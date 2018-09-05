Exhibitions
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display Sept. 6 through Oct. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Open house: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 with refreshments. Features the works of more than 20 area school art teachers and Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, sponsored by CapEd Credit Union and Professional Frame. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“My Evolution in the Great Basin” memorial exhibition, with works of Lavar Steel, on display through Sept. 8 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“Water and Wool” exhibit by Betty and Dennis Hayzlett, a watercolor artist and a fiber artist, with works on display starting Sept. 5 and continuing through September at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Meet the artists event: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by COF founding member Denise Simone and written by visionary playwright Simon Stephens. The play features New York City-based actors Hanna Cheek and Christopher Curry. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Music/Jerome
Abandoned By Bears, Light Up The Sky and Boys of Fall, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 day of show and available at jerometickets.com, or at Diamondz. Reserved seat are $15. 208-644-1111.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How Do Dinosaurs Stay Friends?” by Jane Yolen, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art class/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 6 through Sept. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art reception/TF
Open house for “The Art of Teaching” exhibit featuring the works of area school art teachers and Full Moon Gallery artists, 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, sponsored by CapEd Credit Union and Professional Frame. Refreshments. Free admission. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Auditions are for ages 11 and older for the youth parts and for ages 20 and older for the adult parts. Come prepared to sing a short musical number with your own accompaniment (accompanist, CD), and to read from a provided script. The play tells the story of an immigrant family and celebrates their pioneering spirit, courage, and commitment to family and faith. Performances are Nov. 1-3, 5-6 and 8-10.
Friday, Sept. 7
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 7 through Sept. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Meeting/TF
Central Idaho Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind's meeting, 6 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. The group meets on the first Friday of each month. Free and open to the public. Info: Mai Nguyen, 208-409-6233.
Music/TF
Piano celebration series with pianist Roger McVey at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program features Schubert’s final work for piano: the Sonata in B-flat major, D.960, and also pieces by Franz Liszt and Sonata No. 3 by Emma Lou Diemer. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Music/Jackpot
Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Sounds of September music series will feature a free concert, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of eggs benedict, ham, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser/TF
Trap Shoot to End Cancer fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls Gun Club, 230 Federation Road. Games include quail walk, lineup and splatter board; bring your shotgun and ammunition or buy ammo at the event. Also prizes, a raffle and a barbecue. The event, presented by BMC Building Materials and Construction Services, raises money for children with blood cancer and proceeds go to the Leuekemia and Lyphoma Society. The public is welcome.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8:30 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Beer fest/Buhl
Beers 4 Buhl Beer Festival, 1 to 6 p.m. in McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets. The festival includes beers from 11 different breweries, music by CopperHead and Makin Tracks, and also food by Loose Goose BBQ. Entry fee is $10 and includes a mug and tickets to sample the various beers. Proceeds benefit West End Charities. Ages 21 and older. Info: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Fundraiser/Heyburn
Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s 4K for 4-H event to raise money for state-to-state exchange expenses, 9 a.m. at the Heyburn Walking Paths by the Chamber of Commerce building. Cost is $15 for youth ages 5-18 and $25 for adults. Info: University of Idaho Extension Minidoka County Office, 208-436-7184.
Music/Jackpot
Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone, 8 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
History fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s 35th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Features a flag-raising ceremony with a presentation at 10 a.m., antique tractor parade at 10:30 a.m., and fruit pie auction at 1 p.m. Other activities are all day, including tours of early agricultural buildings and machines, free horse-drawn wagon rides, model railroad exhibit, Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, local authors with their books, a petting zoo, and demonstrations with butter churning and more. Food vendors will be available. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger admitted free. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Dancing/Jerome
Welcome Back Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds start at 7:30 p.m. and squares follow at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger foods. Also a membership vote on the adoption of club by-laws and procedures. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 9 a.m. to noon at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Auditions are for ages 11 and older for the youth parts and for ages 20 and older for the adult parts. Come prepared to sing a short musical number with your own accompaniment (accompanist, CD), and to read from a provided script.
