Exhibitions
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Oct. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of more than 20 area school art teachers, and Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, sponsored by CapEd Credit Union and Professional Frame. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display through Nov. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“The World and All That’s In It” by Laurel Lake McGuire, with works on display through October at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. The exhibit is an exploration in watercolor portraying the beauty in the natural world all around us and the wonders we see when we really look. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit explores the many ways Americans participate in democracy. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Free guided exhibition tours, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Opening fest/TF
Valley House Homeless Shelter’s open house for Homeless Awareness Month, 2 to 4 p.m. at Valley House, 507 Addison Ave. W. Doors will be open to the new women’s transitional living program “Sharon’s Place.” Refreshments. 208-734-7736.
Opening fest/TF
Twin Falls Optimist Youth House’s ribbon-cutting and grand opening event, 3 to 7 p.m. at 239 Third Ave. N. Live music, light refreshments and tours of the youth house, along with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. twinfallsoptimistclub.com/youthhouse.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Tasting/TF
The Cheesoning: A Cheese Tasting with the Curd Nerds (Jason Ramsey and Jess Gough), 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The event includes tasting, pairing and cooking with cheese. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Presentation/TF
Friends of Minidoka Fall Friendraiser program, 6:30 p.m. at Magic Valley Arts Council in the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Learn about the history of the Minidoka National Historic Site and updates from Friends of Minidoka and the National Park Service. Includes a no-host bar and catered social hour. Free admission. Info: Mia Russell at mia@minidoka.org or 208-863-0076.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open through Nov. 3 on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Haunted maze, 8 p.m. to closing Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31, with admission $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze is open at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger. Info: Chance Munns, 208-732-6431 or cmunns@csi.edu.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 2-3 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Pre-register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4301-4345 E. 3700 N. General admission is $5. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: Ramona, 208-732-5460.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jazz in the Square concert with The Black Market Trust, 12:30 p.m. at the Giacobbi Square, 451 Fourth St. E. The free event is part of the Sun Valley Jazz Festival.
Jazz/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Jazz Festival will be held at various venues with performances by several bands. Day pass is $58 at the event, and evening pass is $29, after 5 p.m. Passes for students are $27 and $62. Children under 13 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Monster at the End of This Book Starring Loveable, Furry Old Grover” by Jon Stone, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Festivity/Filer
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., hosted by Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from artisans around the world. The event is in collaboration with Dunia Fair Trade Marketplace in Boise. Info: Mennonite Church, 208-326-5150, or Dunia, 208-333-0535.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jazz in the Square concert with Two Tone Steiny and The Cadillacs, 12:30 p.m. at the Giacobbi Square, 451 Fourth St. E. The free event is part of the Sun Valley Jazz Festival.
Art lecture/Ketchum
“Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s Allegory of Good and Bad Government: 14th-Century Ideas with Relevance Today” art history lecture with art historian Elaine French, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts. The presentation is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “We the People: Protest and Patriotism.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fundraiser/Shoshone
Golden Years Senior Center’s annual harvest dinner, 4 to 7 p.m. at the senior center, 218 N. Rail St. W. Menu includes turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, hot rolls, cranberries and pies. Cost for dinner is $8.50 for adults and $3 for children under 6. For to-go meals, call 208-886-2369. Quilt raffle tickets available for $1 each or $5 for six.
Jazz/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Jazz Festival continues at various venues with performances by several bands. Day pass is $69 at the event, and evening pass is $35, after 5 p.m. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Friday, Oct. 19
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open 1 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road; admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Haunted maze, 7 p.m. to closing; admission $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Tasting/TF
Journey of the Senses, a Riedel glassware wine tasting, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting is guided by Gina Rodriguez, Riedel ambassador with BRJ Distributing. Receive a complementary Riedel glassware holiday tasting set. Cost is $55 and pre-registration is required, 208-733-5477.
