Events calendar

Idaho Watercolor Society’s “Regional Watercolor Exhibit” is on display through June 30 in the lobby of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Visa Place, featuring work by artists in the region. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Magic Valley Arts Council’s artist reception and open house for the “Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit, 1 to 6 p.m. June 25 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “Free Play” exhibition, focusing on the importance of play, is on display through July 2 at 191 Fifth St. E. Public hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors must wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. Information: svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 10
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The theme is “Biography.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Walking tour/Hailey
Hailey Native Tree and Shrub Arboretum Tour, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at the parking area where the bike path crosses Fox Acres Road. The tour is lead by Linda Ries of the Hailey Tree Committee. Plan to practice social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
Friday, June 12
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Biography” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Saturday, June 13
Jerome County Historical Society’s 37th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 (turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J Truck Stop and follow Crossroads Parkway to the IFARM). Please maintain physical distancing during the event. Festivities feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other activities include tours of historic buildings, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, horse-drawn wagon rides, agricultural and model railroad exhibits, tractor-pulling events and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted for free. Food is available for purchase. Sanitation facilities are available. Information: Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Sunday, June 14
Live History Day church service and picnic at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Non-denominational church service begins at 11 a.m. at the Canyonside Church building at IFARM, followed by a bring-your-own picnic lunch on the grassy area. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Monday, June 15
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features its third week and the theme, “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on costumes and cosplay. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Next week
Screening of “Meow Wolf: Origin Story,” presented by the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 4:30 and 7 p.m. June 18 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. The documentary film takes viewers through the rise of a penniless art collective that attracts the support of author George R.R. Martin and eventually becomes a multi-million dollar corporation. Attendees are required to wear face masks. Seating will be adjusted to comply with physical distancing requirements. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Museum members and $12 for nonmembers at svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491. Tickets may not be available at the door if sold out.
Summer Solstice Yoga, 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 20 at Twin Falls City Park. The free event features four teachers and four different styles, including Kathy Jones with Sun Salutations, Kim DePew with power yoga, Amy Toft with groovy yoga, a slow and relaxed flow that still grooves, and Andrea Robbins with rejuvenating yoga Nidra, also known as sleep yoga. Bring your own mat event and observe physical distancing. An optional donation jar for Everybody Eats will be available, twin.church/everybodyeats.
“Bookbinding With (Re)purpose” craft series workshop with Boise-based fiber artist Rachael Mayer, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20 at Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants will use creative problem-solving skills to make unique, repurposed books. Mayer will demonstrate basic bookbinding techniques and how to alter existing books to make journals, sketchbooks and photo albums. The workshop is open to students 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Bring a lunch. Class participants should wear face masks and follow social distancing recommendations. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Museum members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
University of Idaho Extension Educators candy-making class, 6 to 8 p.m. June 22, 23 and 25 at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline. Learn to make candy canes, hard suckers, licorice, chocolates and more. Cost is $30 and includes all three nights. Spots are limited. Register by calling 208-436-7184 or minidoka@uidaho.edu; Grace Wittman, Cassia County Extension Educator, or Becky Hutchings, Minidoka County Extension Educator.
“Exploring Mandalas” teen workshop with Kate O’Brien, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. June 25 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for students in sixth through 12th grade to explore different techniques to make mandalas. O’Brien is a middle school art teacher and mixed media artist. Tickets are sold out. To be placed on a wait list, call 208-726-9491.
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is June 26 through July 11 and will feature about 300 artists’ work on display at many venues throughout Twin Falls. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council.The Kickoff Celebration is planned for June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Information: 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Woven Baskets” with Sally Metcalf, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 and July 1-2 in Sun Valley Museum’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for ages 16 and older; beginners are welcome. Learn the twining technique to make a two-inch diameter plate or a round box by using four- and seven-ply waxed linen in a variety of colors. Metcalf has won numerous awards for her work, as well as having her baskets published in six books on basketry. The cost is $200 for members or $250 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
