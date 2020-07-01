Events calendar

Planetarium/TF

Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 9 and also at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. July 11; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. July 9 and 11; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu .

Film/Sun Valley

Outdoor film screening of “Carole King Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The film celebrates the 45th anniversary of Carole King’s masterpiece album, Tapestry, by documenting the 2016 concert in Hyde Park, London, England. Tickets are $25 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and $35 for nonmembers for a space for two people (small spot); $50 for members and $60 nonmembers for a space of four people (medium spot); and $125 members and $135 nonmembers for a space for up to 10 people (large spot). Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Reservations must be made in advance at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the museum’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Masks are required when entering, but may be removed when seated. Picnics, low-backed chairs and blankets are allowed.