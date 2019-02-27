Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter, illustrator Ferris Cook, Benny Fountain, Julie Green, MK Guth and Joan Linder. Their work examines the role of the kitchen in shaping memories. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Photography/Ketchum
“Wild Life” exhibition by photographer R.J. Turner, with works on display in February at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. The exhibit features a range of images from African elephants to American mustangs to scenes from private Idaho. Turner, a Wood River Valley resident, is an award-winning wildlife and conservation photographer. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. 208-726-4333 or ercsv.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Music/TF
Guitar music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The play is directed by Gary Hopper and features company artist Jana Arnold, Jessi Zhang of New York, Adam Turck of Richmond, Va., and Maggie Horan of New York. After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her West Village apartment. In a month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and ultimately reach each other. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival, themed “Women Still Waiting for Change,” features the screening of “The Bleeding Edge” documentary, U.S., 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering of “The Invisible War” and “The Hunting Ground,” along with investigative producer Amy Herdy who will present the film, turn their sights on the $400 billion medical device industry, with a large percentage of these devices targeting women. Tickets are $15 each or $60 for all five films (showing Feb. 27 to March 3), and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Requiem of the Rose King” by Aya Kanno. Based on Shakespeare’s Richard III, Kanno’s dark fantasy finds the man who could be king between worlds, classes, and between good and evil. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th-anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The Broadway musical by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus combines storytelling, humor and music, featuring songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Presentation/Jerome
Manny Scott speaks at 6 p.m. at the Jerome High School auditorium, 104 Tiger Drive. Scott is an original Freedom Writer whose story is told in part in the 2007 movie, “Freedom Writers.” Free and open to the community. 208-324-2392.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “The Judge” documentary, Palestine, 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The film provides rare insight into Sharia law, an often misunderstood legal framework for Muslims. Director Erika Cohn, who presents the film, tells her story through the eyes of the first woman judge to be appointed to the Middle East’s religious courts, Kholoud Al-Faqih. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Friday, March 1
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, March 1 through March 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening with artists Leon Smith and Jan Mittleider, 5:30 to 8 p.m. downtown at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. Refreshments. 208-734-8091.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Community bingo, 6 p.m. on the first Friday at Bridgeview Estates Independent and Assisted Living, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Also a chance to win prizes. Free. 208-736-3933.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th-anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, meatballs, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Jerome
Jerome High School Music Department’s A Night of Chamber Music, 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and choir room, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The music highlights ensemble and solo pieces. Tickets are $5 per person, $3 for students or $15 per family. The price includes a dessert and beverage offered by Jerome Music Boosters. Info: Hiroshi Fukuoka, bands, and Amanda Hall, choirs, at 208-324-8137.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Oil Pastel Snowflakes, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “I Am Not a Witch” drama, Zambia, 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The drama is the directorial debut of Rungano Nyoni, who was born in Zambia and raised in Wales. After a minor incident in her village, 9-year-old Shula is exiled to a traveling witch camp and a government official co-opts Shula from the camp to use her powers for his own gain. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Saturday, March 2
Presentation/TF
Presentation by Shawn Willsey, College of Southern Idaho geology professor and author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho,” 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Willsey will speak about the geologic events that have shaped the unique landscapes of south-central Idaho. Signed copies of his book will be available for purchase. Admission is free and parking is available behind the museum. Seating is limited, bring a folding chair. Twinfallsmuseum.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th-anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Dancing/TF
Contra Dance Social, 6 to 9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Contra dance is an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music and refreshments provided. Free. 208-733-5872.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Bean fest/Filer
Second annual Filer Bean Festival and Cook-off, “Beans, Bingo and Brew,” 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Merchants Building No. 3, 215 Fair Ave. Bean entries accepted until event time and all late entries are welcome. Entrants set up at 5 p.m. Bring your best bean dish: appetizers, salads, entrees or desserts; adult division with $250 cash prize in each category and youth division, $100. Also features bingo by Filer American Legion, brews by Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger, or $20 per family. Info: Joe, 208-731-4318, or Cheryl, 208-312-8041. Proceeds benefit Filer Fun Days.
