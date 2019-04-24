Exhibitions
Ninth annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley is featured through April 27, with work by more than 320 artists showcased at about 100 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). The art contest winners are determined by public voting. Register to vote at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 196 River Vista Place. Information: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787, or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Art/TF
Annual CSI Student Art Show is on display through May 11 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display through May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and stories based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features work by contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Aleut, based in Sitka, Alaska) with video pieces and monoprints, Marcos Ramirez Erre and David Taylor with an installation of video work and photographs, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, with new works illustrating his own imagined narrative, and Marie Watt (Seneca) with work that draws on ideas from history and indigenous principles. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. May 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, April 24
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Music/TF
Clifton Hunt, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on homemade bagels cooking class with Diana Blaylock, Mamas Best Bakery, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and shape the dough. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series will feature a Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve program on volcanism and planetary geology at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Hester Mallonee, park ranger, discusses how the volcanism at Craters of the Moon is different from other volcanic systems such as Yellowstone and Mount St. Helens, but how it is similar to volcanism on other planets. Free admission. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Thursday, April 25
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is Mariko Tamaki’s “Supergirl: Being Super.” Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or longtime fans. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Show choir/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Jive show choir presents its 20th Anniversary Showcase, 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium on the high school campus, 1615 Filer Ave. E. The production features selections and pictures from Jive’s past 20 years plus pieces from the show choir’s recent first-place performance at a competition in California. Advanced tickets are $7 each or $25 per family, and are available from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each at the door.
Lecture/Ketchum
“This Land is Home” presentation by Leo Ariwite, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Ariwite, a tribal court judge of the Fort Hall Reservation, shares stories of his homeland and how this land and its people were impacted by colonization. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization of the Americas.” Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, April 26
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Workshop/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Computer Basics class, 10 a.m. at 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about the basics of a computer and using the Internet. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Dale Ducummon, Clif Bar Baking Co. general manager. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Valley House “Hands of Hope” auction and dinner benefit, 5:30 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. For reservations, contact Sharon at 208-734-7736.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony’s concert, “A World of Music,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The symphony joins multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay and Westwater Arts with works of photo choreography, including Scott Watson’s “Magic Valley,” with images submitted by Magic Valley photographers, and portraits of nature from the symphonic repertoire by Hovhaness and Vaughn Williams. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Show choir/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Jive 20th Anniversary Showcase, 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium on the high school campus, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Advanced tickets are $7 each or $25 per family, and are available from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each at the door.
Music/TF
Celtic harpists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N. The multi-instrumentalists play two Celtic harps, a rare Swedish Nyckelharpa, Ukrainian Bandura, Cittern, Viola and more. They perform traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland, along with original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure. They are from Oregon and tour around the United States and Europe. Tickets are $15 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4102684 or at the church office, Tuesday through Friday. 208-733-7023.
Celebration/Burley
Arbor Day celebration, 8:30 a.m. at Mountain View Elementary School, 333 W. 27th St. Festivities include awards for winning essays on “Why Trees Are Important” by fourth-grade students, a Tree City USA Award presented to Burley city officials, an appearance by Smokey Bear with his story, and students planting a tree in the schoolyard.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646
Fundraiser/Gooding
“A Taste of Italy” with Italian dining and dancing, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Features an Italian lasagna dinner with music, raffles and live auction. Tickets are $25 each or $15 for children 4-12. Tickets are available in advance at stelizabethgooding@yahoo.com or 208-934-5634. Proceeds support the community efforts of the Catholic Women of St. Elizabeth.
Fundraiser/Jerome
American Legion Auxiliary’s Spring Fling annual luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 105 Seventh Ave. Cost is $6 per person. For information and delivery, call 208-944-4300 or 208-539-0239. Proceeds go to help local veterans.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
Hemlock, Living In False Eyes, Faces Of Annihilation and EverBlack, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $15 day of show. Reserve tickets are $20. 208-644-1111.
Saturday, April 2 7
Kids safety fest/TF
Kids Safety Day, grand opening of Operation Kidsafe Year-Round Child Safety Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Danny Harkins Allstate Insurance Agency, 415 Addison Ave. Suite 1. The Operation Kidsafe event includes hot dogs, face painting and activities. Amber Alert Ready Kidsafe forms and safety tips will be available. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-358-8225 or dannyharkins@allstate.com.
Fundraiser/TF
“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” men’s march against violence, 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place. Male participants walk a mile in high heels to raise awareness about domestic violence. Shoes will not be provided. Food vendors will be available. Cost is $40 per walker or $150 per team of five or more; register at eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to Voices Against Violence, Magic Valley’s 24/7 emergency shelter for families and individuals affected by domestic violence or sexual assault.
