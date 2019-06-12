Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition opens June 13 and continues on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Opening celebration: 5 to 6 p.m. June 13. Features the work of contemporary artists who have been inspired by the region of land that includes parts of Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and California, and nearly all of Nevada. Includes photographs by Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin and Fazal Sheikh; a commissioned body of work by painter Cedra Wood; monotypes by Frances Ashforth; a painting and wallpaper by Andrea Zittel; and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson about their Land Art projects in the Great Basin. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. June 27 and Aug. 15. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 and Aug. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display June 14 through July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Opening celebration: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 14. Artist chat with Foster: 10 a.m. July 6. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 12
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dog show/Filer
Snake River Canyon Kennel Club’s annual dog show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Free admission for spectators. Snakeriverkc.com.
Presentation/Hailey
“It’s in the Air: Problems with Pollen” presentation on allergies, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The library is partnering with Natural Grocers to host a series of talks on nutrition and health. Free. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with a Wet on Wet Watercolor theme, June 12 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Thursday, June 13
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day” by Jamie Lee Curtis, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
History talk/Hailey
“Who Was Carrie Adell Strahorn?” presentation by historian Florence Blanchard and Sue Bailey, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Strahorn, a writer and adventurous pioneer of the 1880s, helped found Hailey. Special guest appearance by Strahorn herself and bites from Della’s Cafe. Free. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Mural Painting, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Is Landscape Still Relevant in 21st-Century Art?” panel discussion, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the opening celebration of “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. The discussion explores how and why landscape remains an important and relevant subject for artists in 21st-century America. Moderated by Kristin Poole, artistic director of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Panelists are visual artist Frances Ashforth, whose landscapes are featured in the “Mirage” exhibition, and museum directors Jim Ballinger, Phoenix Art Museum, and Peter Hassrick, Buffalo Bill Center for the West and Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, June 14
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Tasting/TF
Idaho Wine Tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A six-flight tasting with Jon Harding, assistant winemaker at Colter’s Creek. 208-733-5477.
Yoga/Burley
Power Yoga, a health enrichment course for ages 16 and older, 8-9 a.m. Fridays, June 14 to July 26, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center room A22, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Shalimar Summers. The class incorporates Ashtanga, including vinyasas (a series of poses done in sequence) but with the flexibility to teach poses in any order. Emphasis is on strength and flexibility. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat may be provided. Cost is $40. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest/Filer
Filer Fun Days begin at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fish fry, 5 p.m.; and American Legion’s bingo. Info: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the center’s Meals on Wheels program. Pre-registration fee is $20 a person, $15 for student/track team rate or $50 per family of four. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
Solstice fest/TF
Summer Solstice Pagan Fest, presented by Magic Valley Pagans, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown at Twin Falls City Park. The event includes interactive solstice exhibits, fire spinning, workshops and circles, drumming, meditation, mermaids, psychic fair and witches market, raffles, giveaways, and a children’s area. Free and open to all. Information: magicvalleypagans@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Family day/TF
Family coloring day, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library provides coloring pages, pencils and music. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Parade, fest/Filer
Filer Fun Days continue at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features the FFA pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. ($6 adults, $3 for ages 12 and younger; FFA fun run (register at bluecirclesports.com); parade at 11 a.m. (line-up at 9:30 a.m.); Show and Shine Car Show and Magic Valley Model Railroaders; stage entertainment, 1 to 6 p.m.; music by Copperhead, 6 to 10 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk. Also crafts, food vendors and children’s games with prizes, bounce houses, mini train, dunking tank, and safety demonstrations. Free swimming available all day at the City Park pool. Info: Joe, 208-731-4318; Cheryl, 208-312-8041; or Vickie, 208-420-4017.
Fun run/Filer
Filer Fun Days 5K run and walk, 8 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Pre-register at bluecirclesports.com.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fundraiser/Hagerman
Hagerman Valley Historical Society’s fundraiser tours of acclaimed artist Archie Teater’s studio, which is also the only Idaho building designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Tours are at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. and begin at the Hagerman Valley Senior Center, 140 E. Lake St. Transportation and food will be provided. Tickets are $75 for the general public or $65 for Hagerman historical society members. Reservations are available at hagermanmuseum.org.
Music/Jackpot
Sugar Ray, 7 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fest/Ketchum
Sixth annual Sun Valley Brewfest, noon to 6 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square, 480 Fourth St. E. Features beers from more than 40 craft brewers from Idaho and the Northwest, along with music, games and food. Tickets are $30 at sunvalleybrewfest.com.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8, plus tax. 208-423-4338.
