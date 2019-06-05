Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Celebration!” exhibit is on display through June 6 at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, works by guest artists Kaaren Stokes and Jess Roe, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition opens June 13 and continues on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Opening celebration: 5 to 6 p.m. June 13. Features the work of contemporary artists, including photographs by Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin and Fazal Sheikh; a commissioned body of work by painter Cedra Wood; monotypes by Frances Ashforth; a painting and wallpaper by Andrea Zittel; and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson about their Land Art projects in the Great Basin. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. June 27 and Aug. 15. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 and Aug. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display June 14 through July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Opening celebration: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 14. Artist chat with Foster: 10 a.m. July 6. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 5
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Walking tour/TF
City Park History Walk, 10 a.m. starts at the Twin Falls Public Library foyer, 201 Fourth Ave. E. During the walking tour, learn about the buildings, landmarks and people in the Twin Falls City Park Historical District. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 8 to 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Thursday, June 6
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through June 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Presentation/Hailey
“Summer Constellations and More” presentation with astronomer Tim Frazier, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy. The event begins with a naked eye orientation to the sky and then exploring star clusters and nebulae visible in amateur telescopes and binoculars. Info: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Fest/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days begin at Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features music and a carnival with family night and discounted tickets, along with crafts, food and exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Friday, June 7
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, June 7 through June 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, 6 p.m. at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue South and Hansen Street East. Presented by First Federal. Local businesses compete for a chance to win $8,000 for a local charity of their choice. Free entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with the tournament at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Reading fest/TF
Solar System Party, a summer reading kickoff event, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. The space theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Magic Valley Astronomical Society and the library will have telescopes with daylight viewing, crafts, games, stories and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson, 9 to 11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Dinner/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, near the intersection of Idaho Highway 26 and 46. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, pork loin with red peppers, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Music/Jerome
Heath Clark, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E. Dinner reservations: 208-969-0784.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fest/Richfield
Richfield Outlaw Day includes bull riding and music, 7 p.m. on Main Street. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
Fest/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days continue at Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features artistic performances, music and a carnival, along with crafts, food and exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Saturday, June 8
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson, 9 to 11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:45 p.m. to midnight, in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Jared Johnson. Book by W. S. Gilbert and score by Arthur Sullivan. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Fest/Buhl
Foothills Aviation’s third annual Buhl Fly-in event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buhl Airport, 1276A E. 4100 N. Highlights: Civil Air Patrol flag ceremony, pancake breakfast by Buhl Rotary, and barbecue lunch by B&L Meats, along with spot landing contest, static displays, aviation aircraft, vehicles from Buhl Bunch Car Club, military displays from Mountain Home Air Force Reserves and Idaho Air National Guard, and local arts and crafts vendors. Bring one or more canned food items to benefit the Buhl emergency food bank. Free admission and free parking. Foothillsaviationllc.com.
Fundraiser/Buhl
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation Golf Scramble, 9 a.m. at Clear Lake Golf Course, 403 Clear Lake Lane. The event raises funds for children with special needs at St. Luke’s Jerome and St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Cost is $125 for each golfer (teams are preferred), and guest dinners are $45. Info: slmvhealthfoundation@slhs.org.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Horse show/Filer
Idaho State Horse Show Association of Magic Valley open horse show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Zebarth Arena. The show offers a variety of classes including halter, showmanship, English pleasure and equitation, western pleasure and horsemanship, trail, reining and ranch horse classes, along with miniature horse classes. Info: ishsamv.com.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fest/Glenns Ferry
“Evening on the Oregon Trail” with author Susan Butruille, 7 p.m. at Three Island Crossing, 1083 S. Three Island Park Drive. Hosted by Three Island Crossing State Park. Meet at the front patio of the Oregon Trail History and Education Center. Butruille shares her stories and songs of Uppity Women Along the Oregon Trail. Copies of her autographed 25th anniversary edition of “Women’s Voices from the Oregon Trail” will be available for sale. Program is free; a park entry fee per vehicle is required.
Music/Jackpot
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
History fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Features a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other festivities are all day, including pioneer games and music, tours of historic buildings, agricultural exhibits, horse-drawn wagon rides, model railroad exhibit, Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame exhibit, and demonstrations with butter churning and more. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger admitted free. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Fest/Jerome
Highway 93 Spring Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Mountain View Barn grounds, 300 S 392 E. Features vintage, antiques, collectibles, up-cycled, handmade and specialty items. Free admission.
