Ninth annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley is featured through April 27, with work by more than 320 artists showcased at about 100 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). The art contest winners are determined by public voting. Register to vote at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 196 River Vista Place. Info: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Art/TF
Annual CSI Student Art Show is on display through May 11 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display through May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and stories based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features work by contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Aleut, based in Sitka, Alaska) with video pieces and monoprints, Marcos Ramirez Erre and David Taylor with an installation of video work and photographs, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, with new works illustrating his own imagined narrative, and Marie Watt (Seneca) with work that draws on ideas from history and indigenous principles. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. April 18 and May 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, April 17
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Shaun Brazell, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Presentation/Hailey
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series will feature Working Dogs for Conservation, 6 p.m. at Mountain Humane, 100 Croy Creek Road. Pete Coppolillo, WD4C executive director, discusses the group’s conservation work and leads a demonstration with one of the conservation dogs, showing the dog’s detection skills. Free admission for all ages. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Workshop/Hailey
Spring open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, April 18
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Fest/TF
Southern Idaho Parrot Head Club’s Social, 5:45 p.m. at Milner Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N. The community-service club with the motto “Party with a Purpose” welcomes the public to attend for an opportunity to make new friends and help make a difference in the community.
Cooking class/TF
Easter brunch, a partially hands-on cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Participants create the dough for cinnamon rolls, followed by a frittata and bellinis demonstration. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Performance/TF
CSI Stage Door Series presents “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc” by Carolyn Gage, at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Jennifer Miller performs the one-woman show that explores the experience of Joan of Arc and relates that experience to contemporary women. Discover the defiant, irreverent and clever Jeanne Romee, who remained true to her own visions. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Books/Hailey
Friends of Hailey Public Library’s spring book and bake sale fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Queen of the Hills Room at the Community Campus on Fox Acres Road. 208-720-7395.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “Dakota 38,” by director Silas Hagerty, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The film is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas.” The award-winning documentary remembers the 38 Dakota men who were killed Dec. 26, 1862, in the largest mass execution in U.S. history. The film is the story of their journey — the blizzards they endure, the Native and non-Native communities that house and feed them along the way, and the dark history they are beginning to wipe away. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, April 19
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Books/Hailey
Friends of Hailey Public Library’s spring book and bake sale fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Queen of the Hills Room at the Community Campus on Fox Acres Road. 208-720-7395.
Egg hunts/Jerome
Flashlight Easter egg hunt is in the park at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Bring Easter baskets or bags to search for eggs filled with candy and gifts. Twilight egg hunt: 7:30 p.m. for ages 2 to 6; one parent per child allowed to assist for the egg hunt. Flashlight egg hunt: 8:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 12; bring flashlights to hunt eggs in the dark, no parents allowed on the course. Arrive 30 minutes before the hunt for check-in. Cost is $5 a child or $14 per family of four and $3 for each additional child. Pre-registration is required by April 17. 208-324-3389.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Egg hunt/Sun Valley
Easter egg hunt and activities, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sun Valley Inn. Activities begin at 4 p.m. with a children’s train, live music and family ice skating. The egg hunt begins at 5 p.m. for the age groups and includes more than 5,000 eggs. The Easter bunny will be available for photos starting at 5:15 p.m. Bring your own basket. Free. 208-622-2135.
Saturday, April 20
Egg hunt/TF
Annual community Easter egg hunt, hosted by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department and the Twin Falls Optimist Club, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Groups for the egg hunt: 2 and younger, ages 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. 208-736-2265.
Egg hunt/TF
Community Christian Church annual egg hunts and events, 10 a.m. at the church, 303 Grandview Drive. Activities start at 10 a.m. followed by egg hunts at 10:30 a.m. for all ages. Includes 20,000 eggs, prizes, hot chocolate and more. Free. 208-733-2886. Twinfallsccc.com.
History fest/TF
History day, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, west of Twin Falls. Features demonstrations by a cobbler, egg and spoon races, stories about earlier equipment used by farmers, along with an old-time chuck wagon on display, several exhibits and fun events. Free admission. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Parade, egg hunt/Buhl
Day of the Child parade and Easter egg hunt in Buhl. Parade participants meet at 9:30 a.m. at The Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. An Easter egg hunt follows at 10 a.m. at the Buhl High School football field at Seventh and Main streets. The egg hunt is for children through age 12, with grand prizes to be awarded in each age group. Information: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Egg hunt/Burley
Annual Easter egg hunt for disabled and special needs children, 10 a.m. at Freedom Park on Airport Road. Hosted by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Egg hunt/Gooding
Gooding Recreation District’s annual Easter egg hunt, 9 a.m. at West Park. Three age categories with prizes for children 3 and younger, 4-7 and 8-12.
