Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display through May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and narratives based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features work by contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Aleut, based in Sitka, Alaska) with video pieces and monoprints, Marcos Ramirez Erre and David Taylor with an installation of video work and photographs, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, with new works illustrating his own imagined narrative, and Marie Watt (Seneca) with work that draws on ideas from history and indigenous principles. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. April 18 and May 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, March 27
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father's Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Youth fest/TF
Wiggle Wednesday with free activities for families, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Features interactive games and activities for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, March 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Youth fest/TF
Rock painting activities for families, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is "Gideon Falls, Vol. 1" by Jeff Lemire. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Readings/Jerome
"Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I," featuring “Of Little Comfort: War Widows, Fallen Soldiers, and the Remaking of the Nation after the Great War” with Professor Erika Kuhlman, 6 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading from “Of Little Comfort.” Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Friday, March 29
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon March 29 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Rajneesh Hora, Chobani research and development innovation director. Hora has worked at Chobani since November 2016. He has 17-plus years of work experience in food and beverage industry across various categories, mainly in research and development and operations role. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Youth fest/TF
Fling-it Friday with free activities for families, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Participants use an atlatl to throw a spear. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Computer Basics class, 10 a.m. at 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about the basics of a computer and using the Internet. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Music/Jerome
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations: 208-969-0784.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
Tylor and the Train Robbers with Jesse Dayne and The Sagebrush Drifters, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by Kat Kountry 106 KKMV and 94.7 Buck FM. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $8 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. Reserve tickets are $15. 208-644-1111.
Saturday, March 30
Presentation/TF
Program on history of quilting with Laurel Dillman of Desert Sage Quilt Club, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Dillman and other club members will show some of their work and talk about signature quilts, crazy quilts and more. Free admission. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Astronomy/TF
Earth Hour telescope viewing session, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons-n-Bows square dance at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger food. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Music/Jerome
Veer Union, We Were Giants and Late Night Savior, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. 208-644-1111.
Art talk/Ketchum
Artist Ed Anderson speaks at 6 p.m. at Saddletree Gallery, 360 E. Ave. Anderson shares his stories of international travel with journals and new art. His work has been published in Gray’s Sporting Journal, Sporting Classics, The Drake, Backcountry Journal and other publications. Saddletreegallery.com.
Dinner/Wendell
American Legion Post 41 annual birthday dinner, 6 p.m. March 30 at the post hall, 610 W. Main St., in celebration of American Legion’s 100th year anniversary. Menu includes beef taco bar, cake, coffee and punch. Bring a salad or side dish to share. All veterans and their families are invited. Continuous membership pins will be awarded.
Sunday, March 31
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Rehearsal/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale rehearsal for its Easter Cantata, 5 p.m. Sundays at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performances are scheduled for April 12-14. Info: Rick Strickland, director, at 208-539-5210.
Monday, April 1
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, April 1 through April 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Collectif9 at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Montreal’s classical string ensemble is known for energized arrangements of classical repertoire since its 2011 debut. The group heralds a new age in genre-bending classical performance for a unique experience of combining the power of an orchestra with the crispness of a chamber ensemble. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Fest/Hailey
Annual Fools Day Celebration and Member Appreciation Party, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The event is hosted by Company of Fools and Sun Valley Center for the Arts and features festivities, refreshments with homemade desserts, and a preview of the upcoming season of projects, concerts, films and lectures. Free and open to the public; tickets and registration are not necessary. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons-n-Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive in Jerome. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Tuesday, April 2
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 through April 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dance workshop/TF
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 through May 21, in CSI’s Gym, room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older to exercise to music and explore different styles of hip-hop street dance, while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 16 years. She has taught dance and performed all over the world as well as appeared in movies and television shows. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of Chine” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Sun Valley
Ramblin' Jack Elliott, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $30 to $59 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com or 208-622-2135.
