Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display Nov. 14 through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Artist reception and open house with refreshments, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14; also features paintings by Carl Rowe, Idaho Conservation League’s 2019 artist in residence. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor. Also Full Moon Gallery member artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Mixtape” art exhibit by Troy Passey, with works on display through Nov. 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” arts exhibit is on display from Nov. 15 through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 12, and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Free Gallery Walks: 4 to 6 p.m., Giving Walk Nov. 29; and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. The fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Presentation/TF
Premature Birth Awareness presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Science and Human Services Building, Room 150, on North College Road. Hosted by CSI’s branch of the Idaho Nursing Students Association. Speakers are Dr. Scott Knight and Cheri Beaumont, neonatal-perinatal providers from the St. Luke’s Health Network. Free and open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. The cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. The cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. The lessons are Wednesday and Nov. 20. The suggested donation is $5 per night. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art reception/TF
Artist reception and open house for the “Deck the Walls” exhibit and an art show by Carl Rowe, 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Rowe is Idaho Conservation League’s 2019 artist in residence and will speak about his artist’s journey. “Deck the Walls” features the work of 10 guest artists and 19 Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Fest/Hailey
Fashions and Wine event, 6 p.m. at the Blaine County Senior Connection, 721 Third Ave. S. A social starts at 6 p.m. followed by the fashion show at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the senior programs. The cost is $45 per person and includes hor d’oeuvres and a glass of wine. Reservations are required: 208-788-3468 or jovita@seniorconnectionidaho.org.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “The Biggest Little Farm,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts Big Idea project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” The 2018 award-winning documentary chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren California farmland and a dream to harvest with nature. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers, at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directors are Robyn Fehlman and Wendell Wells. Rachel Dillon is pianist and musical director. With a book by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a homage to the sounds of the 1950s and the 1960s. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Friday, Nov. 15
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Standing Ovation event, 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., showcasing some of the Magic Valley’s most talented performers. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Magic Valley Festival of Giving. Tickets are $12 and available at the Orpheum ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or at the door 90 minutes before the show. For mezzanine or box tickets, call Jared Johnson at 208-969-0597.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, “A Holiday Prelude: Stars & Bells & Sleighs,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert features Serena Clark and the CSI Chamber Choir and the premier of Caleb Collins’ new work “Once Upon a Star.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Fest/Jerome
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar featuring more than 20 local artists, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.; free admission. Lunch will be served, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Dinner, music and auction fundraiser to benefit Barry Wayne Crow II, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 292 E. 300 S. The event includes a spaghetti dinner with garlic bread, salad and dessert; a performance by local musician Aaron Golay; and bingo, raffle and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 each at the door. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Funds raised will be collected by the nonprofit Help Hope Live in honor of Barry Crow, who needs a liver transplant in Utah. Information: Amanda Crow, 208-358-7900 or mrscrow19@gmail.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Breakfast/TF
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary’s pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Council Hall, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 203. The public is invited. A $5 suggested donation is appreciated.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls First United Methodist Church annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 360 Shoshone St. E. (enter on Fourth Avenue). Craft items, baked goods and more. Boy Scouts Troop 67 will have a soup and sandwich lunch for purchase. Free admission.
Family fest/TF
Family Scavenger Hunt for Idaho Family Reading Week, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Each participating family receives a free book while supplies last. Free admission. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Gloves on Breast Cancer Benefit for Rhonda Craig, 4 to 7 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E. Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m., and tickets are $15 for adults, $25 per couple, $45 family of four, or $5 for children ages 10 and younger. The raffle is from 6 7 p.m., with three tickets for $10 or seven for $20. Information: Dianna Belt, 208-936-1164.
