Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display Jan. 17 through March 11 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley registration is open through Feb. 1. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Art & Soul is the Northwest’s largest public-voting art contest that takes place from April 10 through 25 at Twin Falls businesses and public spaces. More than $43,000 in prize money will be awarded and 40 artists-winners will be chosen by public vote. Grand prize will be $12,000. In the youth category sponsored by the Magic Valley Mall, students in kindergarten through 12th grade have a chance to win a total of $1,000 in prize money. Register to enter at magicvalleyhasart.com. 208-734- 2787.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
“Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The discussion features a Motion theme, “Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” by Alfred Lansing. Free. To register, contact Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
River Reelers Square Dance Club starts lessons at 7:15 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Lessons are on Wednesdays through March. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Online safety class, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn how to keep information safe and secure while searching the Internet, and also how to create strong passwords. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
“Teen Craft: Nailed It Cupcake Edition,” 4:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The decorating competition is for students in sixth through 12th grades to recreate the decorations on a cupcake. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Magic Valley Chorale’s registration for new members to join the choir for the spring semester, 6:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building’s choir room. Rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.; all rehearsals will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. The concert is April 24 with the Magic Valley Symphony.
Twin Falls High School’s award-winning Jive show choir presents a winter showcase at 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. The show choir of 24 students, ranging from sophomores to seniors, features music from the Broadway musicals “Wicked” and “Rent,” and pop hits by Taio Cruz, Panic at the Disco, and the Disney Channel movie “Descendants.” Advance tickets are $7 each or $25 per family and available at tfhsjive.com/tickets or from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each or $30 per family, at the door.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Film Series presents “The World Before Your Feet,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas 100 Second St. The 2018 documentary is by Director Jeremy Workman and is about Matt Green’s quest to walk every street in New York City. Green discusses his journey at the screenings. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Catcher in the Rye” by J. D. Salinger at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by the Idaho Commission for Library.
Friday, Jan. 17
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Schall Sisters, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m., and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Twin Falls High School’s Jive show choir presents a winter showcase at 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Advance tickets are $7 each or $25 per family and available at tfhsjive.com/tickets or from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each or $30 per family, at the door.
Brigham Young University’s Young Ambassadors, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of their first performance, their new show “Souvenirs. Young Ambassadors” recalls their past travels and features 20 BYU singers and dancers along with 10 instrumentalists in the Young Ambassador Showband. General admission is $15. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, Deseret Book or at eventbrite.com.
Buhl High School Drama Department’s dessert theater production of “Murder at the Prom” at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18 in the high school cafeteria. The drama department’s annual fundraiser is a murder mystery with dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available from any cast member or at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Twin Falls High School’s Jive show choir presents a winter showcase at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Advance tickets are $7 each or $25 per family and available at tfhsjive.com/tickets or from any Jive member. Tickets are $10 each or $30 per family, at the door.
“Rust and Sparkle” presentation by Alex Kunkel, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. He will discuss an Egyptian Tomb Wheat display, among other items. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available behind the museum. 208-751-1165.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Mains and Monitors, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
“Coptic Bookbinding: Stab, Stitch and Sew” workshop with Chad Seelig, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Learn the basic steps to design and construct a hardcover book, using the technique of Coptic bookbinding, a nontoxic and adhesive-free process. Seelig is an artist and educator from Fort Collins, Colorado. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or call 208-726-9491.
A winter walk with Matt Green, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Gather at the center to carpool to the destination for a snowshoe walk with Green; bring snowshoes. An optional no-host gathering follows at Galena Lodge. Green is the subject of the film “The World Before Your Feet,” in which he has taken on a quest of walking all the streets in New York City. Cost is $15 for Sun Valley Center members or $17 for nonmembers (includes $5 snowshoe pass).
Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring snowshoes, warm clothes and water. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333 or alisa@ercsv.org.
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8. 208-944-9617.
Rupert Elks lamb feed, 6:30 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. Also features live music and dancing. Tickets are $25 at the door.
