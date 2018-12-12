Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers and gallery member artists. Works include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Crafts. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/ Glenns Ferry
“Images & Imagination” photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display Dec. 21 through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features contemporary artists Abby Carter, Ferris Cook, Benny Fountain, Julie Green, MK Guth and Joan Linder, with their work examining the role of the kitchen, its contents, and the act of preparing food in shaping memories. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and Feb. 15. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3, Feb. 7 and Jan. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Brown Bag Mini Concerts’ holiday series with local organists, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Bring a sack lunch. Info: tffumc@gmail.com or 208-733-5872.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music by Joshua Summers, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Co. performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The professional ballet company features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. Local dance students perform in the roles of mice, angels, party children, flowers and ladybugs. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone and adapted by Dwayne Hartford from Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning children’s novel. Features Company of Fools artists Scott Creighton, David Janeski and Aly Wepplo, along with COF founding member Denise Simone. It’s a tale of an expensive toy rabbit that is accidentally thrown overboard on an ocean voyage, where the toy begins a miraculous journey and learns an invaluable lesson. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Music/TF
St. Edward’s Catholic School Youth Choir performs Christmas songs at 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is welcome.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” for Second Night 23 at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone. Tickets are $23. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature screening of “Faces Places” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The 2018 Oscar-nominated film is co-directed by 89-year-old Agnes Varda and 33-year-old French photographer and muralist JR. They traveled around the villages of France, meeting locals and producing epic-size portraits that are displayed on houses, barns, storefronts and trains. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Festivity/Rupert
Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. General admission is $30, with doors opening at 7 p.m. for seating. Tickets are also available for dinner and the show. Tickets are available at ruperttheatre.com.
Stories/Sun Valley
Holiday storytelling for children, presented by The Community Library, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Sun Valley Lodge Sun Room. Children will receive a holiday treat bag.
Friday, Dec. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Fest/TF
Sip and Shop event, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Art, 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Refreshments, painting demonstrations and works by more than 30 local artists. 208-734-2787.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Gospel music/TF
Liberty Quartet, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. The southern gospel group is based in the Boise area. The quartet travels many miles each year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries. No admission fee; freewill offering is welcome.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m., and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the theater.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department’s dinner theater production of “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estates Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of ‘A Christmas Carol’” 7 p.m. at the Buhl Moose Lodge. Dinner served at 6 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, and available from any cast member or at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org or 208-490-1992.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” for Educator Night at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone. Tickets are $15 for educators and school administrators for this designated night; limit two tickets per person. Advance tickets at the theater box office, 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Hellbound Glory, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, no cover; and at 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., $5 at the door.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter” ski film, 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Admission is $5.50.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Fest/TF
Christmas Carol-oke event, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Bring the family for singing and dancing around the Christmas tree. Free 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Children’s fest/TF
Cookies for Santa event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Decorate a cookie for Santa, and listen to a reading of a children’s holiday book. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Christmas dance features the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers with older country music, 2 to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The dance is for singles and couples of all ages. Beverages are available for purchase. Suggested donation is $5 a person. 208-734-5084.
Ballet/TF
“The Tales of the Big Bad Wolf,” presented by Twin Falls Ballet Co. and Revolution Academy of Dance, 2 and 8 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance tells the untold story of the Big Bad Wolf from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs” and the “Boy Who Cried Wolf.” Tickets for matinee performance: $8 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets for evening show: $10 for adults and $7 for children. Free admission of ages 3 and younger.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the theater.
Music/Buhl
Fifth annual Festival of Carols, presented by United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries, 4 p.m. at the Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. The performance features Christmas music and stories of the season; join in singing carols. Free.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department’s dinner theatre production of “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estates Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of ‘A Christmas Carol’” 7 p.m. at the Buhl Moose Lodge. Dinner served at 6 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, and available from any cast member or at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org or 208-490-1992.
Fest/Burley
Holiday Stars Open House, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett St., to celebrate shining stars in the community. Includes caroling entertainment and seasonal refreshments in the building. Donations of new or like-new toys, jackets or mittens will be collected for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council. 208-677-8212.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Books/Jerome
Book signing with W. Lenore Mobley of Jerome, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., on U.S. 93. The author has Western romance, nonfiction and children’s books available for sale.
Music/Jerome
Colt Ford and Pinebox Posse, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $30 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $40 day of show. Reserved seat are $45. 208-644-1111.
