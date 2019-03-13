Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display through May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and narratives based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features five contemporary artists whose work explores themes that are central to the Big Idea project — Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Aleut, based in Sitka, Alaska) with video pieces and mono-prints, Marcos Ramirez Erre and David Taylor with video work and photographs, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, with new work illustrating his own imagined narrative, and Marie Watt (Seneca) with work that draws on ideas from history and indigenous principles. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. March 21, April 18 and May 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, March 13
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks duo, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Annual Sun Valley Film Festival, presented by Ford, opens in Sun Valley. Festival highlights include the Film Lab, Screenwriters Lab, Wild to Inspire competition, world premieres, coffee talks with industry insiders, panels and parties. Film tickets and festival passes can be purchased online. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Thursday, March 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on homemade ravioli cooking class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and stuff the dough. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Jazz/TF
CSI Music Department’s Spring Jazz Collaboration, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. CSI Jazz Ensemble and CSI Madrigals feature a 10th-year collaboration that includes fresh takes on classics “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Moonlight over Vermont,” “Java Jive” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” Other selections include “When She Loved Me” by Idea of North, Stevie Wonder’s funk classic “I Wish” and Woody Herman band’s “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be.” Madrigals director Serena Jenkins Clark also solos with the ensemble. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome. 208-732-6288.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Salt Painting, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by David Grann, “The Killers of the Flower Moon: The Arc of Justice” at 6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Grann is a writer for The New Yorker and bestselling author of “The Lost City of Z” and his latest book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” His work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic and The Washington Post. The lecture is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining the Colonization of the Americas.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Center members, $30 for non-members and $15 for students and educators. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Cast is Wendell Wells and Denny Davis. The off-Broadway comedy features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas, with quick-change artistry, changing costumes and 20 characters. “Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Film Festival continues in Sun Valley. Festival highlights include the Film Lab, Screenwriters Lab, Wild to Inspire competition, world premieres, coffee talks with industry insiders, panels and parties. Film tickets and festival passes can be purchased online. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Friday, March 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Fest/TF
Magic Valley Impact Award event and Impact a Life concert with national recording artist Jonny Diaz, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Presented by 88.1 The Bridge radio station and Thrivent Financial. The $1,000 award will be voted on by the audience and given to one of the organizations at the event. Tickets are $15 for general admission or $50 for a VIP dinner that includes a chance to meet Diaz. Tickets are available at bridgefamily.org, Grocery Outlet and Twin Falls Reformed Church.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 7 p.m., and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Music/Jerome
American Hitmen with Ginger and The Gents, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com or $15 day of show. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Mitten Drawing, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art show/Shoshone
Annual art show and artists’ reception, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St. Free admission; donations accepted. Info: Lincoln County Historical Society at lincolncountyhistorical.org/art-show or 208-886-7787.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Film Festival continues in Sun Valley. Film tickets and festival passes can be purchased online. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Saturday, March 16
Fest/TF
Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Scouts Troop 67 and the Methodist church. Includes vendors with arts, candles, jewelry, candy, wood products and more. The Scouts will have a soup and sandwich lunch for sale. Info: tffumc@gmail.com or 208-733-5872.
Parade/TF
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at noon downtown on Main Avenue. A party follows at O’Dunkens Draught House with specials for the celebration. To register parade entries, call 208-733-8114 or stop at O’Dunkens, 102 Main Ave. N.
