Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen in shaping memories. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Cover Me duo, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/TF
“Nailed It! Adult Valentine’s Edition,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Participate in the library’s treat challenge to recreate a masterpiece. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents International Guitar Night at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli, French swing guitarist Antoine Boyer, Flamenco master Samuelito and Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdogan. Sold out. 208-732-6288.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The play is directed by Gary Hopper and features company artist Jana Arnold, Jessi Zhang of New York, Adam Turck of Richmond, Va., and Maggie Horan of New York. After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her West Village apartment. In a month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and ultimately reach each other. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Live Action, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Music/TF
Crazy Love duo, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. at the school, 300 North College Road W. Cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, for Second Night 23 at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Gary Hopper. Tickets are $23. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Water Color Valentines, 10 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Animated, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. Animated shorts may not be geared for children. 208-726-9491.
Friday, Feb. 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music, dance/TF
CSI Stage Door series will feature “Inside Daughters of Salome” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Inspirata Dance Project presents a look into its summer production featuring refugee stories set by Cindy Jones, a new work by Lauren Edson, and a new work set by Ashley Sandau. The audience can also talk with the artists. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288, or at the CSI box office.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. at the school, 300 North College Road W. Cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
Variety show/Buhl
“Love Songs: Silly and Otherwise” Variety Show, presented by the Valentines, at West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Potato bar at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show. Proceeds benefit the Buhl senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $15 and available at Hair & Things, 208-543-6030; Buhl senior center, 208-543-4577; the Buhl Herald; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, for Educator Night at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Gary Hopper. Tickets are $15 for educators and school administrators for this designated night; limit two tickets per person. Advance tickets at the theater box office, 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Mixed Media Silhouette: Memories of a Snowy Night, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Presentation/TF
Max Black, author of “Diamondfield, Finding the Real Jack Davis,” discusses his book at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Black talks about Diamondfield Jack’s arrest, trial, conviction, and what he did after he was pardoned. Court records and other documents were used to find the site in the Shoshone Basin area and Black led a historical society tour to the area. Free admission and parking is available behind the museum. 208-736-4675.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences, and five strum patterns and also learn five tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magichords chorus of 100 singers perform the national anthem in barbershop four-part harmony at 5 p.m. at CSI’s basketball game at the CSI gym. Magichords singers admitted for free and should arrive by 4 p.m. for rehearsal in the large exercise room near the main entrance lobby. Info: Rich Russell, 208-420-6909; Bob Parkinson, 208-404-1194; or any Magichords member.
Youth fest/TF
“A Princess in the Making” Royalty Dance, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The children’s event includes pictures with princesses, singalongs, royalty dance, princess performances, desserts and punch. Tickets are $25 and available at royaltydance.eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to the Twin Falls Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks duo, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest/TF
“Super Date Night: A Valentine Venture” event, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. E. The event features gourmet coffee, beer or wine pairings with appetizers, and a beginner ballroom dance lesson taught by professional ballroom dance instructor Chris Simmons. Childcare provided at XrossWay Life Center with Fit-Camp activities, games and a movie. Online tickets are required at XrossWay.org/SuperDateNight.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. at the school, 300 North College Road W. Cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot, 9 a.m. indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Features a Hit the Heart money shoot with a 20-lane shooting line; shoot the course twice. Children 11 and younger will have targets set at 25 yards or less. Daily shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Variety show/Buhl
“Love Songs: Silly and Otherwise” Variety Show, presented by the Valentines, at West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Potato bar at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show. Proceeds benefit the Buhl senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $15 and available at Hair & Things, 208-543-6030; Buhl senior center, 208-543-4577; the Buhl Herald; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Music/Hagerman
Blues Music Festival, presented by Hagerman Valley Foundation, 1 to 7 p.m. at the Hagerman Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N., and American Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. Features two stages with performances by Bryon Hildreth and Toby Lapp, Eric May, Spike Coggins, Scott Olson, Bruce Guy, Rob Grooms, Monte Kiser, Suzanne and Marissa, and a jam session. Also vendors and food. Free admission.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Workshop/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Winter Tracking Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen. A program begins at 11 a.m. at ERC’s office, 471 Washington Ave. N., with an introduction to local winter animals, their life histories and winter adaptations, and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows through the woods north of Ketchum. Novice and experienced trackers of all ages are welcome. Bring snowshoes, water and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Music/Ketchum
Rita Wilson, actress and singer-songwriter, 6:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival, 7 to 9 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. The festival features short films highlighting backcountry ski and snow adventure, environmental and climate issues, youth outdoors, and ski culture. Cost is $15. Proceeds benefit the Nordic and Backcountry Skier Alliance of Idaho and Winter Wildlands Alliance.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot, 9 a.m. indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Features a Hit the Heart money shoot with a 20-lane shooting line; shoot the course twice. Children 11 and younger will have targets set at 25 yards or less. Daily shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog at 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Feb. 18
