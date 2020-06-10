Events calendar

Wednesday, June 10

Storytime/TF

Walking tour/Hailey

Hailey Native Tree and Shrub Arboretum Tour, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at the parking area where the bike path crosses Fox Acres Road. The tour is lead by Linda Ries of the Hailey Tree Committee. Plan to practice social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.

Friday, June 12

Reading/TF

Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Biography” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.

Saturday, June 13

History day/Jerome

Jerome County Historical Society’s 37th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 (turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J Truck Stop and follow Crossroads Parkway to the IFARM). Please maintain physical distancing during the event. Festivities feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other activities include tours of historic buildings, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, horse-drawn wagon rides, agricultural and model railroad exhibits, tractor-pulling events and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted for free. Food is available for purchase. Sanitation facilities are available. Information: Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.