Books/Hailey
Friends of Hailey Public Library’s spring book and bake sale fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Queen of the Hills Room at the Community Campus on Fox Acres Road. At Saturday’s bag sale, a reusable bag will be provided to fill with books for $7. 208-720-7395.
Egg hunt/Hansen
Hansen Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. at Rolling Hills Park on the north side of U.S. 30. Several age groups for children 11 and younger; includes prizes. 208-423-5158.
Egg hunt, breakfast/Jerome
Breakfast with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt at Forsyth Park at Eighth Avenue East and North Tiger Drive. The community breakfast is from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and the egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. for children 12 and younger. Free. Info: Jerome Recreation District, 208-324-3389.
Tournament/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s co-ed pool tournament starts with lunch at noon at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The entry fee for the tournament is $10 and includes lunch. Cash prizes for top three teams. Must be 18 or older to play. Pre-register: 208-324-5642.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8. 208-423-4338.
Egg hunt, lunch/Paul
Easter egg hunt and lunch, 11 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. The egg hunt is for preschool through fifth grades. Everyone is invited for lunch. Free. Information: church, 208-438-5126.
Egg hunt, breakfast/Rupert
Free breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., and Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian St. Graceid.org.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, hash browns, scrambled eggs, breakfast burrito and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, April 21
Egg hunt/TF
Twin Falls Church of Nazarene’s Easter at CSI, with egg hunts to follow the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Breakfast, egg hunt/Hagerman
Calvary Chapel’s celebration, 8 a.m. at the Hagerman High School football field. The event includes an Easter sunrise service, a free breakfast, and an egg hunt for elementary-aged children.
Tours/Hansen
Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Egg hunt/Kimberly
Eggstravaganza egg hunt, noon at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave. All children are welcome. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. 208-423-4311.
Egg hunt/Rupert
Easter egg hunt, 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 Eighth St. Sunrise service is at 7 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.
Egg hunt/Rupert
Easter egg hunt follows the 11 a.m. worship service at Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St. The community is welcome. Info: church office, 208-436-3354.
Monday, April 22
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, April 23
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week Music/TF
Bill Partin will play his guitar and sing, 11:30 a.m. April 24 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 24 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Music/TF
Clifton Hunt, 6 to 8 p.m. April 24 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. April 25 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is Mariko Tamaki’s “Supergirl: Being Super.” Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or longtime fans. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on homemade bagels cooking class with Diana Blaylock, Mamas Best Bakery, 6 p.m. April 24 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and shape the dough. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series will feature a Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve program on volcanism and planetary geology at 6 p.m. April 24 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Free admission for all ages. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Lecture/Ketchum
“This Land is Home” by Leo Ariwite, 6 p.m. April 25 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Ariwite, a tribal court judge of the Fort Hall Reservation, shares stories of his homeland and how this land and its people were impacted by colonization. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization of the Americas.” Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Workshop/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Computer Basics class, 10 a.m. April 26 at 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about the basics of a computer and using the Internet. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon April 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Dale Ducummon, Clif Bar Baking Co. general manager. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Valley House “Hands of Hope” auction and dinner benefit, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. For reservations, contact Sharon at 208-734-7736.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. April 26, and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, “A World of Music,” 7:30 p.m. April 26 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The symphony joins multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay and Westwater Arts with works of photo choreography, including Scott Watson’s “Magic Valley,” with images submitted by Magic Valley photographers, and portraits of nature from the symphonic repertoire by Hovhaness and Vaughn Williams. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/TF
Celtic harpists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, 7:30 p.m. April 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N. The multi-instrumentalists play two Celtic harps, a rare Swedish Nyckelharpa, Ukrainian Bandura, Cittern, Viola and more. They perform traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland, along with original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure. They are from Oregon and tour around the United States and Europe. Tickets are $15 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4102684 or at the church office, Tuesday through Friday. 208-733-7023.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. April 26 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fundraiser/Gooding
“A Taste of Italy” with Italian dining and dancing, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Features an Italian lasagna dinner with music, raffles and live auction. Tickets are $25 each or $15 for children 4-12. Tickets are available in advance at stelizabethgooding@yahoo.com or 208-934-5634. Proceeds support the community efforts of the Catholic Women of St. Elizabeth.
Music/Jerome
Hemlock, Living In False Eyes, Faces Of Annihilation and EverBlack, 7 p.m. April 26 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $15 day of show. Reserve tickets are $20. 208-644-1111.