Car show/Rupert
Third annual patriotic car show, “Standing for the Red, White and Blue," 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fremont Street. Includes bikes, boats and cars, along with entertainment, food and vendors. Also free movies at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave. Presented by city of Rupert, the Rupert Police Department, Combat Veterans Association and Rupert veterans. Free. Info: George, 208-650-0104.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s Live History Day church service and picnic at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Non-denominational church service begins at 11 a.m. followed by a community picnic (bring your own lunch). Free admission. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Monday, Sept. 10
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 10 through Sept. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
“Russian Music in the 20th and 21st Centuries,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 26, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 112. Instructor is Svetlana Schuckert. Learn about Russian musical culture from the last two centuries. Includes Russian instrumental music of various composers, famous Russian voices, modern styles of Russian popular music, learn Russian songs, and discuss videos. Fee is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Fundraiser/TF
Dinner and silent auction fundraiser for 2nd Chance transition house, 5 to 8 p.m. at La Fiesta restaurant, 1288 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet-style dinner and non-alcoholic beverage. Also games with prizes. Proceeds benefit 2nd Chance to add handicap access to the facility.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss “The Third Man” at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the classic film. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance lessons, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week and 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows Square Dance Club’s new class for beginning square dancers, 7 p.m. Mondays at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. New dancers also accepted Sept. 17 and Sept. 24. Open to ages 12 and older. First lesson you attend is free, then the cost is $5 per person for each lesson. Workshops for experienced dancers follow at 8:15 p.m. each Monday; cost is $5 per person. Information: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Patriotic program/TF
Patriotic presentation, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “The Effects of Light Pollution and How We Can Protect Our Night Sky” by Betsy Mizzell, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept 12 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Book talk/TF
“Let's Talk About It” book discussion series, themed "The Humanity of Science and Technology," 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The first of the five-part reading and discussion series features “A Briefer History of Time” by Stephen Hawking with guest scholar Steven Hall of Idaho State University. Sets of the five books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing, basic elements of sculpture, and glazing and decoration techniques. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Instructor Sheryl West has been teaching ceramics classes at CSI for 20 years. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 11, at CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls and fill flash, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore metal fabrication and welding to create a metal piece. Learn shop safety, arc and mig welding, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Safety glasses, welding helmets, ear plugs, respirators, leather jackets and gloves are available. Fee is $220. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour series will feature Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The tenors are Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever with music transfused with epic orchestrations and three-part harmonies. On the heels of their first album release, they debuted their first music video to their original hit single, “Dare.” Tickets are $34 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Fest/Shoshone
Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering’s potluck dinner and entertainment, 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, 201 S. Rail St. E.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 14; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Food fest/Bellevue
The Elevated Table farm-to-table benefit dinner, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Nighthawk Farm, 10965 Idaho 75. Features the culinary dishes of Chef Sean Temple from Warfield Brewery & Distillery and guest Chef Taite Pearson of Nomad Culinary Workshop. The meal features local produce, grains, meats and Idaho wines. Tickets are $200 and available at wrvharvestfest.org. Proceeds benefit the Local Food Alliance.
Fest/Shoshone
Ninth annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, Sept. 14-15 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, 201 S. Rail St. E. Features cowboy music and poetry, jam sessions, displays, mountain men rendezvous, vendors and food. Free day shows begin at 10 a.m., featuring entertainers and open mic sessions. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:15 p.m.; reserved tickets are $25 per night and general admission is $20 each night or $35 for both concerts. Tickets are available at 208-886-7787 or at the door. Lostnlavagathering.com.
