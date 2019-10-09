Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Splashing Colour” art exhibit by Connie Pepper is on display through Oct. 31 at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. The exhibition features original watercolor paintings of abstracted flower collections and colorful animals. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Information: 208-734-8091.
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Nov. 2 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of area school art teachers and many of their students, as well as, Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and CapEd Credit Union. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Mixtape” art exhibit by Troy Passey, with works on display through Nov. 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibit will be on display through Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the complex intersections of marketplaces and how the consumers’ choices shape society. The exhibition features work of contemporary artists Conrad Bakker, Chad Erpelding, Brittany Powell Parich, Brendan O’Connell, Mark R. Smith. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fees vary from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. A pumpkin patch is available. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Seniors series/TF
Savvy Senior series, 3 p.m. at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N. Taenia Hudson of College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging discusses Medicare. Refreshments. Free admission. For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
Dinner/TF
Kiwanis Annual Octoberfeast German dinner, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (before 6 p.m.) or $30 per family.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “Jackalope Dreams” by Mary Clearman Blew, with a discussion by guest scholar Leslie Leek of Idaho State University. Free. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Comedy/TF
JK! Studios, the original cast of Studio C, presents “The Glow Up Tour,” 7 p.m. in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave E. The comedy event includes hilarious sketches with favorite characters. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP seating, poster and a chance to meet the cast. Tickets are available at jkstudiostour.com.
Film/TF
“Adaptive Showing,” a short film by Sterling, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Fest/Hailey
Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s Farm-to-Table Dinner with American lamb and local produce, 6 p.m. at the Wood River Sustainability Center, 308 S. River St. Reservations and information: trailingofthesheep.org.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by founding company member Denise Simone, the comedy is about the realities of modern motherhood. The cast is Michelle Carter, Ariel Puls, Paula Rebelo and founding COF member Joel Vilinsky. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N., between Hansen and Murtaugh. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Lessons are every Wednesday through Nov. 20. Suggested donation is $5 per night. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Fire safety/TF
Fire Prevention Week open house, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Fire Department, 345 Second Ave. E. The event features free fire safety information, a tour of the fire station, free blood pressure checks, and Sparky the fire dog. Also sign up for smoke detectors to be installed in your home at no cost. Pizza, cookies, yogurt and water will be provided.
Cooking class/TF
Easy Fall Comfort Food cooking class with Chef Penny Moline, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is roasted red pepper soup, bacon-wrapped roasted pork, cheesy grits, roasted Brussels sprouts and Apple Brown Betty. Cost is $45; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Skerryvore at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are sold out. 208-732-6288.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Fest/Hailey
Trailing of the Sheep Festival Farm-to-Table Dinner with American lamb and local produce, 6 p.m. at the Wood River Sustainability Center, 308 S. River St. Also Cooking with Lamb classes at several venues. Reservations and information: trailingofthesheep.org.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10-11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Ketchum
Blues artist Keb’ Mo’, four-time Grammy Award winner, and blues prodigy Jontavious Willis, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Keb’ Mo’ received 11 Grammy nominations, and has also been awarded 11 Blues Foundation Awards and six BMI Awards for his work in television and film. Tickets for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members are $95, $80 and $50, and for nonmembers, $105, $90 and $60 (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Oct. 11
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Fashion show/TF
Fall Fashion Show and Ladies Night Out, 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio G 2, 126 S. Main St. The event is a fundraiser for Hicks 2 Haiti and includes a fashion show at 6:30 p.m., along with vendors, demonstrations, a raffle and prizes. Free admission.
Carnival/TF
Sawtooth Elementary Fall Carnival, 5 to 8 p.m. at the school, 1771 Stadium Blvd. The carnival features pony rides, a dunk tank, face painting, food, and basket auctions. The fundraiser benefits the Sawtooth Parent-Teacher Organization.