Music/Ketchum
Joshy Soul and The Cool with opening act Lounge on Fire, 7:30 p.m. at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Joshua Strauther, known as Joshy Soul, is a soul singer, keyboardist, songwriter, producer and music director. Joshy and his seven-piece band play original funk, soul, rhythm and blues, and Motown with a sound reminiscent of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. His vintage soul style includes James Brown dance moves backed by a horn section. Tickets start at $20 for general admission and $10 for ages 25 and younger. Tickets are available at theargyros.org.
Breakfast/Paul
Paul American Legion Post 77 holds a German sausage breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets are available from any post member or at the door. Info: Post Vice-Commander F. Wyatt Saunders Sr., 208-679-1215.
Fest/Richfield
Richfield Outlaw Day activities: Community breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street (registration starts at 9 a.m. at the park); rodeo events at noon at Richfield Arena; and mud bog races, 4 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per person or $20 per family; free for children younger than 12. Street dance with music by Corey James Grubb and the Fall Creek String Band, 8 p.m. to midnight. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
History fest/Shoshone
Lincoln County Historical Society’s History Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the county courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Feature a wagon and teepee display, vintage automobiles and a sheep wagon, along with vendors and food. Also opening of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., for the season and a sewing machine demonstration at the museum. Admission is free; donations are welcomed. Information: 208-886-7787 or visit the historical society’s Facebook page.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, hash browns, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Parade, fest/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days continue at Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features the Dairy Days parade at 10:30 a.m. along Idaho Street (registration from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot, 605 N. Idaho St.). Activities follow in the park and entertainment starts at noon, along with a carnival, crafts, food, and exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Sunday, June 9
Fundraiser/TF
Friends Furever Rockin’ Fundraiser, noon to 9 p.m. at Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. W. The event features performances by local bands, along with raffle prizes, food and a bake sale. Posters showcase the dogs that are available for adoption. Admission is $1 per person. Children 6 and younger are admitted for free. Info: Rochelle, 208-543-4790.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Rehearsal/Burley
Choir practice for a patriotic program, sponsored by Burley Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Directed by Steve Floyd, former Burley High School band instructor. The performance is June 30. Info: Colleen Wood, 208-678-3652 or 431-3682.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Fest/Jerome
Highway 93 Spring Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Mountain View Barn grounds, 300 S 392 E. Free admission.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s church service and picnic at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Old-fashioned church service begins at 11 a.m. followed by a community picnic (bring your own lunch). Free admission. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Horse races/Jerome
Jerome pari-mutuel horse races, 1 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 Fir St. Gates open at noon. Admission is $5.
Monday, June 10
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch a World War II escape classic starring William Holden, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Youth golf/Burley
Ponderosa Golf Kids Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. June 10-12 at Ponderosa Golf Course, 320 Minidoka Ave. All ages are welcome. Cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Info: 208-679-5730.
Tuesday, June 11
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. June 12 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 12; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ family program with a Wet on Wet Watercolor theme, 3 p.m. June 12 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day” by Jamie Lee Curtis, 11 a.m. June 13 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 13; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Mural Painting, 10 to 11 a.m. June 13 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Is Landscape Still Relevant in 21st-Century Art?” panel discussion, 6 p.m. June 13 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the opening celebration of “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. The discussion explores how and why landscape remains an important and relevant subject for artists in 21st-century America. Moderated by Kristin Poole, artistic director of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Panelists are visual artist Frances Ashforth, whose landscapes are featured in the “Mirage” exhibition, and museum directors Jim Ballinger, Phoenix Art Museum, and Peter Hassrick, Buffalo Bill Center for the West and Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by Florence Blanchard on the life of explorer and pioneer Carrie Adell Strahorn for whom Della Mountain was named, 5:30 p.m. June 13 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free event is part of a series of lectures highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, which commemorates the library’s centennial celebration. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7 p.m. June 13-14 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 15 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Jared Johnson. Book by W. S. Gilbert and score by Arthur Sullivan. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 14; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Idaho Wine Tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A six-flight tasting with Jon Harding, assistant winemaker at Colter’s Creek. 208-733-5477.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. June 14 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest, parade/Filer
