Events calendar

Art/TF
“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring the work of Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Rosi Martinez Eckert, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair starts at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features 4-H, FFA and livestock events, exhibits and free stage entertainment including magic shows and hypnotist shows all week. Tfcfair.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Games online/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Game Night online, 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday with an introduction to games such as Solo, Sushi Go, Hanami, Saboteur and many more. Create a free account on BoardGameArena.com, and join the group. Also use Google Hangouts to chat while playing: meet.google.com/erb-rngr-dwr. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m.
Arts workshop/TF
“Japanese Teabowls and The Japanese Tea Ceremony,“ 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Nov. 18, in CSI Visual Arts 113, with CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer. Students will learn the history and cultural significance of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and the methods used for making a tea bowl. Cost is $120 plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features a PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.in the Shouse Arena. Rodeo tickets are available at tfcfair.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360” preview, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games online/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Dungeons and Dragons online, 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday. The group starts at 4:30 p.m. in chat (meet.google.com/gks-yyxk-ini) for any questions, and the game begins at 5 p.m. Beginners are welcome; email crasmusson@tfpl.org for information. Free and open to the public.
Guitar class/TF
“Beginning Guitar” class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept.3 through Oct. 8, in CSI’s Fine Arts Room 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Workshop/TF
“Fundamental Japanese 1” class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19, in CSI Hepworth Room 135. CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer will use the Genki Textbooks, an acclaimed series of integrated resources for learning elementary Japanese, to guide students through a well-balanced approach to learning the language. All lessons approach the Japanese language holistically by introducing cultural aspects and contexts for each of the lessons. The class is available as an in-person class or by participating through Zoom. Cost is $120 plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Guitar class/Burley
“Beginning Guitar” workshop for ages 16 and older, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept.3 through Nov. 19, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, 1600 Parke Ave, Instructor Elizabeth Wapstra offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $95. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400. Early registration is suggested.
Friday, Sept. 4
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features a PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.in the Shouse Arena. Rodeo tickets are available at tfcfair.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360” preview with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360” preview, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Youth crafts/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Kids Craft Along online at 5 p.m.; pick up a kit this week (while supplies last) and join the group online. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features a PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.in the Shouse Arena. Rodeo tickets are available at tfcfair.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360” preview, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
EllieMae, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Books/Rupert
Friends of the DeMary Library’s First Saturday of the Month sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at Book Central, 630 Fifth St. Fill a grocery bag for $2 dollars. Featuring books, cookbooks, biographies, music, books on tape and DVDs. Facebook@friendsofdemary.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features singer-songwriter EllieMae Millenkamp of Jerome at 6 p.m. on the free stage, and the PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m .in the Shouse Arena. Rodeo tickets are available at tfcfair.com.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m.
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 7
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Tfcfair.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Teen activity/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Teen Escape Room online at 5 p.m., with a challenge to complete a virtual Escape Room. Teens can join in Tuesdays for fun activities. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Art/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s “Art After School” program begins Sept. 8 with the “Create Your Own Comic” series at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Classes are from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays for students in first through third grades and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Thursdays for students in fourth through sixth grades. The instructors are Erik Allen, Magic Valley Arts Council executive director, and Kennedy Jones, Magic Valley Arts Council intern. Cost is $6 per class for MVAC members and $8 per class for not-yet members. Fees include all supplies. Class size is limited to 10 students and masks must be worn. An online option is available for students unable to attend. Information: 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film fest/Sun Valley
The 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, sponsored by Friends of UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund), is virtual Sept. 8-13 and free to the public through the Community Library’s website. Sept. 8: Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women is virtually at 6 p.m. by the Community Library. The festival features five films: Sept. 9: “A Girl From Mogadishu,” a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland, 6 p.m., followed by a moderated discussion. Sept. 10: “Councilwoman,” a U.S. documentary, 6 p.m., with a moderated discussion. Sept. 11: “Apache 8,” a U.S. documentary, 6 p.m., followed by a discussion. Sept. 12: “The Perfect Candidate,” a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia. Sept. 13: “Akashinga: The Brave Ones” short film at 4 p.m. before “The King of Masks,” a dramatic film from China. Information: familyofwomanfilmfestival.org. To access the festival, visit thecommunitylibrary.libcal.com.
Next week
Games online/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Game Night online, 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and every Wednesday with an introduction to games such as Solo, Sushi Go, Hanami, Saboteur and more. Create a free account on BoardGameArena.com, and join the group. Also use Google Hangouts to chat while playing: meet.google.com/erb-rngr-dwr. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Stories/TF
Children’s Story Time features “I’m Trying to Love Spiders” by Bethany Barton, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Painting/Burley
“Watercolors I” class for ages 16 and older, 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Sept.10 through Oct. 9, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room B11, 1600 Parke Ave. The instructor is Anna Workman. Beginners will have a curriculum to help explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. Experienced painters will explore watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and modeling through light and dark values. Cost is $85. Supplies not included; supply list is emailed upon registration. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts features “Extreme Weather,” 7 p.m. Sept. 11, and “We Are Stars” and “Space Park 360” preview with sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Matt Broome, 9 p.m. Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.; 18 and older.
Kayak tour/TF
“Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two sessions, Sept. 12 or Sept. 26, with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Learn about the history and traditions of the Chinese gold miners who occupied placer gold claims in the Snake River Canyon between 1871 and 1880. The tour starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Capcom Go, The Apollo Story” with sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Violent Universe” with sky tour, 7 p.m. The show is also scheduled for Sept. 19. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party, 8:45 p.m. to midnight Sept. 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Heyburn
Annual interdenominational Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) will be held Sept. 12 at Riverside Park. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m. near the Chamber of Commerce building and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Organizers encourage participants to follow social distancing guidelines. To-go snacks will be provided following the walk. Information: co-chairs Colleen Parkin, 208-431-0569, or Barbara Ward, 208-678-4490, or crophungerwalk.org/burleyid.
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10 and includes one free beverage. Limited spaces; call Koto to reserve a spot.
Painting/TF
Paint Night, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.; contact the Art of Hoppiness to register.
Dance class/TF
Country Swing class, 7 p.m. Sept. 14 through Sept. 17 outside on the patio between the CSI Fine Arts and Taylor buildings. The class focuses on the basics of country swing and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $100 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Adaptive Climbing Fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Learn about the Adaptive Climbing program. Koto will donate one-half of the profits from beer sales to give back to the program.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson, “Trailblazers,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance depends on safety recommendations and artist availability. All seating is socially distanced with masks required. Parkinson performs a piano recital featuring four works, including Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata, Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2,” Debussy’s “Clair de lune” and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The program blends narration and a slideshow with a performance of masterpieces that forged new paths in classical music. Parkinson was coordinator of piano instruction at Brigham Young University-Idaho and is now professor of piano at Boise State University, where he joined the faculty in 1985. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6769.
Fest/Shoshone
The 11th annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering is Sept. 18-19 at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Free day shows begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 and at 12 p.m. Sept. 19. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Friday night performers include The High Country Cowboys with the Panhandle Cowboys and A.K. Moss. Saturday night features Dom Flemons and Andy Hedges with Tony Argento and Travelin’ Miles and Honey Bear. Reserved concert tickets are $25 each night and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts. Tickets are available at lostnlavagathering.com or at the door. 208-886-7787.