Dance workshop/TF
“Introduction to Mexican Folk Dance” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. In this Folklorico class, learn about the traditional dances from the various regions of Mexico and learn basic steps and skirt work. Practice skirts will be provided. Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo is a community based Mexican folk dance group in Nampa. Fee is $70; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and the cost is $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Nov. 2-3, and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, 29-31 and Nov. 1 at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Art reception/Bellevue
Bellevue Artist Alliance’s opening reception with the artists, 6 to 8 p.m. at Silver Creek Motel, 721 N. Main St., to support art in southern Wood River Valley. Artists’ studios are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-21 in Bellevue. Refreshments. Open to the public. Bellevueartistalliance.com
Festivity/Filer
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., hosted by Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from artisans around the world. The event is in collaboration with Dunia Fair Trade Marketplace in Boise. Info: Mennonite Church, 208-326-5150, or Dunia, 208-333-0535.
Theater/Hailey
Idaho State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents “First Date” by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, 7:30 p.m. at The Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Directed by ISU faculty member Joel Shura. The musical comedy pairs two strangers from different backgrounds for their first date, which turns into a hilarious dinner with first impressions. The musical, with book by Austin Winsberg, is sponsored by Bill and Linda Potter, who were part of The Junkyard Dogs team that produced the play for its Broadway debut Aug. 8, 2013. Rated PG-13 for language and sexual innuendo. Tickets are $15 and available the night of the play, or at 208-282-3595 or isu.edu/tickets.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, with hauntings from 7 to 11 p.m. at 4301-4345 E. 3700 N. General admission is $5 and a Saturday night ticket is $10. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Haunted/Hansen
Ninth annual Stricker After Dark, hosted by Friends of Stricker, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the historic Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N. The haunted house with a twist combines history and ghost stories. Go on a candlelit tour along the portion of the Oregon Trail through the site. Tour is recommended for ages 6 and older (children can’t be carried on the tour). Also sit by a campfire or visit the Interpretive Center. Concessions available for purchase. Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds go for maintaining and preserving the Stricker site. Info: friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jazz in the Square concert with High Street Party Band, 12:30 p.m. at the Giacobbi Square, 451 Fourth St. E. The free event is part of the Sun Valley Jazz Festival.
Jazz/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Jazz Festival continues at various venues with performances by several bands. Day pass is $74 at the event, and evening pass is $37, after 5 p.m. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Pet fest/TF
Howl-O-Ween Pet Photography, a Halloween photography event for pets, along with other activities, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 420 Victory Ave. Hosted by Fearless Photography and the animal shelter. Admission is $10 or a bag of new and unopened dog or cat food. Donations go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
Corn maze/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road; admission is $7 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and free to ages 2 and younger. Haunted maze, 7 p.m. to closing Saturday; admission $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Corn maze/TF
CSI Corn Maze, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturdays at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Bring a flashlight for night visits. Admission is $4. Children age 3 and younger admitted free. An adult must accompany children 14 and younger.
Writing class/TF
CSI Community Education Center’s “Yes, You Can Write a Book in an Afternoon” class, 1 to 5 p.m. at the CSI Shields Building, room 103. Learn to create an eBook for your field with instruction for a simple framework and have a draft ready for editing by the end of the class. Instructor is Cindy Sue Bezas, who has been published in books and articles. Fee is $67 plus $15 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Movie/TF
Halloween interactive movie, 3 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Watch and participate in a classic Halloween film featuring the Sanderson Sisters. Mary Sanderson will be at the library to help with the festivities. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Cooking class/TF
Fall cooking class with chef Mark Owsley, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu includes wild berry caprese salad, creamy butternut squash soup, chicken saltimbocca with hunters barley and flambéed peaches-n-cream crepe. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
International Observe the Moon Night viewing session, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 and the cost is $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Nov. 2-3, and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, 29-31 and Nov. 1 at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Harvest fest/Burley
Annual harvest bazaar and pork loin dinner with all the trimmings and also desserts, 5 to 7 p.m. at Burley United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 4-12. Free admission for children 3 and younger.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Festivity/Filer
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from artisans around the world. The event is in collaboration with Dunia Fair Trade Marketplace in Boise. Info: Mennonite Church, 208-326-5150, or Dunia, 208-333-0535.
