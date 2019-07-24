Exhibitions
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual juried membership exhibit is on display through Aug. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibition, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 paintings by Idaho artists. The Watercolor Society’s Juror’s Choice Award was presented to Leslie Lambert Redhead for her submission “Fork Ran Away with Spoon.” Other local artists on display are Connie Pepper, Gloria Hahn, Paula Brown Sinclair and Roy Mason. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
“Jubilant June” exhibit is on display at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and the Idaho Watercolor Society regional members. The exhibit features guest artists Jess Roe and Kaaren Stokes, regional watercolor society artists, and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
“City of Rocks” exhibit by award-winning artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through July at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. The display features watercolor paintings from Wright-Pulliam’s experience as the artist-in-residence at City of Rocks National Preserve in 2018. Ercsv.org.
“Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin, Fazal Sheikh, Cedra Wood, Frances Ashforth, Andrea Zittel, and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15, with artist Laura McPhee discussing her “Desert Chronicle” project. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, July 24
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Crossfire, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also, a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Eric May, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Davey and the Midnights, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Magic Valley Folk Festival’s Youth Culture Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burley High School and King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., with a lunch break at noon. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and workshops begin at 10 a.m. International guests present workshops about their culture, music, costume and dance. Free for children of all ages. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats with Lucius, 7 p.m. at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. General admission gates open at 6:15 p.m. The Denver-based band features Americana, rhythm and blues, and soul. The opening act is Lucius, an indie-pop band fronted by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. General admission is $35 for Sun Valley Center members, $45 for nonmembers and $20 for students (plus tax and fees). Early entry and VIP tickets are sold out. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lincoln County Fair continues with an ATV rodeo, 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Thursday, July 25
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Three Little Pigs” by Gavin Bishop, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Middlewest” by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona. In this tale of fractured youth, follow Abel as he navigates an old land to reconcile his family’s history, and to quell a coming storm that knows his name. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Holidays (Not just Christmas!)” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in celebrating its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls. The production includes a live orchestra and talented actors and singers. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by Angela Williams and assisted by John Paskett, with musical direction by Tamara Barras. Based on the 1968 film, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” tells the story of an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children. They discover the car has magical properties to float and take flight, but trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst wants the magic car for himself. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Lincoln County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., with a parade, 6 p.m.; and Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. Admission for the rodeo: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Friday, July 26
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday Food Truck Fest, with judges and the public voting for their favorites; and Wine Down Welcome Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., with artist demonstrations, music, activities, food, wine and beer garden. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Twin Falls Public Library’s Block Party and Street Dance, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in front of the library, 201 Fourth Ave E., at Hansen Street. The library celebrates the end of its summer reading program with a party, featuring games, crafts, stories, DJ music, snacks, visitors from the Herrett Center for Arts and Science, and more. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
“Doubling Down for a Cure” All-Star Improv with Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski, 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Comedy show starts at 7 p.m., with pre-show at 5 p.m. at Bull Moose Bicycles. The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho chapter. Tickets are $20 and available at the Orpheum or any We’re Alz In team member. Information: Facebook page We’re Alz In Twin Falls.
Movies in the Park series will feature “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” at 9:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Bellevue Artist Alliance’s reception with the artists, 6 to 8 p.m. at Silver Creek Motel, 721 N. Main St. Preview artists’ work at an exhibit through July 28 at the Silver Creek Hotel. Bellevueartistalliance.com.
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Magic Valley Folk Festival Gala performances with international and U.S. dance teams, 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce in Heyburn or at the door. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Lincoln County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., with an Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Dan Noakes with “Inside the Idaho Centennial Trail” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, July 27
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
The 28th annual Kids Art in the Park, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park, with visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Workshops are instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Hot dog lunch is available for $3. Children also receive a $1 off coupon for Twin Falls Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday event. Pre-registration is requested at magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ ninth annual Ice Cream Funday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park and Kids Art in the Park. Several local businesses worked with Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl to create and name their ice cream flavors. Attendees will taste and vote for the best ice cream flavor and name. Live music by Crazy Love. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and younger. Proceeds go to local charities and Rotary projects. Information: Jill Skeem, 320-2786 or jillasherman@yahoo.com.
