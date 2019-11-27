Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Idaho Landscapes” art show by local artist Boris Bill Garibyan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E. Open to the public.
Exhibit/Jerome
Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln, is closed Nov. 27-30.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” arts exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Free Gallery Walks: 4 to 6 p.m., Giving Walk Nov. 29; and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dinner/Burley
Pre-Thanksgiving turkey dinner, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. Freewill donation. 208-878-8646.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Fun run/TF
CSI Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Three frozen turkeys are placed along the race route, and any participant who finds and carries a turkey to the finish line is welcome to keep it. Proceeds go for the CSI Student Recreation Department’s spring activities. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece backpack. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Meal/TF
Thanksgiving Day meal, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Church of the Brethren, 461 Filer Ave. W. Free; everyone is invited.
Meal/Albion
Crowded Table Thanksgiving lunch, 1 to 3 p.m. at True North Valley Venue, 451 W. Market St., for those who are alone for the holiday. Enjoy food, conversation and connections with friends from throughout the community. Seats are limited. To reserve a seat, call Luci Peterson at 208-670-5618.
Meal/Buhl
Buhl Community Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Free. Information: senior center, 208-543-4577.
Craft show/Elba
Christmas in the Country craft show, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elba Community Building.
Fun run/Gooding
Gooding Gobbler 5K run and walk, 8 a.m., starts at North Valley Academy, 906 Main St., with race-day registration at 7 a.m. Entry fees are $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. Register at active.com (search for Gooding Gobbler) or at the Wild Mane Salon in Gooding. Proceeds benefit the Gooding Senators baseball team.
Fun run/Hailey
Hailey Turkey Trot 5K run, walk and stroll, 10 a.m. downtown at Sturtevant’s, 1 W. Carbonate, and through the Draper Preserve. Presented by The Chamber – Hailey and Wood River Valley. Pre-register until Nov. 26: $20 for adults, $10 for children or $50 per family of four. Registration fee on Nov. 27 or race day: $30 for adults, $15 for children or $70 per family. Haileyidaho.com.
Fun run/Jerome
Superhero Turkey Trot 5K run or walk, 8 a.m., starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Prize given for best superhero costume. Entry fee is five items of nonperishable food, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. Pre-register by Nov. 22 to get a T-shirt. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Fun run/Paul
Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot run and walk, 9 a.m. at West Minico Middle School, 155 S. 600 W. The 5k fun run and walk is for all ages and fitness levels, with race-day registration, 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the school ($26 day of event, and $7 for Trot Tots). Prizes and medals are awarded. Preregister through noon Nov. 26 at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or at Hurst Chiropractic Clinic, 1246 Oakley Ave., Burley ($20). The turkey trot partners with West End Fire and Rescue, with proceeds from the race to benefit local programs.
Meal/Rupert
Annual Rupert Community Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, hosted by Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. Meal is free. Donations will be accepted, with all proceeds to benefit local charities. Information: Elks Lodge, 208-436-6852.
Friday, Nov. 29
Youth fest/TF
Holiday craft make-and-take activities for families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/TF
The 29th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, entertainment, and fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Kimberly Nurseries, 208-733-2717.
Tasting/TF
Goose Island Bourbon County beer tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A six-flight tasting with samples of the 2017 to 2019 versions and three different variances. Cost is $20; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Craft show/Elba
Christmas in the Country craft show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elba Community Building. Also refreshments and door prizes.
Fest/Hagerman
Christmas Extravaganza preview, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N., and the Hagerman American Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. Light refreshments. VIP tickets are $2 at the door. Info: Hagerman Valley Foundation at hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Giving Walk, 4 to 6 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Festival/Rupert
Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival, themed “With Open Arms,” at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St., with decorated Christmas trees and other specialty items. Features the Gala Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free for interested buyers), and opening event with entertainment, 3 to 9 p.m. The festival benefits the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to support health-related causes in the community. 434-8275.
Festivity/Rupert
Rupert’s Christmas Lighting Ceremony, 5 to 8 p.m. on the Rupert Square.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Fest/TF
Lefse event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The Nelson sisters and family, including their musician brother Dave, bring their rolling pins along with their knowledge, tips, tricks and a song or two, while preparing Norwegian potato bread. Free; registration is not required. 208-733-5477.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday craft make-and-take activities for families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Craft show/Elba
Christmas in the Country craft show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 at the Elba Community Building. Also refreshments and door prizes.