Theater/Hailey
Idaho State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents “First Date” by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, 7:30 p.m. at The Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Tickets are $15 and available the night of the play, or at 208-282-3595 or isu.edu/tickets.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, with hauntings from 7 to 11 p.m. at 4301-4345 E. 3700 N. General admission is $5 and a Saturday night ticket is $10. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Haunted/Hansen
Stricker After Dark, hosted by Friends of Stricker, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the historic Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N. Tour is recommended for ages 6 and older. Cost is $5 per person. Info: friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., with a craft show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 310 Main St. N. Cost of the breakfast is $8. 208-423-4338.
Jazz/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Jazz Festival continues at various venues with performances by several bands. Day pass is $84 at the event, and evening pass is $42, after 5 p.m. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” 2:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle through Nov.1 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Raffle tickets available before and after worship services Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 and during the week when the church is open. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Drawing to be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Our Savior Lutheran Church; you don’t need to be present to win. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. 208-420-5147.
Rehearsal/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale’s rehearsal for its Christmas cantata, 5 p.m. at Gooding Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performance dates are Dec. 7, 8 and 9 at the Walker Center in Gooding. All singers are welcome.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Jazz/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Jazz Festival continues at various venues with performances by several bands. Day pass is $44. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Monday, Oct. 22 Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning Knitting and Crocheting class, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a new monthly activity or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Games/TF
Adult activity night with MarioKart, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn how to play. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book-talk program features live streaming of PBS’ Great American Reads contest winner and discussion with Amanda Hatfield about the books on the list, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway N. 208-543-6500.
Play reading/Hailey
Company of Fools’ play reading of “The Agitators” by playwright Mat Smart, 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St, as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism.” The reading, directed by Gordon Reinhart, features actors Kelly Lynae Robinson and Dakotah Brown with the story of the enduring but tempestuous friendship between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Free to the public; $10 donation is suggested. 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Program/TF
Presentation by Cristy Nickel, author of Code Red Revolution and founder of Code Red Nutrition and Lifestyle, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Building, 315 Falls Ave. Meet other Code Red leaders and certified coaches. Free admission to the presentation and question-and-answer session. Code Red Revolution books, Code Red cookbooks and companion workbooks are available for purchase. Also free wristbands for children. Backstage passes are available at www.coderedlifestyle.com/VIP to meet Nickel, get a picture, and for a book signing.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. This session of the reading and discussion series features “The Shallows” by Nicholas Carr, with guest scholar Clark Draney of CSI. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dance performance/TF
CSI Stage Door Series will present “Project Flux: Sentences” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Project Flux director Lydia Sakolsky-Basquill attended the creative writing classes taught by CSI instructor Shane Brown during the past year at the Idaho Department of Corrections state penitentiary. Inspired by that experience and the inmates’ writing, she choreographed a dance performance for Project Flux, a Boise contemporary dance company, that explores regret, longing, redemption, and life behind bars. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. First lesson is free, then a $3 suggested donation per lesson. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Info: 208-732-5460.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshops” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises, discuss craft and share new work. The focus is to create new writing rather than critiquing manuscripts. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author. The cost for each writing workshop is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Youth party/TF
Hallo-teen Party for students in sixth through 12th grades, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The party includes games, treats and costume contest. Free. 208-733-2964.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s comic book is James Stokoe’s “Aliens: Dead Orbit.” Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Lecture/TF
“Inside the United Nations” presentation by Peter Gallo, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the CSI Taylor Building, room 276. Gallo speaks about his experiences from working at the United Nations. Gallo, a qualified lawyer in criminal international law, was recruited by the United Nations as an investigator in the Office of International Oversight Services. Donations are welcome. Info: Liz Niccum, 208-732-5262.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School drama department presents “Trick or Treat” by Tim Kelly, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27 in the high school auditorium. Tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Workshop/Hailey
“Etching on Plexiglass” Craft Series workshop with linocut printmaker Laurel MacDonald, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. The process is an introduction to etching without the chemicals and acids of traditional etching. Students transfer images from photos or drawings onto plexiglass with a stylus and then print with oil-based ink. No prior experience in printmaking is necessary. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Halloween show/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department’s Halloween Show, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27 at Canyon Ridge’s auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show is based on a student-written play from the school’s theater department four years ago. Learn about the corrupt institution that is the Portia Corporation. Tickets are $7 general admission and $5 for students with student ID, and are available at the door.
