Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual juried membership exhibit is on display through Aug. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibition, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 paintings by Idaho artists. The Watercolor Society’s Juror’s Choice Award was presented to Leslie Lambert Redhead for her submission Fork Ran Away with Spoon. Other local artists on display are Connie Pepper, Gloria Hahn, Paula Brown Sinclair and Roy Mason. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin, Fazal Sheikh, Cedra Wood, Frances Ashforth, Andrea Zittel, and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Flavors of Fall cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is wild mushroom toasts with fried basil, Italian garlic and bread soup with poached eggs, fresh Alaskan halibut hobo packs, pan-roasted pork chops with apple fritters, and soup of fall fruits with muscat sabayon and almond thins. Cost is $80. Sign up for both Aug. 21-22 classes and the cost is $75 per class. Register: 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Tom Bennett, a one-man country band, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/TF
“Introduction to Outdoor Climbing” clinic, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Workshop/Hailey
“Saving Seeds from Your Garden” class, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Manon Gaudreau, Master Gardener and Wood River Seed Library co-director, instructs the free class. Participants learn techniques for harvesting, cleaning and storing flower and vegetable seeds. Haileypubliclibrary.org or 208-788-2036.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Music/Ketchum
Road To Summer’s End event with music by Van Lavish, 8 to 11 p.m. at Warfield Distillery and Brewery, 280 Main St. N.
Comedy/Ketchum
Comedian Eddie Ifft, 8 p.m. in the Bailey Studio at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. He is the host of one of the most successful podcasts in the comedy world and has released his own 30-minute special for Comedy Central. The show is suitable for ages 18 and older. Cabaret table seating is featured; general admission tickets are $15 at theargyros.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Picnic/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society picnic, noon to 1:30 p.m. on the museum grounds, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. The historical society invited the Twin Falls County commissioners and Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways department to the picnic. Visit with local representatives and enjoy a free lunch.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Champagne Brunch cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is buttermilk cinnamon coffee cake, Dungeness crab cakes with tarragon aioli, frisee salad with poached eggs and Maple roasted bacon, grandmother’s cheese blintzes and fresh berries with champagne sabayon. Cost is $80; register: 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/Hailey
Road To Summer’s End event with Aaron Golay and The Original Sin, 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Sawtooth Brewery, 110 N. River St.
Music/Hailey
Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters, an all-female Americana band, 8 p.m. at Sun Valley Brewing Co., 202 N. Main St. Flynn, a prolific songwriter and a performer, is making a name for herself in Americana music, with two critically acclaimed releases, a live EP and tours. Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 to develop a new project, Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters. Free admission.
Movie/Ketchum
Movie in the Park features “Goonies” at dusk at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mahler’s 2nd Symphony, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductors Alasdair Neale, soprano Julie Adams, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and the American Festival Chorus. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Cover Me, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/Bellevue
Road To Summer’s End event with Lost Ox, 10 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 101 S. Main St.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Movie/Jerome
Movie night features “BumbleBee” at dusk at Jerome North Park, 300 E. Main St. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Performance/Ketchum
Rick Miller in Boom, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The solo performance documents the music, culture and politics that shaped the Baby Boom generation. The production blends multimedia, characters and storytelling. Tickets are $25 to $95 at theargyros.org.
Music/Ketchum
Road To Summer’s End event with Chuckie Campbell, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 Main St. N.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Brian Jackson with “Astronomy Before Galileo” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Ride, dinner/TF
Snake River Bros sixth annual Se Habla Espanol Poker Run starts with registration from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Snake Harley Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E. The kick-stands-up ride is at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration includes one meal ticket; non-riders $10 per meal. Dinner follows at 4 p.m. at the Snake River Bros Event Center, 402 DC Circle, Jerome. Also, music, a silent auction, and dry camping are available. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information: Joe, 208-308-1652; Jeremy, 208-316-8021; or snakeriverbros.com.
Cooking/TF
Paella Day with Rudy’s, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue West. Learn to cook Spanish paella at a free cooking demonstration with Tom from Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Youth fest/TF
KMVT Kids Fest with family activities and games, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of CSI’s Herrett Center for the Arts and Science, and a Superhero family fun run and walk at 10:30 a.m., presented by St. Luke’s Health System. Also Kids Fest solar viewing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Herrett Center’s Centennial Observatory; safely view sunspots and the solar atmosphere through specially filtered telescopes, weather permitting. Free admission. Information: kmvt.com.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Music, meal/Hailey
Summer’s End box office breakfast with music by Steph Sloan and Michaela French Band, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Black Owl Coffee, 208 N. River St. Box office hours: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Music fest/Hailey
Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous music festival, presented by DrSwanMusic, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lion’s Park in the Draper Preserve. The festival features live performances from national, regional, and local acts, along with beverage, food, arts and craft vendors. Performers include Shook Twins, Hillstomp, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Lounge On Fire, The Weary Times, Lost Ox, The Pan Handles, Andrew Sheppard, Aaron Golay and The Original Sin, and High Mtn. Heard. Artists-at-large are Cole Wells, guitarist of Blakadaar; Alyssa Joy Claffey, CEO of Gypsymusiccollective and violinist of High Mtn. Heard; and Matt Sloan, saxophonist for Cole & The Thornes. Advance tickets are $30 for adults (18 and older) and $5 for young adults, and are available at Sun Valley Brewery in Hailey. Ages 16 and younger are admitted for free. Day-of-event tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for young adults, at the festival box office at Black Owl Coffee, 208 N. River St., Hailey. DrSwanMusic will donate part of the festival’s ticket sales to the Wood River Land Trust. Complete schedule at drswanmusicllc.com/summer-s-end.
