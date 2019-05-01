Art/TF
Annual CSI Student Art Show is on display through May 11 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, through May 22, at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and stories based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features work by contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin, Marcos Ramirez Erre, David Taylor, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, and Marie Watt. Guided exhibition tour at 5:30 p.m. May 16 at the Sun Valley Center. A tour follows at the Community Library’s Regional History Museum with “Who Writes History? Frontier Voice, Native Realities” exhibition that examines the coexistence of Native Americans and non-native newcomers to the Wood River Valley in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, May 1
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Magic Valley Mall next to Hobby Lobby. Start with learning the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country music, noon at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. Information: 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. A man is robbed of his power and wealth and his enemies have left him on a distant island, but Prospero is a magician and able to control the elements. When a sail appears on the horizon, he creates a magical storm and wrecks the ship, washing his enemies up on the shore to find themselves lost on a fantastical island. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students, and free for CSI students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series features Curtis Evans, education coordinator for the Peregrine Fund, with live raptors at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Evans is also a raptor trainer and has been recognized by the International Association of Avian Trainers and Educators for his work with an American Kestrel. The Peregrine Fund, based in Boise, works worldwide to prevent raptor extinctions and protect areas of high raptor conservation value. Free admission. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Thursday, May 2
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Gathering/TF, Buhl
National Day of Prayer community events at noon at Twin Falls City Park and at 6 p.m. at the Buhl High School football field at Seventh Avenue North and Main Street. The Pray for America theme is “Love One Another.” Info: 208-420-0206 (Twin Falls event) and 208-731-4859 (Buhl event).
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 2 through May 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students, and free for CSI students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department and West End Theatre Co. present the musical “Oh Horrors, It’s Murder” by Michael Carleton, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. It’s an audience participation musical murder mystery, Tickets at the door will be $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s spring book early-bird sale, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Proceeds go to help support the Jerome library.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7 to 9 p.m. May 2 and 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Angela Williams directs the musical. Come prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script. Auditions are for children ages 11 and older and for adults. An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children. They discover the car has magical properties to float and take flight, but trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst wants the magic car for himself. Performances will be July 11-13, 15-16, 18-20, 22-23 and 25-27.
Friday, May 3
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Magic Valley Mall next to Hobby Lobby. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Celebration/TF
Arbor Day celebration, 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, west of Twin Falls. Three trees will be planted on the museum grounds and the Buhl Rotary Club will give away 100 seedlings. Free admission and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, May 3 through May 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening artist in honor of Mother’s Day, 5:30 to 8 p.m. downtown at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E., featuring the work of award-winning, nationally acclaimed artist Jan Cicle. She was a teacher of music and drama at California school districts from 1956 to 1973 and also a teacher of oil painting and drawing in Twin Falls and the Paciﬁc Northwest from 1976 until her passing in 2010. Cicle’s work won many juried art shows and she won the Idaho State Ducks Unlimited Sponsor Artist of the Year Award in 2001-02. Free refreshments.
Music/TF
Blaze and Kelly, Boise recording artists, 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W., along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Games/TF
Community bingo, 6 p.m. at Bridgeview Estates Independent and Assisted Living, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Also a chance to win prizes. Free. 208-736-3933.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance show/TF
CSI Dance Department presents “An Evening of Dance” with new works from the season, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations are welcome to the David Croasdaile Dance Endowment providing dance scholarships and training.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Tempest” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students, and free for CSI students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department and West End Theatre Co. present the musical “Oh Horrors, It’s Murder” by Michael Carleton, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets at the door will be $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Dinner/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, ham, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s spring book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Also a bake sale. Books will also be sold by the bag ($5 for a grocery-sack full). Proceeds go to help support the Jerome library.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off U.S. 93. No cover.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
Workshop/TF
The 3 F Words for Working Moms workshop on finance, food and fitness, 9 a.m. to noon in the Great Room at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Tips, techniques and strategies for working moms and their families. Presentations on finance by Mariana Fieraru, licensed tax professional; food discussion by Jill Skeem, certified macrobiotic counselor and chef; and fitness, with Robin Dober, certified Pilates instructor. Cost is $68. Register at obileadershiptraining.com/workshops.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Ceremony/TF
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Awards Ceremony, 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Art contest winners will be announced. Refreshments. Info: Magic Valley Arts Council, 208-734-2787.