Movies/Burley
Century Cinemas’ holiday movies, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Century Stadium 5, 464 E. Fifth St. N. Features a choice of two movies, “Abominable” (rated PG) or “Hobbs and Shaw” (PG-13). Admission is two cans of food for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council. Concession proceeds go to Kid’s Chest, Coats for Kids, to provide new coats, hats and school supplies for Mini-Cassia children in need.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Hagerman
Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N., and the Hagerman American Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. Free admission.
Bazaar/Hansen
Holiday Bazaar, presented by the Hansen Elementary PTO, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hansen Elementary School gymnasium, 350 Walnut Ave. E. Features vendors, handmade crafts, jewelry, and children’s craft activities. Free admission. Concessions available by the Hansen cheerleaders. 208-539-6820.
Festival/Rupert
Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival themed “With Open Arms,” at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St. Features the Teddy Bear Breakfast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (free with a new toy for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council or $3 a person); along with entertainment, noon to 6 p.m.; and a Saturday Social for seniors, 2 to 4 p.m. with refreshments. Santa visits during the breakfast and the social. Free admission. The festival benefits the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to support health-related causes in the community. Info: Tammy Hanks, 434-8275.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest/Hagerman
Christmas Extravaganza, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N., and the Hagerman American Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. Free admission.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Festival/Rupert
Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival features the Church Choir Festival, noon to 4 p.m. at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St., with decorated Christmas trees and other specialty items. Presented by the Minidoka Health Care Foundation. Free admission. 208-434-8275.
Monday, Dec. 2
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the parties: 2 p.m. at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., and 7:30 p.m. at Genesis Healthcare, 674 Eastland Drive (formerly Twin Falls Care Center). Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Youth craft/Burley
“Snowday Winter Sign” craft course for ages 8 and older, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room B11, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Tenille Claridge. Create a 12-by-12-inch wintery sign out of vinyl and acrylic paint. Supplies are included. Cost is $25; register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Parade/Burley
Burley Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. begins at Dworshak School and proceeds along Overland Avenue to Centennial Park. Santa arrives in a fire truck and is escorted by the lighted parade. Festivities at the park include entertainment, doughnuts, hot chocolate, carols, a live nativity, and Santa turns on the lights. Hosted by the Burley Area Merchants Association. For information about parade entries, call Sonya at 208-670-2408.
Festival/Rupert
Caring and Sharing Christmas Festival continues with entertainment, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rupert Civic Center, 505 Seventh St. Presented by the Minidoka Health Care Foundation. Free admission. 208-434-8275.
Concert/Rupert
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s Christmas concert, “And His Name Shall Be Called Wonderful, directed by Jill Nilsen, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave. The choir is accompanied by pianists, flutists and a violinist, with a few surprise guests performing. Free admission. Reservations aren’t needed. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
CSI Symphonic Band concert, “Holidays and Getaways,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Directed by faculty member George K. Halsell. Features Christmas and other music, including “Dialogues on ‘In Dulci Jubilo’” by Minnesota-based composer John Zdechlik, “Dramatic Overture” by Nicolas Myaskovsky, Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Procession of the Nobles,” and “March With Trumpets” by American composer William Bergsma. Also works by Tim Mahr, Arthur Pryor, Vaclav Nelhybel, Randall Standridge, John Philip Sousa and Hershy Kay. In a memorial tribute to band members who have passed, bassoonist Hubert Johnson and flutist Sylvia Grooms, the Snake River Horn Society perform the second movement from Three Movements for Horn Quartet by Halsell. French hornists include Halsell, Catherine Doyle, Paul Johnson and David Hamilton. Free admission. Info: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Fest/Buhl
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. at Desert View Care Center, 820 Sprague Ave. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Next week
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations Holiday Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features organists Sarah Benton and Helen Iverson and harpist Marsha Neibling. Bring a lunch. Free admission.
Reading/Hailey
Reading by John Rember, an award-winning author from Sawtooth Valley, with the new short story “Getting Wood” at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Holiday Lighting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Town Square. Features visits with Santa, cookies, hot cocoa, candy canes, and the Caritas Corale Carolers.
Fest/Kimberly
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book selected by a Story Time friend, 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Also classes at 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Remembrance/TF
“Light Up A Life” event for families who have lost loved ones, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science.
Cooking seminar/TF
Healthy Holiday Seminar with hands-on cooking demonstrations, 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W. Presented by Mark Owsley, St. Luke’s executive chef, and Dianna Zunino, registered dietitian. Create holiday favorites with a healthy twist, and enjoy samples and recipes. Free; register at stlukesonline.org/classes or 208-381-9000.