Show choir/TF
Twin Falls High School’s Jive 20th Anniversary Showcase, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium on the high school campus, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Advanced tickets are $7 each or $25 per family, and are available from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each at the door.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael Miller, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
CSI Music Department’s Spring Sing, “A Night at the Theater,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features the CSI Chamber Choir and CSI Madrigals with a journey through music from the stage and choral work that’s theatrical. The concert includes titles from opera and musical theater, from world dance music to poignant folk song, including works by Verdi, Bernstein, Offenbach, and Pasek & Paul. Admission is free; donations to the CSI music scholarship fund are welcome.
Fundraiser/Burley
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. at Burley United Methodist Church at 27th and Almo streets. Meal is spaghetti with homemade sauce, salad, roll, dessert bar and beverage. Tickets are $8 for ages 10 and older, $4 for children 4-9, or $30 per family (up to five people in same household, immediate family). Free for ages 3 and younger. Proceeds will help send youth to church camp.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Hailey
Dia de los Niños (Day of the Child) celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free, bilingual event features songs, stories, crafts and demonstrations of traditional Hispanic arts, including dancing and food preparation. The event is supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6-8 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6-7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance-musical performance by Hollister Elementary students; a contra dance, 7-8 p.m.; and music by “The Acrasians,” a Treasure Valley based string band. Contra dance is an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Music/Jerome
Thomas Gabriel (eldest grandson of Johnny Cash), 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 94.7 Buck FM. Tickets are $15 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $20 day of show.208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance club holds a dance at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger food to share. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Archery/Jackpot
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Border Challenge 3D Trail Shoot, with registration at 8 a.m. and the shoot at 9 a.m. at the course behind Horseshu Casino, 1220 U.S. 93., Jackpot, Nev. Fees for the fun shoot: $20 for adults, one day, $35 two days; $15 and $25, young adults (ages 15-17); $10 and $15, youth (12-14); $5 children 7-11; and free for ages 6 and younger. Family fees: $40 and $70 (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Sunday, April 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Burley
“Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music” concert, 7 p.m. at King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The program showcases seven churches and three area schools. Performances include the Chancel Choir of Rupert United Methodist Church, Burley Methodist choir, Catholic Spanish Choir, Declo High School Trendsetters and a regional men’s and regional primary choirs from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Also a Catholic vocal solo, Mountain View Worship Band, Burley High School boys’ quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra. Everyone is welcome. Free admission.
Tours/Hansen
Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 12 at 3175 E. 3200 N. south of Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland Stage Route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Archery/Jackpot
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Border Challenge 3D Trail Shoot continues with registration at 8 a.m. and the shoot at 9 a.m. at the course behind Horseshu Casino, 1220 U.S. 93., Jackpot, Nev. Fees for the fun shoot: $20 for adults, one day; $15 young adults (ages 15-17); $10 youth (12-14); $5 children 7-11; and free for ages 6 and younger. Family fees are $40 (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Monday, April 29
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Presentation/Hailey
Max Brooks, best-selling author, zombie-lore expert and former writer for Saturday Night Live, speaks at 6 p.m. at the Community Campus Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Brooks has published three zombie-themed books “The Zombie Survival Guide,” “World War Z” and “The Zombie Survival Guide: Recorded Attacks.” A book-signing follows his talk. Books are available for purchase at the event. Dress as your favorite zombie or zombie-hunter, if desired. The event is free but tickets are required: comlib.org.
Tuesday, April 30
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Workshop/TF
Adult activity with glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass object and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Symphonic Band concert will present a themed performance “Recollection and Remembrance” at 7:30 PM in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band will be directed by CSI faculty member George K. Halsell. Free admission. Information: Halsell at 732-6767.
Next week
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country music, noon May 1 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. May 1 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Tempest” at 7:30 p.m. May 1-4 and at 2 p.m. May 4 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. A man is robbed of his power and wealth and his enemies have left him on a distant island, but Prospero is a magician and able to control the elements. When a sail appears on the horizon, he creates a magical storm and wrecks the ship, washing his enemies up on the shore to find themselves lost on a fantastical island. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students, and free for CSI students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series will feature the Peregrine Fund program with live raptors at 6 p.m. May 1 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. The Peregrine Fund, based in Boise, works worldwide to prevent raptor extinctions, protect areas of high raptor conservation value and address landscape-level threats impacting multiple species. Free admission. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Gathering/TF, Buhl
National Day of Prayer community events, noon May 2 at Twin Falls City Park, and 6 p.m. May 2 at the Buhl High School football field at Seventh Avenue North and Main Street. Pray for America to “Love One Another.” Info: 208-420-0206 (Twin Falls event) and 208-731-4859 (Buhl event).