Festival/TF
Latino Fest, presented by South Central Chapter of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulate of Boise, 2 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue and Hansen Street East. The diverse cultural event features regional folkloric dancers representing regions in Mexico and the Somos Perú presentation, with music and choreography from South America; Boise’s Mariachi Alma de México; Magic Valley-based Reserva Especial; and the Internacional Sonora Dinamita. Food booths include dishes from Mexico, Central America and Peru. The entertainment is offered for free.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students, and free for CSI students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Recital/TF
CSI Music Department’s Honors Recital, 2 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features outstanding music students performing on trumpet, cello, guitar, piano, voice and the Student String Chamber Ensemble, with the music of Bach, Brahms, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Debussy and others. Also a presentation for Music Student of the Year award. Performing are Marissa Crofts, Mason Wittman, Annette Hansen, Alex Hudson, Allie Myers, Andrew Coleman, Jeremiah Acosta, Tanner Brooks, Nick Overton, Anna Turner, Arika Gourley and Monica Carillo-Casas. They are students of CSI music faculty George Halsell, Michael Frew, Sue Miller, Megan Slade and Serena Jenkins Clark. Suggested $5 donation to the music scholarship fund. A reception follows the performance.
Music/TF
Black & Blue Brothers, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Gospel music/Buhl
Nashville-based New Legacy Project, formerly Blackwood Legacy, 7 p.m. at Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Ave. The Christian artists blend southern-gospel harmonies with contemporary worship. Free admission. 208-543-5559.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department and West End Theatre Co. present the musical “Oh Horrors, It’s Murder” by Michael Carleton, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets at the door will be $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Workshop/Burley
Free boater safety class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Learn about boater safety, including navigational rules, safe operations, water survival and legal requirements for operating a boat. Graduates receive a proof-of-completion card and also a $50 gift certificate. Presented by Cassia sheriff’s office, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Water Sports. Pre-registration is required: 208-878-9358 or 208-678-5869.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Spring Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Free admission. Info: JeromeMusicBoosters@gmail.com.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s spring book sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Also a bake sale. Books will be sold by the bag ($5 for a grocery-sack full). Proceeds go to help support the Jerome library.
Sunday, May 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Barbecue/Pine
Annual Camp Wilson barbecue, 1 to 3 p.m. at 2449 N. Pine Featherville Road. Meal tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and children 12 or younger. Meal and raffle tickets are available at the gate. The Camp Wilson committee uses the proceeds to fund local high school senior scholarships as well as scholarships and donations to other local youth organizations. Info: CampwilsonBBQ@gmail.com.
Monday, May 6
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, May 6 through May 20, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, May 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7 through May 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Madrigals Ensemble’s “Mad About…The Beatles,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. The ensemble presents a “Magical Mystery Tour” through some of the most beloved music from the group synonymous with the “British Invasion,” in modern a cappella settings. The selections include “Blackbird,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be,” “Penny Lane” and “In My Life.” Admission is free; donations to the CSI Madrigals Fund are welcome.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. May 8 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Seniors series/TF
Savvy Senior Series, 3 p.m. May 8 at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N. First topic of the series is “Home Owner Scams” presented by Vicki Brunyer of Berkshire Hathaway Realtors. A different program is featured each month on the second Wednesday through October. Free and open to the public. Refreshments. For reservations: Connie at 208-308-4751 at least 24 hours in advance.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 8 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Workshop/Hailey
Spring open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. May 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series will feature a Zoo Idaho program on animal adaptations at 6 p.m. May 8 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Zoo Idaho is on 25 acres in Pocatello and is home to nearly 150 animals, with many from the Intermountain West that were orphaned or injured. Free admission for all ages. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Sponge Painting, 10 to 11 a.m. May 9 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. May 10, and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Backyard Homesteaders Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 10-11 at Tubbs Berry Farm, 1250 South Park Ave. W. Learn how to make bread, jam, goat cheese, soap and quilts, and also spin wool, prune trees, landscape with native plants and more. Cost is $35 for a one-day pass and $49 for a two-day pass. Kids 17 and younger admitted for free with a paid adult. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. May 10 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon May 11 and May 25 at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road.
