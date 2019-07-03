Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
“City of Rocks” exhibit by award-winning artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through July at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Open 5 to 8 p.m. July 5 during Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, with Wright-Pulliam sharing the stories behind her work. The display features watercolor paintings from Wright-Pulliam’s experience as the artist-in-residence at City of Rocks National Preserve in 2018. Ercsv.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists, including photographs by Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin and Fazal Sheikh; a commissioned body of work by painter Cedra Wood; monotypes by Frances Ashforth; a painting and wallpaper by Andrea Zittel; and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson about their Land Art projects in the Great Basin. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 and Aug. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Artist chat with Foster: 10 a.m. July 6. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, July 3
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Swagger band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Cover Me, a musical duo, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Trout feed/Buhl
Sagebrush Days’ Trout Festival, 4 p.m. in downtown Buhl. Trout dinner starts at 4 p.m. at West End Senior Center, cost is $8. Also music by Copperhead at 7 p.m. downtown, and beer and wine garden. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Rodeo/Hailey
Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo, presented by Sawtooth Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (pre-events at 6:30 p.m.) at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 S. Main St. Tickets are available at the Hailey Welcome Center and at all Atkinsons’ Market. Sawtoothrangers.org or haileyidaho.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The cast includes Company of Fools Audra Honaker, Sharon Barto, Aly Wepplo, David Janeski, Tess McKenna and Tim Gouran. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Drive, 7:30 p.m. Also the Firecracker 500 lawnmower races at 6 p.m. at Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert4th.com.
Thursday, July 4
Music, fireworks/TF
Twin Falls Fourth of July celebration with music and fireworks at the College of Southern Idaho campus. Twin Falls Municipal Band performs an Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The fireworks show start at 10 p.m. on the campus. The police department will close portions of streets, including Falls Avenue, Washington Street North, Cheney Drive and North College Road, at 9 p.m. near the college.
Fun run/Buhl
Buhl Fun Run, 8 a.m., starts and ends at the Jones Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. (Main Street and 11th Avenue North). Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. for the 5K walk. 5K run and 10K run. Race time is 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places for men and women winners for each race event and winners in each age category. To pre-registration, call Steve Kaatz, 208-543-8576. Proceeds go for scholarships for Buhl Key Club students.
Parade, fireworks/Buhl
Sagebrush Days festivities: Kiwanis pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at West End Senior Center ($6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free); Buhl Key Club Fun Run, 8 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. with a fly-over by Buhl Airforce; vendors open at 11 a.m. at Eastman Park; music by Copperhead at noon at the park followed by Up A Creek; beer and wine garden. Also firehose competition, 1 p.m. at McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets; rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South; and fireworks at dusk at North Park. Free swimming until 4 p.m. at the Buhl City Pool. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Rodeo/Buhl
Buhl Sagebrush Days Rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Free admission for children 5 and younger. To sign up for rodeo events: Janet, 208-308-0770.
Music/Bellevue
Like a Rocket band, 6:30 p.m. at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill, 104 Main St. Free.
Fireworks/Fairfield
Fairfield’s Fourth of July fireworks show starts at dusk at City Park. Cityoffairfieldidaho.com or 208-764-2333.
Fireworks/Gooding
Community fireworks show starts at dusk at the Gooding Middle School lawn, 1047 Seventh Ave. W. Goodingidaho.org or 208-934-5669.
Fest, fireworks/Hailey
Hailey’s Days of the Old West Fourth of July celebration: pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Wood River Grange Hall on Third Avenue South; 5k Fun Run: Tutus and Tennis Shoes, 9 a.m. (register at sunvalleyballet.com); parade at noon along Main Street; and Hailey Rotary Road Apple Roulette fundraiser during the parade, noon to 1:30 p.m. Also Wood River Land Trust RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park; Days of the Old West Rodeo at 7:30 p.m., with pre-events at 6:30 p.m., at Hailey Rodeo Arena; and fireworks extravaganza at dusk. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Arts/Hailey
Hailey Art and Antique Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Roberta McKercher Park. Antique vendors and wares, food vendors and a beer garden. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Fest/Hailey
Annual Wood River Land Trust’s RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park. Festivities include music by Up A Creek and Swagger, along with children’s activities, food and craft vendors, and free ice cream. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Music/Hailey
Patio Party with music by Powersteering, 1 to 4:30 p.m. at The Mint, 116 S. Main St.