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Splash N Flick features “How to Train Your Dragon” at 9:15 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for city pool pass holders. Without a pass, admission is $5 for adults, $4 for ages 12-17 and $3 for ages 3-11.
Bellevue Artist Alliance’s studio tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 19 participating artists. Also view the work of Bellevue artists at 7Fuego restaurant and The Trader. Preview artists’ work at an exhibit through July 28 at the Silver Creek Hotel, 721 N. Main St. Tour maps and info: bellevueartistalliance.com.
Magic Valley Folk Festival Gala performances, 7 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce in Heyburn or at the door. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fun in the Sun event, presented by Bounce With Me, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds’ Caboose Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features more than 30 bounce houses, a dunk tank, water slides, a mechanical bull, music, food and more. An all-day pass is $10 for children (ages 16 and younger), $15 for adults (17 and older) or $40 per family of four ($5 each after four). Tickets are available at the gate or call 208-410-1407.
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Friends of Stricker Volunteer Open House and annual meeting, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N. The program includes: 11 a.m., information on how volunteers can help to make history come alive for visitors; 11:30 a.m., presentation of the annual report; and at noon, a potluck lunch with other volunteers. Info: facebook.com/friendsofstricker.
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Minidoka County Historical Society presentation, 1 p.m. at the Minidoka museum, 99 E. Baseline Road. David Badger, director of the Burley Family History Center, will speak about “The Family History in the Mini-Cassia Area.” Everyone is invited; bring a light dessert or hors d’oeuvre item. Free. 208-436-0336.
Lincoln County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., with the United Truck and Tractor Pull, 5 p.m. Admission: $15 adults and $12 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Sawtooth Society’s Sagebrush Soiree fundraiser, 6 p.m. at John and Kris Miller’s ranch in the Sawtooth Valley. This year’s event theme, “Celebrate the Trails of the Sawtooth NRA,” supports the new “Fund-A-Trail” venture for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area trail maintenance. Proceeds from the silent and live auctions support the work of Sawtooth Society and protection of the SNRA. Tickets are sold out. For a waitlist and absentee bidding: Gary O’Malley, 208-721-2909 or gary@sawtoothsociety.org.
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Jason Brown, Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. National champion, 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, July 28
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Bellevue Artist Alliance’s studio tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 19 participating artists. Also view the work of Bellevue artists at 7Fuego restaurant and The Trader. Preview artists’ work at an exhibit at the Silver Creek Hotel, 721 N. Main St. Tour maps and info: bellevueartistalliance.com.
First Responders Teddy Bear Run begins with registration at 1 p.m. at the Burley Boat Docks. The kick-stands-up ride starts at 2 p.m. at the docks and ends at the Snug with a $5 dinner. Cost of the ride is one new stuffed animal per rider; the stuffed animals will be given to first responder units. Also $5 poker hand with 100 percent payout for high and low hand, and 50/50 with proceeds to go for the family of Grant Koyle. Information: Tim Fiscus, 208-431-8375 or Matt Fetzer, 208-219-0736.
Fun in the Sun event, presented by Bounce With Me, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds’ Caboose Park, 215 Fair Ave. An all-day pass is $10 for children (ages 16 and younger), $15 for adults (17 and older) or $40 per family of four ($5 each after four). Tickets are available at the gate or call 208-410-1407.
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Jazz in the Park concert features the Idaho Falls Big Band, 6 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Park. Presented by the city of Ketchum. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Lincoln County Fair concludes with an Antique Tractor Pull at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St.
Monday, July 29
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Minidoka County Fair begins at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road, and features lawnmower races at 6 p.m. in the rodeo arena ($5 a person or $25 per family). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mozart and Bach Violin Masterpieces with the Festival Chamber Orchestra and violinists Ray Chen and Juliana Athayde, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Tuesday, July 30
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Reservation deadline for the Stricker Spaghetti Western. The event, hosted by Friends of Stricker, is at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. and includes a spaghetti dinner, games, challenges and mental exercises as guests search for whodunit. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for two and are available at friendsofstricker.org.