Astronomy/TF
Astronomy Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Activities include make-and-take astronomy projects with water bottle rockets and more, and free solar viewing in the Centennial Observatory (weather permitting). 208-732-6655 or csi.edu/herrett.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. May 11; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on ravioli cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. May 11 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and stuff the dough. Cost is $50; register at 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Reverend Hylton, 6 to 9 p.m. May 11 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight, May 11 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Boat safety/Jerome
Boat safety inspections, hosted by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Department, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at 138 Bridon Way, across from Les Schwab. Free. Information: sheriff’s office at 208-595-3300.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Mother’s Day spaghetti dinner, presented by Scout Troops 139 and 1139, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 12 at the Jerome Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St. Menu includes spaghetti, salad and dessert. Cost is $7 per person or $25 for family of four. Proceeds go to support the troops’ summer camp and other training events.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. May 14. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Aviation in Idaho” with David Valentine, Idaho Power archaeologist, 7:30 p.m. May 14 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. May 14 on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. May 15 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael, 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Lights show/TF
Lights & Lasers showings, 10 p.m. May 15-18 at Shoshone Falls. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities and food vendors. Tickets are $12 general admission for ages 13 and older, and $6 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. The May 18 show and all VIP platform seats are sold out. Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com. Shuttle buses depart from the River Christian Fellowship Church parking lot, 4002 N. 3300 E.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Commonwealth School’s middle and high school students perform Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m. May 16 and May 17 at the Filer Middle School. The younger class performs a 15-minute “Midsummer Night’s Dream” before the main play. Free. Donations accepted.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, a quarterly wine event, 6 p.m. May 17 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A tasting tour of Argentina with four wines that are paired with some Argentinian bites. Cost is $25; register at 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. May 17, and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Bird fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Bird Festival is May 17-19, featuring more than 24 field, catamaran or white water rafting trips, 18 field hosts, two keynote speakers and a Saturday evening banquet. Other activities open to the public, 11 a.m. May 17 to 5 p.m. May 18, including Festival Marketplace, kid’s free “make a birdhouse chime” table, Friday afternoon meet and greet, Friday evening Barn Owl Project keynote speaker with live owl, Saturday noon student entertainment, and Saturday afternoon Birds of Prey presentation with live birds. Register for field and boat trips at hagermanbirdfestival.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. May 18; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/Hailey
Hailey’s Arborfest celebration, 10 a.m. May 18 at Roberta McKercher Park, with music, bouncy forest, seedling handout, information, food, drinks, vendors, and a fun run. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., followed by proclamation reading at 11 a.m., and a fun run at 11:30 a.m., with registration at 10 a.m. Haileyidaho.com.
Bike ride/Hailey
Biking for Mental Wellness StigmaFree Ride, presented by National Alliance on Mental Illness–Wood River Valley. The ride goes along the Wood River Trail Bike Path. Check-in from 9 to 11 a.m. May 18 with bike rides beginning at Wood River YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, or at the Blaine County Recreation District’s Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Costumes are welcome. Prizes will be awarded. Suggested donation is $25 for individual riders or $100 for a team of six goes to support NAMI’s free community support groups. Haileyidaho.com.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6-8 p.m. May 18 at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6-7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students; a contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style), 7-8 p.m.; and music by “The Acrasians,” a Treasure Valley based string band. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Rehearsal/Burley
Choir practice for patriotic program, sponsored by Burley Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. Sundays, beginning May 19, at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Ages 14 and older are welcome. The performance will be June 30. Info: Colleen Wood, 208-678-3652.
Art/TF
Art opening for the Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit, 7 to 9 p.m. May 21 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Grilling with marinades cooking class with Carrie Richins, 6 p.m. May 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is garlic herb marinated shrimp, buttermilk-herb marinated chicken and Korean-style marinated steak. Cost is $40; register at 208-733-5477.