Filer Fun Days, June 14-15 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park, 215 Fair Ave. June 14: Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fish fry, 5 p.m.; and American Legion’s bingo. June 15: FFA pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. ($6 adults, $3 for ages 12 and younger; FFA fun run (register at bluecirclesports.com); parade at 11 a.m. (line-up at 9:30 a.m.); Show and Shine Car Show, Magic Valley Model Railroaders; stage entertainment, 1 to 6 p.m.; music by Copperhead, 6 to 10 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk. Also crafts, food vendors and children’s games with prizes, bounce houses, mini train, dunking tank, and safety demonstrations. Free swimming available all day at the City Park pool. Info: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. June 15 at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the center’s Meals on Wheels program. Pre-registration fee is $20 a person, $15 for student/track team rate or $50 per family of four. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
Solstice fest/TF
Summer Solstice Pagan Fest, presented by Magic Valley Pagans, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 downtown at Twin Falls City Park. The event includes interactive solstice exhibits, fire spinning, workshops and circles, drumming, meditation, mermaids, psychic fair and witches market, raffles, giveaways, and a children’s area. Free and open to all. Information: magicvalleypagans@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 15; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Jackpot
Sugar Ray, 7 p.m. June 15 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fest/Ketchum
Sixth annual Sun Valley Brewfest, noon to 6 p.m. June 15 at Ketchum Town Square, 480 Fourth St. E. Features beers from more than 40 craft brewers from Idaho and the Northwest, along with music, games and food. Tickets are $30 at sunvalleybrewfest.com.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. June 15 at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8, plus tax. 208-423-4338.
Barbecue/Paul
Community Father’s Day barbecue, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. The event includes lawn games and food. Free. Information: call the church at 208-438-5126.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. June 16 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. June 18 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 18; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Alzheimer’s Duplicate Bridge Game Day fundraiser, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June 19 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Features a morning session at 10 a.m., player meal at 1:30 p.m. and afternoon session at 2:30 p.m. Cost is a $25 donation per session and includes a player meal. To pre-register or for information: Edna Pierson at 208-539-5735.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 19; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will begin with music by Magnolia Bayou, 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Concert is free. Twinfallstonight.com.
Cooking class/TF
Italian Limone Love cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. June 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is lemon pudding cakes, lemoncello and lemon cream pasta. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Theater/TF
JuMP Company presents its production of “Newsies,” 7 p.m. June 19-22 and at 2 p.m. June 22 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from any cast member, at Kurt’s Pharmacy, or at the door.
Presentation/Gooding
Gooding County Historical Society’s Speaker Night series will feature Ron James at 7 p.m. June 19 at the Gooding Historical Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane. James will speak about the impact of the Astorians on the early Idaho mining and fur trade. James retired in 2015 from the Twin Falls School District and is an adjunct cultural anthropology instructor at the College of Southern Idaho and East Asian history at Idaho State University. He has done extensive archaeological and ethnographical research on the Chinese and Japanese immigration experience in southern Idaho.
Music/Ketchum
Carlo Aonzo Trio performing Mandolitaly, 7:30 p.m. June 19 at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Aonzo has toured throughout Italy, Europe, Japan, the United States and Canada, performing as a soloist and with chamber ensembles and orchestras. The trio features Aonzo on the Italian mandolin, Lorenzo Piccone on the guitar and Luciano Puppo on the double bass with a repertoire of Italian music. Tickets for other seating begin at $40 at theargyros.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb” by Al Perkins, 11 a.m. June 20 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 20; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest, June 20-22 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 2 p.m. June 20 and at 11 a.m. June 21-22. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 21; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 22; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Ketchum
Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti and Spearhead, 7 p.m. June 24 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. General admission gates open at 6:15 p.m. Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, author and philanthropist. He leads his own band, the Melody Makers. Franti’s upbeat songs feature funk, reggae and folk with a danceable energy. General admission tickets are $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $20 for students (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will feature Idaho 75, 6 to 9 p.m. June 26 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Concert is free. Twinfallstonight.com.
Jazz, wine/Kimberly
Jazz on the Canyon’s Jazz and Wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. June 26 at Windsor’s Nursery, 3796 N. 3386 E., Kimberly Road. Features music by the Burley High School Big Band and the Michael Frew Guitar Quartet. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine tasting, souvenir wine glass and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds support College of Southern Idaho’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are limited, and available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Jazz/TF
Jazz on the Canyon, 6 p.m. June 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features fine dining from Elevation 486 and music by the Crescent Super Band with opening by Chris Cawtha’s “Cawth Drops.” Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table of eight. Proceeds support CSI’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
