Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“City of Rocks” exhibit by award-winning artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through July at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Open 5 to 8 p.m. July 5 during Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, with Wright-Pulliam sharing the stories behind her work. The display features watercolor paintings from Wright-Pulliam’s experience as the artist-in-residence at City of Rocks National Preserve in 2018. Ercsv.org.
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin, Fazal Sheikh, Cedra Wood, Frances Ashforth, Andrea Zittel, Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 and Aug. 2. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by The Opskamatrists, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also includes a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Eric Truesch, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Art Appreciation Day for all ages, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cassia County Historical Museum, 1142 Hiland Ave. Bring your art supplies and create stills in the buildings or on the grounds. Completed artwork will be display at the museum. Free admission. Reservations: 208-678-7172.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Amazing Tails” by Karen Sharp Foster, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Adult Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Participants compete to win a prize. This year’s summer reading theme is about space and that topic may be included in the competition. Free; registration is not required. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Summertime Magic” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 11 through July 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by Angela Williams and assisted by John Paskett, with musical direction by Tamara Barras. Based on the 1968 film, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” tells the story of an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children. They discover the car has magical properties to float and take flight, but trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst wants the magic car for himself. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, July 12 through July 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Brianne Lynne, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comedy Night with Rodney Norman, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Movies in the Park series will feature “Mary Poppins” at 9:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Declo Days celebration with a free showing of “Napoleon Dynamite,” 9:15 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 207 E. Main St. Prizes for best costume. Free; bring a chair or blanket. Declo Fire Department sells tater tots, quesadillas, ice cream and drinks, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Camas County Rodeo, 6 p.m. at the C Me Later Arena. The rodeo is an Idaho Cowboy Association, Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association and a Pro-West co-sanctioned event. Admission is $8. Children younger than 8 will be admitted for free. Fairfieldidaho.net.
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Ketchum Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. The non-juried event features more than 100 arts and craft booths from Idaho artists, live music, food and children’s activities. Free admission. Ketchumartsfestival.com.
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days begin at City Park. Features Kimberly Lions Club’s community benefit dinner with roasted pork, 6:30 p.m. (free, donations accepted), along with music and the Good Neighbor of the Year presentation. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
Snake River Bros 14th annual Rally in the Valley begins at Murtaugh Lake. Features music by 3rd Take at 7 p.m. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass. Children under 17 admitted free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at snakeriverbros.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information: Jeremy, 208-316-8021; Julie, 208-410-0916 (vendors); Steve, 208-293-5467 (camping); or snakeriverbros.com.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Joe Leonard with “A Journey Into the Sawtooth Wilderness” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Fifth annual Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Welcome Home Celebration with motorcycle ride sign-up, 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park, and kick-stands-up ride at 10 a.m. A free barbecue follows at 12:30 p.m. Open to the public and all veterans. Hosted by Magic Valley Veterans Association and Hospice Visions. Info: 208-735-0121; Nora Wells, nwells@hospicevisions.org; or Angie Quan, aquan@hospicevisions.org.
Twin Falls Public Library’s Humans of the Magic Valley program, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown on Main Avenue West. Participants can ask questions and get answers during interviews. Free. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
The Groovebirds, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comedy Night with Rodney Norman, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:45 p.m. to midnight July 13 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Annual Custer Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic Custer, near Stanley. Presented by Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Land of the Yankee Fork Historical Association. The event includes gold panning demonstrations, shoot-outs, Dutch oven cobbler, hand-churned ice cream and raffles. Custer is off Idaho Highway 75 at Sunbeam and follow Forest Road No. 013 for nine miles. Parking and free shuttle bus available at the upper Yankee Fork dredge parking area.
Declo Days Hammer Run 5K fun run and walk July 13 at Declo City Park. Check-in and race-day registration start at 6 a.m. Shuttle leaves for 5-mile race at 6:45 a.m., and race starts at 7 a.m. Fee is $30 on race day. Pre-register at hammerrundeclo.blogspot.com.
Declo Days celebration continues at Kiwanis Park, 207 E. Main St. Highlights: 7 to 9 a.m., alumni-sponsored breakfast; 10:30 a.m., parade on Main Street, with parade marshal Richard “Dick” Wolf; 11:15 a.m., American Legion’s flag ceremony at the park; 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., races and games for all ages; 12:30 p.m., Lions Club barbecue at the park; 12:45 to 2:15 p.m., music by Heath Clark; and 2:30 p.m., Lions Club drawing and closing activities. Also evening events on Main Street: 5:30 p.m., Lions Club Corn Hole Tournament; and 7:30 to 10 p.m., street dance with the Eric May band, food and drinks, along with free children’s activities.
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Camas County Rodeo, 6 p.m. at the C Me Later Arena. The rodeo is an Idaho Cowboy Association, Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association and a Pro-West co-sanctioned event. Admission is $8. Children younger than 8 will be admitted for free. Fairfieldidaho.net.
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Evening on the Oregon Trail with music and dance, 7 p.m. at Three Island Crossing State Park, 1083 S. Three Island Park Drive. Features music and dance presentations by local artists. Meet at the front patio of the Oregon Trail History and Education Center. Program is free; a $5 park entry fee is required per vehicle.
