Exhibitions
“Splashing Colour” art exhibit by Connie Pepper is on display through Oct. 31 at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. Gallery opening reception starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4, during the Oktoberfest festivities. The exhibition features original watercolor paintings of abstracted flower collections and colorful animals. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for First Friday. Information: 208-734-8091.
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Nov. 2 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of area school art teachers and many of their students, as well as, Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and CapEd Credit Union. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
“Mixtape” art exhibit by Troy Passey, with works on display through Nov. 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibit will be on display through Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the complex intersections of marketplaces and how the consumers’ choices shape society. The exhibition features work of contemporary artists Conrad Bakker, Chad Erpelding, Brittany Powell Parich, Brendan O’Connell, Mark R. Smith. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. The fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. A pumpkin patch is also available. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
“DIY Woodworking Projects: Custom Plaques with Antique Finishing,” offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 6, in CSI’s Canyon Building, room 133. Choose one of five custom sign design projects and use different antiquing and distressing techniques to complete the sign. Also, learn to use woodshop equipment safely. Taught by Jessica Larson, a CSI instructor in the cabinetmaking program. Cost is $80, plus a $22 supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Watercolor classes meet at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Oct. 30, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room B11. The instructor is Anna Workman. Beginners will have a curriculum to help explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. Those with experience will explore watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and modeling through light and dark values. Cost is $85. Supplies not included; supply list is emailed upon registration. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8, Monday through Thursday. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by founding company member Denise Simone. The cast is Michelle Carter, Ariel Puls, Paula Rebelo and founding COF member Joel Vilinsky. The comedy is about the realities of modern motherhood. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons with the first lesson at 7 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Lessons are on Wednesdays, through Nov. 20. Suggested donation is $5 per night. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Story Time features a mystery children’s book, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3 through Oct. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Speech contest for Cassia and Minidoka students in ninth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m. at the USDA office, 1361 E. 16th St. Theme is “Life in the Soil—Dig Deeper.” The speech needs to be 3-5 minutes in length and researched and written by the student. Money prizes will be awarded. Details at minicassiaswcd.com; click on the educational programs tab, then the poster and speech contest tab. Information: 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202.
Idaho author Dana Stewart Quinney reads from her new autobiography “Wildflower Girl — A Lifelong Journey Beyond the Trail,” 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy. The book is a series of true stories about a girl growing up amongst people, plants and animals of the Wood River Valley in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Quinney grew up in Ketchum before becoming a scientific illustrator and then a field biologist. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Manhattan Short Film Festival, as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Film Series, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Short-film finalists are “Nefta Football Club” (France), “Debris” (USA), “Driving Lessons” (Iran), “Tipped” (Canada), “Sylvia” (United Kingdom), “The Match” (Finland), “This Time Away” (United Kingdom), “Malou” (Germany), “A Family Affair” (United Kingdom) and “At the End of the World” (USA). The audience votes for Best Film and Best Actor, with local votes tallied by the Sun Valley Center and forwarded to Manhattan Short’s New York City headquarters. Festival winners announced Oct. 7 at ManhattanShort.com and on the center’s Facebook page. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Oct. 4
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission for Friday and Saturday is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Twin Falls Oktoberfest, 4 to 10 p.m. in downtown Twin Falls. Features music, activities, food and drinks.
First Friday Gallery Opening for “Splashing Colour” art exhibit by Connie Pepper, 5:30 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. The exhibition features original watercolor paintings of abstracted flower collections and colorful animals. Free refreshments. Information: Cetaira at Jensen Ringmakers, 208-734-8091.
Archie Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E.
“Art Saves the World” gallery, presented by Rebel Art Studio, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Shimmy Shakti Studio of Yoga and Belly Dance, 124 Main Ave. N., Suite 201. Free admission. Rebelarttwinfalls.com.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7 and 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $10 Friday and Saturday. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, ham and red peppers, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Hollister Hoedown, 6:30 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave., honoring National Hispanic Heritage Month. The family event includes a potluck at 6:30 p.m., special entertainment by the Huapango dancers of Twin Falls, Los Del Noroeste, at 7:10 p.m., and a contra dance, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. No prior dancing experience needed. Free. 208-655-4215.