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s Snowflake Shuffle, 7:30 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Mainstream dancing with two rounds between tips. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Comedy Night with Lucas Bohn, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. His G-rated show “Lesson Plans to Late Night 2.0” is for all ages. Bohn, a comedian from New York City, went from teaching into comedy. Tickets are $20 and available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Ranger-guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Feb. 29, at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 1266 Craters Loop Road, west of Arco. Learn about winter wildlife and look for tracks. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February; reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink of choice. Bring your own mat.
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Jan. 20
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“Woodworking” class taught by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 to March 24, at the CSI Canyon building, room 133. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student designs and builds a project that is suited to their woodworking abilities. Also learn safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way” for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 21 through May 9, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
“Advanced Judo,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 21 through May 9, and 9 a.m. Saturdays, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, Judo Gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Students may begin at any time during the semester with head instructor’s permission. Cost is $80, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book discussion with Curt Asay, featuring Geraldine Brooks’ novel “March,” 7 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for free check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
“Stepping Out of the Frame” art therapy program, 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 21 through May 12, at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The museum-based art therapy program is designed for adults experiencing changes in their cognitive and sensorimotor abilities. Participants explore the center’s Big Idea project through therapeutic art experiences. Activities are facilitated by a professional art therapist. Program is free; registration is required: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Hagerman Fossil Beds program with Matthew Bruce, 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Learn about what types of animals inhabited southern Idaho and where the fossils were found. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-751-1165.
Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through May 30, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
The Deltaz, 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
CSI Community Education’s “August: Osage County” production, directed by CSI’s Shane Brown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-25 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tracy Letts’ production is winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best New Play. Features a cast of Magic Valley actors, including Second City alum Katie Neff as Violet, Camille Barigar, Meghan Burnham, Edie Aslett Stulken, Mike Winterholler, Seve Isaacs, Jaci Calderon, Lori Henson, Troy Henson, Patrick Rexroat, Jaci Calderon, Andrea Juarez and Shawn Barigar. The play contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets are $15 at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
Winter open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will be available. Bob Dix provides assistance with various drawing techniques. Cost is $25, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Creative Jump-In class, “On Being Thoreau” with educator and Thoreau scholar Tim Price, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 12, at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The class is part of the Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Participants are encouraged to read “Walden and Civil Disobedience” and review materials on Transcendentalism before the class series begins. Price an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Colorado and has taught secondary school literature for 17 years in Colorado and Idaho. Cost is $40 for Sun Valley Center members and $50 nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Refugee Stories event, 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 160 Ninth Ave. E. Representatives of the refugee community share their stories about their experiences of leaving their countries and the journeys to the United States. A reception will follow. Free and open to the public. Info: Don Morishita, 208-308-5180, or magicvalleyuu.org.
Company of Fools presents a staged play reading of “The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail” by playwrights Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by David Janeski. Cast includes Andrew Alburger, Kagan Albright (Thoreau), Chris Carthwithen, John Mauldin, Melodie Taylor Mauldin and Ward Loving, among others. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Free admission; a $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Creative Jump-In class, “Diving Deep Into Winter Blues: Healing Through Nature” with Cal Millar, 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Millar, a licensed acupuncturist, shares her knowledge of the winter water element founded upon Chinese medicine’s five elements of nature. Participants create art that is representative of the water element within each of us. The event is part of the Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Cost is $40 for Sun Valley Center members and $50 nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “The First Rainbow Coalition” by Ray Santisteban, at noon Jan. 24 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free bowl of soup will be served. Learn the history and legacy of a multi-ethnic coalition that rocked Chicago in the 1960s. A moderated discussion led by Russ Tremayne, College of Southern Idaho associate professor of history, follows the film. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Twin Falls Public Library’s Humans of the Magic Valley event, 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Participants can ask difficult questions and get honest answers during one-on-one interviews. The program includes an amputee, a magistrate judge, a wife of a transgender man, an adult child of addicts, an intuitive psychic, a kidney transplant donor and kidney transplant recipient. Free admission. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Jordan Thornquest, 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 31; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 10 p.m. Jan. 24 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan 24 at Magic Valley Brewing, 208 Broadway Ave. N.