Music/Hailey
Summer’s End mid-day special event with The Pisten Bullys, 3 to 5 p.m. at The Mint, 116 S. Main St., as part of the Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous.
Music/Hailey
Summer’s End late-night concert with Loaded Crow, Jac Sound and Blakadaar headlining, 10:30 p.m. at The Red Shoe, 107 S. Main St., as part of the Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous.
Dog swim/Jerome
Annual “Drool in the Pool” dog swim, 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Dogs must be at least 6 months old, and proof of current rabies vaccination (rabies certificate) is required. Dogs need to be leashed. Cost is $10 per dog (one dog per owner). Proceeds go for dog stations at the recreation district parks and the bike path. To reserve a time, call 208-324-3389 or stop by the recreation office.
Performance/Ketchum
Rick Miller in Boom, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $25 to $95 at theargyros.org.
Fest/Paul
Paul Palooza, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Park. Free food, games, and a free raffle ticket for prizes. The 14th annual event is funded through community donations. Also 3-on-3 basketball at West Minico Middle School’s gym, with registration at 8 a.m. and start time at 8:45 a.m.; $45 per team, co-ed and third through eighth grades. All proceeds benefit the park. Information: Ro Gillette, 208-431-4558.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Jeremy Abbott, four-time U.S. National champion, 9 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Bellevue
Summer’s End Sunday Service features Bear Basin Boogaloo, Andrew Sheppard and Friends, and PermaFunk headlining, 3:30 to 8 p.m. at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill, 104 Main St. The event is part of the Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Performance/Ketchum
Rick Miller in Boom, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $25 to $95 at theargyros.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Adult glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Trivia, music/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, and music by The Smoky Knights, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Karate/TF
Shotokan Karate class, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 28 through Jan. 13, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required by younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Workshop/TF
“Knotty Knot” clinic, 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair, all day Aug. 28 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Ponies, Pistols and Pistons Show, 7 p.m. in Shouse Arena (advance tickets: $15, includes fair admission; day-of-show tickets: $11, does not include fair admission). Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Play with Gravity shows and Jeff Martin with magic and hypnotist shows. Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Musical/Hansen
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s preview of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the historic Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. The cast performs select songs and scenes from the show. Free admission. Concessions available for purchase. Info: Friends of Stricker, friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Joker” by Brian Azzarello. After being released from Arkham, Joker discovers other villains have moved in on his territory. Follow Gotham’s most notorious maniac as he reclaims what’s his in one night. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by Ted Dyer on “The Life and Work of Ezra Pound, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free event is part of a lecture series highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, which commemorates the library’s centennial celebration. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, Aug. 29 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $16 and $13 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $12 and $9 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $16 and $13 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $12 and $9 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Fest/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration includes reading of cowboy poetry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Ore Wagon Museum. 500 E. Ave., and a reception to honor Kathy and Patsy Wygle, Wagon Days grand marshals, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. A barn dance with music by Old Death Whisper follows 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. Wagondays.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Russ Thurow with “Born to Be Wild: History, Status and Recovery of Wild Chinook Salmon in Central Idaho” at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 31 at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 31; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, Aug. 31 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $19 and $16 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $15 and $12 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Parade, music/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration continues Aug. 31: Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square; children’s activities, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fourth Street and East Avenue; and cultural demonstrations, 10 a.m. to noon at Festival Meadows. Big Hitch Parade starts at 1 p.m. along Sun Valley Road and Main Street, followed by a street party with Tennessee country singer-songwriter Brandon Lay at East Avenue next to Ketchum Town Square. Wagondays.org.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, 2019 U.S. National champions, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Fair, concert/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues all day Sept. 1 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Concert with Chris Janson and guest Jackson Michelson, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance tickets: $30, includes fair admission. Day-of-concert tickets: $26 and $23 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Music/Filer
Jaime Thietten performs at a community church service at the Twin Falls County Fair, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 1 at the free stage area at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Thietten of Twin Falls, a Christian recording artist and songwriter, has established an international touring base and recorded more than a half dozen albums during her 20-year career.
Fest/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration continues with the Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 1 at Ketchum Town Square. Wagondays.org.
Fest/Bellevue
Bellevue Labor Day celebration, Sept. 1-2 at the Memorial Park on North Third Street. Features music, entertainment, food and vendors on both days and the parade on Sept. 2. Also, a fun run and walk, 9 a.m. Sept. 2 at the park; fee is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K, register at raceentry.com.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: 4-H/FFA junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4398.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Forever Plaid,” directed by Robyn Fehlman, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The cast is four adult male characters. Men ages 20 to 40 are invited to audition. Come prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script. Performances will be Nov. 7-16.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson, “With A Song In My Heart,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The recital focuses on composers of diverse nationalities, with selections from Russia, Hungary, France, Germany, Italy and America. The performance blends narration with music ranging from classical art song and opera to film scores and Broadway show tunes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Performance/Ketchum
Circa performance, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The Brisbane-based contemporary circus company performs in 39 countries, pushing the boundaries of the art form with movement, dance, theater and circus. Tickets are $30 to $150 at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Fundraiser/TF
Wings & Things: The Ultimate Tailgate Challenge, presented by Twin Falls Optimist Club, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. The fundraiser includes food competitions with several categories. Information: twinfallsoptimistclub.com or email twinfallsoptimistclub@gmail.com.
Fest/TF
Fifth annual Twin Falls Firefighters Ball, 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 7 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Features catered food, music, dancing, auctions and a no-host bar. Proceeds will support the Twin Falls Firefighters Burnout and Benevolence Fund. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. For tickets or information, contact Braden Patterson at 208-949-8007.
