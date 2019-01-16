Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display Jan. 22 through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 in the gallery. Regular hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers, and gallery member artists. Works include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Crafts. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/Ketchum
“Wild Life” exhibition by photographer R.J. Turner, with works on display in January at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Features a range of images from African elephants to American mustangs to scenes from private Idaho. Turner, a Wood River Valley resident, is an award-winning wildlife and conservation photographer. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. 208-726-4333 or ercsv.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen in shaping memories. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 with artist Abby Carter and the Hunger Coalition staff, and Feb. 7 with a talk by artist Julie Green. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 16 through May 29, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required by younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Workshop/Ketchum
Creative Jump-in workshop, “Sketching Kitchen Memories” with artist Bob Dix, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Learn the basics of observational drawing by studying kitchen objects. The workshop is part of Sun Valley Center’s “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Tickets are $30 for Sun Valley Center members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Youth fest/TF
Junior Robotics Kick-off free event for ages 6-10, 6 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N. Learn about First Lego Robotics teams and how to join or start a team. Join a team to discover a sense of wonder during Mission Moon to design and build a Moon Base and make a Show Me poster to share ideas for problem-solving. Information: Suzann Dolecheck at Twin Falls County Extension, 208-734-9590.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale registration for new members, 6:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room ($10 membership dues). Rehearsal follows at 7 p.m. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Fest/Hailey
Winter Warm-up Veillee with Bon Debarras, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey center, 314 S. Second Ave. The gathering features a short performance by Montreal-based trio Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault, along with Quebec-inspired desserts and mulled wine and cider. The group plays traditional French Canadian music mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Admission is $10 per person. Bring a homemade dessert to share and be admitted for free; register: Kristine Bretall at kbretall@sunvalleycenter.org.
Presentation/Jerome
World War I in History 101, CSI History Program featuring James Gentry, 6 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. The program is part of “Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I.” Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Friday, Jan. 18
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, a new quarterly wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Taste four wines that are paired with some Italian bites. Cost is $25; register at 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m., and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Bon Debarras in concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The Montreal-based artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault play traditional French Canadian songs mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. Tickets are $30 and $55 for Sun Valley Center members, $40 and $65 for nonmembers. Student tickets are $15 and $27.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Painting/TF
“Flow” class taught by artist Corinne Slusser, 10 a.m. at the Full Moon Gallery in the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Learn techniques to bring your paints to life. Cost is $35 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $45 for non-members. Includes supplies and refreshments. 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance show/TF
Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Co. presents its “Come Alive” show at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The show presents ballroom dance in a theatrical environment with a contemporary point of view. The dance ensemble is the current United States Ballroom Dance Formation Champion and is a frequent winner of the British Formation Championships. The dance company has performed in more than 35 countries and is directed by Professor Curt Holman and his wife, Sharon. Tickets are $15 at Deseret Book, the CSI ticket office, and at twinfallsballroom2019.eventbrite.com.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Card fest/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s card tournament with lunch at noon at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Pinochle and hand-and-foot card games after lunch. All ages are welcome. Cost is $8 (includes lunch and cards). Pre-register: 208-324-5642, jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com or at the senior center.
Workshop/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Winter Tracking Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen. The program begins at 11 a.m. at ERC’s office, 471 Washington Ave. N., with an introduction to local winter animals, their life histories and winter adaptations, and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows through the woods north of Ketchum. Novice and experienced trackers of all ages are welcome. Bring snowshoes, water and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Music tribute/Ketchum
Jerry Herman Legacy Concert, 6:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features a cast of New York’s Broadway and concert stars celebrating the songs and stories of the composer. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Astronomy/TF
Total lunar eclipse viewing session, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (weather permitting) in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center will hold a dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Jan. 21
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Workshop/TF
Adult activity with weaving, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn the basics of lap-loom weaving. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
“Woodworking” class taught by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 to March 26, at the CSI Canyon building, room 133. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student will design and build a project that is suited to their woodworking abilities, along with learning safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reception/TF
Opening reception for “Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. The exhibit is on display through March 23. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/Hagerman
Hagerman Valley geology presentation with CSI geology professor Shawn Willsey, presented by Hagerman Valley Historical Society, at 7 p.m. at the Hagerman Senior Center, 140 E. Lake St. He will discuss the geologic history of the Snake River Plain and the major geologic events that have shaped the Hagerman area, from underlying ancient volcanoes and eruptions, to the creation of lakes from lava flows and the effects of the Bonneville flood. Willsey is author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho” and is also a licensed professional geologist in Idaho. Information: Darlene at 208-850-9996.
