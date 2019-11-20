Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Idaho Landscapes” art show by local artist Boris Bill Garibyan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E. Open to the public.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012. The museum will be closed Nov. 27-30 for Thanksgiving.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” art exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 12, and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Free Gallery Walks: 4 to 6 p.m., Giving Walk Nov. 29; and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Music/TF
Gary Braun, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees’ Premier Opening Gala, “Winter Wonderland,” 6 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths and displays. Doors open at 6 p.m. The gala features a light dinner at 6:30 p.m., music and silent tree auction. Dress is casual. Tickets are $15 each, call Shabree at 208-300-0012 or Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com. The festival raises money for scholarships for students going into the healthcare field and grants to area quick response units, search and rescues, and other health care-related needs.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Suggested donation is $5 per night. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Pottery/TF
Magic Mud pottery sale, presented by the CSI Art Club, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Features pottery and works by local potters and artists. Open to the public.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Good Egg” by Jory John, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
Meal/TF
Thanksgiving turkey lunch, noon at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is invited. Cost is $5 and $6 for adults and $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s event will be a social hour instead of a discussion on a specific comic. Come chat about comics and the graphic novels you’d like to read. The group is for anyone new to comics, or fans, ages 16 and older. Presented by Twin Falls Public Library and Twin Beans Coffee. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Winter Wonderland,” 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave., with decorated trees, wreaths, displays and entertainment. Special time for seniors, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21. Entry cost is a $1 donation or a canned food item. Info: Shabree, 208-300-0012, or Alisha, 208-300-0523.
Musical/Burley
Burley High School’s Bel Cantos present the musical comedy “Disaster” at 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 2100 Park Ave. Amidst the funny pokes at 1970s disaster films, the musical features popular music of the 1970s and some disco-style dance numbers. Lead roles include Ian Goodwin, Ben Hansen, Darby Koziol, Jade Larson, Archie Lilya, Codi Linafelter, Brayden McCann, Mikaeli Ringle, Rachel Wright, Tyler Willes, Chris Rowley, Connor Nielsen and Isabella Holt. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the door or from any Bel Cantos member. Info: King Fine Arts office, 208-878-5464.
Dinner/Gooding
Gooding Methodist Men’s Club annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Gooding Methodist Church basement, 805 Main St. Takeout meals are also available. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for children under 12. Proceeds go to support youth activities and Cub Scouts as well as other church projects.
Youth fest/Jerome
Kids Night Out: Thanksgiving celebration, 6 p.m. at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $3 per child or free with membership upgrade. Pre-registration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Film/Boise
“Our Gorongosa: A Park for the People” is re-broadcast on Idaho Public Television’s regular and plus channels: 1 to 2 a.m. Nov. 21, regular; 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22, plus; 11 p.m. to midnight, Nov. 22, plus; 8 to 9 a.m. Nov. 23, plus; and midnight to 1 a.m. Nov. 25, regular channel. Check local listings to confirm the times. The show features Mozambicans leading the way to create livelihoods for themselves and restore a national treasure, Gorongosa National Park, which was destroyed by a civil war. Dominique Gonçalves, an African elephant ecologist, shares the story of how Gorongosa Park is a new model for African wildlife conservation and community development.
Friday, Nov. 22
Pottery/TF
Magic Mud pottery sale, presented by the CSI Art Club, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Open to the public.
Gala/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s Gala of Giving, 6 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features entertainment, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Your Next Step,” 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Perrine Conference Room, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert presents a review for understanding his 12 tips, including exposure, composition and light, digital workflow and building an equipment kit. Cost is $120 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $135 for nonmembers. Registration is required: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Film/TF
Film screening of “Dammed to Extinction,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Learn about the plight of Idaho’s salmon and what must be done to save salmon and Puget Sound Orca from extinction. A short presentation follows the film. Tickets are $10 at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door. Proceeds benefit the Idaho Sierra Club’s salmon restoration work.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Travelin’ Miles, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “Winter Wonderland,” 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave. Entry cost is a $1 donation or a canned food item.
Musical/Burley
Burley High School’s Bel Cantos present the musical comedy, “Disaster” at 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 2100 Park Ave. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door or from any Bel Cantos member. 208-878-5464.
Carnival/Filer
Annual Turkey Carnival, hosted by Filer American Legion Post 47, 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 207 Main St. Includes food, bingo, and a chance to win a turkey or other prizes. The auxiliary starts serving chili, hot dogs, pie and drinks at 5:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 7 p.m.; cost is 50 cents per card. Proceeds support Americanism, Children and Youth and Veterans programs. Info: Rondal, 208 326-5149.
Ag workshop/Gooding
University of Idaho Extension’s Cover Crops Workshop, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 203 Lucy Lane. Includes speakers with updates on ongoing research, knowledge and experiences of cover crops. Presented by the UI Extension, Gooding Soil Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service. Free; reservations aren’t required. Info: 208-934-4417 or email mdeharo@uidaho.edu.