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Beginning square dance lessons, hosted by Buttons N Bows square dance club, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. The family-friendly activity is open to ages 10 and older as well as single dancers. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Sherri George, featuring Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player One,” Number 76 on the Great American Reads, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. It is 2045 and Wade Watts is a gamer and player obsessed with the Oasis and its deceased, eccentric creator. When Watts cracks the first clue of the creator’s fiendish puzzles and games, he discovers a cast of rivals willing to kill to win. Books are available for check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog at 7 p.m. Feb. 20-21, 27-28, 8 p.m. Feb. 22-23, March 1-2, and at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The performance on Feb. 24 includes a backstage tour and chat-back discussion with the artists. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Pudd’nhead Wilson” by Mark Twain, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program A, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and Documentary Program B, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Wangari’s Trees of Peace: A True Story from Africa” by Jeanette Winter, 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” production at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Film discussion/Buhl
Special presentation of “Ready Player One” film by Stephen Spielberg, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book-talk group examines the movie with Sherri George leading the discussion about the transition from book to screen and how the visual dynamic of the movie has altered or changed elements of the book. 208-543-6500.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” with Professor Samra Cullum, 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” by Robert D. Kaplan and “Black Lamb and Grey Falcon” by Rebecca West. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon Feb. 22 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Chris Jones, president of Plant Therapy Inc. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fundraising event with dinner and music, 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment provided by Nashville recording artist Cale Moon. The fundraiser benefits the development of the design for an event center at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $100 per person and are available by calling 208-326-4396.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “A World of Music.” Performance by Nyle Matsuoka, 2002 Youth Soloist winner and Austin Opera principal coach and pianist, with Strauss “Burleske” and a Prokofiev sonata for piano. The orchestra adds Smetana’s “The Moldau” and a Giannini symphony. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Cup of Creativity: Exploring Line, Color and Shape with Tempera Paint, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Meeting/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Denny’s, 291 Pole Line Road. The program features photos from Paul Black, who is known for his median’s irises with Mid-American Iris Garden. Yearly dues are $10 to join. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Presentation/TF
Pioneer Button Club presentation, 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Learn about identifying military and other uniform buttons, the materials from which buttons have been made, and the fun of collecting them. Free admission and parking is available behind the museum. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons N Bows Dance, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Presentation/Ketchum
“Plates, Places and Stories from My Family Kitchen” talk with cookbook author Joanne Weir, 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the center’s Big Idea “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Weir is host and executive producer for several award-winning television series, is a James Beard award-winning cookbook author, and has written 18 cookbooks. Sold out. To be placed on a waiting list, call 208-726-9491.
Fundraiser/TF
Joe Cannon concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. The Sun Valley entertainer performs a benefit concert of country, old rock and roll, and folk music, in support of Twin Falls High School students. Tickets are $20 each and available at Twin Falls High, 208-733-6551.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons N Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive in Jerome. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival’s Filmmaker Retrospective, themed “Women Still Waiting for Change,” features the screening of “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter” documentary, U.S. and Mali, 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Community Library. 415 Spruce Ave. Filmmakers Barbara Attie and Janet Goldwater, who will present the film, traveled between Mali to the courts of Philadelphia. The film shows how women are affected by the legal struggles surrounding immigration. Free admission. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Books/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. Check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Lecture/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival presents the Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Featured speaker is Natalia Kanem, United Nations undersecretary-general and executive director of UNFPA, the United Nations agency for reproductive health and women’s rights. Free admission. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop”
with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Films/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival,
“Women Still Waiting for Change,” features the screenings of five films, 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 27 through March 3 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Feb. 27: “The Bleeding Edge” documentary, U.S., by Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering of “The Invisible War” and “The Hunting Ground,” and presented by investigative producer Amy Herdy. Feb. 28: “The Judge” documentary, Palestine, presented by director Erika Cohn. March 1: “I Am Not a Witch” drama, Zambia, a directorial debut of Rungano Nyoni. March 2: “Facing The Dragon” documentary, Afghanistan, Europe and U.S., by filmmaker Sedika Mojadidi. March 3: “On Her Shoulders” documentary, global, by filmmaker Alexandria Bombach. Tickets are $15 each or $60 for all five films, and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee
graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Requiem of the Rose King” by Aya Kanno. Based on Shakespeare’s Richard III, Kanno’s dark fantasy finds the man who could be king between worlds, classes, and between good and evil. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group
presents its 60th anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1-3 and at 2 p.m. March 2-3 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The Broadway musical by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus features songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. The show combines storytelling, humor and music to deliver a tale of love, laughter and friendship. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Bean fest/Filer
Second annual Filer Bean Festival and Cook-off,