Next week
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 3 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Fiddlings/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. April 3 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Pattern Fish” by Trudy Harris and Anna Green. 11 a.m. April 4 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 through April 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Jazz dance/TF
“Contemporary Jazz Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 to May 9, in the CSI Gym, room 304. CSI dance instructor Ashley Sandau leads the class for dancers age 16 and older. Explore a contemporary approach to jazz dance utilizing modern contemporary dance that fits into pop culture and learn elements of jazz, modern and ballet. Experience is recommended, but not required. Cost is $60. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra spring concert, 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Music/Jerome
Carter Winter and Devil's County, 7:30 p.m. April 4 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $15 day of show. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, noon April 5 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, April 5 through April 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Optimist Youth House's friend-raiser with live music, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 at the old Twin Falls Bank & Trust building, 102 Main Ave. S. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by Depot Grill, Glanbia Cheese Marketplace, Koto Brewing Company, Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, O’Dunken's Draught House, Pandora’s Legacy, Slice, Stone House & Co., Twin Falls Sandwich Company and Yellow Brick Cafe. Beer and wine available for purchase from Holesinsky Winery, TEC Distributing of Idaho and Watkins Distributing. Tours of the recently completed Twin Falls Optimist Youth House will be available during this event. Free admission. Info: optimistyouthhouse.com.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. April 5 at The Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. April 5, and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 7 p.m. April 5, 6, 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. April 7 and 14 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Ryker Harris. Book by John Weidman with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Music/Jerome
Local musicians Makin Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. April 5 at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations: 208-969-0784.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 6; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, class/TF
The Little Chef and Me cooking class and book reading with Judi Baxter, 5 p.m. April 6 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The hands-on class is for children ages 5-8 to prepare three different pizzas and listen to a story. Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult). Reservations: 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of Chine” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. April 9. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Pickles” cartoonist Brian Crane, 7:30 p.m. April 9 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/Ketchum
Chicago’s comedy company, The Second City, performs “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” at 8 p.m. April 6 and 7 p.m. April 7 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Features the next generation of comics with sketch comedy, songs and improvisation. The show may contain adult or mature content. Premium reserved seats are $60 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members or $70 for nonmembers. Regular reserved seats are $40 and $50. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Banquet/TF
Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame’s 60th annual banquet to honor its newest inductees, 6:30 p.m. April 9 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Social starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. Inductees are cattle ranchers Lou and Teresa Andersen of Fairfield, cattle ranchers Ed and Clarissa Brown of Gooding, cattle producers H.A. and Emma Jean Harrison of Heyburn, dairy producers Harry and Vicki Hoogland of Buhl, and Bob Naerebout, former executive director and current director of government affairs for Idaho Dairymen’s Association. Dinner tickets are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077. Information: facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. April 10 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Presentation/TF
Fifth annual Magic Valley Distinguished Humanities lecture and dinner, featuring author and journalist Hampton Sides, 7 p.m. April 11 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Sides will present “Putting the ‘Story’ Back in History: Why We Need Narratives to Understand Our Past.” He is author of the bestselling histories “Ghost Soldiers,” “Blood and Thunder,” “Hellhound On His Trail,” “In the Kingdom of Ice” and, most recently, “On Desperate Ground,” Sides is editor-at-large for “Outside” and a frequent contributor to National Geographic and other magazines. Tickets are $45 to $75. For reservations and information: idahohumanities.org or 208-345-5346.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Collage, 10 to 11 a.m. April 11 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. April 12 at The Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship Adult Fiddle Divisions competitions, 3 p.m. April 12 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Adult novice and certified contest divisions compete in the contest. Free admission.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale presents its Easter Cantata, April 12-14 at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Directed by Rick Strickland. 208-539-5210.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho concert, 7 p.m. April 12 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Features a Youth Twin Fiddling event and performances by contest judges and the featured entertainer Ernie Sites. Concert tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $12 for veterans, $10 for youth (ages 7-17) or $55 per family. Tickets are available at fiddlersofidaho.org, 208-260-0364, or at the door. Free admission for children 6 and younger.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale concert, “Spring Sing 2019: An American Sampler,” 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 4 p.m. April 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert features the music of American composer Randall Thompson and other American music favorites. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons-n-Bows square dance club celebrates its 53rd anniversary with a dance April 13 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger foods to share. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Family fest/Ketchum
Family Day activities, “How I Remember It: A Chance to Consider Another Version of a Story,” 3 to 5 p.m. April 13 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., and also story time at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., with cookies. Participants make a clay medallion necklace, take a self-guided tour of the “Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit and play games. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Workshop/Hailey
“Imagining New Landscapes” watercolor workshop for teens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 and 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 S. Second Ave. Sun Valley native and Boise resident Jennie Kilcup instructs the workshop for teens with little or no experience working with watercolors. Learn the basic elements needed to master different watercolor techniques and create finished landscape paintings. Cost is $10, and advance registration is required. Register: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship Youth Fiddle Divisions competitions, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Youth novice, intermediate and certified fiddlers compete in the contest. The Open/Champion Division competes at 6:30 p.m. after the second round of certified junior division. Free admission. Fiddlersofidaho.org.