Art show/TF
“Art for Hospice” Art Show fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. Meet southern Idaho artists with more than 100 pieces of original art on display. Also hors d’ oeuvres and a no-host bar. A portion of art sales go to Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions of Home Hospice Home in Jerome. Info: nwells@hospicevisions.org or 208-735-0121.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Fest/TF
Ties and Tiaras Daddy-Daughter Ball, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Presented by MME Music Magic. The event features music, dinner, games and photos. Tickets are $15 for daughters and $25 for dads and include a kid-friendly buffet dinner. Information: facebook.com/Ties-Tiaras-Daddy-Daughter-Night-305752810054430.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7 and 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $10.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off Highway 93. No cover.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities continue in Wood River Valley: Sheep ranching presentation at 2:30 p.m. at The Community Library, 415 Spruce St., free; and “For the Love of Lamb,” 4:30 p.m. in downtown Ketchum ($20 pass, available at festival headquarters, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9-11 at Limelight Hotel). Sheep Tales Gathering features “Food as Culture” by New York Times bestselling food history author Mark Kurlansky, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. ($25). Also fiber workshops and cooking classes at several venues. Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $5, children under 5 admitted free. Schedule and to pre-register: trailingofthesheep.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. between Hansen and Murtaugh. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art program, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime during the program to view the “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibition, make art and visit the museum’s maker space. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Carnival/Rupert
Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s 4-H Carnival, 5 to 7 p.m. in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. In celebration of National 4-H Week, the carnival showcases the many projects available for youth. Free admission. Youth earn clover tokens to redeem for prizes. Food and drinks available to purchase. Info: Jeni Bywater, 4-H program coordinator, at 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, potato casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Art show/TF
“Art for Hospice” Art Show fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. Southern Idaho artists display more than 100 pieces of original art. A portion of art sales go to Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions of Home Hospice Home in Jerome. Info: nwells@hospicevisions.org or 208-735-0121.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Fest, music/TF
Annual Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Webb Landscape, 136 Eastland Drive N. The event features crafts, games, straw rides, face painting and treasure hunts, along with music by the Heath Clark Band and food from the Muddy Moose. Webb Landscape will donate 10 percent of all sales to the Optimist Club’s Coats for Kids.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Farm run/TF
CSI Horticulture Program’s Ugly Kernel Farm Run, 2 p.m. at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The course goes from the picnic pavilion north through the U-Pick Garden, along the Perrine Coulee, through the Firewise Garden, into a six-acre corn field, and to a finish line at the Breckenridge Farm parking lot. The course includes about 20 obstacles along the 1.25 miles. A party follows with music, food and drinks. Cost: $15 for ages 6-12, race starts at 4 p.m.; and $25 for ages 13 and older, race starts at 5:30 p.m. Race-day fee is $30 per person. Parking is available at the Eldon Evans Expo Center. Pre-register at csi.edu/uglykernel. Info: Chance Munns at cmunns@csi.edu or 208-732-6431.
Tasting/TF
Riedel glass wine tasting, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting is guided by Gina Rodriguez, Riedel ambassador with BRJ Distributing. A glass set is included in the class. Cost is $55; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Presentation/TF
“Unsettling the Bear River Massacre: Rewriting Its History and Implications” presentation, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Crete Brown, Ph.D., who researched the Bear River Massacre which took place in 1863 near Preston, and Darren Parry, chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, present information about the massacre, its implications, and the progress the tribe has made in reclaiming the massacre site and building a memorial. Hosted by the CSI Community Education Center. Free admission. Information: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7:30 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 2, at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Fundraiser/TF
Mom Prom, presented by MME Music Magic Events, 8 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The ladies-night-out prom features DJ music, contests, raffles, queen crowning and photo booths. Proceeds go to the local Tough Enough to Wear Pink for breast cancer awareness. Cost is $25 per person. Information: facebook.com/mmemomprom.
Harvest fest/Buhl
Harvest Festival, presented by Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 2 to 9 p.m. at 716 U.S. Highway 30. The festival features music, activities, craft and food vendors and beer and wine garden. 208-543-6682.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. Haunted maze starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 and haunted admission is $12.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho Highway 81. No cover.
