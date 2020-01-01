Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed holidays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays; closed holidays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” arts exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed holidays. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time will be closed Jan. 1. Regular hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Archery/Filer
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 2020 Resolutions Shoot is at the indoor range at 691 U.S. Highway 30. Features 300 Vegas seeding lines at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and three end brackets start at 1 p.m. Open and bow hunter classes for men, women and youth. Shooters fees are $50 for sponsored and $25 for non-sponsored. Also 80% payback. Lunch available for $5. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Stories/TF
Story Time will feature a mystery children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 2 through Jan. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Let’s Murder Marsha,” 7 to 9 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by John Paskett and assisted by Mike Harris, Brenda Pierce and Theresa Jenks. The cast is for three men and four women characters. Be prepared to read from a provided script. Performances will be March 5-7, 9, 12-14, 16, 19-21. The contemporary comedy set in Manhattan has a cast for Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend.
Friday, Jan. 3
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Let’s Murder Marsha,” 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by John Paskett and assisted by Mike Harris, Brenda Pierce and Theresa Jenks. The cast is for three men and four women characters. Be prepared to read from a provided script.
Snowshoe walk/Arco
Ranger-guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4 through Feb. 29, at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 1266 Craters Loop Road, west of Arco. Learn about winter wildlife and look for tracks. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February; reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink of choice. Bring your own mat.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Jan. 6
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 through Jan. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Paint Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $30; sign up at artofhoppiness.com.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Presentation/Burley
“Fighting Social Media’s Influence on Teen Mental Health” with self-proclaimed social media activist Collin Kartchner, at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. A parent/community dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and his presentation begins at 7 p.m. The presentation is sponsored by Mini-Cassia Pause-Suicide prevention awareness and support.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Workshop/TF
Make Your Own Bullet Journal, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. For those interested in getting more organized, the library assists to craft a simple journal and shares tools to keep track of many items. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film/TF
Special viewing of “Foster,” an HBO documentary, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Free to the public.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 17; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Paul Sheffield, 9 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest/TF
Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, including trailers of new shows and a live sky tour, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 18; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Square and Round Dance group will hold a dance Jan. 11 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Fest/Paul
West End Fire and Rescue’s annual Christmas tree burn and hot dog roast at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Paul Park near the water tower. Anyone is welcome to bring along a Christmas tree to burn.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Magic show/TF
Kex the magician, 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Book talk/Hailey
Hailey Public Library’s “Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15 at 7 W. Croy St. The discussion features a Motion theme, “Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” by Alfred Lansing. Free. To register, contact Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Film Series presents “The World Before Your Feet,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas 100 Second St. The 2018 documentary is by Director Jeremy Workman and is about Matt Green’s quest to walk every street in New York City. Green discusses his journey at the screenings. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Catcher in the Rye” by J. D. Salinger at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Libraries.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Music/TF
Schall Sisters, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department’s dessert theater production of “Murder at the Prom” at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18 in the high school cafeteria. The drama department’s annual fundraiser is a murder mystery with dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available from any cast member or at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Music/TF
Mains and Monitors, 10 p.m. Jan. 18 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Workshop/Ketchum
Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, their life histories, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Comedy/Rupert
Comedy Night with Lucas Bohn, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. His G-rated show “Lesson Plans to Late Night 2.0” is for all ages. Bohn, a comedian from New York City, went from teaching into comedy. Tickets are $20 and available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