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Annual CSI Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker, 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the CSI Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 for ringside, $18 for reserved floor seats or the mezzanine, $15 for reserved bleacher seats, and $10 for general admission. Tickets sold at the door will cost $2 more per section. Tickets are available in advance at the Expo Center and Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley and Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly.
Kimberly Road, 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Registration deadline is Jan. 25 for National Quilts of Valor Sew Day. Magic Valley Quilts of Valor hosts a sew day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Twin Falls American Legion Post home, 447 Seastrom St. Come and make quilts for active-duty members and veterans who have been touched by war. Quilt kits are available or bring a pattern and fabric. Lunch will be provided. To register, call Naomi at 208-423-5758.
Castleford Men’s Club’s 45th annual fundraising auction, 10 a.m. Jan. 25 in the Castleford School cafeteria. The auction benefits the nonprofit club to support youth and community activities. The club sponsors the quick response unit and many school, youth and community projects, as well as scholarships to all Castleford graduates. Info: Dave Smith, 208-537-6920; Don Graybeal, 208-731-8647; or Curt Darrow, 208-537-6539.
“Landscape Photography With a Twist” teen workshop with award-winning fine art photographer Wendel Wirth, 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. The workshop is designed for students in grades six through 12, and is part of the center’s Big Idea project, “Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Cost is $10 and advance registration is required. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Buttons n’ Bows’ annual Winter Ball is Jan. 25 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Winter bird walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Silver Creek Preserve Visitor Center. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Family Day with Nature Play activities, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the center’s Big Idea project, “Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” The event is geared for children ages 3–12, but all ages are welcome. Activities include nature prints projects, storytime, games and music by local music students. Free; registration is not required. Info: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Annual Galena and the Trails Winter Benefit, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Limelight Room at the Sun Valley Inn. The celebration includes cocktails, an auction, dinner, and dancing to the music of High Street Party Band. Presented by the Blaine County Recreation District, the Galena and the Trails Advisory Council, and Tastevin Wines. The event raises funds to maintain the Galena Lodge and the surrounding trail systems. Tickets are $100 per person and available at bcrd.org.
Taimane, a virtuoso ukulele player and songwriter, with her “Elemental” tour, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Performing Arts Series. The performance features her band, Jonathan Heraux on percussion and Ramiro Marziani on classical guitar, along with Polynesian dancer Norm Munoz. Tickets are $30 to $70 for adults and $15 to $30 for students 18 and younger. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208.726.9491.
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Vienna Meets New York concert featuring Zachary James and Melody Wilson, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Community School Theater. Tickets are $75 at sunvalleyopera.com.
Adult activity of glass etching, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Messages From My Father” by Calvin Trillin at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 30, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture with artist Christina Dowdy. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
“Beginning Guitar” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through March 5, in CSI’s Fine Arts 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 23, in CSI’s Desert Building, Room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Welding helmets, safety glasses, earplugs and more are available. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Fee is $220; register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
“Ballroom Dance: Waltz” class for adults, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 18, in CSI’s Gym 304. Learn beginning dance figures and technique for the waltz. Instructors LeRoy Hayes and Deborah Silver have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Presentation by Cheryl Strayed, 6:30 p.m. Jan 30 at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Strayed is author of the New York Times No. 1 bestselling memoir “Wild” and New York Times bestseller “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The event is presented in partnership with the Community Library and is part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Mosaic Jazz, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
CSI Piano Celebration presents West Coast violinist Kimberlee Dodds Dray and Slovakian pianist Peter Fancovic, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The recital of Soviet and American repertoire spans from Prokofiev to Gershwin. Dray studied under Soviet violinist Nina Beilina and has performed across the United States. Fancovic earned his Masters of Music in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music and is a sought-after soloist and collaborator. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