Presentation/TF
Representatives of various historical entities speak about their role in local history, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. The program includes Paul Smith of Preservation Twin Falls, Jennifer Hills from the Twin Falls Public Library and Mike Owsley of the Hagerman Historical Society. Twin Falls County and the city of Twin Falls each have preservation commissions and the Twin Falls County Historical Society operates the museum. Admission is free. Seating is limited; you may want to bring a folding chair. 208-751-1165.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 3,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students learn 10 more songs in addition to three strum patterns, three new cadences and new approaches to scales. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies of the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carson Hasher, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/Burley
Free boater safety class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Classes also available April 13 and May 4. Learn about navigational rules, safe operations, water survival, and legal requirements for operating a boat. Graduates receive a proof-of-completion card, and also a $50 gift certificate from Idaho Water Sports. Presented by Cassia sheriff’s office, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Water Sports. Pre-registration is required: 208-878-9358 or 208-678-5869.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fun run/Hagerman
Annual St. Patrick’s fun run and walk with registration at 9 a.m. at Malad Gorge State Park, (Interstate 84 to Tuttle exit 147). Register on race-day: 5½ mile run starts at 10:45 a.m., $40 per runner or $35 per runner in a team of four or more; and 3½ mile run or walk starts at 11 a.m., $35 per entry or $30 for a team. Also music, awards and prizes. Race participants will be provided free lunch; $5 per plate for non-race participants. Hagermanvalleychamber.com.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students. Contra dance, an East Coast traditional dance style, and music by Strings Attached, 7 to 8 p.m. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Baked potato bar community fundraiser at noon at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The potato bar includes dessert and a drink. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Jerome
Dylan Jakobsen, Eric May and Rockin’ Horse, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by Kat Kountry 106 KKMV and 94.7 Buck FM. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. Reserved seats are $15. 208-644-1111.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N.; cost is $8. Also, ladies-only pinochle with brunch at 11:30 a.m. and cards at 1 p.m., cost is $8. 208-423-4338.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Dinner fest/Rupert
St. Nicholas Church and School’s annual Basque Festival, 6 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. Basque dinner will be served family-style from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with roasted leg of lamb, rice, garbanzo beans with chorizos, green salad, green beans and dessert. Activities include an auction, raffle, and music by Triple Shot for dancing. Cost is $25 per person and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cover charge is $5 (without dinner).
Art show/Shoshone
Annual art show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St. Free admission; donations accepted. Info: Lincoln County Historical Society at lincolncountyhistorical.org/art-show or 208-886-7787.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Film Festival continues in Sun Valley. Film tickets and festival passes can be purchased online. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Sunday, March 17
Fest/TF
St. Patrick’s Day event starts at 10:30 a.m. at O’Dunkens Draught House, 102 Main Ave. N., with specials for the celebration. 208-733-8114.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Dinner/Buhl
Buhl Knights of Columbus corned beef and cabbage dinner, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church Hall, 1631 Poplar St. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat dinner: $15 for ages 13 and older, $12 for seniors, $8 for ages 6-12, and free for children under 6. For advance tickets, call Felipe Zamora, 208-490-3046; Scott Tverdy, 208-308-6559; or the church office, 208-543-5136.
Rehearsal/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale rehearsal for its Easter Cantata, 5 p.m. Sundays at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performances are scheduled for April 12-14. Info: Rick Strickland, director, at 208-539-5210.
Music/Jerome
John Nilsen concert, 2 p.m. at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St. The Oregon pianist has performed around the world. Free.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Parade/Shoshone
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and celebration, 2 to 5 p.m. in Shoshone. A tumbleweed race kicks-off the event. The parade starts at 2 p.m. on North Rail Street in front of the Iron Horse Saloon and continues to North Greenwood and South Rail Street, among other streets downtown. Awards will be given for best-dressed man and woman, best livestock and best machinery. A potluck follows the parade in the Iron Horse Saloon, along with children’s activities outside. Info: Leigh Kelley, 208-886-2016.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Film Festival concludes in Sun Valley. Film schedule and tickets: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Monday, March 18
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Tuesday, March 19
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Competition/TF
Distinguished Young Women of Magic Valley program, 6:30 p.m. in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Contestants are Bailey Call, Brynlee Nebeker and Miranda Anderson of Buhl High School; Madie Parker of Filer High School; Sydney Ohlensehlen of Jerome High School; Gabrielle Crapo of Kimberly High School; Abbie Stevens of Twin Falls High School; Hannah Henderson of Wendell High School; and Lauren Hodges, Halle Huber and Adriana Castellanos of Xavier Charter School. The competition includes scholastic achievement, interview, fitness, self-expression and talent. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Info: magicvalley@distinguishedyw.org.
Celebration/Filer
Filer American Legion Post 47 celebrates the American Legion’s 100th birthday with a dinner at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 207 Main St. A program follows with history of the American Legion. All veterans, their family members and anyone who had a veteran family member are invited to attend. For reservations, call 208 326-5149 and leave a message.
