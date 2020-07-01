Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley continues through July 11, with nearly 300 artists’ work featured at about 90 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. The public can vote to help determine the art contest winners. During the art event, free voter registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place (closed July 4). Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The awards ceremony is 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “Free Play” exhibition, focusing on the importance of play, is on display through July 2 at 191 Fifth St. E. The museum’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors must wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. Information: svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, July 1
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Storytime/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “Stay-cation.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues at the Rupert Square, with a patriotic program at 6 p.m. and performance by The Eclectics at 7:30 p.m. Rupert4th.com.
Thursday, July 2
Twin Falls Public Library’s Nature Walk packets are available in the Summer Reading box near the library’s ramp entrance. In the packet, find activities, games, and drawing and writing prompts to make your nature walk fun. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 2; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, parade/Buhl
Community Easter egg hunt and Day of the Child Parade, as part of the Sagebrush Days celebration. Parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Furniture Room parking lot. Egg hunt follows at 6:30 p.m. at the Buhl football field.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom at 6 p.m. and performance by Kimberly Road at 7:30 p.m. Also mutton bustin’ at 6 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road.
Friday, July 3
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Stay-cation” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fest/Buhl
Sagebrush Days celebration continues with vendors opening at 3 p.m. at Eastman Park.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom at 6 p.m. and performance by The Salamanders at 7:30 p.m. Also the Firecracker 500 lawnmower races at 6 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert4th.com.
Saturday, July 4
Fireworks/TF
City of Twin Falls hosts a Fourth of July fireworks show at 10 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho campus, 315 Falls Ave.
Fun run/Buhl
Buhl Fun Run, 8 a.m., starts and ends at the Jones Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. for the 5K walk. 5K run and 10K run. Race time is 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places for men and women winners for each race event and winners in each age category. To pre-register, call Steve Kaatz at 208-543-8576 or email spkaatz@gmail.com. Proceeds go for scholarships for Key Club students.
Parade, fireworks/Buhl
Sagebrush Days festivities: Buhl Key Club Fun Run, 8 a.m., check-in at 7 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. with an extended parade route and a fly-over by Buhl Airforce; vendors open at 11 a.m. at Eastman Park, and also live music, beer and wine garden. Also fire-hose competition, 1 p.m. at McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets; anvil firing at dusk, followed by fireworks at dusk at North Park. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Fireworks/Gooding
Community fireworks show starts at dusk at the Gooding Middle School lawn, 1047 Seventh Ave. W. Goodingidaho.org or 208-934-5669.
Parade, fireworks/Hailey
Special Fourth of July Parade saluting heroes, at noon with a new parade route in Hailey; and fireworks at dusk. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Parade/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. with a new parade route. Social distancing is encouraged. Parade route map at Rupert4th.com.
Fireworks/Shoshone
Shoshone’s Fourth of July fireworks show starts at dusk at the football field. 208-886-2030.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot is July 4-5 at Magic Mountain, south of Hansen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. each day. All adults and young adults may participate in a money class (scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday), or shoot the course for fun (no awards). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Fees per day: $25 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (ages 12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $50 for family (parents and two children). Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee. Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Sunday, July 5
Games/TF
Bingo is open Sundays at the Twin Falls American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; open to the public.
Monday, July 6
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features the theme of “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on “Movies.” Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Workshop/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Watercolor Foundations” with artist Susan Perin, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6-10 in the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. All experience levels are welcome. The class focuses on creating realistic and abstract paintings. Participants learn to create watercolor painting and explore the color wheel, hue and intensity with your brush. Perin’s award-winning work has been in five national galleries and in multiple plein-air shows. Participants should wear face masks and follow social distancing recommendations. The cost is $425 for members or $475 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Tuesday, July 7
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue program, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m., all on July 8 and 10; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m., all on July 10. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 9 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 9 and also at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. July 11; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. July 9 and 11; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film/Sun Valley
Outdoor film screening of “Carole King Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The film celebrates the 45th anniversary of Carole King’s masterpiece album, Tapestry, by documenting the 2016 concert in Hyde Park, London, England. Tickets are $25 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and $35 for nonmembers for a space for two people (small spot); $50 for members and $60 nonmembers for a space of four people (medium spot); and $125 members and $135 nonmembers for a space for up to 10 people (large spot). Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Reservations must be made in advance at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the museum’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Masks are required when entering, but may be removed when seated. Picnics, low-backed chairs and blankets are allowed.
Boxing/Buhl
Boxing Smoker Fight Night benefit, presented by the Badger Den Wrestling Club, 6 p.m. July 11 at the Buhl Rodeo Arena, 12 S. Ave. The benefit raises money for the club to attend camps, seminars and tournaments. Concessions and beer garden are available. The event is open to all ages. General admission is $15 online at ticketbud.com/events or $20 at the door. Information: facebook.com/badgerfightnight.
Water fest/Burley
Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition starts at 9 a.m. July 11 at River’s Edge Golf Course Marina, 131 E. Highway 81. Free to the public. Information: 208-678-5869 or Idahowatersports.com.
Youth cooking class/TF
College of Southern Idaho’s Kitchen Academy Online, “The Foods of France and Italy” classes will be led by CSI culinary instructor Dianne Jolovich from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. July 13-17 through Zoom. Junior chefs discover the cuisine of both countries and learn to make french bread, bruschetta, fettucini alfredo, quiche, mini apple tarts and calzones, among other dishes. Students also learn about safety, quality ingredients, math skills, reading, etiquette, table settings, proper food handling, team work, and culinary creativity. The online class requires adult supervision for cooking at home. Includes a Kitchen Academy apron and cookbook sent by mail. Cost is $50 and class limit is 15 per session. Register at csi.edu/communityed. Upon registration, a list of ingredients and the link to the zoom class will be sent. Information: cbarigar@csi.edu.