Home tours/Oakley
Oakley Valley Historic Home Tour, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special performance at 1 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, and $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Tickets and maps for the self-guided tours are available at Howells Opera House.
Fest/Paul
Community Father’s Day barbecue, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. The event includes lawn games and food. Free. Information: call the church at 208-438-5126.
Sunday, June 16
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Rehearsal/Burley
Choir practice for patriotic program, sponsored by Burley Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Directed by Steve Floyd, former Burley High School band instructor. The performance is June 30. Info: Colleen Wood, 208-678-3652 or 431-3682.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, June 17
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, June 18
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Books/TF
Twin Falls Public Library Foundation’s used book sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the side lawn along Fifth Avenue East of the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The book sale includes fiction, nonfiction, children’s and teen books. 208-736-6205.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Fundraiser/TF
Alzheimer’s Duplicate Bridge Game Day fundraiser, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June 19 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Features sessions at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Cost is $25 donation per session and includes a player meal at 1:30 p.m. To pre-register or for information: Edna Pierson at 208-539-5735.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. June 19 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 19 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 19; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Magnolia Bayou band, 6 to 9 p.m. June 19 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Cooking class/TF
Italian Limone Love cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. June 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is lemon pudding cakes, lemoncello and lemon cream pasta. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Competition/TF
“Adult Nailed It! Outer Space Edition,” 6:30 p.m. June 19 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. In celebration of the summer reading theme, the library is trying some far-out cookies. Join in the competition to recreate a sweet treat and a chance to take home a prize. Free. 208-733-2964. Ext. 200.
Theater/TF
JuMP Company presents its production of “Newsies,” 7 p.m. June 19-22 and at 2 p.m. June 22 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available from any cast member, at Kurt’s Pharmacy or at the door.
Lecture/Gooding
Gooding County Historical Society’s Speaker Night series will feature Ron James at 7 p.m. June 19 at the Gooding Historical Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane. James will discuss the impact of the Astorians on the early Idaho mining and fur trade. James retired in 2015 from the Twin Falls School District and is an adjunct cultural anthropology instructor at the College of Southern Idaho and East Asian history at Idaho State University. He has done extensive archaeological and ethnographical research on the Chinese and Japanese immigration experience in southern Idaho.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. June 19 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Music/Ketchum
Carlo Aonzo Trio performing Mandolitaly, 7:30 p.m. June 19 at The Argyros, 120 Main St. S. Aonzo has toured throughout Italy, Europe, Japan, the United States and Canada, performing as a soloist and with chamber ensembles and orchestras. The trio features Aonzo on the Italian mandolin, Lorenzo Piccone on the guitar and Luciano Puppo on the double bass with a repertoire of Italian music. Cabaret table seating is available. Tickets for other seating begin at $40 at theargyros.org.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with a Nature Mandalas theme, June 19 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb” by Al Perkins, 11 a.m. June 20 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 20; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
High Pulp, a Seattle-based jazz collective, 8 p.m. June 20 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. The band started out in a basement in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood in 2015. Its winding music draws from diverse influences and meanders from jazz to funk to hip-hop to punk.
Music fest/Filer
Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest, June 20-22 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Gates open at 2 p.m. June 20 and at 11 a.m. June 21-22. Tickets are available at hwy30musicfest.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 21; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. June 22 at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 22; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Burley
Nature’s Healing Embrace presents W.I.N. (Women In Nature), an enrichment course, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with two separate sessions, June 22 or June 29, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Sandra Bosteder. Activities include Forest and Nature Therapy, The Art of Nature Journaling, Rediscovering Your “Wild” and Beginning Rock Climbing. Participants will need to provide their own transportation to another class location. Cost is $100 per session. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Astronomy/Hagerman
Annual Hagerman Fossil Beds Star Party, 2 p.m. to midnight June 22, presented by Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, Magic Valley Astronomical Society and the College of Southern Idaho’s Centennial Observatory. The event includes solar viewing and hands-on activities, 2-8:30 p.m. at the Hagerman Fossil Beds’ Visitors Center, 221 N. State St., and a night sky orientation talk at 8:30 p.m. at the center. Telescope viewing starts at 9:45 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Overlook on Bell Rapids Road. Free admission.
Gospel music/TF
Seeds Family Worship Summer Tour, “Trust Jesus,” 6:30 p.m. June 23 at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive. The family event includes music by the Seeds Family Worship Band lead by Jason Houser. Free admission.
