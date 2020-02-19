Exhibitions
Art /TF
“Refresh Your Space” exhibition is on display for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery artists and guest artist, custom clockmaker Robert D. Jackman. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 734-2787.
Art/TF
Regional High School Art Show with work on display through March 28 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Art/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. March 5. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a poster exhibit courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program, on display through March 21, at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West” exhibit is on display through March, in the Community Library foyer, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families relate to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall also hosts “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits are open for viewing during the library’s regular hours. Free. Comlib.org.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesd
ay, Feb. 19
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Cooking class/TF
“Spätzle Noodles & More” cooking class, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. It’s a type of seasoned pasta or dumpling-style dough made with fresh eggs and found in the cuisines of southern Germany and Austria, Switzerland and Hungary, among others. Learn to make the classic German-style spätzle. Cost is $50. Register: 208-733-5477.
Class/TF
Conversational Spanish for beginners or those needing a refresher course, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19 through May 14, in the CSI Shields Building Room 105. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases by conversing with each other and also learn about the Hispanic culture. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Book talk/Hailey
“Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The discussion features a Heritage theme, “The Deer Camp” by Dean Kuipers. Free. To register, contact Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Workshop/Hailey
Winter open studio session for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Museum of Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will also be available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The production is directed by Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and features company artist Claudia McCain (Janine) and Alexis Ulrich (Zoe). The play contains adult themes; appropriate for audiences ages 16 and older. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Svmoa.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Be Kind” by Pat Zietlow-Miller, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Online safety class, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn tips to keep your computer and personal information safe when browsing the web. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Directed by Ivan Hardcastle, with music director Tyler Rands and choreographer Rachael Gerloch. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Pottery/Burley
“Pottery Workshop” for ages 16 and older, 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 20 through April 23, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Instructor is DeAnn Goodwin. Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing a personal style using clay. Check with instructor for open studio periods. Cost is $60, plus supplies ($20 for clay). Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Cooking class/Burley
“Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget” with five sessions of different menus at CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Choose individual sessions or the complete series: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 20, 27, March 19, 26 and April 2. Instructor is Rick Parker. Learn to make easy meals, including tomato-basil soup, creamed peas and potatoes, gravies without the packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes, powdered milk yogurt, blenderized whole-wheat pancakes and more. Supplies are provided. Each session’s fee is $15, plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor, or $65 for complete series, plus $20 supply fee. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Cooking class/Burley
“Dinner In An Instant: Just the Basics” class for ages 16 and older, 6 p.m. at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Instructor is Becky Hutchings. Prepare and sample recipes made in an Instant Pot, including pressure cooker chicken lazone, broccoli, and rice pudding. Participants can bring an apron (not required) and their Instant Pot if they have questions about the machine. Cost is $35; limited to 15. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Presentation/Hailey
“Wild Ideas: Are We Protecting Wilderness from the Visitor?” presentation by author and international natural resource consultant Cindy Chojnacky, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Chojnacky and her husband, a specialist in forest biometrics, visited 60 eastern and western wilderness areas over the past seven years and learned that most wilderness is unknown and rarely visited. She will explore the question using photos and examples from wilderness areas around the United States. Haileypubliclibrary.org or 208-788-2036.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” production for a “Second Night 24” preview, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. All tickets are $24. Svmoa.org, 208-578-9122.
