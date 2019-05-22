Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Celebration!” exhibit is on display through June 6 at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, works by guest artists Kaaren Stokes and Jess Roe, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and stories based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features work by contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin, Marcos Ramirez Erre, David Taylor, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, and Marie Watt. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Deepen the Discussion” student art exhibition is on display 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-31 and noon to 3 p.m. June 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Opening celebration: 4 to 7 p.m. May 30, with refreshments. The exhibition showcases artwork created by students who participated in projects associated with the Sun Valley Center’s classroom enrichment program during the school year. Info: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, May 22
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 420-2786.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Ryan Chrys and the Roughcuts, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. The band from Denver, Colo., is on tour promoting its album “Shovel Full Of Coal,” and was nominated in the 2018 Ameripolitan Music Awards for “Best Outlaw Group.”
Cooking class/TF
Let’s Get Grilling cooking class with Carrie Richins of Kimberly, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is garlic herb marinated shrimp, buttermilk-herb marinated chicken and Korean-style marinated steak. The class covers marinating and the basic types of marinades: using vinegar vs. citrus juice vs. buttermilk or yogurt, as well as marinating times for different types of proteins. Cost is $40; register at 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-up free film screening of “Wrestler” at 6:30 p.m. in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows. The film is about the wrestling team at Huntsville’s J.O. Johnson High School, which has been on Alabama’s failing schools list for many years. As they fight their way towards the state championship, four of the wrestlers face injustices and challenges on and off the mat. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m.; each additional slice is $1. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Workshop/Hailey
Spring open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck with graduation, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Book/Kimberly
Book launch party for Kimberly author Donna Krueger’s new book “Driving with the Light” at noon, to order a Kindle e-book from Amazon. Krueger’s book is about her adventurous and challenging nine-month journey in a recreational vehicle that parallels the hardships and tragedies in her personal life. Info: 208-420-9863 or donnakruegersbook@gmail.com.
Ceremony/Boise
Idaho National Guard’s Memorial Day Dedication ceremony, 11 a.m. at Gowen Field Memorial Park. The event includes an Idaho National Guard color guard, the Idaho Army National Guard’s Spc. Kassandra Brown singing the National Anthem, a cannon salute by the Idaho Military Museum and the playing of Taps on bugle by Staff Sgt. Michael Robinett of the 25th Army Band. Guest speaker is Command Chief Master Sgt. Sid Brown, Idaho Air National Guard state command chief. During the ceremony, memorial bricks and benches purchased throughout the year will be dedicated in honor of fallen military members.
Thursday, May 23
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Tasting/TF
Wine tasting with Trefethen Family Vineyards, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. David Roth, Trefethen Family Vineyards western regional manager, has a lineup of six wines. Cost is $25 per person. 208-733-5477.
Fest/Hagerman
Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association’s rendezvous begins at Malad Gorge State Park (off Interstate 84, exit 147). The events include rifle and pistol, knife and hawk, archery, revolver, and fire starting, along with trade goods and a raffle. Visitors are welcome to come see the group’s activities. Events are open to spectators to shoot a muzzleloader, try throwing a knife or hawk or for archery. Information: Leon Reed, 208-329-4902; Frank Glauner, 208-410-9057; or Mike Carter, 208-320-6074.
Lecture/Hailey
Mining History of the Wood River Valley presentation with mining historian Tom Blanchard, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. He will discuss Idaho’s mining history with an emphasis on its impact on Hailey. The free event is part of a lecture series highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, which commemorates the library’s centennial celebration. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Contest/Paul
Deadline for Memorial Day essay contest, “Why the Poppy is the Flower of Remembrance,” sponsored by Paul American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77. Open to ages 6-18. Essay must be 100 to 200 words and include the student’s name, phone number and age at the top of the page. Winner receives $25. Essay will be read at the American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony at the Paul Cemetery. Send entries to ssaunders1959@pmt.org or American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77, Essay contest, P.O. Box 254, Paul ID 83347.
Friday, May 24
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest/Hagerman
Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association’s rendezvous continues through May 27 at Malad Gorge State Park (off Interstate 84, exit 147). The events include rifle and pistol, knife and hawk, archery, revolver, and fire starting, along with trade goods and a raffle. Visitors are welcome. Events are open to spectators to shoot a muzzleloader, try throwing a knife or hawk or to try archery. Information: Leon Reed, 208-329-4902; Frank Glauner, 208-410-9057; or Mike Carter, 208-320-6074.
Music/Jerome
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Iris show/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual iris show at the KMVT community room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. with judging at 10:30 a.m.; you don’t need to be a member to enter. Public viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring different colors, varieties and fragrance of the irises. Society members will be available with information about growing irises. Free admission. Info: Jeanette Graham, 208-734-3613 or 208-308-7054.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Planet Nine” with sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Hagerman
Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association’s rendezvous continues at Malad Gorge State Park (off Interstate 84, exit 147). Information: Leon Reed, 208-329-4902; Frank Glauner, 208-410-9057; or Mike Carter, 208-320-6074.
