Events calendar

“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit is on display through Aug. 1 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
“From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” art exhibition is on display through Sept.10 at the Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Derek No-Sun Brown (Shoshone-Bannock, Klamath and Ojibwe), Judith Freeman, Daniel Gordon, MK Guth and Anthony Hernandez. Sopheap Pich created a large outdoor sculpture at 551 N. First Ave., Ketchum. The exhibition also includes a short video of interviews with members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes about their history and contemporary relationship to the Camas Prairie. Free exhibition tours: 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. July 23 and Aug. 20; pre-registration is required with limited spots. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Wednesday, July 15
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “VIP Stories.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Registration is open through July 17 for Kids Art in the Park. Magic Valley Arts Council hosts the 29th annual Kids Art in the Park July 25 at Twin Falls City Park, with a half day of visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Cost is $8; register at magicvalleyartscouncil.info/kidsartinpark. 208-734-2787.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Thursday, July 16
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 16; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Hemingway Distinguished Lecture features award-winning poet Richard Blanco at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Blanco is author of five books of poetry, a children’s book illustrated by Dav Pilkey, two memoirs and several chapbooks. Free admission. Seating is limited; register at comlib.org.
Oakley Pioneer Days’ Gymkhana, 6 p.m. at the rodeo arena. Tickets are $5 for adults, and free for 16 and younger.
Idaho Conservation League’s “Wild Idaho! Climate and Public Health,” the third in a four-part webinar series on conservation issues, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) July 16. Features guests Irene Ruiz, Visíon 2C’s bilingual chapter organizer, and Carson MacPherson-Krutsky, Ph.D. candidate and community engagement coordinator at Boise State University’s Hazard and Climate Resilience Institute. The webinar explores the relationship between climate change in Idaho and public health, and also includes updates about the league’s climate campaign with information about energy, transportation and agriculture. Register at idahoconservation.org/wildidaho.
Friday, July 17
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “VIP Stories” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Oakley Pioneers Days festivities include a co-ed grass volleyball tournament at 8 a.m. at the Oakley High School, $80 per team; along with entertainment and dancing following the rodeo in the arena.
Lincoln County Fair begins with mini bull riding at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Ticket information: lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Randy Thompson, district ranger on the Minidoka Ranger District and member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, with “Aboriginal Use of the Sawtooth Valley: Pre-contact to Present” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, July 18
Outdoor Donation Yoga to benefit the Twin Falls Humane Society. 9 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Rose Garden, 315 Falls Ave. Features four instructors Kim DePew, Andrea Robbins, Joybeth Stewart and Amy Toft. Information: Amy at 208-404-9670.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Oakley Pioneers Days festivities include Oakley Booster Club’s breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. ($7 adults, $40 family); Goose Creek Run-off 10K, 5k and kids race (registration information at goosecreekrunoff.com); vendors in the park; pie and ice cream social, 2-4 p.m. in the park, free; and parade at 5 p.m.
Paul American Legion Post 77 holds its annual German sausage breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at 132 Wayne St. The public is invited. Tickets are $8 and are available from any post member or at the door.
Lincoln County Fair continues with a junior rodeo at 10 a.m. and mini bull riding at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Ticket information: lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Classic “Car-B-Q,” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mountain Village Resort at Idaho Highways 21 and 75. The motor show features classic cars and motorcycles, along with a barbecue and live music. Admission is free for the all-ages event. Information: mountainvillage.com/classiccarbq.
Sunday, July 19
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
King’s Run Charity Fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. from the Minidoka County Courthouse to the Burley Kings. All proceeds will be donated to Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter. To donate, contact Robin at 208-436-0987.
Monday, July 20
Twin Falls Public Library’s last week of Summer Reading featuring the theme “Imagine Your Story” with a focus on “Folklore.” Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the library’s ramp entrance. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Lincoln County Fair continues with 4D barrel racing at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Ticket information: lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Tuesday, July 21
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with a sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptile Revue program, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 22; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lincoln County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St.; July 22: ATV and motorcycle rodeo at 7 p.m.; July 23: parade at 6 p.m. and the Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo at 8 p.m.; July 24: Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo at 8 p.m., followed by music by Heath Clark: July 25: United Truck and Tractor Pull at 5 p.m.; and July 26: Antique Tractor Pull at 5 p.m. Information: lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 23 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m. July 23; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, on July 23. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
The 61st annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring the artwork of nearly 20 artists and live music. Also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24, Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest, with judges and the public voting for their favorite food categories. Wine Down Welcome Reception beverage garden is open from noon to 7 p.m. July 24 and noon to 4 p.m. July 25 in City Park; wristbands need to be purchased at the gate. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Awards Ceremony, 7 p.m. July 24 at the band shell in Twin Falls City Park to announce the winners of the premier art contest. The event is in conjunction with Art in the Park. Information: 208-734-2787, magicvalleyartscouncil.org or magicvalleyhasart.co
The 29th annual Kids Art in the Park, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 a.m. July 25 at Twin Falls City Park, with visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 24; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Lee Liberty, research professor at Boise State University, with “Earthquakes in Central Idaho: Why, Where, and How Often” at 5 p.m. July 24 at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. July 25; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Monster Truck Insanity Tour with two shows, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features monster truck competitions, monster truck rides, tough truck racing championships and more. Pre-sale tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children, and available online at livealittleproductions.com. Social distancing is required. 888-490-1990.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m. July 28; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Faster Than Light” with sky tour, 6: 30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