Music/Ketchum
Classical pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs at 6:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Messages From My Father” by Calvin Trillin, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan 23 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Drawing/TF
“Cartooning II” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 24 to March 14, in CSI’s Hepworth building, room 135. Use cartooning to tell stories or convey humor through images. Intermediate skills suggested but beginners are also welcome. Retired CSI art professor and artist Mike Youngman covers drawing skills, creative humor, design dynamics, comic types and refinements. Bring the following supplies: sketch pad, no. 2 pencil, ruler, fine-point sharpies, and eraser. Colored pencils and pastels are optional. Fee is $70. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature screening of “Chef Flynn” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary by filmmaker Cameron Yates is about the childhood and success of teen chef Flynn McGarry. The film is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration features Kevin Ahfat, National Federation of Music Clubs young artist for 2017-2019 seasons, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ahfat is a two-time winner of the Julliard Concerto Competition and has won top prizes at numerous competitions worldwide, including the Schimmel International Piano Competition, Steinway & Sons Concerto Competition and the inaugural Seattle Symphony International Piano Competition. Ahfat continues his studies at the Juilliard School. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office. 208-732-6788.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fundraiser/Hailey
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Bourbon and Betting fundraiser to benefit Company of Fools, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Mint, 116 S. Main St. The Texas Hold’em poker tournament includes casino games (for entertainment only) and bourbon tasting. General admission is $150 a person ($100 tax-deductible) and single-player tournament admission is $500 ($380 tax-deductible). Tickets and other pricing information available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Boxing/TF
CSI Rodeo Team’s annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker, 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for general admission, $15 for reserved bleacher seats, $18 for reserved floor seats or the mezzanine, and $30 ringside. Tickets sold at the door will cost an additional $2. Tickets are available in advance at the Expo Center office, Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls; The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome; and EZ Money Auto in Burley. 208-732-6620.
Dancing/Jerome
Winter Ball Square and Round Dance Jan. 26 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive, for all mainstream and plus dancers. Theme colors are black and white. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s winter bird walk with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at The Nature Conservancy’s Silver Creek Preserve visitor center. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, hadley@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Performance/Ketchum
Kristin Chenoweth, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The career of the Emmy and Tony awards-winning actress and singer spans film, television, voiceover and stage. Chenoweth has performed across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, an Emmy Award in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Pushing Daisies.” and a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 1999. She was nominated for her original role in “Wicked” in 2004 and nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for “Glee.” Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Glass art/TF
“Glass Blowing: Open Studio” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 25, at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor Wes Overlin. The sessions are for those who have experienced the art of torchworking and want to continue to work on their skills or projects. Torch, tools and safety gear provided. Cost is $60 plus $10 per hour paid to instructor for materials Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 29. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Drawing/Burley
“Pencils and Chalk Pastels” course with instructor Shirley Stauffer, 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29 through Feb. 26, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room B14, 1600 Parke Ave. Learn basic drawing fundamentals and about drawing tools, paper surfaces, gray scales and tips for improvement. The course is for beginners and advanced students, ages 16 and older. Supply list provided at time of registration. Cost is $40; register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
String art/Burley
“String Art for Beginners” class with a choice of sessions, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, or 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 1, at the Mini-Cassia Center. Instructor is Allie Steiner. Learn the steps to make a string art creation and choose between two holiday templates to string. Basic and advanced stringing will be discussed. Cost is $20 plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Ray Hoem, featuring “Epitaph for a Peach: Four Seasons on My Family Farm” by David M. Masumoto, 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The novel is winner of the Julia Child Cookbook Award for Best Literary Food Writing, 1995, and the Critics’ Choice Award. It’s a personal story, a sharp commentary about American agriculture, a rhapsody to nature and a glimpse into the Asian American experience. The book is available for check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton, at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. The book is available for check-out at the library. 208-326-4143.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshops” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Instructor Sheryl West has been making ceramics with her husband for more than 30 years in their Jerome studio. She has been teaching ceramics classes at CSI for 20 years. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, methods of metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Welding helmets, safety glasses, earplugs and more are available. Fee is $220. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Dancing/TF
“Ballroom Dance” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 21, in CSI’s Gym 304. Learn beginning dance figures and technique for the waltz and foxtrot. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Glass art/TF
“Introduction to Glass Blowing” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 28, at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor Wes Overlin introduces the basics of torchworking borosilicate (hard) glass, known as glass blowing. Learn the fundamentals of torchworking by molding solid glass into shapes and figures to create pendants, beads and tubular vessels. Torch, tools and safety gear provided. Cost is $60 plus $100 paid to instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Readings/Jerome
Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I, featuring Barbara Tuchman’s “The Guns of August” to “The Zimmerman Telegram” with Professor Russell M. Tremayne, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “The Guns of August” and “The Zimmerman Telegram.” Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents John McEuen and Friends, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. McEuen, of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, brings his cast of string wizards with banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin to share the music of the band’s 50-year career. The performance interweaves Nitty Gritty favorites, bluegrass, early classics, Carter Family music, and pieces from McEuen’s new album. McEuen was inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame and has earned Emmy nominations, Grammy Awards and CMA acclaim. The “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” album was inducted into the Library of Congress. Tickets are $24 for adults or $10 for students, high school and younger, and are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Glass art/TF
“Glass Blowing for Couples” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor is Wes Overlin. Learn the basics of working with hot glass by making a series of solid and blown objects. Also gain an understanding of glass as a material, the equipment needed, maintenance, safety and tools. No experience necessary. Cost is $60 per couple plus $100 paid to instructor for materials Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