Music/Jackpot
Mark Wills, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a free breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with displays of holiday trees and decorations, along with entertainment. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s BBQ, Brews and Bids, 7 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E. Features a barbecue, beverages, fundraising games, and live and silent auctions. A ticketed event. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Pottery/TF
Magic Mud pottery sale, presented by the CSI Art Club, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSI Student Union Building. Open to the public.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Special cellar beer tasting, 5:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Taste beers that have been aged in the beer cellar. Cost is $25; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District gymnasium, 1750 Parke Ave. Entry cost is a $1 donation or a canned food item.
Musical/Burley
Burley High School’s Bel Cantos present the musical comedy, “Disaster” at 2 and 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 2100 Park Ave. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the door or from any Bel Cantos member. 208-878-5464.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Music/Jackpot
Mark Wills, 8 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Numerous vendors with a variety of crafts and gifts. Free admission. Information: jeromemusicboosters@gmail.com or jeromemusicboosters.org.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Benefit for La Posada with a live remote broadcast by 99.1 La Perrona, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Federal Jerome branch, 1515 S. Lincoln Ave. La Posada is preparing for its Christmas baskets and is in need of monetary donations, canned goods, coats and new toys. Donations will be accepted during the event.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Thanksgiving Dinner Dance, 6:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Turkey is provided; bring a side dish to share. Squares after dinner with two rounds between tips. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Pageant/Kimberly
Miss Kimberly Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m. at the LA Thomas Building, 141 Center St. W. The pageant features 13 young women, with each presenting a platform, talent, poise and interviews. Tickets are $8.
Holiday fest/Wendell
Wendell Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Kick-off Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wendell Elementary School gymnasium on North Idaho Street. The bazaar features crafts and artwork, and entertainment starts at noon. Lunch will be available. Free admission. Info: wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving is open from noon to 5 p.m., featuring pictures with princesses, 1 to 3 p.m., at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, Nov. 25
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a Senior Social with refreshments and entertainment, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dinner/Burley
Pre-Thanksgiving turkey dinner, 4 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. Freewill donation. 208-878-8646.
Fun run/TF
CSI Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece backpack. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Meal/TF
Thanksgiving Day meal, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Community Church of the Brethren, 461 Filer Ave. W. Free; everyone is invited.
Meal/Albion
Crowded Table Thanksgiving lunch, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at True North Valley Venue, 451 W. Market St. The free lunch is for those who don’t have family to eat with this year. Enjoy food, conversation and connections with friends from throughout the community. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot or volunteer with this event, call Luci Peterson at 208-670-5618.
Meal/Buhl
Buhl Community Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Free. Information: senior center, 208-543-4577.
Fun run/Gooding
Gooding Gobbler 5K run and walk, 8 a.m. Nov. 28, starts at North Valley Academy, 906 Main St., with race-day registration at 7 a.m. Entry fees are $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. Register at active.com (search for Gooding Gobbler) or at the Wild Mane Salon in Gooding. Proceeds benefit the Gooding Senators baseball team.
Fun run/Hailey
Hailey Turkey Trot 5Krun, walk and stroll, 10 a.m. Nov. 28 downtown at Sturtevant’s, 1 W. Carbonate, and through the Draper Preserve. Presented by The Chamber – Hailey and Wood River Valley. Pre-register until Nov. 26: $20 for adults, $10 for children or $50 per family of four. Registration fee on Nov. 27 or race day: $30 for adults, $15 for children or $70 per family. Haileyidaho.com.
Fun run/Jerome
Superhero Turkey Trot 5K run or walk, 8 a.m. Nov. 28, starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Prize given for best superhero costume. Entry fee is five items of nonperishable food, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. Pre-register by Nov. 22 to get a T-shirt. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Fun run/Paul
Annual Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot run and walk, 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at West Minico Middle School, 155 S. 600 W. The 5k fun run and walk is for all ages and fitness levels, with race-day registration, 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the school ($26 day of event, and $7 for Trot Tots). Prizes and medals are awarded. Preregister through noon Nov. 26 at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or at Hurst Chiropractic Clinic, 1246 Oakley Ave., Burley ($20). The turkey trot partners with West End Fire and Rescue, with proceeds from the race to benefit local programs.
Meal/Rupert
Annual Rupert Community Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, hosted by Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. Meal is free. Donations will be accepted, with all proceeds to benefit local charities. Information: Elks Lodge, 208-436-6852.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday craft make-and-take activities for families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Also, “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Nov. 29, and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Nov. 30. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/TF
The 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities Nov. 29 at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, entertainment, and fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Kimberly Nurseries, 208-733-2717.
Fest/Hagerman
Christmas Extravaganza, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 with a preview, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, at the Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N., and the Hagerman American Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. A special preview is Nov. 29 with light refreshments; VIP tickets are $2 at the door. Free admission on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Giving Walk, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29 featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Festival/Rupert
Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival, themed “With Open Arms,” Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St., with decorated Christmas trees and other specialty items. Nov. 29: Gala Buyers Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the festival opening, 3 to 9 p.m. to the public. Nov. 30: Teddy Bear Breakfast and visits with Santa, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (free with a new toy for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council or $3 a person); entertainment, noon to 6 p.m.; and a Saturday Social for seniors, 2 to 4 p.m., with refreshments. Dec. 1: Church Choir Festival, noon to 4 p.m.; and Dec. 2: entertainment, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. The festival benefits the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to support health-related causes in the community. Info: Tammy Hanks, 434-8275.
