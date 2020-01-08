Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491
Arts/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display Jan. 17 through March 11 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the 21st-century experience of the spiritual in nature, how to understand a personal relationship with the natural world, and the lessons of the transcendentalism movement of the mid-19th century. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Workshop/TF
Make Your Own Bullet Journal, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn how to create your own bullet journal and also gain tips on keeping track of your tasks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Youth archery/Filer
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ kids winter league, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays for 10 weeks, at the range, 691 U.S. Highway 30. All ages and abilities are welcome. Beginner equipment will also available. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. Information: Ann, 208-358-2742, or Mark, 208-410-0440.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Film/TF
Viewing of “Foster,” an HBO documentary, 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Free to the public.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Presentation/Ketchum
Presentation by Alex Laws, 5 p.m. at the Wood River YMCA, 101 Saddle Road. Laws is an author, a world-class endurance athlete, cancer survivor, adviser, staff developer and all-around guide for the human spirit and well-being. He will discuss his new book, “Know Your Core: Taking Aim to Improve Personal and Professional Life,” and how to focus on your core for 2020. Laws has competed in more than 16 Ironman Triathlons, more than 40 marathons and the Ultraman Hawaii three times.
Friday, Jan. 10
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” at 7 p.m. and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour at 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Paul Sheffield, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Fest/TF
Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, including trailers of new shows and a live sky tour, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Storywalk for Cabin Fever Day, 2 to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event includes a walk through Twin Falls City Park with a winter story and activity, followed by hot chocolate and cider in the library program room. A movie matinee also starts at 3 p.m. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:15 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Telescope clinic, 7 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Magic Valley Astronomical Society members discuss how to get started in astronomy and provide individual instruction for using a new telescope. Free admission.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Paul Sheffield, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Square and Round Dance group will hold a dance at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Fest/Paul
West End Fire and Rescue’s annual Christmas tree burn and hot dog roast at 1 p.m. at the Paul Park near the water tower. Anyone is welcome to bring along a Christmas tree to burn.
Snowshoe walk/Arco
Ranger-guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 29 at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 1266 Craters Loop Road, west of Arco. Learn about winter wildlife and look for tracks. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February; reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, Jan. 13
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a World War II action-adventure starring Kirk Douglas, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Magic show/TF
Kex the Magician, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:15 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Filer
You have free articles remaining.
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan 15 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Book talk/Hailey
Hailey Public Library’s “Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15 at 7 W. Croy St. The discussion features a Motion theme, “Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” by Alfred Lansing. Free. To register, contact Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s registration for new members to join the choir for the spring semester, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the CSI Fine Arts Building’s choir room. Rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.; all rehearsals will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. The concert is April 24 with the Magic Valley Symphony. The program includes a composition written by Allen Vizutti and also medleys from Irving Berlin and Richard Rogers.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Film Series presents “The World Before Your Feet,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas 100 Second St. The 2018 documentary is by Director Jeremy Workman and is about Matt Green’s quest to walk every street in New York City. Green discusses his journey at the screenings. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Catcher in the Rye” by J. D. Salinger at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Music/TF
Schall Sisters, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and Jan. 24; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department’s dessert theater production of “Murder at the Prom” at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18 in the high school cafeteria. The drama department’s annual fundraiser is a murder mystery with dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available from any cast member or at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 25; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Mains and Monitors, 10 p.m. Jan. 18 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Workshop/Hailey
“Coptic Bookbinding: Stab, Stitch and Sew” workshop with Chad Seelig, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Learn the basic steps to design and construct a hardcover book, using the technique of Coptic bookbinding, a nontoxic and adhesive-free process. Seelig is an artist and educator from Fort Collins, Colorado. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or call 208-726-9491.
Workshop/Ketchum
Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, their life histories, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8. 208-944-9617.
Comedy/Rupert
Comedy Night with Lucas Bohn, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. His G-rated show “Lesson Plans to Late Night 2.0” is for all ages. Bohn, a comedian from New York City, went from teaching into comedy. Tickets are $20 and available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. Jan. 19 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink of choice. Bring your own mat.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
“Woodworking” class taught by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 to March 24, at the CSI Canyon building, room 133. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student designs and builds a project that is suited to their woodworking abilities. Also learn safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Judo/TF
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way” for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 21 through May 9, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Judo/TF
“Advanced Judo,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 21 through May 9, and 9 a.m. Saturdays, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, Judo Gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Students may begin at any time during the semester with head instructor’s permission. Cost is $80, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 21 and Jan. 28. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Curt Asay, featuring Geraldine Brooks’ novel “March,” 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for free checkout at the library. 208-543-6500.
Art therapy/Ketchum
“Stepping Out of the Frame” art therapy program, 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 21 through May 12, at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The museum-based art therapy program is designed for adults experiencing changes in their cognitive and sensorimotor abilities. Participants explore the center’s Big Idea project through therapeutic art experiences. Activities are facilitated by a professional art therapist. Program is free; registration is required: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through May 30, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Music/TF
The Deltaz, 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/TF
“August: Osage County,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-25 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best New Play, the production centers around the Weston family, brought together after their patriarch, world-class poet and alcoholic Beverly Weston, disappears. The play contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets are $15 at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
Workshop/Hailey
Winter open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will be available. Bob Dix provides assistance with various drawing techniques. Cost is $25, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Reading/Hailey
Company of Fools presents a staged play reading of “The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail” by playwrights Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by David Janeski. Cast includes Andrew Alburger, Kagan Albright (Thoreau), Chris Carthwithen, John Mauldin, Melodie Taylor Mauldin and Ward Loving, among others. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Free admission; a $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “The First Rainbow Coalition” by Ray Santisteban, at noon Jan. 24 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free bowl of soup will be served. Learn the history and legacy of a multi-ethnic coalition that rocked Chicago in the 1960s. A moderated discussion led by Russ Tremayne, College of Southern Idaho associate professor of history, follows the film. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Program/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Humans of the Magic Valley event, 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Participants can ask difficult questions and get honest answers during one-on-one interviews. Free admission. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Jordan Thornquest, 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 10 p.m. Jan. 24 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Buhl
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan 24 at Magic Valley Brewing, 208 Broadway Ave. N.
Music/TF
Kimberly Road, 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows’ annual Winter Ball Jan. 25 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Winter bird walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Silver Creek Preserve Visitor Center. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Fundraiser/Sun Valley
Annual Galena and the Trails Winter Benefit, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Limelight Room at the Sun Valley Inn. The celebration includes cocktails, an auction, dinner, and dancing to the music of High Street Party Band. Presented by the Blaine County Recreation District, the Galena and the Trails Advisory Council, and Tastevin Wines. The event raises funds to maintain the Galena Lodge and the surrounding trail systems. Tickets are $100 per person and available at bcrd.org.
Music/Ketchum
Taimane, a virtuoso ukulele player and songwriter, with her “Elemental” tour, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Performing Arts Series. The performance features her band, Jonathan Heraux on percussion and Ramiro Marziani on classical guitar, along with Polynesian dancer Norm Munoz. Tickets are $30 to $70 for adults and $15 to $30 for students 18 and younger. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Ranger-guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 29 at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 1266 Craters Loop Road, west of Arco. Learn about winter wildlife and look for tracks. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February; reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.