Racing/Jerome
Jerome pari-mutuel horse races, 1 p.m. June 23 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 Fir St. Gates open at noon. Admission is $5.
Music/Ketchum
Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti and Spearhead, 7 p.m. June 24 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. General admission gates open at 6:15 p.m. Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, author and philanthropist. He leads his own band, the Melody Makers. Franti’s upbeat songs feature funk, reggae and folk with danceable energy. General admission tickets are $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $20 for students (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 25; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. June 25 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Dancing/Hailey
Community dancing lessons, sponsored by the Upper Big Wood River Grange, 7 p.m. June 25, July 9, July 30, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 at the grange, 106 Third Ave. S. Instructor Galen Slatter shares square dance lessons in the opening hour at 7 p.m., followed with line and open party dancing until 9:30 p.m. Family-friendly event with no liquor. Singles and beginners are welcome to participate. Admission is $10 per person. Those younger than 14 admitted free with a registered adult. Information: Manon Gaudreau, manon8@cox.net, or Mary Ann Knight, 208-650-8841.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 26 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 26; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by Idaho 75, 6 to 9 p.m. June 26 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by John Lundin about Robert Strahorn, Hailey founder and visionary builder of the Pacific Northwest, 5:30 p.m. June 26 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free event is part of a series of lectures highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, which commemorates the library’s centennial celebration. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Jazz, wine/Kimberly
Jazz on the Canyon’s Jazz and Wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. June 26 at Windsor’s Nursery, 3796 N. 3386 E., Kimberly Road. Features music by the Burley High School Big Band and the Michael Frew Guitar Quartet. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine tasting, souvenir wine glass and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds support College of Southern Idaho’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are limited, and available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, 11 a.m. June 27 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 27; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Jazz/TF
Jazz on the Canyon, 6 p.m. June 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features fine dining from Elevation 486 and music by the Crescent Super Band with opening by Chris Cawtha’s “Cawth Drops.” Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table of eight. Proceeds support CSI’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. June 27 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “The Umbrella Academy, Vol 1: Apocalypse Suite “ by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 28; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Fundraiser/Hazelton
Sixth annual Southern Idaho Truck Show kicks off with a prime rib benefit dinner at 6 p.m. June 28 at City Park. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 10 and younger. 208-731-6459.
Bike race, fest/TF
Twin Falls Old Town Criterium, 10 a.m. June 29 at the Downtown Commons. Presented by Clif Bar, Cycle Therapy, First Federal and the city of Twin Falls. The bike races start at 11 a.m. downtown with several categories. A free community concert follows at 7:30 p.m., featuring Boise band Lounge On Fire. The event includes food vendors and a beer garden. Pre-register for the bike races at tfoldtowncrit.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 29; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, fireworks/Hazelton
Hazelton Fourth of July celebration features a pancake breakfast, 7 to 9:30 a.m. June 29 at Silver and Gold Senior Center, Eden, and Fitzpatrick’s Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fishing, petting zoo, mini-train rides at 924 Valley Road, Hazelton. Parade line-up starts at 5 p.m. at Hazelton Repair, with the parade at 6 p.m. along Main Street, followed by free entertainment, 7 to 9:30 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m. at City Park. Also a carnival ($20 all-day ride pass and individual tickets), games and food booths. Info: City Hall, 208-829-5415.
Truck show/Hazelton
Southern Idaho Truck Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 at City Park. 208-731-6459.
Fest, fireworks/Jerome
Jerome Freedom Fest, 3 to 9 p.m. June 29 at North Park, 300 E. Main St., featuring music, festivities, food and beverages. Fireworks will follow at dusk at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. 208-324-8189.
Music/Sun Valley
Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and McKenna Faith, 6:30 p.m. June 29 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by RJK Entertainment and Sun Valley Resort. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with McKenna Faith at 6:30 p.m. and Granger Smith at 8:15 p.m. Stella’s Shelter Fund will receive $1 for every ticket sold from RJK Entertainment to help underfunded Idaho animal shelters, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will match $1 for every ticket sold. Tickets are $105 VIP (includes tier 1 seating, VIP party and free entry to after-party), $80 for tier 1 seating, $65 for tier 2, $50 for tier 3, and $35 for tier 4. Tickets are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Music/Burley
“America on Parade,” a patriotic program sponsored by the Burley Lions Club, with two performances at 6 and 8 p.m. June 30 at King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The program includes a 60-member choir under the direction of Steve Floyd. Free admission.
