Events calendar

Virtual seminar/Ketchum

Community Library presents the Ernest Hemingway Seminar virtually Sept. 15-17 with the “Out of the Box” theme. The seminar celebrates Hemingway in Idaho and features online evening presentations and Zoom discussions. The program starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 with current Hemingway in Idaho research fellow, Allison Kittinger, presenting her new virtual exhibit, #HemingwayLife: The Man and the Brand. Mary Tyson, director, and Nicole Potter, librarian, from the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History, showcase new acquisitions from the David Meeker Collection of diverse artifacts from the full span of Hemingway’s life. The second presentation begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 with an insider’s visit to the Mary and Ernest Hemingway House through a special virtual tour led by Jenny Emery Davidson, the library’s executive director, and Mary Tyson, director of the Center for Regional History. Registration for the virtual seminar is $45 at comlib.org. Participants will receive an “Out of the Box Toolkit” in the mail before the seminar.