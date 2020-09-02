Events calendar

Teen activity/TF

Magic Valley Arts Council’s “Art After School” program begins Sept. 8 with the “Create Your Own Comic” series at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Classes are from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays for students in first through third grades and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Thursdays for students in fourth through sixth grades. The instructors are Erik Allen, Magic Valley Arts Council executive director, and Kennedy Jones, Magic Valley Arts Council intern. Cost is $6 per class for MVAC members and $8 per class for not-yet members. Fees include all supplies. Class size is limited to 10 students and masks must be worn. An online option is available for students unable to attend. Information: 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.