Race/TF
Rim2Rim Race For Homes fundraiser begins with race-day registration at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Blue Lakes Country Club’s Bass Lake. The walk starts at 9 a.m. with the run at 10 a.m. The 7.5-mile race starts at the Blue Lakes Country Club, climbs out of the Snake River Canyon, goes across the Perrine Bridge and near the Twin Falls Visitors Center, then back into the canyon and ends at the country club with a luncheon. Half Rim race-day registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with the run at 10:15 a.m. at Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot; the race follows the Canyon Rim Trail under the bridge to meet the racers going down into the canyon. No pets or strollers. Register at bluecirclesports.com or on race day. Registration forms are available at ReStore, Gold’s Gym, the YMCA, Jerome Recreation Center or at habitatmagicvalley.org.
Historical tour/TF
“Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about a 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. The tour is dependent upon water levels. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Historical tour/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society hosts a field trip Sept. 15 to Stricker Ranch and vicinity near Hansen. Learn about the Oregon Trail, early settlers and local historical events, with the Friends of Stricker guiding the tour at the ranch. Pre-registration is required for the tour; call the museum, 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Tamales cooking class with the Ortegas, 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortega. They have taken a recipe that has been in their family for generations and put a modern twist on it. Cost is $45. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Kent Jensen, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Car show/Hagerman
Annual “A Blast on the Grass” car show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hagerman City Park, 191 N. State St. The car show also features music, raffles, food and drinks. Info: hagermanvalleychamber.com, 208-837-9131.
Food fest/Hailey
Wood River Valley HarvestFest, Sept. 15 features free Food Fair and Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Wood River Sustainability Center; a walking Taste Tour, 5 to 7 p.m. at restaurants (requires tickets); and a free street party, 7 to 10 p.m. with desserts, cocktails, coffee, and live music by The Heaters. Also, Syringa Mountain School’s free Family Corral for families with games and activities, 5 to 8 p.m. during HarvestFest. Taste Tour tickets are $45 and available at wrvharvestfest.org. Proceeds support the Local Food Alliance’s efforts to create a resilient local and regional food system.
Walks/Ketchum
Wildflower Walk features One Big Tree, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local Forest Service specialist John Shelly. Meet at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum. Go on a wildflower walk to one of the largest Ponderosa pines in the area and help measure the tree, with the findings to be submitted to the Idaho Big Tree Program. Bring suitable outerware, water and lunch; leave pets at home. Presented by the botanical garden and Idaho Native Plant Society. Free. Sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Music/Rupert
Jam session with Ray Stockton, 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, 99 E. Baseline Road. Come play your instrument at the impromptu event or listen to the music. Bring refreshments or a potluck item. Free. 208-436-0336.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows Square Dance Club’s new class for beginning square dancers, 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Open to ages 12 and older. First lesson you attend is free, then the cost is $5 per person for each lesson. Workshops for experienced dancers follow at 8:15 p.m. each Monday; cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Workshop/TF
“Improv I” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18 through Nov. 6, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 119. Learn the fundamentals of improv. No prior experience in theater or improv is required. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who both performed on the Chicago/LA improv scene. Fee is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Art reception/TF
Opening reception for “Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. The works are on display through Nov. 24. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Once A Month Comedy Show, featuring Myles Weber and Erik Escobar, 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Tickets are $5.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Bring finger food. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Auditions/TF
CSI’s auditions for The Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” production Sept. 21 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Audition times for ages 5 to 18: 4 p.m. for Baby Mice, ages 5-7 (no height requirement, one year ballet preferred); 4:30 p.m., Angels, ages 7-9 (must be under 4 feet 6 inches, one year ballet minimum); 5 p.m., Ladybugs, ages 9-11 (must be under 5 feet, two years ballet minimum); 6:15 p.m., Party Guests, ages 11-15 (must be under 5 feet 2 inches, three years ballet minimum); and 8 p.m., Flowers, ages 12-18 (5 feet 2 inches and over, three years pointe minimum). Be ready to dance 15 minutes before audition times. Audition fee is $5. Rehearsals are on Saturdays in October and November. Students must be available for all rehearsals and the performances Dec. 11-12. Info: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