Fundraiser/Shoshone
Shoshone Firefighters’ pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St. Meal is all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, ham and hash browns. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds go to the Shoshone Firefighters Association fund. Information: Chief Casey Kelley, 208-570-3599.
Archery/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3D archery shoot at Niagara Springs, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Awards presented each day for each category. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 children 7-11, free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Sunday, May 26
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Rehearsal/Burley
Choir practice for patriotic program, sponsored by Burley Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Directed by Steve Floyd, former Burley High School band instructor. The performance is June 30. Info: Colleen Wood, 208-678-3652 or 431-3682.
Fest/Hagerman
Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association’s rendezvous continues at Malad Gorge State Park (off Interstate 84, exit 147). Information: Leon Reed, 208-329-4902; Frank Glauner, 208-410-9057; or Mike Carter, 208-320-6074.
Tours/Hansen
Historic Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Archery/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3D archery shoot continues at Niagara Springs, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 children 7-11, free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Info: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Monday, May 27
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Ceremonies/Buhl, Filer
Memorial Day services begin at 10 a.m. at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl, followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E.4000 N. Presented by Buhl Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3604 and Filer American Legion Post 47. The public is invited to attend both events. Information: Rondal, 208-326-5149.
Ceremony/Hagerman
Hagerman American Legion, Lea Owsley Post 31, presents Memorial Day services at 11 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. The program features a short message, patriotic music performed by local children and directed by Nancy Gossi, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. The public is invited to come honor the fallen veterans.
Fest/Hagerman
Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association’s rendezvous concludes at Malad Gorge State Park (off Interstate 84, exit 147). Information: Leon Reed, 208-329-4902; Frank Glauner, 208-410-9057; or Mike Carter, 208-320-6074.
Ceremony/Wendell
Memorial Day services, presented by American Legion Post 41, at 11 a.m. at the Wendell Cemetery, 501 W. Ave B, followed by a service at the South-Central Veterans Park, 375 E. Main St. A barbecue follows at the Wendell Post Hall, 610 W. Main St.; bring a salad to share if attending the meal. The public is invited.
Tuesday, May 28
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. May 28; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe” with live sky tour. 7 p.m. The 8 p.m. show is offered in Spanish, “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo” (“Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight”). Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. May 28 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. May 29 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 29 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. May 29; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “There’s A Nightmare In My Closet” by Mercer Mayer, 11 a.m. May 30 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 May 30; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. May 30 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Angelic Vol 1: Heirs and Graces” by Simon Spurrier. Centuries after humanity has disappeared, the Earth belongs to animals genetically modified for a war they don’t remember, guarding a world they don’t understand. The repressive tribal routines are unbearable for Qora, who yearns to explore, to discover and to fly free. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/Stanley
Micky & The Motorcars and Muzzie Braun, 7 p.m. May 30 at the Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall, at Idaho 21 and 75. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance at mountainvillage.com or $25 at the door (if available). Advanced purchase ticket sales end May 25.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. May 31; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest, parade/TF
Twin Falls Western Days, May 31, June 1-2 at Twin Falls City Park. Parade, 9 a.m. June 1; car show, June 1-2; and live music with several bands, all three days, Also vendors and food. Twinfallswesterndays.com.
Field trip/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society hosts a field trip June 1 to Balanced Rock. The bus leaves at 10 a.m. from the museum, 21337 U.S. 30, and returns around 3:30 or 4 p.m. Reserve a seat on the bus or follow the group in your own vehicle. Terry Kramer, Kelly Murphy and others speak about local history and participants can hike up to the rock. Bring a lunch. The field trip is free and open to the public; you don’t have to be a historical society member to participate. Information: 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on tamales cooking class, 6 p.m. June 1 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortegas. They use an original family recipe and add a modern twist to it. Cost is $50; register at 208-733-5477.
Fish derby/Fairfield
Children’s free fishing derby for ages 13 and younger, 8 to 11 a.m. June 1 at the Camas Kids Pond (one mile east on U.S. 20 and one-fourth mile north). Registration starts at 7 a.m., with age brackets for 5 and younger, 6-9 and 10-13. A parent or guardian must accompany child to register for the derby. Also prizes, hot dogs and ice cream. Idaho Fish and Game will have extra fishing equipment. Presented by Camas Chamber of Commerce, city of Fairfield and Sportsman Warehouse. Fairfieldidaho.net.
Fest/Fairfield
Camas Lily Day, June 2 in City Park. Highlights: Camas Chamber of Commerce community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Camas County Senior Center, 129 W. Willow Ave.; vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park; and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring Bryon Hildreth and Toby Lapp, 11 a.m.; Shoshone-Bannock Native American dancing, 1 p.m.; corn-hole championship, 3 p.m.; and music by Dirty Johnny, 4 p.m. Fairfieldidaho.net, 208-358-1006.