Tasting/TF
Holiday Stock Your Cellar wine tasting, 5 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting features a selection of 18 to 21 wines representing specialty wineries. Also, receive a Riedel wine glass. Cost is $35; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Comedy, magic/TF
Andy Gross Comedy Magic Show, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, will perform a show for all ages. Tickets are $25 to $30. Orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Music/TF
Scott Thompson, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Jerome
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar featuring more than 20 local artists, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.; free admission. Lunch will be served, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N. Menu is sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, strawberry crepes, fruit, yogurt and milk. The cost is $8. 208-944-9617.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Forever Plaid,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s potato bar and square dance, 6:30 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. The meal is at 6:30 p.m., with dancing, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Two rounds between tips. The suggested donation is $5. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Fundraiser/Rupert
St. Nicholas Catholic School presents The Roaring Twenties Gala at the Burley Inn Convention Center, 800 N Overland Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. The gala features appetizers, live and silent auctions, raffle games and more. Dress for the theme.
Music/Rupert
Marvin Goldstein and Vanessa Joy with a Celtic concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. Tickets are $25 at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. The menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Jazz/TF
CSI Jazz Ensemble and Youth Jazz Ensemble fall concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The ensembles feature jazz musicians and students from Magic Valley, as well as two young student groups. Classic selections include “In the Mood” and “In a Mellow Tone.” Also, a ballad played by pianist Joshua Cruz and a Herbie Hancock tune spotlighting trumpeter Rick Speicher and trombonist Dave Gibson. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Scholarship Fund are welcome.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Nov. 18
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Weaving/TF
“The Art of Swedish Weaving” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19-21 in CSI’s Shields Building, Room 102. As a form of embroidery, students will learn this needlecraft and have a project to take home. The fee is $25, plus $15 for supplies paid to the instructor. Register at csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Lecture/TF
“Rescuing Our Children and Our Nation” presentation by Alex Newman, 7 p.m. in the CSI Taylor Building, Room 276. Newman, a journalist, author, teacher and foreign correspondent for the New American Magazine, is speaking in Idaho as part of his nationwide tour. He will discuss his findings on a troubling crisis endangering children in the country and how the foundations of the nation are being threatened. Suggested $5 donation. 208-732-5262.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Connie McDonald, featuring “Case Histories” by Kate Atkinson, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. It’s the first book in the detective Jackson Brodie fiction mystery series. Free admission. The book is available for check out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Next week
Music/TF
Gary Braun, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees’ Premier Opening Gala, “Winter Wonderland,” 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths and displays. Doors open at 6 p.m. The gala features a light dinner at 6:30 p.m., music and silent tree auction. Dress is casual. Tickets are $15 each, call Shabree at 208-300-0012 or Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com. The festival raises money for scholarships for students going into the healthcare field and grants to area quick response units, search and rescues, and other healthcare-related needs.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. The cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Good Egg” by Jory John, 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s event will be a social hour instead of a discussion on a specific comic. Come chat about comics and the graphic novels you’d like to read. The group is for anyone new to comics, or fans, ages 16 and older. Presented by Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Beans Coffee. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Winter Wonderland,” 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths, displays and entertainment. A special time for seniors, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21. Entry cost is a $1 donation or a canned food item.
Musical/Burley
Burley High School’s Bel Cantos choir presents “Disaster” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the King Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The jukebox musical comedy highlights music and disaster movies from the 1970s. Tickets are $10 per person. Tickets are available at the door or by contacting the Fine Arts office, 208-878-5464, or from Bel Cantos members.
Youth fest/Jerome
Kids Night Out: Thanksgiving celebration, 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. The cost is $3 per child or free with a membership upgrade. The pre-registration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Nov. 22; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Travelin’ Miles, 10 p.m. Nov. 22 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Ag workshop/Gooding
University of Idaho Extension’s Cover Crops Workshop, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at 203 Lucy Lane. Also presented by the Gooding Soil Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service. Free; reservations aren’t required. Info: 208-934-4417 or email mdeharo@uidaho.edu.