Joel McHale, 7 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble fundraiser, noon at the Jerome Country Club on Golf Course Road. Registration is from noon to 1:15 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Fee is $400 per team (four-person team). Sponsorships are available. Pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com. 208-324-2711.
Ketchum Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. The non-juried event features more than 100 arts and craft booths from Idaho artists, live music, food and children’s activities. Free admission. Ketchumartsfestival.com.
Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s 24th annual Garden Tour, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at private gardens in Streamside (The Valley Club), Starweather, Zinc Spur and Deer Creek neighborhoods. The garden trends include low maintenance considerations, private and secluded spaces, unexpected elements, food in landscapes, and more. Tickets for Sawtooth Botanical Garden members are $25 in advance or $30 on the day before and day of the tour, and for non-members, $30 and $35. Tickets are available at sbgarden.org.
Get Fit Kimberly 5K Run/Walk Challenge, 8 a.m. at Kimberly Good Neighbor Days at City Park on Madison Street East. The course will have three optional fitness challenges at the end of each mile. Children’s race starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost (including T-shirt): adult 5K, $20; ages 11 and younger 5K or mile, $10; register at bluecirclesports.com. Also registration and packet pick-up available 5-7 p.m. July 12 and 7 a.m. July 13 at City Park; fees: adult 5K, $25 and children, $15 and $10. Proceeds go to the Kimberly cross country teams.
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days continue with a breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. $7 each or $25 per family, proceeds go for the Miss Kimberly Scholarship fund; a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street, and music and activities in City Park. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
Snake River Bros Rally in the Valley continues at Murtaugh Lake. The event features a poker run with kick-stands up at 10 a.m., along with a bike rodeo, children’s games and music at 7 p.m. with Devil’s County and Moonshine Bandits. Also vendors, a silent auction and camping. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass. Children under 17 admitted free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at snakeriverbros.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information; Jeremy, 208-316-8021; Julie, 208-410-0916 (vendors); Steve, 208-293-5467 (camping); or snakeriverbros.com.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Shoshone Arts in the Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Features arts, crafts, antiques, the Idaho Operation Lifesaver Trolley, wagon rides, face painting, chalk-walk contest and food. Music line-up: 10 a.m., Michaela French; 1 p.m., Sawtooth Serenaders; and 4 p.m., Kit and Sherry. The Lincoln County Historical Museum will also be open with a special steampunk display. Free admission. Info: Shoshone Chamber of Commerce, 208-886-9811, or shoshonearts.com.
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Ketchum Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Festival Meadows on Sun Valley Road. Free admission. Ketchumartsfestival.com.
Jazz in the Park concerts, presented by the city of Ketchum, 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays, through July 28, at Rotary Park. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Time for Three, Tf3, 8 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The string trio is Nicolas Kendall, Charles Yang and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer. Tf3’s high-energy performances draw from the members’ unique musical backgrounds. Tickets are $45 to $175 at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Shoshone Arts in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Features a community breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., and music, 10:30 a.m., with Dan Forbes, and 1:30 p.m., Doug Armento and the Iron Mules, along with arts, crafts and family activities. The Lincoln County Historical Museum will also be open. Free admission. Info: Shoshone Chamber of Commerce, 208-886-9811, or shoshonearts.com.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather prevails, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
“Adorn the Hand: Silver Ring Making” craft series workshop with Rachel Reichert, 5 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. The workshop covers basic silversmithing and jewelry-making techniques and is open to students of all experience levels. Reichert works as a studio artist and cultural sites manager for the city of Boise’s Department of Arts and History. Cost is $55 for Sun Valley Center members and $65 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Ketch’em Alive concert, presented by the city of Ketchum, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Aug. 13, at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Also food and beverage vendors. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. July 17 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 17; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Aaron Golay and The Original Sin Band, 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also includes a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. July 17 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Gooding County Historical Society’s Speaker Night series will feature Perri Gardner at 7 p.m. July 17 at the Gooding County Historical Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane. Gardner will address Early Politics in Idaho and explore the historical place of Gooding County in Idaho’s legislative districts. Gardner is an assistant professor of political science at the College of Southern Idaho. Her research and teaching interests include topics in American government, Idaho state government and social science research methods.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How the Turtle Cracked Its Shell” as told by Myrna Estes, 11 a.m. July 18 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 18 and 25; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
The Gospel According to Bluegrass free concert, 7 p.m. July 18 at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Twin Falls, 464 Carriage Lane N. The concert includes bluegrass and country gospel standards such as “I’ll Fly Away” and “Keep on the Sunny Side,” along with a discussion of their histories and their theological relevance. The artist, the Rev. Karl Heimbuck, serves as interim pastor to the Star Valley United Congregation in Thayne, Wyoming. 208-733-3774.
