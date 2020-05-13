Events calendar

TIMES-NEWS Fundraiser/Heyburn
Red Day Rally to benefit Mini-Cassia Pause, with a drive-through donation fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. May 14 at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, 1177 Seventh St. Hosted by Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho. Mini-Cassia Pause, a nonprofit organization, focuses on suicide prevention and awareness. Food trucks will be at the site for participants to order food and have it delivered to their vehicles. Information: Shel Telleria, 208-431-4584.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “Free Play” exhibition, focusing on the importance of play, has been extended through July 2. The museum reopens on May 18, with public hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 191 Fifth St. E. Visitors must wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. Information: svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Archery/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Niagara Springs 3D Shoot is May 23-24, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and money class scores must be posted by 4 p.m. This year, all adults may participate in a money class as an amateur, intermediate or pro/sponsored, or shoot the course for fun (no prizes). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee. Information: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Art class/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Learning to Draw Field Notes in Nature” with Poo Wright Pulliam, May 30-31. Beginners are welcome to the class for ages 16 and older. After registering, participants will receive an online tutorial from the instructor on how to draw bird and wildflower anatomy. On May 31, they will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S., and drive their own vehicles to Centennial Marsh to sketch the birds and flowers. Participants are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. A small sketchbook, pencil and colored pencils are required for both classes. Also bring a lunch and water for Sunday class. Wright-Pulliam has won numerous awards for her art and also has been selected to be the artist-in-residence for Craters of the Moon National Monument, and City of the Rocks National Reserve. The cost is $125 for museum members or $150 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