Presentation/Jerome
Prohibition” conversation with Russel Tremayne of CSI, 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” by Dan Okrent. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Friday, Feb. 21
Fest/TF
Japanese Wine Pairing, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Pairing of four Japanese bites with unique wines. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Friends of Minidoka. Cost is $25 a person. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m.; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” Guest conductor and percussion soloist David Eyler of Concordia College performs marimba and tympani concertos, and conducts Wagner’s ‘Die Meistersinger Prelude.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents Eleanor Burgess’ “The Niceties” for opening night, 6:45 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The play includes a pre-show lecture by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and a post-show reception. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Arts’ members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Fundraiser/TF
Artists Against Hunger Empty Bowls event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CSI Taylor Hall, Student Union. Suggested donation is $15 for a handmade bowl with free soup and food. Meals and prizes are from merchants. Proceeds benefit food banks and CSI’s Gilbert Food Pantry.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Dave Heidemann at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. His presentation is about Winchester products (except firearms). Heidemann will discuss these items that he has been collecting for years. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Once on This Island Jr: The Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Magic Valley Arts Council, from any cast member or at the door.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fundraiser/Hagerman
Hagerman Volunteer Firefighters’ annual chili cook-off and raffle, 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. All-you-can-eat chili and baked potato bar; cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12 or $25 per family. Also a no-host bar. Chili must be entered by 5 p.m. to qualify for the cook-off; prizes awarded for the best chili. Info: Chief Peterson, 208-539-6546, or Stephanie Aslett, 208-404-3694.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night offers a pre-show happy half-hour. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or svmoa.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance and musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style). Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley-based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bow regular dance, 7:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Snowshoe hike/Arco
Snowshoe ranger-led hike with Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Craters of the Moon National Park, 1274 Craters Loop. Meet at 7:15 a.m. at the Hailey Park and Ride Lot at River and Bullion streets to carpool, then depart at 7:25 a.m. for Craters of the Moon. If meeting at the national park, arrive at 8:45 a.m. at the visitors’ center. Explore animal tracks and learn about winter wildlife and plant adaptations. Snowshoeing hike may be strenuous; limited to adults and children over 10. Snowshoes and poles are necessary. Also bring lunch, water and appropriate footwear and outerwear. The event is free; preregistration is required: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Movie/Paul
Movie Night, featuring showing of “Overcomer,” 6 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. Free admission for families. Refreshments will be served. Info: Tracy at 208-431-1494.
Monday, Feb. 24
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Film/TF
“Free Burma Rangers,” a documentary film about a missionary family working in war zones, will be showing at 7 p.m. at the Magic Valley Cinema, 1485 Pole Line Road E.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Workshop/TF
Adult activity of glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Film/TF
“Free Burma Rangers,” a documentary film about a missionary family working in war zones, will be showing at 7 p.m. at the Magic Valley Cinema, 1485 Pole Line Road E.
Dance class/TF
East Coast Swing class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 25 through March 17, in the CSI Gym 304. The class focuses on the basics of East Coast swing and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Cost is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Burley
“Google Photos II: Intermediate Google Photos/Albums and Sharing,” 1 p.m. at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A25. Instructor is Amy Christopherson. Workshop is for ages 12 and older. In “Google Photos I,” participants found and organized photos on the Google cloud. In “Google Photos II,” they learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Fee is $20. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Dinner/Burley
Annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, 5 to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. The event is the Presbyterian women’s fundraiser. Everyone is welcome; freewill offering. 208-678-5131.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Green Grass, Running Water” by Thomas King at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Dinner/Wendell
Annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main St. Cost is by donation.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Always in Season” by Jacqueline Olive, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free slice of pizza will be served. The film blends observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input in examining the lingering impact of lynching. A moderated discussion follows with Justin L. Vipperman, instructor at College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University and an American West historian. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Dinner/Burley
Mardi Gras dinner, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. The event includes music by the Burley High School Jazz Band and a costume contest. Ticket information is available by calling 208-878-8646, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29 and March 4-7 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Matinee at 3 p.m. March 1 includes a backstage tour and chat-back after the show. The play contains adult themes; appropriate for audiences ages 16 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of the “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” film, presented by the National Park Service, at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. The film was produced by North Shore Productions and tells the intimate story of the Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes and put on trains to a concentration camp in the desert of southern Idaho. A discussion follows with Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation at Minidoka National Historic Site. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is “March: Book One” by Congressman John Lewis with co-writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell Lewis. The story is about Lewis’ youth in rural Alabama, his life-changing meeting with Martin Luther King Jr., the birth of the Nashville Student Movement, and their battle against segregation. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics, or readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Art tour/Ketchum
Junior Patrons Circle’s After-Hours Tour of the arts exhibition “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit,” 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. Attendees can also participate in the museum’s maker space. Art Therapist and Enrichment Educator Jordyn Dooley leads guests through a sculpture project inspired by artist Leslie Dill. Templates will be available for inspiration, and materials will be provided for the project. Free admission. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Music fest/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival Winter Series, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features concerts with a classical music experience. Admission is free; reservations are recommended at svmusicfestival.org.
