /TF
“Refresh Your Space” exhibition is on display for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Open house: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15. Featuring Full Moon Gallery artists and guest artist, custom clockmaker Robert D. Jackman. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and new member Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 734-2787.
Art/TF
Regional High School Art Show with work on display through March 28 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a poster exhibit courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program, on display through March 21, at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West” exhibit is on display throughout March, in the Community Library foyer, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families relate to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall also hosts “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits are open for viewing during the library's regular hours. Free. Comlib.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program A, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Museum of Art presents short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at svmoa.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Garden class/TF
Idaho Victory Garden Course, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19, at the University of Idaho Extension, Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600. Six hands-on classes that prepares your family to grow, eat and preserve fresh, healthy food. Cost is $45 a person or first family member, plus $5 for each additional family member enrolled. Register: 208-734-9590 or andywest@uidaho.edu.
Youth party/TF
Teen Un-Valentine's Day Party, 4:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Activities include crafts, games and snacks for teens in sixth through 12th grades. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music celebration/TF
“Strong Women of Early Idaho,” a musical celebration with Idaho folklorist and musician Gary Eller, director of the Idaho Songs Project, 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. An evening of music and history with Eller performing forgotten songs about a few strong women of Idaho's early days. Light refreshments. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Fundraiser/Jerome
German sausage and pancake supper, 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 N. Davis St. This is the 48th anniversary supper. Freewill offering. Information: 208-324-2842.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 a.m. at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program B, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Tickets are $10 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at svmoa.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Libraries.
Friday, Feb. 14
Art reception/TF
“Refresh Your Space” exhibition open house for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, 5 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery artists and guest artist, custom clockmaker Robert D. Jackman, and welcoming new gallery artist member Pegan Venzon-Cook. Refreshments. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 734-2787.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m.; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Dancing/Burley
Valentine’s Dance, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcome. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Museum of Art, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Art reception/TF
“Refresh Your Space” exhibition open house for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Refreshments. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 734-2787.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Karen (Hirai) Olen at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. She was born in the Minidoka Relocation Camp, raised near the settlement of Curry and attended Union School. Olen shares her family story about growing up in the rural community and the impact it continues to make on her life. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Ski joring/Bellevue
Annual Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, produced by the Wood Extreme Ski Joring Association, starting at noon at 81 Browning Lane. Winners are based on the combined overall score for both days. This year’s races include a couple’s division and stick horse races for ages 10 and younger. The event also features concessions by Smokey Bone BBQ and a raffle to support a nonprofit. A team auction starts at 6:30 p.m. at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill. To compete, sign-up from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mahoney’s. Bring chairs but no dogs. Admission is $5 per spectator, children 12 and younger are admitted for free. A portion of the fees will be donated to the Wood River High School Rodeo Team.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot with registration at 9 a.m. indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Features a Hit the Heart money shoot with a 20-lane shooting line; shoot the course twice. Children 11 and younger will have targets set at 25 yards or less. Daily shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Open house/Heyburn
OATS Family Center’s open house, noon to 5 p.m. at 911 South Highway 30. The nonprofit center provides counseling with a variety of services for those in need and has been serving the Mini-Cassia area for more than 12 years. The public is invited and snacks will be served. Info: Sally Hall, 208-670-3116 or shall@oatsfamilycenter.org.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8. 208-944-9617.
Workshop/Ketchum
Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Novice and experienced trackers of all ages are welcome. Bring snowshoes, warm clothes and water. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333 or alisa@ercsv.org.
Fundraiser/Rupert
Rupert Elks Stockman’s feed, 6:30 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. The event also features a silent auction, music and dancing. Dinner tickets are $30.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club's Valentine Dance, 7:30 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Mainstream dancing with two rounds between tips. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink. Bring your own mat.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Ski joring/Bellevue
Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, produced by the Wood Extreme Ski Joring Association, continues at noon at 81 Browning Lane. Awards party is at 5:30 p.m. at 7 Fuego restaurant, Bellevue. Admission is $5 per spectator, children 12 and younger are admitted for free.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot continues with registration at 9 a.m. indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Jerome
Colt Ford, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Ford’s sixth studio album, named “Love Hope Faith,” is a follow-up to his “Thanks for Listening” in 2014. Tickets are $30 and are available at jerometickets.com.
Monday, Feb. 17
You have free articles remaining.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 28. Info: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Ketchum
International Guitar Night, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features guest host Mike Dawes from England, Cenk Erdogan from Turkey, jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli from Finland and Hawaiian Slack Key master Jim Kimo West. Tickets are sold out for 7 p.m. show. Limited tickets for 4:30 p.m. performance. Svmoa.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Cooking class/TF
“Spätzle Noodles & More” cooking class, 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. It’s a type of seasoned pasta or dumpling-style dough made with fresh eggs and found in the cuisines of southern Germany and Austria, Switzerland and Hungary, among others. Learn to make the classic German-style spätzle. Cost is $50. Register: 208-733-5477.