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Childhood Favorites” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 18 at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. July 18-19, 22-23 and 25-27 and at 2 p.m. July 20 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by Angela Williams and assisted by John Paskett, with musical direction by Tamara Barras. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction festivities are July 18-20. Highlights: July 18, Vintner dinners at private homes throughout Wood River Valley. July 19: Wine Auction Gala in the Dollar Mountain Lodge tent, 82 Elkhorn Road, with gourmet dinner, wines, entertainment and auctions. July 20: Vine and Dine Plus with indoor wine tasting at July 20 at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 82 Elkhorn Road; and Vine and Dine at 6 p.m. on the lodge lawn with dining, wines, dancing and entertainment. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction or 208-726-9491.
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. July 19 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 19; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dodgy Mountain Men, 8 to 11 p.m. July 19 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Movies in the Park series will feature “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World” at 9:30 p.m. July 19 at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Moves Collective, 10 p.m. July 19 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Corrine Coffman with “Meet the Raptors of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area” at 5 p.m. July 19 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Start With The Foundation,” 9 a.m. to noon July 20 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert introduces his 12 tips, including knowing your equipment, composing and taking the photograph, and sharing your photography. Cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $45 for nonmembers. Registration is required: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Downtown chili cook-off, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 downtown at Main Avenue West. Competitors cook their special chili recipe on-site at the Downtown Farmers Market, tastings start at noon. Grand prize for Judge’s Choice and a prize for People’s Choice. Sign up at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
First Federal’s Race for the Future, 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at the First Federal Bank Park at the Sunway Soccer Complex. The 5K fun run and walk starts at 10 a.m. and the one-mile kids’ dash begins at 11 a.m. Also refreshments. Proceeds go to Twin Falls Optimist Youth House. Cost for adults is $20 for early birds and $25 after July 14. The children’s run is $10. Pre-register at bluecirclesports.com.
Apollo 11, 50th Anniversary activities, 1 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Presentation by Darrell Buffaloe, 1 p.m. July 20 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Buffaloe will discuss how and why old banknotes were used instead of government-issued currency. Free admission. 208-736-4675.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 20 and also at 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7 and 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
The Little Chef and Me, a hands-on cooking class with Judi Baxter, 5 p.m. July 20 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children ages 5-8 learn to prepare three different recipes and then eat while listening to a reading of “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey. Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult); register: 208-733-5477.
Moonfest is July 20 at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Activities, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Robert Limbert Visitor Center theater: 9:30 a.m., book signing by “Moonscape” author Julie Weston; 11 a.m., book signing by “The Flows” author Roger Boe; 1 p.m., PBS American Experience film “Chasing the Moon,” 3 p.m., presentation by astronaut John Phillips with his experiences on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station; and 5 p.m., youth activities with retired park ranger and NASA educator Donald Scott. Also solar viewing throughout the day. Activities, 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Lava Flow Campground amphitheater: 8 p.m., children’s activities; 8:30 p.m., Boise band Magentto; 9:30 p.m., presentation by Phillips; and 10:30 p.m., telescope viewing. Free admission.
Edgefest, presented by 103. 1 The Edge, 1 to 10 p.m. July 20 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. Highway 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo is July 20-28 at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Highlights: July 20: junior rodeo, 10 a.m., and ranch rodeo, 6:30 p.m.; July 22: mini bull riding, 7 p.m.; July 23: mini bull riding finals, 7 p.m.; July 24: ATV rodeo, 7 p.m.; July 25: parade, 6 p.m., and Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, 8 p.m.; July 26: rodeo, 8 p.m.; July 27: United Truck and Tractor Pull, 5 p.m.; and July 28, Antique Tractor Pull, 5 p.m. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Sawtooth Mountain Mamas’ Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 near the junction of Idaho Highways 21 and 75. The 43rd annual event features 140 Northwest artists and crafters with their original, handcrafted items, along with music and food vendors. The third annual cookie contest is July 20. The nonprofit social and civic women organization holds the fair as its major fundraising event and proceeds support community organizations and services. Sawtoothmountainmamas.com.
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, U.S. National champions, 9:30 p.m. July 20 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration and Union School reunion, 2 to 5 p.m. July 21 at the museum, 21337 Highway 30, between Filer and Twin Falls. The all-class reunion is for anyone who attended Union School. Hot dogs and cake will be served at about 4 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is available behind the schoolhouse or next door. For reservations and information: museum at 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 23; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. No showing at 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. July 23 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. An evening of conversation, wine and treats. July’s book is “Best Cook in the World” by Rich Bragg. 208-733-5477.
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Crossfire, 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Eric May, 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. July 25 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Middlewest” by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona. In this tale of fractured youth, follow Abel as he navigates an old land in order to reconcile his family’s history, and to quell a coming storm that knows his name. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Holidays (Not just Christmas)” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 6 to 9 p.m. July 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Features artists booths, demonstrations, music and food. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Kids Art in the Park, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park, with visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Registration fee is $8. Same-day registration is $10 per child. A hot dog lunch is available for $2. Children also receive a $1 off coupon for Twin Falls Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday event. Register: Arts Council, 195 River Vista Place, or 208-734-2787. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ ninth annual Ice Cream Funday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park and Kids Art in the Park. Live music by Crazy Love. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and younger. Proceeds go to local charities and Rotary projects. Information: Jill Skeem, 320-2786 or jillasherman@yahoo.com.