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art program, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime during the program to view the “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibition, make art and visit the museum’s maker space. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Walk With Your Pup 5K fun walk, presented by C Sports Nation, 8 a.m. at the Sunway Soccer Complex. A party follows with sponsors and vendors. All dogs must be leashed. Also a dressed dog contest and dogs barking contest. All participants receive medals. The event benefits the Humane Society of Twin Falls, People for Pets, and XrossWay Fitness and Life Center. Entry fees are $40 per individual or $50 per family. Pups walk for free. Register at csportsnation.org/c-run-events.
Southern Idaho Buddy Walk for Down syndrome awareness, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and is required. Participants walk one mile around the park and finish with celebratory events. Cost is $7 per walker (includes a T-shirt, while supplies last). Children ages 2 and younger and people with Down syndrome may participate for free. The first 150 people to register receive a free sling backpack. Proceeds go to the National Down Syndrome Society. Info: Sarah Weg, 208-420-7120.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Twin Falls Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Twin Falls. Features music, activities, food and drinks.
“Art Saves the World” gallery, presented by Rebel Art Studio, noon to 5 p.m. at Shimmy Shakti Studio of Yoga and Belly Dance, 124 Main Ave. N., Suite 201. Free admission. Rebelarttwinfalls.com.
Book signing with Jutta Maria Kosielowsky, noon to 4 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 1239 Pole Line Road E. Her new novel is “Miles and His Unlikely Family,” published by Page Publishing in New York. The book is available in hard copy and eBook. Proceeds go for the Trinity Animal Rescue Center, a no-kill animal shelter founded by Kosielowsky.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Epicurean Evening fundraiser, presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, 6 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features wine and beer tasting, food, music, dancing, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s fund for children with special needs. Tickets are $125 each and are available from the St. Luke’s foundation. No tickets are available at the door. Info: Terry Rowe, 208-814-0045 or rowete@slhs.org.
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
International Observe the Moon Night viewing session, 7:45 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Burley Community Fire Prevention Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. at the Burley Fire Station, 1235 Miller Ave. Pancakes, eggs, sausage and hash browns will be served. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of six.
Burley Straw Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. Halloween theme starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 and haunted admission is $12. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball Tournament, all day at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 Idaho Highway 26. Best ball both days. Seven-stroke max difference. Cost is $65 per player. Lunch will be provided Oct. 5, followed by a special event. To sign up, call the golf course at 208-934-9977.
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open noon to 7 p.m. Saturday for the normal maze, with hauntings from dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6, the Saturday Haunted Forest for ages 10 and younger is $12 and $15 for ages 11 and older. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
San Francisco Ballet, presented by Ballet Sun Valley, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The performance features pre-professional dancers from the San Francisco Ballet School with classical and contemporary works and three world premieres. Tickets are available at theargyros.org.
Paul Unit 77 American Legion Auxiliary hosts a chili and cinnamon roll dinner at 6 p.m. at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 W. Wayne St. Tickets are $6 and available at the door. The public is invited. Information: Unit 77 president Sandra Saunders, 208-679-1215.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Greg and Glenda Bostock perform at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Community Church, 262 Fifth Ave. E. The Bostocks, formerly of Buhl, have traveled across America and South Asia, sharing their music and stories. Admission is free; donations are welcome. 208-734-5268.
Pickleball Time is open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Gooding Elks Two-Man Best Ball Tournament, all day at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 Idaho Highway 26. Cost is $65 per player. To sign up, call the golf course at 208-934-9977.