Parade, fest/Hagerman
Third annual Fossil Day Parade, presented by the Hagerman Valley Foundation, 11 a.m. downtown. The parade starts at the Hagerman Valley Inn parking lot at Frogs Landing and goes along State Street and ends at the City Park. After the parade, activities in the park include live entertainment, food and vendors. Info: 208-536-3068, hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or Fossil Day Parade on Facebook.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open noon to 7 p.m. for the normal maze, with hauntings from dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday at 4342 E. 3700 N between Hansen and Murtaugh. General admission is $6, the Saturday Haunted Forest for age 10 and younger is $12 and $15 for ages 11 and older. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Fest/Hailey, Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities include Sheep Folklife Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park, featuring music, dancing, artists, food, demonstrations of sheep shearing; children’s craft activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Lamb Fest, 11 a.m. at the park. Also fiber classes at several venues. Sheep Jam starts at 6 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum ($80 for cocktail reception, dinner and show), with lamb dinner buffet 6:30-8 p.m., and music by The Dusty 45s, 8:30 p.m. ($25 show only). Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; cost is $5, children under 5 admitted free. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Harvest fest/Jerome
Eighth annual Hogwarts Harvest Festival, hosted by the Jerome Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., on U.S. Highway 93. Features trick-or-treating, 10 to 10:30 a.m., and a costume parade at 11 a.m. Also displays, a pumpkin patch, food and more. The event is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Scarrow Meats.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows regular dance, 7:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Kimberly High School golf team fundraiser, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, 3504 E. 3195 N. Four-person scramble ($300 per team), cart included. Tee times are 9:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Team prizes and raffle prizes
Lunch is provided. To enter a team, call the golf course at 208-423-5800.
Pageant/Nampa
Mrs. Idaho America Pageant, 7 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. The event features both the Mrs. and Miss contestants. Syrah Burton, Mrs. Mini-Cassia, will compete with other contestants from across the state. Delegates compete for a $10,000 prize package and an opportunity to represent Idaho at the Mrs. America Pageant. Tickets can be purchased online by using the promo code “SYRAH” at https://bit.ly/2m4FrHe. Tickets are available at the door.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” The concert features the Brava Piano Duo, Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter, performing the Poulenc Concerto for Two Pianos, and also new works by George Halsell and Scott Farkas. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Fest, parade/Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities include sheep photography tour, 9 a.m. at Ketchum Post Office, 151 Fourth St., free; sheepherding stories, 9:30 a.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., free; and Happy Trails party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ketchum Town Square. Trailing of the Sheep Parade at noon with Faulkner Land and Livestock sheep going along Ketchum’s Main Street. Also a sheepherder hike and stories, 2 p.m. at Ketchum’s Forest Service Park at First and Washington streets. Championship Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $5, free for children under 5. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Music/Ketchum
Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s Happy Trails Party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Music by Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon, and the Carolyn Martin Swing Band, 1 to 3 p.m., in partnership with Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival.
Monday, Oct. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Yoga/Burley
Power Yoga course for ages 16 and older, 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Oct. 14 through Dec. 12, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center room A22, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Shalimar Summers. The class incorporates Ashtanga, including a series of poses done in sequence but with the flexibility to teach poses in any order. Emphasis is on strength and flexibility. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat may be provided. Cost is $40. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. between Hansen and Murtaugh. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Crochet class/TF
“Beginning Crochet” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Oct. 15-17, at CSI’s Shields Building, Room 102. Instructor is Diane Gause. The class is for beginners or those needing a refresher course. Learn the basic stitches including chain, single crochet and double crochet. Cost is $40, plus $10 for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Dance workshop/TF
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 3, in CSI’s Gym, Room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older to explore different styles of hip-hop street dance while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 16 years. She has taught dance and performed all over the world as well as appeared in movies and television shows. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Books/TF
Book discussion with Jim and Kelly Jones, 7 p.m. at Milner’s Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N. Kelly Jones speaks about her new book, “Bloodline and Wine,” a mystery set on a wine estate in Tuscany. She is a Twin Falls native and author of five published novels and a book of short stories. Jim Jones discusses his newly-released book, “Vietnam … Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind,” about his tour of duty with a heavy artillery unit in Vietnam in the late 1970s. He is an Eden native and former Idaho attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court justice. Free admission.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Writing class/TF
“Creative Writing” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15 through Dec. 2, in CSI’s Shields Building, Room 114. The course is taught by CSI Theater and English instructor Shane Brown and Idaho Poet Laureate and English professor Jim Irons. Students will read and discuss examples from various writers and create their own works while learning the structures of creative nonfiction writing. The course offers a glimpse of short stories, poetry and memoir writing. Cost is $70; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Straw maze/Burley