Class/TF
Conversational Spanish for beginners or those needing a refresher course, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19 through May 14, in the CSI Shields Building Room 105. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases by conversing with each other and also learn about the Hispanic culture. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Book talk/Hailey
“Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The discussion features a Heritage theme, “The Deer Camp” by Dean Kuipers. Free. To register, contact Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Workshop/Hailey
Winter open studio session for figure drawing, 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will also be available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The production is directed by Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and features company artist Claudia McCain (Janine) and Alexis Ulrich (Zoe). The play includes adult themes. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Also a “Second Night 24” preview at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the theater; tickets are $24. Svmoa.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Be Kind” by Pat Zietlow-Miller, 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 7 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Directed by Ivan Hardcastle, with music director Tyler Rands and choreographer Rachael Gerloch. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Pottery/Burley
“Pottery Workshop” for ages 16 and older, 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 20 through April 23, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Instructor is DeAnn Goodwin. Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing a personal style using clay. Check with instructor for open studio periods. Cost is $60, plus supplies ($20 for clay). Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Cooking class/Burley
“Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget” with five sessions of different menus at CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Choose individual sessions or the complete series: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 20, 27, March 19, 26 and April 2. Instructor is Rick Parker. Learn to make easy meals, including tomato-basil soup, creamed peas and potatoes, gravies without the packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes, powdered milk yogurt, blenderized whole-wheat pancakes and more. Supplies are provided. Each session’s fee is $15, plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor, or $65 for complete series, plus $20 supply fee. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Cooking class/Burley
“Dinner In An Instant: Just the Basics” class for ages 16 and older, 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Instructor is Becky Hutchings. Prepare and sample recipes made in an Instant Pot, including pressure cooker chicken lazone, broccoli, and rice pudding. Participants can bring an apron (not required) and their Instant Pot if they have questions about the machine. Cost is $35; limited to 15. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Presentation/Jerome
"Prohibition" conversation with Russel Tremayne of CSI, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” by Dan Okrent. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Fest/TF
Japanese Wine Pairing, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Features pairing of four Japanese bites with unique wines. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Friends of Minidoka. Cost is $25 a person. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and Feb. 28; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” Guest conductor and percussion soloist David Eyler of Concordia College performs marimba and tympani concertos, and conducts Wagner’s ‘Die Meistersinger Prelude.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 10 p.m. Feb. 21 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents Eleanor Burgess’ “The Niceties” for opening night, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The play includes a pre-show lecture by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and a post-show reception. Also productions at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29 and March 4-7. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Dave Heidemann at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Heidemann’s presentation will be about Winchester products (except the firearms). He has been collecting these items for many years and will share his knowledge. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 29; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Hagerman
Hagerman Volunteer Firefighters’ annual chili cook-off and raffle, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the American Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. All-you-can-eat chili and baked potato bar; cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12 or $25 per family. Also a no-host bar. Chili must be entered by 5 p.m. to qualify for the cook-off; prizes awarded for the best chili. Info: Chief Peterson, 208-539-6546, or Stephanie Aslett, 208-404-3694.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night offers a pre-show happy half-hour. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or svmoa.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance and musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bow regular dance, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Snowshoe hike/Arco
Snowshoe ranger-led hike with Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Craters of the Moon National Park, 1274 Craters Loop. Meet at 7:15 a.m. at the Hailey Park and Ride Lot at River and Bullion streets to carpool, then depart at 7:25 a.m. for Craters of the Moon. If meeting at the national park, arrive at 8:45 a.m. at the visitors’ center. Explore animal tracks and learn about winter wildlife and plant adaptations. Snowshoeing hike may be strenuous; limited to adults and children over 10. Snowshoes and poles are necessary. Also bring lunch, water and appropriate footwear and outerwear. The event is free; preregistration is required: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
Movie/Paul
Movie Night, featuring showing of “Overcomer,” 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. Free admission for families. Refreshments will be served. Info: Tracy at 208-431-1494.
Dance class/TF
East Coast Swing class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 25 through March 17, in the CSI Gym 304. The class focuses on the basics of East Coast swing and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Burley
“Google Photos II: Intermediate Google Photos/Albums and Sharing," 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A25. Instructor is Amy Christopherson. Workshop is for ages 12 and older. In “Google Photos I,” participants found and organized photos on the Google cloud. In “Google Photos II,” they learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Fee is $20. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Dinner/Burley
Annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. Everyone is welcome. 208-678-5131.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Green Grass, Running Water” by Thomas King at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Always in Season” by Jacqueline Olive, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free slice of pizza will be served. A moderated discussion follows with Justin L. Vipperman, instructor at College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University and an American West historian. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Dinner/Burley
Mardi Gras Dinner, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. The event includes music by the Burley High School Jazz Band and a costume contest. Ticket information is available by calling 208-878-8646, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of the “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” film, presented by the National Park Service, at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. The film was produced by North Shore Productions. A discussion follows with Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation at Minidoka National Historic Site. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Dinner/Wendell
Annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main St. Cost is by donation.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Arts tour/Ketchum
Junior Patrons Circle’s After-Hours Tour of the arts exhibition “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit,” 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. Attendees can also participate in the museum’s makerspace. Art Therapist and Enrichment Educator Jordyn Dooley leads guests through a sculpture project inspired by artist Leslie Dill. Templates will be available for inspiration, and materials will be provided for the project. Free admission. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Music fest/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival Winter Series, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Admission is free; reservations are recommended at svmusicfestival.org.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriett Beecher Stowe at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season theme, “Gems of the Magic Valley,” noon Feb. 28 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Earl Gilmartin, co-owner of Commercial Creamery in Jerome. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Music/TF
Aaron Golay, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 28 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Shauna Robinson at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Robinson will speak about the Brose House property, south of Hansen. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Square and Round Dance Association’s special registration dance Feb. 29 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive, with guest caller Steve Hadley. Pre-plus starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by mainstream with rounds at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. The dance is free for those registered for the 2020 Idaho State Festival or if registering the night of the dance. Cost is $8 per person for others not registering.
Fundraiser/TF
South Central Community Action Partnership’s 11th annual Empty Bowls event at 6 p.m. March 3 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m., with gourmet soups and breads from local restaurants and bakeries. The Mardi Gras evening includes live music, dancing, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 at sccap-id.org or $25 at the door. Sponsor tables are available for $300, with seating for eight. The fundraiser benefits SCCAP’s food programs. Info: Sharon Garvey at 208-733-9351 or sharon@sccap-id.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.