Ketch’em Alive concert features the Gene Avaro Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Presented by the city of Ketchum. Also food and beverage vendors. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
The Mystical Arts of Tibet, Mandala Sand Paintings, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30-31, Aug. 1-2, at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The sand painting requires three to five days of painting and the sand mandala is then ritualistically dismantled, the sand is collected and transported to a river where it is released back into nature. Free to the public. Theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Minidoka County Fair continues July 30 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Features the Tiny Tot Horse Gymkhana at 6 p.m. in the arena; and the PMT free concert with Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband, at 7 p.m. at the race-track grandstands at the south entrance of fairgrounds. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Smiley Creek Lodge, 16546 Idaho Highway 75. Open and free to the public.
Sun Valley Music Festival features the 20th Century Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale and Sameer Patel. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Next week
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. July 31 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 31; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by Blaze & Kelly, 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also, a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. July 31 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with a Sandpaper Collage theme, July 31 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Minidoka County Fair continues July 31 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 5:30 p.m., Lions Club barbecue dinner at the pavilion ($10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 and younger); 7 p.m., junior rodeo in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger).; and 7 p.m., free ice cream and cobbler social at the pavilion, hosted by Minidoka County Fair Board. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at Redfish Lake on Redfish Lake Road. Open and free to the public.
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs by A. Wolf” as told by Jon Scieszka, 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 1 through Aug. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Also painting classes from 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 2 through Aug. 30, and 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 26, at the senior center. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Read, Run and Rise-Up event, a Stanford University Program in Human Biology Honors Project by Kayler Detmer, 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Detmer is a senior at Stanford University. The free event for Magic Valley youth, ages 5-12, is to promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles and engaged-active learning. Children can play games with Twin Falls area collegiate athletes, win prizes, receive a free book and enjoy snacks. Information: Detmer, 208-731-2844 or kdetmer@stanford.edu.
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs an “Opposite Night” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 1-3 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: Aug. 1, junior rodeo at 7 p.m. in the arena (tickets are $6; free for ages 6 and younger); Aug. 2, 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena; and Aug. 3, 9 a.m., 4-H/FFA livestock sale at the pavilion; 1 p.m., antique tractor pull at the horse race track; 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena. Tickets for the open rodeo: $8 adults, $5 children 6-12, $30 per family; free for ages 5 and younger. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Sun Valley Music Festival features Thibaudet and Capuçon in Recital, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and cellist Gautier Capuçon, both artists-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Movie night features “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at dusk Aug. 2 at Jerome North Park, 300 E. Main St. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Jim and Jamie Dutcher with “Sawtooth Wolf Pack,” 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Stanley Community Center on Idaho Highway 21. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Sun Valley Music Festival features An Evening with Richard Strauss with the Festival Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale with William VerMeulen, French horn. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 3; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tom Bennett, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Annual Stricker Spaghetti Western, 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. The event is presented by Friends of Stricker and includes a spaghetti dinner, games and challenges as guests search for whodunit. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for two and are available at friendsofstricker.org. Reservations are required by July 30.
The Mystical Arts of Tibet, Sacred Music Sacred Dance, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The performance combines multi-phonic chanting, music and dance, with selections drawn from temple dances in Tibet. Tickets are $35 to $60 at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Ashley Wagner, Olympic bronze medalist and three-time U.S. National champion, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $69 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. Sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 6-10 at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Aug. 6: Parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street, and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; Aug. 7: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 8: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. with Tough Enough To Wear Pink night; Aug. 9: Concert with Craig Campbell at 7 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 10: stock sale for 4-H/FFA market animals, 10 a.m., and Knockout Mug Drags, 6:30 p.m. in the arena. Also, music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival at the fair. Tickets for the rodeo, concert and mud drags are available at jeromecountyfair.com. 208-324-7209.
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Eric May Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also, a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Best of Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival, Aug. 8-10 at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Aug. 8: Music by Steve Earle and the Dukes, Randy Rogers Band, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, and The Mastersons. Aug. 9: Micky and The Motorcars, Reverend Horton Heat, Cody Canada and The Departed, Parker McCollum and Bri Bagwell. Aug. 10: Reckless Kelly, Wade Bowen, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Charley Crockett, the Braun family, and Tylor and the Train Robbers. A three-day pass is $129.30 or a two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 9-10, at braunbrothersreunion.com.
The 51st annual Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10-11 at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. The festival features more than 125 professional artists with fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, children’s activities and food vendors. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Nathan Chen, 2019 World champion and U.S. National champion, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
