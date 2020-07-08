Events calendar

Exhibitions
Arts/TF
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley continues through July 11, with nearly 300 artists’ work featured at about 90 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. The public can vote to help determine the art contest winners. During the art event, free voter registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturdays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The awards ceremony is 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Art/Ketchum
“From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” art exhibition is on display from July 10 through Sept.10 at the Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Free opening celebration is 5 p.m. July 10. The exhibition features the work of contemporary artists Derek No-Sun Brown (Shoshone-Bannock, Klamath and Ojibwe), Judith Freeman, Daniel Gordon, MK Guth, Anthony Hernandez and Sopheap Pich. The exhibition also includes a short video of interviews with members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes about their history and contemporary relationship to the Camas Prairie. Free exhibition tours: 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. July 23 and Aug. 20; pre-registration is required with limited spots. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Wednesday, July 8
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “The Movies.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Film/Sun Valley
Outdoor film screening of “Carole King Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The film celebrates the 45th anniversary of Carole King’s album, “Tapestry,” by documenting the 2016 concert in Hyde Park, London, England. Tickets are $25 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and $35 for nonmembers for a space for two people (small spot); $50 for members and $60 nonmembers for a medium spot, group of four people; and $125 members and $135 nonmembers for a space for up to 10 people (large spot). Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Reservations must be made in advance at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the museum’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Masks are required when entering, but may be removed when seated. Picnics, low-backed chairs and blankets are allowed.
Thursday, July 9
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m., and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film/Sun Valley
Outdoor film screening of “Carole King Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Tickets are sold out. Svmoa.org.
Friday, July 10
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. The shows are also scheduled for July 17. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Movies” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fest, music/Murtaugh
Snake River Bros 15th annual Rally in the Valley begins at Murtaugh Lake. Features music by OverTime with Pinebox Posse, along with other activities. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass, which includes activities and music. Ages 17 and younger are admitted for free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at srbrally.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds go to support children’s causes in the Magic Valley. Social distancing is encouraged. Snakeriverbros.com.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature science author Gary Ferguson and Dr. Mary M. Clare with “Full Ecology: Where Nature Meets Community” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, July 11
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 8 p.m. The shows are also scheduled for July 18. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Boxing/Buhl
Boxing Smoker Fight Night benefit, presented by the Badger Den Wrestling Club, 6 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Arena, 12 S. Ave. The benefit raises money for the club to attend camps, seminars and tournaments. Concessions and beer garden are available. The event is open to all ages. General admission is $15 online at ticketbud.com/events or $20 at the door. Information: facebook.com/badgerfightnight.
Water fest/Burley
Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition starts at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course Marina, 131 E. Highway 81. Free to the public. Information: 208-678-5869 or Idahowatersports.com.
Fest canceled/Kimberly
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days, scheduled for July 10-11, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Fest, music/Murtaugh
Snake River Bros Rally in the Valley continues at Murtaugh Lake. The event features music by Saving Abel and Persevere, along with activities including a poker run, raffles, a bike rodeo and silent auction. Cost is $40 per person for a weekend pass, which includes activities and music. Ages 17 and younger are admitted for free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are available at srbrally.brownpapertickets.com. Social distancing is encouraged. Proceeds go to support children’s causes in the Magic Valley. Snakeriverbros.com.
Sunday, July 12
Games/TF
Bingo is available Sundays at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the public.
Monday, July 13
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features the theme is “Imagine Your Story” with a focus this week on “Your VIP Stories.” Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the library’s ramp entrance. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Youth cooking class/TF
College of Southern Idaho’s Kitchen Academy Online, “The Foods of France and Italy” classes will be led by CSI culinary instructor Dianne Jolovich from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. July 13-17 through Zoom. Junior chefs discover the cuisine of France and Italy with information about the different cultures and learn to make dishes from both countries including french bread, bruschetta, fettucini alfredo, quiche, mini apple tarts, ratatouille, palmier cookies, calzones, profiteroles, ravioli, and fruit clafoutis. Students also learn about safety, quality ingredients, math skills, reading, etiquette, table settings, proper food handling, team work, and culinary creativity. The online class requires adult supervision for cooking at home. Includes a Kitchen Academy apron and cookbook sent by mail. Cost is $50 and class limit is 15 per session. Register at csi.edu/communityed. Upon registration, a list of ingredients and the link to the zoom class will be sent. Information: cbarigar@csi.edu.
Tuesday, July 14
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 15; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. July 15 and 1:30 p.m. July 16; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. July 16. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 16 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Randy Thompson, district ranger on the Minidoka Ranger District and member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, with “Aboriginal Use of the Sawtooth Valley: Pre-contact to Present” at 5 p.m. July 17 at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Breakfast/Paul
Paul American Legion Post 77 holds its annual German sausage breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. July 18 at 132 Wayne St. The public is invited. Tickets are $8 and are available from any post member or at the door. Information: F. Wyatt Saunders, 208-679-1212, or Damian Rodriguez, 208-936-9178.
Fest/Stanley
Classic “Car-B-Q,” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18 at Mountain Village Resort at Idaho Highways 21 and 75. The motor show features classic cars and motorcycles, along with a barbecue and live music. Admission is free for the all-ages event. Information: mountainvillage.com/classiccarbq.
Fundraiser/Rupert
King’s Run Charity Fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. July 19 and goes from the Minidoka County Courthouse to the Burley Kings. All proceeds will be donated to Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter. To donate, contact Robin at 208-436-0987.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!