Events calendar

“Exploring Mandalas” teen workshop with Kate O’Brien, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. June 25 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for students in sixth through 12th grade to explore different techniques to make mandalas. O’Brien is a middle school art teacher and mixed media artist. Tickets are sold out. To be placed on a waitlist, call 208-726-9491.

Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 25 with the first walk in Ketchum. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost of each program is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Other bird walks are July 23 and Aug. 20. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.