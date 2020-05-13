Events calendar

Art class/Hailey

Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Learning to Draw Field Notes in Nature” with Poo Wright Pulliam, May 30-31. Beginners are welcome to the class for ages 16 and older. After registering, participants will receive an online tutorial from the instructor on how to draw bird and wildflower anatomy. On May 31, they will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S., and drive their own vehicles to Centennial Marsh to sketch the birds and flowers. Participants are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. A small sketchbook, pencil and colored pencils are required for both classes. Also bring a lunch and water for Sunday class. Wright-Pulliam has won numerous awards for her art and also has been selected to be the artist-in-residence for Craters of the Moon National Monument, and City of the Rocks National Reserve. The cost is $125 for museum members or $150 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.