Music/Hailey
Annual post-parade party after the noon parade at Jersey Girl restaurant, 14 E. Croy St.
Rodeo/Hailey
Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo, presented by Sawtooth Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (pre-events at 6:30 p.m.) at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 S. Main St. This year’s rodeo is under the direction of the ICA Rodeo Cowboys Association and co-approved by the Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association. Tickets can be purchased at the Hailey Welcome Center and at all Atkinsons’ Market. Sawtoothrangers.org or haileyidaho.com.
Fireworks/Hansen
Hansen’s fireworks show starts at dusk at Rolling Hills Park. 208-423-5158.
Fest/Hollister
Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hollister City Park, 2392 Main St. The event includes a flag-raising presented by local Boy Scouts and music by the Old Time Fiddlers. Free food and beverages.
Fest, fireworks/Jackpot
Jackpot’s Fourth of July celebration starts with a parade at noon at the recreation center and goes along Keno Drive to Town Park in Jackpot, Nevada. A barbecue lunch is served from 1 to 3 p.m. in the park; bring cookies, chips or a finger snack for the potluck. Festivities are from 1 to 5 p.m. in the park, with music by The Trailerpark Rebels, a water slide hosted by the Jackpot Fire Department, bounce houses, volleyball and horseshoes. A fireworks show starts at 10:20 p.m.
Dog fest/Ketchum
Dock Dogs event, presented by city of Ketchum, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Ketchumidaho.org.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Fireworks/Richfield
Fireworks show, hosted by Richfield American Legion, starts at dusk at the Richfield High School football field. 208-487-2755.
Parade, fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues with the Firecracker 5k/10k fun run and walk and the 40k bike race at 7 a.m. at East Minico Middle School (entry fee is $20; register at rupert4th.com); and a parade at 11 a.m. downtown. Music by Magic Valley Jubilee follows at 12:30 p.m. at the Rupert Square.
Fest, fireworks/Shoshone
Shoshone’s Fourth of July celebration starts with a community barbecue-potluck at 5 p.m. at the Shoshone ball field; bring a side dish. The fireworks show begins at dusk. 208-886-2030.
Fest, fireworks/Stanley
Stanley’s Fourth of July celebration at the city center. Features a parade at 5:30 p.m. through town and a street dance at 6 p.m. at Ace of Diamonds, followed by the fireworks show. Stanleycc.org, 208-774-3411.
Fest/Sun Valley
Fourth of July celebration before the fireworks, 1 to 5 p.m. at Sun Valley Village. Festivities include music, face painting, bounce house, games, wagon rides and a kids train.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Alysa Liu and Ryan Bradley, U.S. National champions, 9:45 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Fireworks follow the show. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $185 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Friday, July 5
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening featuring artist Karen Belinne, 5 to 8 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers, 109 Main Ave. E. The works include a selection of her early paintings, abstract florals in acrylic, portraits, and recent plein air paintings of the Snake River Canyon and the desert in bloom. Belinne, a Twin Falls native, started painting at an early age and received recognition for her work, including Best of Show in Lancaster, California, for an abstract in acrylic, and inclusion in a juried show at the Art Students’ League in New York City. She has paintings in private collections in Denver, Santa Rosa, California, Maryland and New York City. Belinne, a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society, recently returned to Twin Falls to focus on her art career.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “Tomb Raider” at 9:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Rodeo/Buhl
Buhl Sagebrush Days Rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Free admission for children 5 and younger. To sign up for rodeo events: Janet, 208-308-0770.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Arts/Hailey
Hailey Art and Antique Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Roberta McKercher Park. Antique vendors and wares, food vendors and a beer garden. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Hailey
Ida-Hoedown with The Weary Boys, along with line dancing and country swing, 8:30 p.m. at The Mint, 116 S. Main St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Dog fest/Ketchum
Dock Dogs event, presented by city of Ketchum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Ketchumidaho.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Art/Ketchum
“City of Rocks” exhibit by award-winning artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave., for Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk. Wright-Pulliam shares the stories behind her work. The display features watercolor paintings from Wright-Pulliam’s experience as the artist-in-residence at City of Rocks National Preserve in 2018. Complimentary beverages. Ercsv.org.
