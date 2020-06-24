Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s “Regional Watercolor Exhibit” is on display through June 30 in the lobby of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Visa Place, featuring work by artists in the region. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art reception/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s artist reception and open house for the “Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit, 1 to 6 p.m. June 25 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “Free Play” exhibition, focusing on the importance of play, is on display through July 2 at 191 Fifth St. E. Public hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors must wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. Information: svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 24
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and National Geographic’s “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “Mythology.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Thursday, June 25
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art celebration/TF
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Kickoff Celebration, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, with early registration for voting. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Information: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org. or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m., and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest begins at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Teen workshop/Hailey
“Exploring Mandalas” teen workshop with Kate O’Brien, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. at the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for students in sixth through 12th grade to explore different techniques to make mandalas. O’Brien is a middle school art teacher and mixed media artist. Tickets are sold out. To be placed on a waitlist, call 208-726-9491.
Bird walks/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with the first walk in Ketchum. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost of each program is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Other bird walks are July 23 and Aug. 20. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Salmon webinar/Boise
Idaho Conservation League’s “Wild Idaho! Salmon and Steelhead Recovery,” the second in a four-part webinar series on current conservation issues, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Mountain Time). Special guest is Steven Hawley, writer of the book “Recovering a Lost River” and the 2019 documentary “Dammed to Extinction.” The webinar also features ICL’s Justin Hayes, Emerald LaFortune and Mitch Cutter discussing the current work on salmon and steelhead recovery. A moderated discussion on the urgency and opportunity around salmon, orcas, outfitters, and energy in the Pacific Northwest is also part of the program. Register at idahoconservation.org/wildidaho.
Friday, June 26
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Mythology” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art show/TF
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is featured June 26 through July 11, with nearly 300 artists’ work showcased at about 90 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. The public can vote to help determine the art contest winners. During the art event, free voter registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place (closed July 4). Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The awards ceremony is 7 p.m. July 24 in Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest continues at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Saturday, June 27
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Garden event/TF
Pollinator celebration, 2 to 5 p.m. at Orton Botanical Garden, 867 Filer Ave. W., in recognition of National Pollinator Week. Learn about pollinators and how to attract favorite pollinators to your garden. Also a scavenger hunt for kids and self-guided pollinator tours for adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Ortonbotanicalgarden.com.
Art/TF
Art and Soul Stroll with special activities at venues in downtown Twin Falls. Watch for the yellow flags. Information: magicvalleyhasart.com or Magic Valley Arts Council, 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
Artist reception during the Downtown Art and Soul Stroll at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. The featured artists are Terry Halbert, Betsie Richardson and Linda Dennis. Meet the artists and view their work. Refreshments. Information: Cetaira, 208-734-8091.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest continues at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Youth bull riding/Gooding
Wild Rag Junior Bull Riding series event, 1 p.m. at the Gooding County Fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. The event features some of the youngest extreme athletes competing on some of the world’s smallest bucking bulls. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. Information: 209-840-0602.
Art project/Hailey
“Capture the Spring Prairie: Interactive Flag Project” with artist MK Guth, with sessions at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. June 27 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. The event is part of the museum’s “From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” Big Idea project. Sessions are open to ages 8 through adult. Participants paint flags using purples, greens, blues and yellows found in the landscape of the Camas Prairie. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission. Pre-register to reserve a spot: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Fireworks/Jerome
Jerome Freedomfest fireworks start at dusk at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive.
Sunday, June 28
Music/Buhl
Community celebration, presented by Buhl Family Network, 7 to 8 p.m. at McClusky Park, as part of Sagebrush Days. The family event includes patriotic songs and testimonies. Bring lawn chairs.
Monday, June 29
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features the theme of “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on “Vacation and Stay-cation.” Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Tuesday, June 30
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Woven Baskets” with Sally Metcalf, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 and July 1-2 in Sun Valley Museum’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for ages 16 and older; beginners are welcome. Learn the twining technique to make a two-inch diameter plate or a round box by using four- and seven-ply waxed linen in a variety of colors. Metcalf has won numerous awards for her work, as well as having her baskets published in six books on basketry. The cost is $200 for members or $250 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Fest, fireworks/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration begins at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom at 6 p.m. and performance by Jagertown at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks follow at 10:15 p.m. Rupert4th.com.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 1; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 1 at the Rupert Square, with a patriotic program at 6 p.m. and performance by The Eclectics at 7:30 p.m. Rupert4th.com.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 2 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 2; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, parade/Buhl
Community Easter egg hunt and Day of the Child Parade, as part of the Sagebrush Days celebration. Parade starts at 6 p.m. July 2 at the Furniture Room parking lot. Egg hunt follows at 6:30 p.m. at the Buhl football field.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 2 at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom at 6 p.m. and performance by Kimberly Road at 7:30 p.m. Also mutton bustin’ at 6 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road.
Fest/Buhl
Sagebrush Days celebration with vendors opening at 3 p.m. July 3 at Eastman Park.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 3 at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom at 6 p.m. and performance by The Salamanders at 7:30 p.m. Also the Firecracker 500 lawnmower races at 6 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert4th.com.
Fireworks/TF
City of Twin Falls hosts a Fourth of July fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 4 at the College of Southern Idaho campus, 315 Falls Ave.
Fun run/Buhl
Buhl Fun Run, 8 a.m. July 4, starts and ends at the Jones Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. for the 5K walk. 5K run and 10K run. Race time is 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places for men and women winners for each race event and winners in each age category. To pre-register, call Steve Kaatz at 208-543-8576 or email spkaatz@gmail.com. Proceeds go for scholarships for Key Club students.
Parade, fireworks/Buhl
Sagebrush Days festivities: Buhl Key Club Fun Run, 8 a.m. July 4, check-in at 7 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. with a fly-over by Buhl Airforce; vendors open at 11 a.m. at Eastman Park, and also live music, beer and wine garden. Also fire-hose competition, 1 p.m. at McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets; anvil firing at dusk, followed by fireworks at dusk at North Park. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Fireworks/Gooding
Community fireworks show starts at dusk July 4 at the Gooding Middle School lawn, 1047 Seventh Ave. W. Goodingidaho.org or 208-934-5669.
Parade, fireworks/Hailey
Special Fourth of July Parade saluting heroes at noon July 4 in Hailey, and fireworks at dusk. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Parade/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. July 4 with a new parade route. Social distancing is encouraged. Parade route map at Rupert4th.com.
Fireworks/Shoshone
Shoshone’s Fourth of July fireworks show starts at dusk July 4 at the football field. 208-886-2030.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot is July 4-5 at Magic Mountain, south of Hansen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. each day. All adults and young adults may participate in a money class (scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday), or shoot the course for fun (no awards). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Fees per day: $25 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (ages 12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $50 for family (parents and two children). Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee. Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 7; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
