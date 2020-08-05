Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring the work of Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Connie Pepper, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/Ketchum
“From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” art exhibition is on display through Sept.10 at the Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Derek No-Sun Brown (Shoshone-Bannock, Klamath and Ojibwe), Judith Freeman, Daniel Gordon, MK Guth and Anthony Hernandez. Sopheap Pich created a large outdoor sculpture at 551 N. First Ave., Ketchum. Free exhibition tours: 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20; pre-registration is required with limited spots. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Family art/Ketchum
Afternoon art sessions for families with children ages 5-12, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 15 at Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. The art program is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” Big Idea project. Face masks are required. Free; pre-registration is required Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Stories/TF
Children’s Story Time features “Mary Wears What She Wants” by Keith Negley, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs its “Best of the Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park. Musical director is Elizabeth Thomsen. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Aug. 7
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steve Soelberg, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Horse show/Filer
Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association’s 40th annual futurity, derby and horse show starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 7-9 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Participants from Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Montana, California, Washington and Idaho compete in 30 different classes over the three-day event, with more than $47,000 in payouts. The event is a National Reined Cow Horse Association sanctioned show, and had nearly 200 entries last year. It’s one of eight shows recognized by the Intermountain Reined Cow Horse Circuit. Horses entered in the futurity are 3-years-old, and are shown in a snaffle bit in three different disciplines — herd work, rein work and cow work. The derby and horse show portion of the competition features horses aged four and older. Horses entered in the horse show may earn points to qualify for the NRCHA World Championship Show held in February in Fort Worth, Texas. Information: email 01mvrcha@gmail.com or go to the group’s Facebook page.
Printmaking/Hailey
“Intro to Encaustic Monotype Printmaking,” a Creative Jump-In class led by artist Nancy Vorm, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7-9 at Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Learn to create encaustic prints using variables of heat, wax paper and pressure to produce effects. Vorm lives in Salt Lake City and has participated in numerous juried shows across the nation. Face masks and social distancing required. Cost is $380 for Sun Valley Museum members and $430 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Alejandro Flores, associate professor at Boise State University, with “Climate and Climate Change in Idaho’s Rocky Mountains” at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.Saturday, Aug. 8
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s rhizomes sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside at D and B Supply Co., 2964 Addison Ave. E. There will be social distancing. Masks are appreciated. The public is welcome to join the club; dues are $10 and include a rhizome, emails, newsletters, a show, two meetings and sale. Information: Magic Valley Iris Society website or on Facebook.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steve Soelberg, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Horse show/Filer
Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association’s annual futurity, derby and horse show continues at 8 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Participants compete in 30 different classes over the three-day event, which a National Reined Cow Horse Association sanctioned show. Information: email 01mvrcha@gmail.com or go to the group’s Facebook page.
Books/Rupert
Friends of the DeMary Library’s First Saturday-of-the-Month sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Book Central, 630 Fifth St. Fill a grocery bag with paperback and hardcover books for $2. Features books, cookbooks, music, classics and more. Facebook@friendsofdemary.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Horse show/Filer
Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association’s annual futurity, derby and horse show continues at 8 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Information: email 01mvrcha@gmail.com or go to the group’s Facebook page.
Monday, Aug. 10
Painting/TF
Paint Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair features a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at 7: 30 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. Information: 208-324-7209.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Parade, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street, and a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. Information: 208-324-7209.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12, and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Highlights — Aug. 12: PRCA rodeo at 7: 30 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 13: Ned LeDoux concert at 7 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 14: Joe Mama’s Car Show rib-eating contest at 6 p.m.; and Aug. 15: Knockout Mud Drags at 7 p.m. in the arena. Tickets for the rodeo, concert and mud drags are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. Information: 208-324-7209.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 15; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and at 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 15; and “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off with a rib-eating contest at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Prizes for fastest rib-eating team and for best costume. Joemamascarshow.com.
Yoga/TF
Free Yoga Saturday event, 9 a.m. Aug. 15 at Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane. Donations will be accepted for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. The one-hour vinyasa class will be taught by four instructors: Andrea Robbins, Kim DePew, Joybeth Stewart and Suelin Buhidar. This is accessible yoga, and Amy Toft will demonstrate variations of the poses suitable for wheelchair and other special needs. All levels are welcome. Information: Amy, 208-404-9670.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park on East Main Street. Joemamascarshow.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!