Art/Ketchum
Works by internationally known abstract expressionist artist Svein Koningen for Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. at Mitchell Contemporary Gallery, 400 Sun Valley Road. In 2005, Koningen moved his studio from Noosa Heads, Australia, to Bruges, Belgium, where he also opened an art gallery. He now has relocated to Australia. Koningen’s abstract inspiration comes from external influences and the internal abstract thinking of a studio artist, with each work completely unique from the next. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Information: 970-404-7206 or mitchellcontemporary@gmail.com.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Bob Beckwith with “Salmon Headwaters to the Pacific Ocean” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Ballet/Sun Valley
San Francisco Ballet Gala-style program, 7:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by Ballet Sun Valley. Tickets are $50 to $500 and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Saturday, July 6
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Fundraiser/TF
Pancake Breakfast Cookout, 9 a.m. to noon downtown at Main Avenue West. All-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person. Proceeds will be donated to Voices Against Violence.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Arts/Hailey
Hailey Art and Antique Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Roberta McKercher Park. Antique vendors and wares, food vendors and a beer garden. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot starts at Magic Mountain Resort, south of Hansen. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Scores must be posted by 4 p.m., with awards presented each day. Fees are $25 per adult, $15 for ages 15-17, $10 for ages 12-14, $5 for ages 7-11, free for 6 and younger, or $50 per family (parents and two children). Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information about Magic Mountain and state shoots: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440, Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266 or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Sunday, July 7
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot continues at Magic Mountain Resort, south of Hansen. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Scores must be posted by 3 p.m., with awards. Fees are $25 per adult, $15 for ages 15-17, $10 for ages 12-14, $5 for ages 7-11, free for 6 and younger, or $50 per family (parents and two children). Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information about Magic Mountain and state shoots: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440, Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266 or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jazz in the Park concert, presented by the city of Ketchum, 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays, through July 28, at Rotary Park. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Ballet/Sun Valley
San Francisco Ballet Mixed Repertory program, 7:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by Ballet Sun Valley. Tickets are $50 to $500 and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Monday, July 8
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, July 9
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Preserve Your Harvest workshop, 6 to 9 p.m. July 9 and July 11 at Twin Falls County Extension, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600. Participants will learn about canning safety and about boiling water canning and pressure canning and will can a jar to take home. Registration is $40 for two classes and includes notebooks, publications and lab supplies. Register: 208-878-9461.
Dancing/Hailey
Community dancing, sponsored by the Upper Big Wood River Grange, 7 p.m. at 106 Third Ave. S. Instructor Galen Slatter shares square dance lessons in the opening hour at 7 p.m., followed with line and open party dancing until 9:30 p.m. Family-friendly event with no liquor. Singles and beginners are welcome to participate. Admission is $10 per person. Those younger than 14 admitted free with a registered adult. Information: Manon Gaudreau, manon8@cox.net, or Mary Ann Knight, 208-650-8841.
Music/Ketchum
Ketch’em Alive concert, presented by city of Ketchum, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Aug. 13, at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Also food and beverage vendors. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Photographing the Great Basin” panel discussion, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Internationally known photographers Emmet Gowin and Laura McPhee speak about their work in the Great Basin. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
The Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are sold out. Theargyros.org.
Next week
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 10 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 10; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by The Opskamatrists, 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Eric Truesch, 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. July 10-13 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Amazing Tails” by Karen Sharp Foster, 11 a.m. July 11 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 11; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Summertime Magic” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 11 through July 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. July 11-13, 15-16, 18-19, 22-23 and 25-27 and at 2 p.m. July 20 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by Angela Williams and assisted by John Paskett, with musical direction by Tamara Barras. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, July 12 through July 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 12; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynne, 6 to 9 p.m. July 12 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “Mary Poppins” at 9:30 p.m. July 12 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. July 12 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Rodeo/Fairfield
Camas County Rodeo, 6 p.m. July 12-13 at the C Me Later Arena. The rodeo is an Idaho Cowboy Association, Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association and a Pro-West co-sanctioned event. Admission is $8. Children younger than 8 will be admitted for free. Fairfieldidaho.net.