Lecture/Ketchum
“The Consequences of Colonialism,” a conversation with Ketchum resident Gay Bawa Odmark on the 1947 Partition of India, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas.” Odmark shares memories of her childhood in Lahore, the violence of Partition and her family’s experiences as they fled to safety. The program includes photographs from Odmark’s family albums and images of artwork she made in response to her memories of life in India. Free admission. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. March 20 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. March 20. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
The Black and Blue Brothers, 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/Burley
Burley High School Orchestra’s spaghetti feed fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 in the high school cafeteria, 2100 Parke Ave. The event includes entertainment by the school’s orchestra and Magic Brass, a brass quintet, along with an auction of gift baskets donated by local businesses. Dinner is by freewill donation, with a suggested $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds go to support the school orchestra program.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple, 7:30 p.m. March 20 at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 20 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Mother Earth and Her Children: A Quilted Fairy Tale” by Sibylle Vyn Olfers, 11 a.m. March 21 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. March 21. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts film series will feature “Dawson City: Frozen Time” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. March 21 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The 2016 documentary about a Canadian gold-rush town with a hidden cache of forgotten silent films was written, directed and edited by Bill Morrison. The film is part of The Center’s Big Idea “Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for non-members. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Classical pianist Jon Kimura Parker and violist Aloysia Friedmann, 6:30 p.m. March 21 at Argyros Performing Arts Center’s Tierney Theater, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents its production of “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. March 21-23 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Cast is Wendell Wells and Denny Davis. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. March 22; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 7 p.m. March 22; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. March 22 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Snowy Skies, 3 to 5 p.m. March 22 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Presentation/TF
Darrell Buffaloe with a presentation of railroad history, 1 p.m. March 23 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. His program includes more railroad history on the Magic Valley area. Free admission. 208-736-4675 or info@twinfallsmuseum.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies of the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. March 23; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. March 23 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/Buhl
West End Senior Center’s breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. March 23 and gun show fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Buhl senior center, 1010 Main St. Cost for the breakfast is $6. Refreshments and slice of pie also available for purchase. Cover charge is $2 at the door. All proceeds go to the senior center’s home-delivered meal program. 208-543-4577.
Music, poetry/Hagerman
Hagerman Valley Foundation’s Western Cowboy Roundup, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23 at Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N. Feature entertainment, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with western music, dancing, fiddling, poetry, vendors and food, along with kids free bolo tie contest. Also Wild Horses Band with a jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. for a mobile-stage fundraiser, cost is $10. Hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or 208-536-3068.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons-n-Bows square dance March 23 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger food. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Fundraiser/Rupert
Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m. March 23 in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. All ages are welcome. Ten games will be played. Cost for the three-game card is $10 and six-game card is $20. Also a potato bar, raffle, prizes, grab bags and refreshments. Info: Jeni Bywater, 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. March 26, 27 and 28; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. March 26 and 28; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. March 26 and 27. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. March 26 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Curt Asay, featuring Christina McKenna’s “The Misremembered Man,” 7 p.m. March 26 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. Set in Ireland, the story chronicles the present day life of Jamie McCloone, his search for love, and his genuine friends in the Irish countryside with gentle humor and day-to-day events. 208-543-6500.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 8 p.m. March 27 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. March 28 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Gideon Falls, Vol. 1” by Jeff Lemire. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “Of Little Comfort: War Widows, Fallen Soldiers, and the Remaking of the Nation after the Great War” with Professor Erika Kuhlman, 6 p.m. March 28 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading from “Of Little Comfort.” Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon March 29 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Rajneesh Hora, Chobani research and development director. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. March 29; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. March 30; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. March 30 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Earth Hour telescope viewing session, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 30 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jerome
Veer Union, We Were Giants and Late Night Savior, 7:30 p.m. March 30 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. 208-644-1111.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Collectif9 at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. since its 2011 debut, Montreal’s classical string ensemble is known for energized arrangements of classical repertoire. The group heralds a new age in genre-bending classical performance, combining the power of an orchestra with the crispness of a chamber ensemble. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Fest/Hailey
Annual Fools Day Celebration and Member Appreciation Party, 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 1 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The event is hosted by Company of Fools and Sun Valley Center for the Arts and features festivities, refreshments with homemade desserts, and a preview of the upcoming season of projects, concerts, films and lectures. Free and open to the public; tickets and registration are not necessary. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra spring concert, 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Comedy/Ketchum
Chicago’s comedy theater company, The Second City, performs at 8 p.m. April 6 and 7 p.m. April 7 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Features the next generation of comics with sketch comedy, songs and improvisation. Show may contain adult or mature content. Premium reserved seats are $60 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members or $70 for nonmembers. Regular reserved seats are $40 and $50. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Banquet/TF
Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame’s 60th annual banquet, 6:30 p.m. April 9 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Social starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. Inductees are cattle ranchers Lou and Teresa Andersen of Fairfield, cattle ranchers Ed and Clarissa Brown of Gooding, cattle producers H.A. and Emma Jean Harrison of Heyburn, dairy producers Harry and Vicki Hoogland of Buhl, and Bob Naerebout, former executive director and current director of government affairs for Idaho Dairymen’s Association. Dinner tickets are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077. Info: facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.