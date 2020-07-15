Events calendar

Bird walk/Ketchum

Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, on July 23. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.

Arts/TF

The 61st annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring the artwork of nearly 20 artists and live music. Also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24, Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest, with judges and the public voting for their favorite food categories. Wine Down Welcome Reception beverage garden is open from noon to 7 p.m. July 24 and noon to 4 p.m. July 25 in City Park; wristbands need to be purchased at the gate. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.

Art awards/TF