Kids safety fest/TF
Kids Safety Day, grand opening of the Operation Kidsafe Year-Round Child Safety Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at Danny Harkins Allstate Insurance Agency, 415 Addison Ave. Suite 1. The event includes hot dogs, face painting and activities. Amber Alert Ready Kidsafe forms and safety tips will be available. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-358-8225 or dannyharkins@allstate.com.
Fundraiser/TF
“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” men’s march against violence, 11 a.m. April 27 at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place. Male participants walk a mile in high heels to raise awareness about domestic violence. Shoes will not be provided. Food vendors will be available. Cost is $40 per walker or $150 per team of five or more; register at eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to Voices Against Violence, Magic Valley’s 24/7 emergency shelter for families and individuals affected by domestic violence or sexual assault.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 27; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu
Music/TF
Bruce Michael Miller, 6 to 9 p.m. April 27 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
CSI Music Department’s Spring Sing, “A Night at the Theater,” 7:30 p.m. April 27 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features the CSI Chamber Choir and CSI Madrigals with a journey through music from the stage and choral work that’s theatrical. The concert includes titles from opera and musical theater, from world dance music to poignant folk song, including works by Verdi, Bernstein, Offenbach, and Pasek & Paul. Admission is free; donations to the CSI music scholarship fund are welcome.
Fundraiser/Burley
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Burley United Methodist Church at 27th and Almo streets. Meal is spaghetti with homemade sauce, salad, roll, dessert bar and beverage. Tickets are $8 for ages 10 and older, $4 for children 4-9, or $30 per family (up to five people in same household, immediate family). Free for ages 3 and younger. Proceeds will help send youth to church camp.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6-8 p.m. April 27 at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6-7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students. Contra dance, an East Coast traditional dance style, and music by The Brew, a Boise-based string band, 7-8 p.m. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Music/Jerome
Thomas Gabriel, the eldest grandson of Johnny Cash, 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 94.7 Buck FM. Tickets are $15 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $20 day of show.208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance club holds a dance April 27 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger food to share. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Archery/Jackpot
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Border Challenge 3D Trail Shoot April 27-28, with registration at 8 a.m. and the shoot at 9 a.m. at the course behind Horseshu Casino, 1220 U.S. 93., Jackpot, Nev. Fees for the fun shoot: $20 for adults, one day, $35 two days; $15 and $25, young adults (ages 15-17); $10 and $15, youth (12-14); $5 children 7-11; and free for ages 6 and younger. Family fees are $40 and $70 (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Music/Burley
“Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music,” 7 p.m. April 28 at King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The program showcases seven churches and three area schools. Features the Chancel Choir of Rupert United Methodist Church, Burley Methodist choir, Catholic Spanish Choir, Declo High School Trendsetters and a regional men’s and regional primary choirs from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Also a Catholic vocal solo, Mountain View Worship Band, Burley High School boys’ quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra. Everyone is welcome. Free admission.
Presentation/Hailey
Max Brooks, best-selling author, zombie-lore expert and former writer for “Saturday Night Live,” will speak at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Community Campus Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Brooks has published three zombie-themed books “The Zombie Survival Guide,” “World War Z” and “The Zombie Survival Guide: Recorded Attacks.” A book-signing follows his talk. Books are available for purchase at the event. Attendees can come dressed as their favorite zombie or zombie-hunter. Tickets are required for the free event and are available on the Community Library’s website, comlib.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. April 30. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Tempest” at 7:30 p.m. May 1-4 and at 2 p.m. May 4 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. A man is robbed of his power and wealth and his enemies have left him in isolation on a distant island. Prospero, a magician, is able to control the elements and bend nature to his will. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students, and free for CSI students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series will feature The Peregrine Fund program on raptor life cycles at 6 p.m. May 1 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Also a Zoo Idaho program on animal adaptations at 6 p.m. May 8. Free admission for all ages. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department and West End Theatre Co. present the musical “Oh Horrors, It’s Murder” by Michael Carleton, 7:30 p.m. May 2, 3 and 4 in the high school auditorium. It’s an audience participation musical murder mystery, Tickets at the door will be $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7 to 9 p.m. May 2 and 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Angela Williams directs the musical. Come prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script. Auditions are for children ages 11 and older and for adults. Performances will be July 11-13, 15-16, 18-20, 22-23 and 25-27.
Music/TF
Blaze and Kelly, Boise recording artists, 6 to 8 p.m. May 3 at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Ceremony/TF
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Awards Ceremony, 2 p.m. May 4 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Magicvalleyhasart.com.
Gospel music/Buhl
Nashville-based New Legacy Project, formerly Blackwood Legacy, 7 p.m. May 4 at Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Ave. The Christian artists blend southern-gospel harmonies with contemporary worship. Free admission. 208-543-5559.