Music/Rupert
Ray Stockton’s jam event with opening act Variations, 1 p.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, 99 E. Baseline Road. Come play your instrument at the event or listen to the music. Bring refreshments. Free. 208-436-0336.
Fest/Rupert
Who-liday Grinch Party, presented by Minidoka County 4-H Teens, 6 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. The Who-ville party includes horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cocoa, sugar cookies, Christmas card packages, Grinch photos, and showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie (bring your lawn chairs and blankets). Tickets are $25 each and are available at the Minidoka County Extension Office, 85 E. Baseline Road. 208-436-7184.
Fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. in front of the Sun Valley Inn. Festivities feature music with the Sun Valley Carolers, ice carving demonstrations, arrival of Santa, and free cookies and hot cocoa. Visitsunvalley.com.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 2:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the theater.
Music/TF
Holiday Concert Series, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Free.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Cantata/Wendell
Community Christmas Cantata, 7 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St. Free admission. Information: 231-878-0210.
Monday, Dec. 17
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Bring an inexpensive gift for the Christmas gift exchange. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow” at 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Andrew Sleighter and KC Hunt with stand-up comedy, 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 1516 Hansen St. S. Admission is $5 at the door.
Music/Bliss
Bliss School Christmas concert with an outdoor theme, 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium, 601 E. U.S. 30. Also an appearance by Santa for pictures and treats. 208-352-4445.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter” ski film, 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Also showing on Dec. 21. Admission is $5.50.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wine Down Wednesday at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Bird counting/Arco
Christmas Bird Count event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 18 miles west of Arco. Co-sponsored by Snake River Audubon Society. The bird count is an international effort to count wintering birds. Participants of all skill levels are welcome to meet at the Craters visitor center at 9 a.m. Wear warm clothing and bring binoculars and a lunch. Snowshoes provided if conditions require. 208-527-1352 or audubon.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of “Sun Valley Serenade,” a 1941 movie, 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Free.
Fest/Sun Valley
Holiday Vintage Sweater Contest and Party, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Duchin Lounge at the Sun Valley Lodge. Prizes for first, second and third places.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. Dec. 19-22 and 26-29 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “A Wish to be a Christmas Tree” by Colleen Monroe, 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Music/Sun Valley
Annual Classic Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Directed by Melodie Mauldin with music direction by R.L. Rowsey and featuring Lady Luck Trio, Wood River High School’s choirs Colla Voce and the B-Tones. Admission is $25 each or $20 per person in groups of 10 or more. Free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Music/TF
Christmas Music Festival with choir groups, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Mackenzie Chadwick of Twin Falls High School organized the music festival for her senior project. The public is welcome.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21, and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the theater.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Music/Ketchum
Tony Holiday and the Velvetones, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Fest/Ketchum
Starry Solstice Social, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ketchum Town Square, 360 E. Ave. The celebration features music by Audio Moonshine, children’s activities and free food, cookies and hot chocolate. View the skies at planetarium shows at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. at City Hall; reservations required: participate@ketchumidaho.org or 208-727-5077.
Music/Ketchum
Aaron Golay, 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Stories/Sun Valley
Holiday storytelling for children, presented by The Community Library, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Sun Valley Lodge Sun Room. Children receive a holiday treat bag.
Fest/TF
Sip, Snack and Shop holiday event, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Includes wine, coffee, tea, chocolate and cheese.
Stories/TF
Stories with Santa, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Features storytime, snacks, crafts and a movie. Free 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22; “Let It Snow,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/Ketchum
Aaron Golay, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the River Run Day Lodge. 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Hallelujah Chorus presents The Promise at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and Handel’s Messiah at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Theargyros.org or sunvalley.com.
Music/Ketchum
The Cold Hard Cash Show, a Johnny Cash tribute, 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $8 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $10 day of the show.
Fest/Sun Valley
Brunch with Santa and holiday music, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 at the Sun Valley Club at Sun Valley Club. Cost is $48 for adults, $24 for children. Free for ages 2 and younger. Reservations required: 208-622-2270.
Music/Ketchum
Kim Stocking Band, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Skating in a Winter Wonderland Ice Show, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Sun Valley’s outdoor ice rink. Features performances by Frank Sweiding and Anita Hartshorn, Ashley Clarke and other professional skaters, along with Sun Valley Figure Skating Club members. Also music by Sun Valley Carolers, an appearance by Santa Claus, and free cookies, cocoa, cider and coffee. The ice show is followed by the Torchlight Parade and fireworks on Dollar Mountain. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