Bird walk/Hailey
Environmental Resource Center’s “Winter Birds of Hailey” presentation and bird walk with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at the library, followed by a walk around Hailey to the Wood River Land Trust’s Draper Preserve to investigate these species. Novice and expert birders are welcome. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. The library event is free. Suggested donation for the walk is $10 for ERC members and $20 for non-members; pre-register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “Facing The Dragon” documentary, Afghanistan, Europe and U.S., 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. For more than four years, filmmaker Sedika Mojadidi followed two unconventional Afghan women, Nilofar, a Parliament member, and Shakila, a television journalist, to assemble her latest film. The women are forced to choose between motherhood and ambition amidst threats to their lives and families. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Sunday, March 3
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group presents its 60th-anniversary production of “Mamma Mia” at 2 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Rehearsal/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale rehearsal for its Easter Cantata, 5 p.m. Sundays at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performances are scheduled for April 12-14. Info: Rick Strickland, director, at 208-539-5210.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival features the screening of “On Her Shoulders” documentary, global, 3 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Nadia Murad, 23, survived the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in northern Iraq. Filmmaker Alexandria Bombach follows Murad’s undertakings of giving testimony before the U.N., visiting refugee camps, soul-bearing media interviews and meetings with top government officials. Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after the film’s completion. Tickets are $15 each and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Monday, March 4
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, March 4 through March 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive in Jerome. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Tuesday, March 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 5 through March 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser/TF
Annual Empty Bowls Dinner fundraiser, 6 to 10 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The event features dinner, 6-8 p.m., and music by Eric May Band, 7-10 p.m., along with a silent auction, raffles and door prizes. Dinner tickets are $20 and available at Hands On, South Central Community Action Partnership or at the door. Proceeds benefit Magic Valley food banks.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dinner/Wendell
Annual Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main St. Cost is by donation.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m. March 6 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. The comedic play tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds her sister’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure in an imaginary world. Rated PG for mild language and stronger themes. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. March 6 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, 7:30 p.m. March 6 at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 6 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Green Shamrocks” by Eve Bunting, 11 a.m. March 7 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through March 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through April 11, at CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection and white balance controls, and also provide photo critiques. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “They Returned Fighting: African Americans and the End of World War I” with Professor Justin Vipperman, 6 p.m. March 7 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Red Summer: The Summer of 1919 and the Awakening of Black America” by Cameron McWhirter. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Music/Jerome
Young Dubliners, Guess When and Eric May, 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance at jerometickets.com or $25 day of show. Reserved seats are $30. 208-644-1111.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts film series will feature “Campesino,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. March 7 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The 2018 film documents and celebrates the disappearing way of life of Cuba’s peasant tobacco farmers. Director and producer Mia Tate will attend the screenings and speak about the film. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers, and available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. March 7, 8, 11, 14-16, 18 and 21-23 and at 2 p.m. March 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Cast is Wendell Wells and Denny Davis. The off-Broadway comedy features the actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas, with quick-change artistry, changing costumes and 20 characters. “Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Rodeo/TF
43rd annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 8 and 9 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Features cowboys and cowgirls from CSI along with colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, EZ Money Auto in Burley, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly, and the CSI Expo Center. Info: Steven Birnie, 208-732-6620 or sbirnie@csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Producers” at 7 p.m. March 8, 9, 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. March 10 and March 17 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Landon Ladwig. Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks, and based on the 1968 film. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Recital/TF
CSI Piano Celebration series will feature Emily Ezola and Kevin Olson, “An Evening of Piano Duos,” 7:30 p.m. March 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ezola and Olson, faculty members at Utah State University, present a variety of piano duos written in the past two centuries and share some of the unique history of this genre and the composers who were drawn to writing for two pianos. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office. 208-732-6788.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. March 8 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Mixed Media Collage: Looking Out My Winter Window, 3 to 5 p.m. March 8 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. March 8, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Performance/Ketchum
Dan Hoyle, award-winning actor and playwright, in “Border People,” 7:30 p.m. March 8 at Argyros Performing Arts Center’s Tierney Theater, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. March 9 at 530 Shoshone St. W. Meal of breakfast frittatas, ham, sausage, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Writing class/TF
“Yes, You Can Write a Book in an Afternoon” class, presented by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 5 p.m. March 9 at the CSI Shields Building, room 103. Learn to create an eBook for your field with instruction for a simple framework and have a draft ready for editing by the end of the class. Additional resources given to help students bring the book to completion and publication. Instructor is Cindy Sue Bezas, who has been published in books and articles. Fee is $67 plus $15 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI’s Community Education Center.
Cooking class/TF
Spring Fresh Recipes class with Chef Penny Moline, 6 p.m. March 9 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu includes asparagus soup, spring veggie pizza, spring veggie paella, and lemon tart. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 69th annual Rock and Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Features exhibits of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and displays by Herrett Center for Arts and Science museum, Hagerman Fossil Beds and Magic Valley Gold Panning Club. Also includes demonstrations, activities, door prizes, grand prize drawing and a silent auction. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and older. Children under 12 admitted for free if accompanied by an adult. Info: Shirley Metts, 208-423-4827, or magicvalleygemclub.org.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Shamrock Shuffle Square Dance and potluck, 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Buttons n’ Bows club provides the stew and cornbread with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person; bring a dessert or side dish. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Music/Ketchum
Time for Three (Tf3), 6:30 p.m. March 9 at Argyros Performing Arts Center’s Tierney Theater, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Jazz/Ketchum
Pianist Alfredo Rodríguez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez, 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Both Grammy-nominated artists are best known for their individual work and began working together on Rodríguez’ 2012 album “Invasion Parade.” Since that recording session, the Cuban jazz musicians have occasionally performed as a duo. Rodriguez is known for his solo jazz piano career as a “Quincy Jones” musician, and Martinez has a percussion career as leader of the Pedrito Martinez Group. Tickets for Sun Valley Center members are $70 premium seating and $45 regular seating, and for non-members, $80 and $55 for nonmembers (plus tax and ticket fees). Student tickets are $35 and $22.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum, 7:30 p.m. March 12 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Cindy Bjorneberg Snyder, featuring “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, 7 p.m. March 12 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The curmudgeon, the grumpiest man in town, gets a shakeup when a new family moves next door and starts off by flattening his mailbox with their U-Haul. Books are available for check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Books/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Empire Falls” by Richard Russo, at 7 p.m. March 12 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. Check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Annual Sun Valley Film Festival, presented by Ford, March 13-17 in Sun Valley. Festival highlights include the Film Lab, Screenwriters Lab, Wild to Inspire competition, world premieres, coffee talks with industry insiders, panels, parties and more. Film tickets and festival passes can be purchased online. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by David Grann, “The Killers of the Flower Moon: The Arc of Justice” at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and bestselling author of “The Lost City of Z” and his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Center members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students and educators. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