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The matinee includes a backstage tour and post-show discussion with the artists and staff. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Oct. 7
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 7 through Oct. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Fire Prevention Week open house, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Fire Department, 345 Second Ave. E. The event features free fire safety information, a tour of the fire station, free blood pressure checks, and Sparky the fire dog. Also, sign up for smoke detectors to be installed in your home at no cost. Pizza, cookies, yogurt and water will be provided.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Herrett Forum features “Puerto Rican Sharp-Shinned Hawk: Status and Conservation” by Russell Thorstrom of the Peregrine Fund, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
“Wet Felting 101: Felted Landscapes” with fiber artist Alissa McGonigal, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 S. Second Ave. In the beginner class, learn the basics of wet felting with an introduction to needle-felted embellishments. Landscape photos will be available to use as inspiration or participants can bring their own photo of a landscape. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members or $45 for nonmembers. Register: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Savvy Senior series, 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N. Taenia Hudson of College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging discusses Medicare. Refreshments. Free admission. For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
Kiwanis Annual Octoberfeast German dinner, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (before 6 p.m.) or $30 per family.
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “Jackalope Dreams” by Mary Clearman Blew, with a discussion by guest scholar Leslie Leek of Idaho State University. Free. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
JK! Studios, the original cast of Studio C, presents “The Glow Up Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct 9 in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave E. The comedy event includes hilarious sketches with favorite characters. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP seating, poster and a chance to meet the cast. Tickets are available at jkstudiostour.com.
Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s Farm-to-Table Dinner with American lamb and local produce, 6 p.m. Oct. 9-10 at the Wood River Sustainability Center, 308 S. River St. Reservations and information: trailingofthesheep.org.
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by founding company member Denise Simone. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Fire Prevention Week open house, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Twin Falls Fire Department, 345 Second Ave. E. The event features free fire safety information, a tour of the fire station, free blood pressure checks, and Sparky the fire dog. Also, sign up for smoke detectors to be installed in your home at no cost. Pizza, cookies, yogurt and water will be provided.
Easy Fall Comfort Food cooking class with Chef Penny Moline, 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is roasted red pepper soup, bacon-wrapped roasted pork, cheesy grits, roasted Brussels sprouts and Apple Brown Betty. Cost is $45; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Arts on Tour presents Skerryvore at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are sold out. 208-732-6288.
Blues artist Keb’ Mo’, four-time Grammy Award winner, and blues prodigy Jontavious Willis, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Mo’ received 11 Grammy nominations, and has also been awarded 11 Blues Foundation Awards and six BMI Awards for his work in television and film. Tickets for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members are $95, $80 and $50, and for nonmembers, $105, $90 and $60 (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
“Art for Hospice” Art Show fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. Meet southern Idaho artists with more than 100 pieces of original art on display. Also hors d’ oeuvres and a no-host bar. A portion of art sales will go to Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions of Home Hospice Home in Jerome. Info: nwells@hospicevisions.org or 208-735-0121.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 11. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities continue Oct. 11 in Wood River Valley: Sheep ranching presentation at 2:30 p.m. at The Community Library, 415 Spruce St., free; and “For the Love of Lamb,” 4:30 p.m. in downtown Ketchum ($20 pass, available at festival headquarters, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9-11 at Limelight Hotel). Sheep Tales Gathering features “Food as Culture” by New York Times bestselling food history author Mark Kurlansky, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. ($25). Also fiber workshops and cooking classes at several venues. Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $5, children under 5 admitted free. Schedule and to pre-register: trailingofthesheep.org.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art program, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime during the program to view the “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibition, make art and visit the museum’s maker space. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s 4-H Carnival, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. In celebration of National 4-H Week, the carnival showcases the many projects available for youth. Free admission. Youth earn clover tokens to redeem for prizes. Food and drinks are available to purchase. Info: Jeni Bywater, 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, potato casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
“Art for Hospice” Art Show fundraiser 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. Southern Idaho artists will display more than 100 pieces of original art. A portion of art sales will go to Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions of Home Hospice Home in Jerome. Info: nwells@hospicevisions.org or 208-735-0121.
