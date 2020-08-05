Events calendar

Planetarium/TF

Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association’s 40th annual futurity, derby and horse show starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 7-9 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Participants from Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Montana, California, Washington and Idaho compete in 30 different classes over the three-day event, with more than $47,000 in payouts. The event is a National Reined Cow Horse Association sanctioned show, and had nearly 200 entries last year. It’s one of eight shows recognized by the Intermountain Reined Cow Horse Circuit. Horses entered in the futurity are 3-years-old, and are shown in a snaffle bit in three different disciplines — herd work, rein work and cow work. The derby and horse show portion of the competition features horses aged four and older. Horses entered in the horse show may earn points to qualify for the NRCHA World Championship Show held in February in Fort Worth, Texas. Information: email 01mvrcha@gmail.com or go to the group’s Facebook page.