Painting/TF
“Autumn Leaves in Watercolor” painting class with artist Leslie Redhead, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Full Moon Gallery at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Cost is $35 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $45 for nonmembers. Fee includes supplies and refreshments.
Cooking class/TF
“No Tricks, Just Treats” Cake Decorating 101 with Kaylee McKay, 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Decorate a small cake, while learning the basics and the how-to tips of frosting. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 26. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jackpot
Neal McCoy, 9 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road.
Reptile fest/TF
Creepy Crawly Day featuring reptiles and insects on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Halloween fest/TF
Trick-or-Treat Main Street, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 along Main Avenue between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street in downtown Twin Falls. The event is presented by Twin Falls downtown merchants. Free. Info: Susan Hall, 208-735-1105.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Halloween Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Oct. 27 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Wear costumes and compete for prizes. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Also bring a new toy or canned food to be donated to a local charity. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Fest/Ketchum
Nightmare on Main Street, an annual pre-Halloween Party, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 28 on Main Street in downtown Ketchum. Features music by DJ Locomotive, and a costume contest at 10 p.m.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 30. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance/TF
CSI Dance Department’s annual performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Feature students work, CSI Choir with a medley of spooky songs, short films, and “Thriller.” After the show, children will receive Halloween candy and also have a chance to take pictures with the performers. Costumes are welcome. Free admission (suggested donation $5).
Music/Sun Valley
Rhythm Future Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sun Valley Opera House, as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts winter performing arts series. The jazz ensemble is led by violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli, along with guitarist Max O’Rourke and bassist Greg Loughman. The quartet performs lyrical arrangements of Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw upon diverse international rhythms. Tickets are $25 for Sun Valley Center members and $35 for nonmembers and premium tickets are $50 and $60, at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491. Student seating is $12.50 and $25. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees.
Stories/TF
Halloween storytime and trick or treating, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Costumes are welcome. Free. 208-733-2964.
Youth party/TF
Children’s Halloween Party, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Costumes are welcome. Free. 208-733-2964.
Haunted mazes/TF
Twin Falls Rotary After Hours’ Harry Potter-theme Haunted Mazes, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features two mazes, with a toddler friendly (not scary) open maze for children up to 5, and a second haunted maze of Hogwart’s Castle for ages 5 and older, including parents. Also children’s games and races with prizes, a coloring table, face painting, and trick or treat bags with candy and other prizes. Cost is $3 per person and/or a school supply from the lists at http://rotaryafterhours.com/halloween-maze/ or on the Rotary’s Facebook page. The event helps with school supplies, field trips and hygiene items for students in need in the Twin Falls area.
Fest/Hailey
Hailey Halloween Hoopla with trick or treating at local merchants, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street. Also Wood River Key Club and Kiwanis’ Halloween costume contest for all ages, 3:15 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre. Free. Info: Hailey and Wood River Valley Chamber, 208-788-3484.
Trunk treat/Jerome
Jerome’s Community Main Street Trunk or Treat, presented by Jerome Spirit Committee, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on East Main Street between Lincoln Avenue to Adams Street.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 5-6, 8-10 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The play tells the story of an immigrant family and celebrates their pioneering spirit, courage, and their commitment to family, faith and beliefs. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Fundraiser/TF
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley’s chili cook-off and fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. Sample a variety of chili made by Magic Valley cooks. Dinner includes a sample of each entry, a bowl of chili and toppings, cornbread, coleslaw and a beverage. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children age 5 and younger get to eat for free. Pre-sale tickets are available at StantonMV.org or 208-734-7472. All funds raised to benefit Stanton Healthcare.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s annual quarter auction Nov. 3 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lunch at noon with hot potato bar and chili with all the fixings, followed by the quarter auction with prizes and silent auction at 1 p.m. Tickets at the door: $5 a person or $20 per family. 208-324-5642.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.