Musical/TF
Kimberly High School theater program presents the production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29 at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $5.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriett Beecher Stowe at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season theme, “Gems of the Magic Valley,” noon Feb. 28 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features “Driven by Powder” by Earl Gilmartin, co-owner of Commercial Creamery in Jerome, discussing the family operation’s journey from cream to powder. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 28; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Aaron Golay, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Burley
Dance, 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 28 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Rupert
Contra Night, with a live band and contra caller, 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Learn contra dancing; no previous experience needed.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Shauna Robinson at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Robinson will discuss the Brose House property, south of Hansen, and the historical value to the area. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m. Feb. 29; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Square and Round Dance Association’s special registration dance Feb. 29 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive, with guest caller Steve Hadley. Pre-plus starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by mainstream with rounds at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. The dance is free for those registered for the 2020 Idaho State Festival or if registering the night of the dance. Cost is $8 per person for others not registering.
Lecture/Sun Valley
“A Shared Struggle for Justice” discussion, noon to 1:30 p.m. March 1 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 201 Sun Valley Road, as part of Company of Fools’ production of Eleanor Burgess’ “The Niceties.” The lecture features Lecia Brooks, chief workplace transformation officer at the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Adrienne Evans, executive director of United Vision for Idaho. Free to the public. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Recital/TF
Boise State University Trumpet Faculty Recital with Zach Buie and Derek Ganong, 7:30 p.m. March 3 in the CSI Fine Arts Recital Hall. Free admission.
Fundraiser/TF
South Central Community Action Partnership’s 11th annual Empty Bowls event at 6 p.m. March 3 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m., with gourmet soups and breads from local restaurants and bakeries. The Mardi Gras evening includes live music, dancing, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 at sccap-id.org or $25 at the door. Sponsor tables are available for $300, with seating for eight. The fundraiser benefits SCCAP’s food programs. Info: Sharon Garvey at 208-733-9351 or sharon@sccap-id.org.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Kim Smith, featuring John Irving’s “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” 7 p.m. March 3 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for free check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Book talk/Hailey
Book discussion of Jamie Ford’s “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” 5:30 pm. March 3 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Hosted by the Community Library’s Winter Read interns from Wood River High School and the Sun Valley Community School. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. March 4-7 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Eugene Ionesco’s classic 1959 play is an absurdist farce about the rising conformism and fascism during World War II. Zinnie Harris’ new version of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” brings the audience to Europe and its politics today. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Presentation/Jerome
“The Second Coming of the KKK” conversation with Professor Justin Vipperman of CSI, 6:30 p.m. March 5 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “The Second Coming of the KKK: the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition” by Linda Gordon. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. March 5 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. The documentary by award-winning filmmaker Thomas Piper follows the Dutch garden designer Piet Oudolf over five seasons as he redefines what gardens can be. Discussions take place in Oudolf’s private gardens at Hummelo and on visits to his public works in New York, Chicago and the Netherlands. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Museum members and $12 for nonmembers, at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, 7:30 p.m. March 5-6, 9, 12-14, 16 and 19-21 and at 2 p.m. March 7 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by John Paskett. The contemporary comedy set in Manhattan has a cast for Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend. Tickets are $10 and available at 208-677-2787. Oakleyvalleyarts.org,
Jazz/TF
CSI Spring Jazz Collaboration, 7:30 p.m. March 6 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features the CSI Chamber Jazz, Jazz Ensemble, Madrigals, and soloists, celebrating America’s most quintessential music. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Auditions/Rupert
Southern Idaho Youth Theatrics’ auditions for Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” 6 to 9 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. to noon March 7 at Acadia Music, 707 F St. Auditions are for ages 11 to 18. Come prepared to sing a short song. Sponsored by Acadia Music. Info: 208-731-1032.
M
usic/TF
Arts on Tour presents singer-songwriter Carlene Carter at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter. Carlene Carter has been releasing music for about four decades, and her 2014 album release was “Carter Girl.” She also toured a few years with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets are $26 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Music/Ketchum
Singer-songwriter Carlene Carter, 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. She started her career singing with the Carter Family and has written countless songs, recorded 12 albums, collaborated with many musicians and released more than 20 singles, including three No. 3 peaking hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Museum of Art box office, 191 Fifth St. E, Ketchum.