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 2 through May 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department and West End Theatre Co. present the musical “Oh Horrors, It’s Murder” by Michael Carleton, 7:30 p.m. May 2, 3 and 4 in the high school auditorium. It’s an audience participation musical murder mystery, Tickets at the door will be $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. Info: dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s spring book sale May 2-4 with an early-bird sale, 5 to 7 p.m. May 2, and book sale and bake sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Starting May 3, books will also be sold by the bag ($5 for a grocery-sack full). Proceeds go to help support the Jerome library.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7 to 9 p.m. May 2 and 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Angela Williams directs the musical. Come prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script. Auditions are for children ages 11 and older and for adults. An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children. They discover the car has magical properties to float and take flight, but trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst wants the magic car for himself. Performances will be July 11-13, 15-16, 18-20, 22-23 and 25-27.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, May 3 through May 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening artist in honor of Mother’s Day, 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 3 downtown at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E., featuring the work of award-winning, nationally acclaimed artist Jan Cicle. She was a teacher of music and drama at California school districts from 1956 to 1973 and also a teacher of oil painting and drawing in Twin Falls and the Paciﬁc Northwest from 1976 until her passing in 2010. Cicle’s work won many juried art shows and she won the Idaho State Ducks Unlimited Sponsor Artist of the Year Award in 2001-02. Free refreshments.
Music/TF
Blaze and Kelly, Boise recording artists, 6 to 8 p.m. May 3 at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 3 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Games/TF
Community Bingo, 6 p.m. May 3 at Bridgeview Estates Independent and Assisted Living, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Also a chance to win prizes. Free. 208-736-3933.
Dance show/TF
CSI Dance Department presents “An Evening of Dance” with new works from the season, 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations are welcome to the David Croasdaile Dance Endowment providing dance scholarships and training.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. May 3 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off U.S. 93. No cover.
Festival/TF
Latino Fest, presented by South Central Chapter of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulate of Boise, 2 to 8 p.m. May 4 at the Downtown Commons. The diverse cultural event features music, dancers and food booths. The entertainment is offered for free.
Recital/TF
CSI Music Department Honors Recital, 2 p.m. May 4 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is free; donations to the CSI music scholarship fund are welcome.
Ceremony/TF
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Awards Ceremony, 2 p.m. May 4 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Contest winners will be announced. Refreshments. Info: Magic Valley Arts Council, 208-734-2787.
Gospel music/Buhl
Nashville-based New Legacy Project, formerly Blackwood Legacy, 7 p.m. May 4 at Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Ave. The Christian artists blend southern-gospel harmonies with contemporary worship. Free admission. 208-543-5559
Workshop/Burley
Free boater safety class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Learn about all aspects of boater safety: navigational rules, safe operations, water survival, and legal requirements for operating a boat. Graduates receive a proof-of-completion card, and also a $50 gift certificate. Presented by Cassia sheriff’s office, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Water Sports. Pre-registration is required: 208-878-9358 or 208-678-5869.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome Music Boosters’ Spring Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Free admission. Information: JeromeMusicBoosters@gmail.com.
Barbecue/Pine
Annual Camp Wilson Barbecue, 1 to 3 p.m. May 5 at 2449 N. Pine Featherville Road in Pine. Meal tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and children 12 or younger. Meal and raffle tickets are available at the gate. The Camp Wilson committee uses the proceeds to fund local high school senior scholarships as well as scholarships and donations to other local youth organizations. Information: CampwilsonBBQ@gmail.com.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, May 6 through May 20, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Also painting classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7 through May 28, at the senior center. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. May 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
CSI Madrigals Ensemble’s “Mad About…The Beatles,” 7:30 p.m. May 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. The ensemble presents a “Magical Mystery Tour” through some of the most beloved music from the group synonymous with the “British Invasion,” in modern a cappella settings. The program includes classics such as “Blackbird,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be,” “Penny Lane” and “In My Life.” Admission is free; donations to the CSI Madrigals Fund are welcome.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. May 8 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 8 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Workshop/Hailey
Spring open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. May 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Presentation/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Science Series will feature a Zoo Idaho program on animal adaptations at 6 p.m. May 8 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Free admission for all ages. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Sponge Painting, 10 to 11 a.m. May 9 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 10 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon May 11 at the Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on ravioli cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. May 11 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and stuff the dough. Cost is $50; register at 208-733-5477.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Aviation in Idaho” with David Valentine, Idaho Power archaeologist, 7:30 p.m. May 14 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lights show/TF
Lights & Lasers showings, 10 p.m. May 15-18 at Shoshone Falls. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities and food vendors. Tickets are $12 general admission for ages 13 and older, and $6 for children 6-12. Free for ages 5 and younger. The May 18 show and all VIP platform seats are sold out. Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com.
