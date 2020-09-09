Events calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 9
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m.
Twin Falls Public Library’s Game Night online, 6 p.m. every Wednesday with an introduction to games such as Solo, Sushi Go, Hanami, Saboteur and more. Create a free account on BoardGameArena.com, and join the group. Also use Google Hangouts to chat while playing: meet.google.com/erb-rngr-dwr. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Annual Family of Woman Film Festival, sponsored by Friends of UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund), is a virtual event through Sept. 13 and is free to the public through the Community Library’s website. The festival features five films: Sept. 9: “A Girl From Mogadishu,” a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland, 6 p.m., followed by a moderated discussion. Sept. 10: “Councilwoman,” a U.S. documentary, 6 p.m., with a moderated discussion. Sept. 11: “Apache 8,” a U.S. documentary, 6 p.m., followed by a discussion. Sept. 12: “The Perfect Candidate,” a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia. Sept. 13: “Akashinga: The Brave Ones” short film at 4 p.m. before “The King of Masks,” a dramatic film from China. Information: familyofwomanfilmfestival.org. To access the festival, visit thecommunitylibrary.libcal.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Children’s Story Time features “I’m Trying to Love Spiders” by Bethany Barton, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
“Watercolors I” class for ages 16 and older, 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Sept.10 through Oct. 9, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room B11, 1600 Parke Ave. The instructor is Anna Workman. Beginners will have a curriculum to help explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. Experienced painters will explore watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and modeling through light and dark values. Cost is $85. Supplies not included; supply list is emailed upon registration. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Friday, Sept. 11
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts features “Extreme Weather,” 7 p.m., and “We Are Stars” and “Space Park 360” preview with sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy with Matt Broome, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.; 18 and older.
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Capcom Go, The Apollo Story” with sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Violent Universe” with sky tour, 7 p.m. The show is also scheduled for Sept. 19. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Star Party, 8:45 p.m. to midnight Sept. 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy with Matt Broome, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.; 18 and older.
“Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two sessions, Sept. 12 or Sept. 26, with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Learn about the history and traditions of the Chinese gold miners who occupied placer gold claims in the Snake River Canyon between 1871 and 1880. The tour starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Annual interdenominational Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) will be held Sept. 12 at Riverside Park. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m. near the Chamber of Commerce building and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Organizers encourage participants to follow social distancing guidelines. To-go snacks will be provided following the walk. Information: co-chairs Colleen Parkin, 208-431-0569, or Barbara Ward, 208-678-4490 or crophungerwalk.org/burleyid.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Beer Yoga, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10 and includes one free beverage. Limited spaces; call Koto to reserve a spot.
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m.
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
Paint Night, 6:30 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. ; contact the Art of Hoppiness to register.
Country Swing class, 7 p.m. Sept. 14 through Sept. 17 outside on the patio between the CSI Fine Arts and Taylor buildings. The class focuses on the basics of country swing and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $100 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Magic Valley Adaptive Climbing Fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Koto will donate one-half of the profits made from beer sales to give back to the program. Come support and learn about the Adaptive Climbing program.
Reptile Revue program, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m.; the show is also scheduled for Sept. 22 and 29. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Community Library presents the Ernest Hemingway Seminar virtually Sept. 15-17 with the “Out of the Box” theme. The seminar celebrates Hemingway in Idaho and features online evening presentations and Zoom discussions. The program starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 with current Hemingway in Idaho research fellow, Allison Kittinger, presenting her new virtual exhibit, #HemingwayLife: The Man and the Brand. Mary Tyson, director, and Nicole Potter, librarian, from the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History, showcase new acquisitions from the David Meeker Collection of diverse artifacts from the full span of Hemingway’s life. The second presentation begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 with an insider’s visit to the Mary and Ernest Hemingway House through a special virtual tour led by Jenny Emery Davidson, the library’s executive director, and Mary Tyson, director of the Center for Regional History. Registration for the virtual seminar is $45 at comlib.org. Participants will receive an “Out of the Box Toolkit” in the mail before the seminar.
Next week
Conversational Spanish class for beginners or those needing a refresher course, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 16 through Dec. 9, in the CSI Shields Building, Room 105. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases by conversing with each other. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish classes through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Children’s Story Time features “Mix It Up” by Henre Tullet, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, Room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls and fill flash, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts features “Extreme Weather,” 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25, and “We Are Stars” and “Space Park 360” preview with sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Kevin Ware, 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson,“Trailblazers,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance depends on safety recommendations and artist availability. All seating is socially distanced with masks required. Parkinson performs a piano recital featuring four works, including Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata, Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2,” Debussy’s “Clair de lune” and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The program blends narration and a slideshow with a performance of masterpieces that forged new paths in classical music. Parkinson was coordinator of piano instruction at Brigham Young University-Idaho and is now professor of piano at Boise State University, where he joined the faculty in 1985. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6769.
The 11th annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering is Sept. 18-19 at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Free day shows begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 and at 12 p.m. Sept. 19. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Friday night performers include The High Country Cowboys with the Panhandle Cowboys and A.K. Moss. Saturday night features Dom Flemons and Andy Hedges with Tony Argento and Travelin’ Miles and Honey Bear. Reserved concert tickets are $25 each night and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts. Tickets are available at lostnlavagathering.com or at the door. 208-886-7787.
Far Better Close By, 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Children’s Story Time features “Pig the Pug” by Aaron Blabey, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Big Astronomy: People, Places, Discoveries” with sky tour, 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 26; “Mars: One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go, The Apollo Story” with sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Extreme Weather,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
International Observe the Moon Night, 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Hollowed Collective, 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
