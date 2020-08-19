Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring the work of Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Rosi Martinez Eckert, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m.
Fair, parade/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Features a parade at 10:30 a.m. downtown and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena. Cassiacountyfair.com or 208-678-9150.
Writing class/Ketchum
“A Thousand Words: Guided Writing About the Art You See,” an adult writing class with author Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the museum’s Big Idea project, “From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie.” Explore new ways of viewing art and engage in creative writing exercises based on the visual arts exhibition. Writers of all experience levels, from beginner to advanced, are welcome. Sentilles is a writer, teacher and author of many books, including “Draw Your Weapons,” which won the 2018 PEN Award for Creative Nonfiction. Wear face masks and use social distancing. Cost is $10 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers; register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Features the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena. Tickets are available at cassiacountyfair.com or at the ticket office. 208-678-9150.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series will be led by Poo Wright-Pulliam. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location will be available upon registration. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Friday Aug. 21
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kevin Ware, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Features the PRCA rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena. Tickets are available at cassiacountyfair.com or at the ticket office. 208-678-9150.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Glenn Thackray, Ph.D, and professor at Idaho State University, with “Geology and Hazards of the Sawtooth Fault” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Features the 4-H/FFA market animal sale at 8 a.m., and the PRCA rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo tickets are available at cassiacountyfair.com or at the ticket office. 208-678-9150.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m.
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m., both Aug. 26 and 28. Also, Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride” at 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m., both Aug. 27 ad 29; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Aug. 27 and at 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 29; and “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Rhonda Funk, 10 p.m. Aug. 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Photography/Burley
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light” class for ages 16 and older, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A8. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Participants will need a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) or mirrorless camera. Nash will discuss exposure techniques, autofocus systems, lens selections, white balance controls, fill flash and composition, and also provide critiques of photos. Cost is $89; register at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400. Early registration is suggested.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 31 through Jan. 16, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center Room 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount is available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Arts workshop/TF
CSI Community Education Center offers new classes, starting Sept. 1, with CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer. “Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” course is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 1 through Nov. 17, in CSI Hepworth Room 135; explore a sampling of soft sculpture materials to make an original artwork of their own design. “Japanese Teabowls and The Japanese Tea Ceremony” is 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Nov. 18, in CSI Visual Arts 113; learn the history and cultural significance of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and the methods used for making a tea bowl. “Fundamental Japanese 1” is 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19, in CSI Hepworth Room 135, with Keifer using the Genki Textbooks, an acclaimed series of integrated resources for learning elementary Japanese. “Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” and “Fundamental Japanese 1” are available as an in-person class or by participating through Zoom. All three courses cost $120 each plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Guitar class/TF
“Beginning Guitar” class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Oct. 8, in CSI’s Fine Arts Room 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!