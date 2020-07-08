Events calendar

Wednesday, July 8

Outdoor film screening of “Carole King Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The film celebrates the 45th anniversary of Carole King’s album, “Tapestry,” by documenting the 2016 concert in Hyde Park, London, England. Tickets are $25 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and $35 for nonmembers for a space for two people (small spot); $50 for members and $60 nonmembers for a medium spot, group of four people; and $125 members and $135 nonmembers for a space for up to 10 people (large spot). Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Reservations must be made in advance at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the museum’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Masks are required when entering, but may be removed when seated. Picnics, low-backed chairs and blankets are allowed.