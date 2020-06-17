Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s “Regional Watercolor Exhibit” is on display through June 30 in the lobby of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Visa Place, featuring work by artists in the region. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art reception/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s artist reception and open house for the “Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit, 1 to 6 p.m. June 25 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “Free Play” exhibition, focusing on the importance of play, is on display through July 2 at 191 Fifth St. E. Public hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors must wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. Information: svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 17
Storytime/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “Cosplay and Superheroes.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Webinar/Boise
Climate Hero Workshop Webinar: Planning Our Clean Energy Future in Idaho, presented by the Idaho Conservation League, 6:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) June 17 and July 7. Ben Otto, Idaho Conservation League’s energy associate, discusses how to become a climate hero and also speaks about Idaho’s electric utilities’ energy plans and what they mean to the communities. Register at idahoconservation.org/energy.
Thursday, June 18
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “Meow Wolf: Origin Story,” presented by the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. The documentary film takes viewers through the rise of a penniless art collective that attracts the support of author George R.R. Martin and eventually becomes a multi-million dollar corporation. Attendees are required to wear face masks. Seating will be adjusted to comply with physical distancing requirements. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Museum members and $12 for nonmembers at svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491. Tickets may not be available at the door if sold out.
Friday, June 19
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Cosplay” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fest/Filer
Filer Fun Days begin at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fish fry, 5 p.m.; stage entertainment, 2 to 6 p.m; and music by Barton and Bollar, 7 to 10 p.m. Also crafts and food vendors. Information: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Saturday, June 20
Yoga/TF
Summer Solstice Yoga, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park. The free event features four teachers and four different styles, including Kathy Jones with Sun Salutations, Kim DePew with power yoga, Amy Toft with groovy yoga, a slow and relaxed flow that still grooves, and Andrea Robbins with rejuvenating yoga Nidra, also known as sleep yoga. Each teacher leads the group about 15 minutes. Bring your own mat event and observe physical distancing. An optional donation jar for Everybody Eats will be available, twin.church/everybodyeats.
Parade, fest/Filer
Filer Fun Days continue at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features the FFA pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. ($6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 for ages 12 and younger; and Filer FFA Alumni Fun Run, 8 a.m., cost is $20 for pre-register at runsignup.com, or $25 day of race; info: facebook.com/filerfunrun or 208-543-4994. Parade starts at 11 a.m. with line-up at 9:30 a.m.; and also Show and Shine Car Show; stage entertainment, 12 to 6 p.m.; music by Tombstone and Rose, 7 to 10 p.m.; and fireworks at 10 p.m. Also crafts, food vendors, games with prizes, free train and wagon rides, dunking tank, and safety demonstrations. Information: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Workshop/Hailey
“Bookbinding With (Re)purpose” craft series workshop with Boise-based fiber artist Rachael Mayer., 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants will use creative problem-solving skills to make unique, repurposed books. Mayer will demonstrate basic bookbinding techniques and how to alter existing books to make journals, sketchbooks and photo albums. The workshop is open to students 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Bring a lunch. Class participants should wear face masks and follow social distancing recommendations. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Museum members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Monday, June 22
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features the theme of “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on “Mythology.” Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Candy class/Rupert
University of Idaho Extension Educators candy-making class, 6 to 8 p.m. June 22, 23 and 25 at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline. Learn to make candy canes, hard suckers, licorice, chocolates and more. Cost is $30 and includes all three nights. Spots are limited. Register at 208-436-7184 or minidoka@uidaho.edu; Grace Wittman, Cassia County Extension Educator, or Becky Hutchings, Minidoka County Extension Educator.
Tuesday, June 23
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science reopens, featuring National Geographic’s “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. June 24; and National Geographic’s “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. June 25 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. June 25; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art celebration/TF
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Kickoff Celebration, 1 to 6 p.m. June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, with early registration for voting. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Information: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org. or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Music fest/Filer
Highway 30 Music Fest, June 25-27 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Teen workshop/Hailey
“Exploring Mandalas” teen workshop with Kate O’Brien, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. June 25 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for students in sixth through 12th grade to explore different techniques to make mandalas. O’Brien is a middle school art teacher and mixed media artist. Tickets are sold out. To be placed on a waitlist, call 208-726-9491.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 25 with the first walk in Ketchum. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost of each program is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Other bird walks are July 23 and Aug. 20. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. June 26; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art show/TF
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is featured June 26 through July 11, with nearly 300 artists’ work showcased at about 90 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. The public can vote to help determine the art contest winners. During the art event, free voter registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place (closed July 4). Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The awards ceremony is 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. June 27; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. June 30; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Woven Baskets“ with Sally Metcalf, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 and July 1-2 in Sun Valley Museum’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for ages 16 and older; beginners are welcome. Learn the twining technique to make a two-inch diameter plate or a round box by using four- and seven-ply waxed linen in a variety of colors. Metcalf has won numerous awards for her work, as well as having her baskets published in six books on basketry. The cost is $200 for members or $250 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Fest, fireworks/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration is June 30 through July 4 at the Rupert Square. Features entertainment, fireworks, patriotic program and other activities. Rupert4th.com.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 2 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot is July 4-5 at Magic Mountain, south of Hansen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. each day. All adults and young adults may participate in a money class (scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday), or shoot the course for fun (no awards). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Fees per day: $25 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (ages 12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $50 for family (parents and two children). Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee. Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