Gala/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s Gala of Giving, 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features entertainment, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s BBQ, Brews and Bids, 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features a barbecue, beverages, fundraising games, and live and silent auctions. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving, Nov. 23-25 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features displays of holiday trees and decorations, along with entertainment. Free breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m. Nov 23, with the festival open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pictures with princesses, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24, with the event open noon to 5 p.m. Senior Social, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 with refreshments. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Numerous vendors with a variety of crafts and gifts. Free admission. Information: jeromemusicboosters@gmail.com or jeromemusicboosters.org.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Thanksgiving Dinner Dance, Nov. 23 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., with turkey furnished. Bring a side dish to share. Squares after dinner with two rounds between tips. All mainstream plus dancers welcome. The cost is $5 per person.
Holiday fest/Wendell
Wendell Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Kick-off Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Wendell Elementary School gymnasium on North Idaho Street. The bazaar features crafts and artwork, along with entertainment at noon by Uptown Dance Studio and at 1 p.m. with the Wendell High School band. Lunch will be available. Free admission. Info: wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Meal/Burley
Pre-Thanksgiving turkey dinner, 4 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. Freewill donation. 208-878-8646.
Fun run/TF
CSI Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Three frozen turkeys are placed along the race route, and any participant who finds and carries a turkey to the finish line is welcome to keep it. Proceeds go for the CSI Student Recreation Department’s spring activities. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece backpack. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Meal/Albion
Crowded Table Thanksgiving lunch, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at True North Valley Venue, 451 W. Market St. The free lunch is for those who don’t have family to eat with this year. Enjoy food, conversation and connections with friends from throughout the community. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot or volunteer with this event, call Luci Peterson at 208-670-5618.
Meal/Buhl
Buhl Community Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Free. Information: senior center, 208-543-4577.
Fun run/Hailey
Hailey Turkey Trot 5K run, walk and stroll, 10 a.m. Nov. 28 downtown at Sturtevant’s, 1 W. Carbonate, and through the Draper Preserve. Presented by The Chamber – Hailey and Wood River Valley. Pre-register until Nov. 26: $20 for adults, $10 for children or $50 per family of four. Registration fee on Nov. 27 or race day: $30 for adults, $15 for children or $70 per family. Haileyidaho.com.
Fun run/Jerome
Superhero Turkey Trot 5K run or walk, 8 a.m. Nov. 28, starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Prize given for best superhero costume. Entry fee is five items of nonperishable food, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. Pre-register by Nov. 22 to get a T-shirt. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Fun run/Paul
Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot run and walk, 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at West Minico Middle School, 155 S. 600 W. The 5k fun run and walk is for all ages and fitness levels, with race-day registration, 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the school ($26 day of event, and $7 for Trot Tots). Prizes and medals are awarded. Preregister through noon Nov. 26 at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or Hurst Chiropractic Clinic, 1246 Oakley Ave., Burley ($20). The turkey trot partners with West End Fire and Rescue, with proceeds from the race to benefit local programs.
Meal/Rupert
Annual Rupert Community Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, hosted by Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. Meal is free. Donations will be accepted, with all proceeds to benefit local charities. Information: Elks Lodge, 208-436-6852.
Festivity/TF
The 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities Nov. 29 at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, entertainment, fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Kimberly Nurseries, 208-733-2717.
Festival/Rupert
Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival, themed “With Open Arms,” Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St., with decorated Christmas trees and other specialty items. Nov. 29: Gala Buyers Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the festival opening, 3 to 9 p.m. to the public. Nov. 30: Teddy Bear Breakfast and visits with Santa, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (free with a new toy for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council or $3 a person); entertainment, noon to 6 p.m.; and a Saturday Social for seniors, 2 to 4 p.m., with refreshments. Dec. 1: Church Choir Festival, noon to 4 p.m.; and Dec. 2: entertainment, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. The festival benefits the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to support health-related causes in the community. Information: Tammy Hanks, 434-8275.