Music/TF
CSI Choral Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Workshop/Burley
Holiday Wreath Workshop, 5 or 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Nature Nursery & Market, 120 E. Highway 81. Cost is $65 and supplies are included. Deadline to sign up is Dec. 2; register at eventbrite.com, 208-261-3377 or stop by the store.
Music/Ketchum
Singer-songwriter Storm Large with a “Holiday Ordeal” performance, 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The show includes stories of nostalgia and her songs range from “Hallelujah” and “Sock it to Me, Santa” to “Somebody to Love.” She is also an actor, playwright and author and is known for her performances with the Portland-based Pink Martini orchestra. Show is recommended for adults (age 17 and older). Tickets are $54 for balcony seating, $70.20 for standard seating and $97.20 for premium seating. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts box office in Ketchum.
Parade/TF
Times-News’ Christmas Parade of Lights, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6 downtown on Main Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Twin Falls Christmas Story.” The parade route begins at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W., and ends near the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and music will follow at the Downtown Commons.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Company performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The professional ballet company features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. The performance also features local dance students in the roles of baby mice, angels, flowers and ladybugs. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Bazaar/Burley
Annual Santa’s Helpers Christmas Bazaar, presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at 554 Hiland Ave.
Music/Jackpot
Warrant, 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6 at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Festival/Ketchum
Festival of Trees preview evening, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Limelight Hotel, 151 Main St. S. View the trees available for auction for the Night of Lights Dec. 7 event. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Gospel music/Kimberly
Liberty Quartet concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Kimberly Church of the Nazarene, 3550 E. 3750 N. The southern gospel group is based in the West with members Royce Mitchell, bass; Paul W. Ellis, lead; Philip Batton, tenor; and John Bowen, interim baritone singer. The quartet travels many miles each year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries. No admission fee; freewill offering is welcome.
Family fest/Rupert
Christmas at The Wilson, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The family event includes a Christmas movie, ice skating, make-and-take kids craft, cookies and hot cocoa, horse and wagon ride around the Rupert Square, and a visit with Santa. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family of five, and are available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Craft fair/TF
Fifth annual Mingle Jingle Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W. Proceeds from vendor fees go for the school’s Character Scholarship Awards for 2020 graduates. Free admission. 208-734-3947.
Books, art/TF
“Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim” book and gift fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features 50 local authors and artisans with books, handmade items, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, paintings, photography and woodwork. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E. Children and pets are welcome. Receive a free picture with Santa with a donation of an unwrapped new toy for the Magic Valley Christmas for Kids and Toys for Tots program or pet food for the local Humane Society Pet Food Pantry. Photo will be sent by e-mail. Snakehd.com or 208-734-8400.
Music/TF
CSI Chamber Music Honors Concert, 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert. Refreshments. Free and open to the public. 208-733-5872.
Music/TF
Frozen Sing-Along for all ages, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Frontier Pediatric Partners, 1502 Locust St. N. #700. Join princesses Elsa and Anna for singing and storytelling. Free.
Fundraiser/TF
Haircuts For A Cause annual cut-a-thon, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Black Label Parlor, 444 Washington St. N. All haircuts will be on a walk-in basis. Also come and show off your ugly sweater to be entered for a chance to win a prize. All proceeds will be donated to Idaho Angels, a nonprofit that provides assistance to families and individuals in need.
Parade/Buhl
Buhl Night Light Parade, with a “Ringing Bells for Buhl” theme, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, starts at the Sunset Bowl parking lot on Burley Avenue. The route goes along Main Street and Broadway Avenue, then to Burley Avenue and ends back at the bowling alley. To register entries for the parade, contact the Buhl Chamber of Commerce office at 208-543-6682; there is no cost.
Film/Burley
Movie night features “Winterland,” a ski and snowboard film by Teton Gravity Research, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave. The first 20 people through the door to donate $20 to Pomerelle Ski Patrol will receive a swag bag with a free night pass to Pomerelle. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Also door prizes and a chance at the grand prizes. Hot dogs and cocoa available for sale. Free admission. Information: Idaho Water Sports on Facebook or 208-678-5869.
Fest/Filer
Magic Valley Model Railroaders’ 31st annual open house, noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features HO, N, O and G scale trains running. Free admission and free refreshments.
Craft fair/Gooding
Gooding Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at North Valley Academy, 906 Main St. Features local vendors, food, and visits with Santa. No admission fee; bring canned food items or coats to be donated to Helping Hearts and Hands.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance and musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style). Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached. Free. 208-655-4215.