Art fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 12-13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. The non-juried event features more than 100 arts and craft booths from Idaho artists, live music, food and children’s activities. Free admission. Ketchumartsfestival.com.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. July 12 at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Fest/Kimberly
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days begin July 12 at City Park. Features Kimberly Lions Club’s community benefit dinner with roasted pork, 6:30 p.m. (free, donations accepted), along with music and the Good Neighbor of the Year presentation. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
Fest, music/Murtaugh
Snake River Bros 14th annual Rally in the Valley is July 12-13 at Murtaugh Lake. The event features music by 3rd Take at 7 p.m. July 12; and a poker run with kick-stands up at 10 a.m. July 13, along with a bike rodeo, children’s games and music at 7 p.m. with Devil’s County and Moonshine Bandits. Also vendors, a silent auction and camping. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass. Children under 17 admitted free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at snakeriverbros.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information; Jeremy, 208-316-8021; Julie, 208-410-0916 (vendors); Steve, 208-293-5467 (camping); or snakeriverbros.com.
Lectu re/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Joe Leonard with “A Journey Into the Sawtooth Wilderness” at 5 p.m. July 12 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Fest, ride/TF
Fifth annual Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Welcome Home Celebration, hosted by Hospice Visions, July 13 at Twin Falls City Park. Motorcycle ride sign-up is 8 to 9:30 a.m. with kick-stands-up ride at 10 a.m. A free barbecue follows at 12:30 p.m. Open to the public and all veterans. 208-735-0121.
Program/TF
Twin Falls Public Library presents Humans of the Magic Valley, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 downtown on Main Avenue West. Participants can ask questions and get answers during interviews. Free. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 13; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:45 p.m. to midnight July 13 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
The Groovebirds, 6 to 9 p.m. July 13 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest/Glenns Ferry
Evening on the Oregon Trail with music and dance, 7 p.m. July 13 at Three Island Crossing State Park, 1083 S. Three Island Park Drive. Features music and dance presentations by local artists. Meet at the front patio of the Oregon Trail History and Education Center. Program is free; a $5 park entry fee is required per vehicle.
Comedy/Jackpot
Joel McHale, 7 p.m. July 13 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble fundraiser, July 13 at the Jerome Country Club on Golf Course Road. Registration is from noon to 1:15 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Fee is $400 per team (four-person team). Sponsorships are available. Pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com. 208-324-2711.
Fun run/Kimberly
Get Fit Kimberly 5k Run/Walk Challenge, 8 a.m. July 13 at the Kimberly Good Neighbor Days in City Park on Madison Street East. The course will have three optional fitness challenges at the end of each mile. Children’s race starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost (including T-shirt): adult 5k, $20; ages 11 and younger 5k or mile, $10; register at bluecirclesports.com. Also registration and packet pick-up available 5-7 p.m. July 12 and 7 a.m. July 13 at City Park; fees: adult 5k, $25 and children, $15 and $10. Proceeds go to the Kimberly cross country teams.
Fest, parade/Kimberly
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days continue July 13, with breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. ($7 each or $25 per family), proceeds go for the Miss Kimberly Scholarship fund; parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street; followed by activities in City Park. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
Fest/Shoshone
Shoshone Arts in the Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Features arts, crafts, antiques, food and other family activities. Music for July 13: 10 a.m., Michaela French; 1 p.m., Sawtooth Serenaders; and 4 p.m., Spike Coggins. July 14: 10:30 a.m., Dan Forbes, and 1:30 p.m., Doug Armento and the Iron Mules. The Lincoln County Historical Museum will also be open. Free admission. Info: Shoshone Chamber of Commerce, 208-886-9811, or shoshonearts.com.
Garden tour/Ketchum
Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s 24th annual Garden Tour, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at private gardens in Streamside (The Valley Club), Starweather, Zinc Spur and Deer Creek neighborhoods. The garden trends include low maintenance considerations, private and secluded spaces, unexpected elements, food in landscapes, and more. Tickets for Sawtooth Botanical Garden members are $25 in advance or $30 on day before and day of the tour, and for non-members, $30 and $35. Tickets are available at sbgarden.org.
Music/Ketchum
Time for Three, Tf3, 8 p.m. July 14 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The string trio is Nicolas Kendall, Charles Yang and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer. Tf3’s high-energy performances draw from the members’ unique musical backgrounds. Tickets are $45 to $175 at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 16; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Aaron Golay and The Original Sin Band, 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