Festivity/Rupert
Rupert’s Christmas Lighting Ceremony, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 on the Rupert Square.
Fest/TF
Lefse event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The Nelson sisters and family, including their musician brother Dave, bring their rolling pins along with their knowledge, tips, tricks and a song or two, which preparing Norwegian potato bread. Free and no pre-registration is required. 208-733-5477.
Fest/TF, Buhl, Kimberly
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the parties. Dec. 2: 2 p.m. at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., and 7:30 p.m. at Genesis Healthcare, 674 Eastland Drive (formerly Twin Falls Care Center). Dec. 3: 2 p.m. at Desert View Care Center, 820 Sprague Ave., Buhl. Dec. 4: 2 p.m. at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E., Kimberly. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Youth craft/Burley
“Snowday Winter Sign” craft course for ages 8 and older, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room B11, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Tenille Claridge. Create a 12-by-12-inch wintery sign out of vinyl and acrylic paint. Supplies are included. Cost is $25; register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Parade/Burley
Burley Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 2 begins at Dworshak School and proceeds along Overland Avenue to Centennial Park. Santa arrives in a fire truck and is escorted by the lighted parade. Festivities at the park include entertainment, doughnuts, hot chocolate, carols, a live nativity, and Santa turns on the lights. Hosted by the Burley Area Merchants Association. For information about parade entries, call Sonya at 208-670-2408.
Music/Rupert, Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s Christmas concert, “And His Name Shall Be Called Wonderful,” directed by Jill Nilsen, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Also performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley. Free admission. Reservations aren’t needed. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Music/TF
CSI Symphonic Band concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations holiday series mini concerts, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features Sarah Benton, Helen Iverson and Marsha Neibling.
Fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Holiday Lighting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Town Square. Features visits with Santa, cookies, hot cocoa, candy canes, and the Caritas Corale Carolers.
Remembrance/TF
“Light Up A Life” event for families who have lost loved ones, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science.
Cooking seminar/TF
Healthy Holiday Seminar with hands-on cooking demonstrations, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W. Presented by Mark Owsley, St. Luke’s executive chef, and Dianna Zunino, registered dietitian. Create holiday favorites with a healthy twist, and enjoy samples and recipes. Free; register at stlukesonline.org/classes or 208-381-9000.
Music/TF
CSI Choral Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Music/Ketchum
Singer-songwriter Storm Large with a “Holiday Ordeal” performance, 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Show is recommended for adults (age 17 and older). Tickets are $54 for balcony seating, $70.20 for standard seating and $97.20 for premium seating. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts box office in Ketchum.
Parade/TF
Times-News Christmas Parade of Lights, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6 downtown on Main Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Twin Falls Christmas Story.” The parade route begins at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W., and ends near the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and music will follow at the Downtown Commons.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Company performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The professional ballet company features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. The performance also features local dance students in the roles of baby mice, angels, flowers and ladybugs. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Music/Kimberly
Liberty Quartet concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Kimberly Church of the Nazarene, 3550 E. 3750 N. The southern gospel group is based in the West with members Royce Mitchell, bass; Paul W. Ellis, lead; Philip Batton, tenor; and John Bowen, interim baritone singer. The quartet travels many miles each year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries. They also perform at the Southwest Gospel Music Festival, Great Western Fan Festival and the Gospel Music Fan Festival in Canada. No admission fees; freewill offering is welcome.
Family fest/Rupert
Christmas at The Wilson, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The family event includes a Christmas movie, ice skating, make-and-take kids craft, cookies and hot cocoa, horse and wagon ride around the Rupert Square, and a visit with Santa. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family of five, and are available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Music/TF
CSI Chamber Music Honors Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert. Free and open to the public. 208-733-5872.
Parade/Buhl
Buhl Night Light Parade, with a “Ringing Bells for Buhl” theme, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, starts at the Sunset Bowl parking lot on Burley Avenue. The route goes along Main Street and Broadway Avenue, then to Burley Avenue and ends back at the bowling alley. To register entries for the parade, contact the Buhl Chamber of Commerce office at 208-543-6682; there is no cost.
Film/Burley
Movie night features “Winterland,” a ski and snowboard film by Teton Gravity Research, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave. The first 20 people through the door to donate $20 to Pomerelle Ski Patrol will receive a swag bag with a free night pass to Pomerelle. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Also door prizes and a chance at the grand prizes. Hot dogs and cocoa available for sale. Free admission. Information: Idaho Water Sports on Facebook or 208-678-5869.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style). Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached. Free. 208-655-4215.
Fest, parade/Jerome
Sixth annual Christmas in Jerome, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 downtown at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), 300 E. Main St. Festivities at the park include music, live nativity, photos with Santa, children’s activities and food. The Lights Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. near the Jerome County Fairgrounds and goes along Main Street to the park. Free. Info: Jerome Chamber of Commerce, 208-324-2711 or visitjeromeidaho.com.