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Youth program/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s “Science After School” free outdoor program, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15 through Nov. 19, at Hemingway STEAM School, 111 Eighth St. E. Students in fourth and fifth grades explore science through collaboration, research, games and service-learning. Pre-registration is required; contact Alisa McGowan at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Discussion/Ketchum
“From Rural to Global in Sun Valley” panel discussion, 6 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Moderator is Christy Anna Gerber, executive director of the Ketchum Innovation Center. Panelists are Jake Peters, general manager of Decked; and Megan Murphy Lengyel, founder of SQN Sport. The event is part of the center’s “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. Free admission; $10 suggested donation. Contact the center to reserve a seat. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Presentation/TF
“Sawtooth Adventures,” a photo slideshow by Ray Brooks, 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. New members are welcome Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “I Am an Ankylosaurus” by Karen Wallace, 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Youth program/BellevueEnvironmental Resource Center’s “Science After School” free outdoor program, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17 through Nov. 21, at Bellevue Elementary School, 305 N. Fifth St. Students in fourth and fifth grades explore science through collaboration, research, games and service-learning. Pre-registration is required; contact Alisa McGowan at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 17 at Diamondz Events Center, 220 W. Main St. Free admission and open to all ages.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 18. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Karali Hunter, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Hunter, an Idaho native, is an award-winning pianist and pedagogue based in Phoenix. Hunter made her Carnegie Hall debut performance in 2011 after winning first prize in the American Protege Piano and Strings Competition. She performed Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the Symphony of the Southwest in 2018 and West Valley Symphony in 2019. Hunter is a founding artist of the chamber group, Salonnieres, performing throughout Arizona and the western U.S. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Play reading/Hailey
Company of Fools presents a staged reading of “Lifestyle of the Richard and Family” by playwright Roslyn Helper, at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The reading is directed by Company of Fools’ Jana Arnold and features actors Aly Wepplo, David Janeski, Denise Simone, Chris Henderson and Kagen Albright. A discussion follows with cast members and Christine Harold, professor and chairwoman of the Department of Communication at the University of Washington. The play contains some strong language and adult themes. Admission is free; $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Haunted/Hansen
Annual Stricker After Dark event, hosted by Friends of Stricker, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 at the historic Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. The haunted house with a twist combines history and ghost stories. Go on a candlelit walk along the portion of the Oregon Trail through the site or visit the Interpretive Center. Tour is recommended for ages 6 and older (children can’t be carried on the tour). Concessions available for purchase. Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds go for maintaining and preserving the Stricker site. Info: friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Fest/Sun Valley
Blaine County Republican Women’s Oktoberfest, a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Harker Center Clubhouse, 1 Harker Lane. Honored guest is Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Bratwurst with all the fixings, homemade salads and desserts will be served. Cost is $30. The public is invited; register by Oct. 11 to julie@bcrwidaho.com.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 3,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students learn 10 more songs in addition to three strum patterns, three new cadences and new approaches to scales. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 19; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 4:30, 8 and 9 p.m.; and Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on tamales cooking class, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortega. They use an original family recipe and add a modern twist to it. Cost is $50; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp’s Kiddie Day, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Features games, food and trick-or-treating. Tickets are $7. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Play reading/Ketchum
Company of Fools presents a staged reading of “Lifestyle of the Richard and Family” by playwright Roslyn Helper, at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Admission is free; $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W., with an evening of conversation, wine and treats. Book to be announced. Cost is $30; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Arcis Saxophone Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion on “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins, 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for check out at the library. Free admission. 208-543-6500.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “The Stone Angel” by Margaret Laurence, with a discussion by guest scholar Kimberly Dill of CSI. Free. Reserve the books at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Books of Magic: Moveable Type” by Kat Howard. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics and readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Comic fest/TF
Halloween ComicFest, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Scramble City Comics, 561 Fillmore St. Fans are welcome for fun events and free comics. Participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away Halloween-themed comic books free, with no purchase required. Info: halloweencomicfest.com.
Halloween fest/TF
Trick-or-Treat Main Street, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 along Main Avenue between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street in downtown Twin Falls. The event is presented by Twin Falls downtown merchants. Free. Info: facebook.com/tfdowntown or Susan Hall, 208-735-1105.
Haunted/Jackpot
Haunted Forest Zombie Run and Trunk for Treat, 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackpot National Forest at Cactus Petes Hotel and Casino, 1385 U.S. Highway 93, Jackpot, Nevada. The free event is for all ages. A waiver needs to be signed for all participants in the zombie run. Anyone under the age of 17 must have a parent sign the form. Info: 833-452-2576 or jackpotnvtourism@gmail.com.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Halloween Dance, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Raeburn Ormand is caller, and cues from the floor. Costumes are optional. All mainstream and plus square dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger food to share.
