Events calendar

Planetarium/TF

Music fest/Filer

Teen workshop/Hailey

“Exploring Mandalas” teen workshop with Kate O’Brien, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. at the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for students in sixth through 12th grade to explore different techniques to make mandalas. O’Brien is a middle school art teacher and mixed media artist. Tickets are sold out. To be placed on a waitlist, call 208-726-9491.

Bird walks/Ketchum

Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with the first walk in Ketchum. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost of each program is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Other bird walks are July 23 and Aug. 20. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.