CSI Horticulture Program’s Ugly Kernel Farm Run, 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The course goes from the picnic pavilion on the farm north through the U-Pick Garden, around the wetlands, along the Perrine Coulee, through the Firewise Garden, into a six-acre cornfield, and to a finish line at the Breckenridge Farm parking lot. The course includes about 20 obstacles and plenty of mud along the 1.25 miles. A party follows with music, food and drinks. Cost: $15 for ages 6-12, race starts at 4 p.m.; and $25 for ages 13 and older, race starts at 5:30 p.m. Race-day fee is $30 per person. Parking is available at the Eldon Evans Expo Center. Pre-register at csi.edu/uglykernel. Info: Chance Munns at cmunns@csi.edu or 208-732-6431.
Riedel glass wine tasting, 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting is guided by Gina Rodriguez, Riedel ambassador with BRJ Distributing. A glass set is included in the class. Cost is $55; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
“Unsettling the Bear River Massacre: Rewriting Its History and Implications” presentation, 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in the CSI Fine Arts Recital Hall. Crete Brown, Ph.D., who researched the Bear River Massacre which took place in 1863 near Preston, and Darren Parry, chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, present information about the massacre, its implications, and the progress the tribe has made in reclaiming the massacre site and building a memorial. Hosted by the CSI Community Education Center. Free admission. Information: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Third annual Fossil Day Parade, presented by the Hagerman Valley Foundation, 11 a.m. Oct. 12 downtown. The parade starts at the Hagerman Inn parking lot at Frogs Landing and goes along State Street and ends at the City Park. After the parade, activities in the park include live entertainment, food and vendors. Info: 208-536-3068, hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or Fossil Day Parade on Facebook.
Eighth annual Hogwarts Harvest Festival, hosted by the Jerome Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Features trick-or-treating, 10 to 10:30 a.m., and a costume parade at 11 a.m. Also displays, pumpkin patch, lunch and more. The event is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Scarrow Meats.
Buttons n’ Bows regular dance, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities includes Sheep Folklife Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park, featuring music, dancing, artists, food, demonstrations of sheep shearing; children’s craft activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Lamb Fest, 11 a.m. at the park. Also fiber classes at several venues. Sheep Jam starts at 6 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum ($80 for cocktail reception, dinner and show), with lamb dinner buffet 6:30-8 p.m., and music by The Dusty 45s, 8:30 p.m. ($25 show only). Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; cost is $5, children under 5 admitted free. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Kimberly High School golf team fundraiser, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, 3504 E. 3195 N. Four-person scramble ($300 per team), cart included. Tee times are 9:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Team prizes and raffle prizes
Lunch is provided. To enter a team, call the golf course at 208-423-5800.
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 4 p.m. Oct. 13 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” The concert features the Brava Piano Duo, Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter, performing the Poulenc Concerto for Two Pianos, and also new works by George Halsell and Scott Farkas. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Trailing of the Sheep Festival activities include sheep photography tour, 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at Ketchum Post Office, 151 Fourth St., free; sheepherding stories, 9:30 a.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum, free; and Happy Trails party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ketchum Town Square. Trailing of the Sheep Parade at noon with Faulkner Land and Livestock sheep going along Ketchum’s Main Street. Also a sheepherder hike and stories, 2 p.m. at Ketchum’s Forest Service Park at First and Washington streets. Championship Sheepdog Trials, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Quigley Canyon Field, Hailey; $5, free for children under 5. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s Happy Trails Party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Ketchum Town Square. Music by Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon, and the Carolyn Martin Swing Band, 1 to 3 p.m., in partnership with Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. New members are welcome Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
CSI Piano Celebration presents Karali Hunter, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Hunter, an Idaho native, is an award-winning pianist and pedagogue based in Phoenix, Arizona. Hunter made her Carnegie Hall debut performance in 2011 after winning first prize in the American Protege Piano and Strings Competition. She performed Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the Symphony of the Southwest in 2018 and West Valley Symphony in 2019. Hunter is a founding artist of the chamber group, Salonnieres, performing throughout Arizona and the western United States. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