Fest, parade/Jerome
Sixth annual Christmas in Jerome, 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 downtown at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), 300 E. Main St. Festivities at the park include music, live nativity, photos with Santa, children’s activities and food. The Lights Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. near the Jerome County Fairgrounds and goes along Main Street to the park. Free. Info: Jerome Chamber of Commerce, 208-324-2711 or visitjeromeidaho.com.
Festivity/Ketchum
Papoose Club’s Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Hemingway Elementary School, 111 Eighth St. W. The juried art show features hand-crafted items, including ceramics, hand-blown glass, home decor, jewelry and more. Soup and holiday cookies available for purchase. Papooseclub.org.
Festival/Ketchum
Festival of Trees’ Children’s Day of Fun, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Limelight Hotel, 151 Main St. S. Free admission.
Festival/Ketchum
Festival of Trees’ Night of Lights, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Limelight Hotel, 151 Main St. S., for the auctioning of the trees. The event benefits the Blaine County Senior Connection. Tickets are $125 and available at seniorconnectionidaho.org.
Fundraiser/Hailey
Company of Fools presents An Evening With Demi Moore, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 on the John C. Glenn stage at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Moore, an actress, producer, director, activist and writer, will join Company of Fools’ founder Denise Simone with conversation, memories and discussion about Moore’s New York Times No. 1 best-seller “Inside Out: A Memoir.” The event is a benefit for the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund. Tickets start at $50 and are available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Fest/Oakley
Holiday Market, presented by the Oakley Elementary PTO and Oakley High School Entrepreneur Club, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Oakley Junior High gymnasium, 455 W. Main St. Features unique items, door prizes, a giving tree, baked goods and lunch, and also visits with Santa, noon to 2 p.m. Free admission.
Fest/Hansen
Friends of Stricker host a Victorian Holiday Open House, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. Features Christmas lights and displays, music from the Magichords and refreshments. Free admission. Friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Music/TF
Christmas Concert Series, 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features local musicians and groups, including Snake River Singers, Ryker Harris, Carolyn Satterfield, The Choir Guys, Marsha Neibling, Kade Atwood, Strings Attached, Marla Garrett and friends, and Helen Iverson. Free admission.
Music/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s Christmas Concert, “And His Name Shall Be Called Wonderful,” directed by Jill Nilsen, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The choir is accompanied by pianists, flutists and a violinist, with a few surprise guests performing. Free admission. Reservations aren’t needed. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for a sensory-friendly performance, an invited dress rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The event is designed for audiences with autism spectrum disorders or sensitivity issues. Free admission; donations in support of the theater will be accepted. To confirm a seat, email kolenick@sunvalleycenter.org. 208-578-9122.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for previews at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. Dec. 11: “Pay what you feel” preview; tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Dec. 12: Throwback Thursday preview, with tickets for $24. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Ballet/Burley
Centre Stage Studios’ 31st annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The ballet is produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. Professional ballet dancers perform the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and the Cavalier. General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens (age 65 and older) are $10. Reserved seating is available for $18 and $16, at 208-678-4117 or email centrestagestudios@gmail.com. Tickets are also available at the door. Proceeds go for arts scholarships and for production scenery and costumes.
Dinner theater/Glenns Ferry
Fourth annual Dicken’s Festival features “A Dicken’s Christmas Carol” stage production, Dec. 13 and 14 at the Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre, 124 E. Idaho St. Prime rib dinner available from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with complimentary horse and carriage rides starting at 5 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and show, or $5 for show only. Reservations are requested: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale, under the direction of Rick Strickland, performs Pepper Choplin’s “I Hear The Prophet Callin’,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. The concerts are free. Freewill donations are appreciated. Information: Rick Strickland at 208-539-5210 or rick@rickstricklandrealestate.com.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale performs Part 1 of Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The chorale is directed by Carson Wong and accompanied by Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra. The “Messiah” soloists are Jon Hunt, mezzo soprano Malinda Phillips, Dennis Bortz and soprano Shawna Gottfredson. The program also includes familiar Christmas carols. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Books and the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium ticket office.
Family fest/Burley
Crepes with the Clauses, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Nature Nursery & Market, 120 E. Highway 81. Features a crepe breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, storytime and other activities. Cost is $17 per child and $10 per adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Time slots are available for the event; reserve a spot: eventbrite.com or 208-261-3377.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night offers a pre-show happy half-hour. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