Fundraiser/Filer
Annual Quick Response Unit Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. The event includes registration and pancake breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., and motorcycle challenge run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with stops at each QRU locations. Family-friendly activities follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds, including a barbecue, music by Front Porch Flavor, bounce house, photo booth and a raffle. Cost is $25 for an all-day adult pass and $10 for an evening pass. A child’s pass is half price. Proceeds go to support nine local quick response units: West End (Paul), Filer, Buhl, Hagerman, Salmon Tract (Hollister), Rupert, Rock Creek (Kimberly), Bliss and Castleford. Qrufundraiser.org.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Fest, parade/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days, June 6, 7 and 8 at the Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features a parade at 10:30 a.m. June 8 on Idaho Street, and three days of musical entertainment, artistic performances, carnival rides, crafts, food, and exhibition booths. Info: Wendell Chamber of Commerce, wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Fest/TF
Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, 6 p.m. June 7 at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue South and Hansen Street East. Presented by First Federal. Local businesses compete for a chance to win $8,000 for a local charity of their choice. Free entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with the tournament at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Homemade Pies cooking class with Rebecca Bloom, head baker and owner of Piedaho, 6 p.m. June 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn tips for making pies. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy June 7 at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fest/Richfield
Richfield Outlaw Day includes bull riding and music, 7 p.m. June 7 on Main Street. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
Fest/Buhl
Foothills Aviation’s third annual Buhl Fly-in event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Buhl Airport, 1276A E. 4100 N. Highlights: Civil Air Patrol flag ceremony, pancake breakfast by Buhl Rotary, and barbecue lunch by B&L Meats, along with spot landing contest, static displays, aviation aircraft, vehicles from Buhl Bunch Car Club, military displays from Mountain Home Air Force Reserves and Idaho Air National Guard, and local arts and crafts vendors. Bring one or more canned food items to benefit the Buhl emergency food bank. Free admission and free parking. Foothillsaviationllc.com.
Fundraiser/Buhl
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation Golf Scramble, 9 a.m. June 8 at Clear Lake Golf Course, 403 Clear Lake Lane. The event raises funds for children with special needs at St. Luke’s Jerome and St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Cost is $125 for each golfer (teams are preferred), and guest dinners are $45. Info: slmvhealthfoundation@slhs.org.
Horse show/Filer
Idaho State Horse Show Association of Magic Valley open horse show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Zebarth Arena. The show offers a variety of classes including halter, showmanship, English pleasure and equitation, western pleasure and horsemanship, trail, reining and ranch horse classes. Also miniature horse classes on June 8. Info: ishsamv.com.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama June 8 at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fest/Glenns Ferry
Evening on the Oregon Trail with author Susan Butruille, 7 p.m. June 8 at Three Island Crossing State Park, 1083 S. Three Island Park Drive. Meet at the front patio of the Oregon Trail History and Education Center. Butruille shares her stories and songs of Uppity Women Along the Oregon Trail. Copies of her autographed 25th Anniversary Edition of “Women’s Voices from the Oregon Trail” will be available for sale. Program is free; a park entry fee per vehicle is required.
Music/Jackpot
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. June 8 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
History fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s annual Live History Day, June 8 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Features demonstrations and displays, pioneer games, tours of early agricultural buildings and machines, and more. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Breakfast/Paul
Paul American Legion Post 77 holds a German sausage breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. June 8 at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets are available from any post member or at the door. Info: Post Vice-Commander F. Wyatt Saunders Sr., 208-679-1215.
Fest/Richfield
Richfield Outlaw Day activities: Community breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m. June 8; parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street (registration starts at 9 a.m. at the park); rodeo events at noon at Richfield Arena; and mud bog races, 4 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per person or $20 per family; free for children younger than 12. Street dance with music by Corey James Grubb and the Fall Creek String Band, 8 p.m. to midnight. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
History fest/Shoshone
Lincoln County Historical Society’s History Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 on the county courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Feature a wagon and teepee display, vintage automobiles and a sheep wagon, along with vendors and food. Also opening of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., for the season and a sewing machine demonstration at the museum. Admission is free; donations are welcome. Information: 208-886-7787 or the historical society’s Facebook page.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s Live History Day church service and picnic June 9 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Features a non-denominational church service and a community picnic (bring your own lunch). Free admission. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Fundraiser/TF
Friends Furever Rockin Fundraiser, noon to 9 p.m. June 9 at Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. W. The event features performances by local bands, along with raffle prizes, food and a bake sale. Posters showcase the dogs that are available for adoption. Admission is $1 per person. Children 6 and younger are admitted for free. Info: Rochelle, 208-543-4790.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. June 11 on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Mural Painting, 10 to 11 a.m. June 13 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Is Landscape Still Relevant in 21st-Century Art?” panel discussion, 6 p.m. June 13 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the opening celebration of “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. The discussion explores how and why landscape remains an important and relevant subject for artists in 21st-century America. Moderated by Kristin Poole, artistic director of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Panelists are visual artist Frances Ashforth, whose landscapes are featured in the “Mirage” exhibition, and museum directors Jim Ballinger, Phoenix Art Museum, and Peter Hassrick, Buffalo Bill Center for the West and Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by Florence Blanchard on the life of explorer and pioneer Carrie Adell Strahorn for whom Della Mountain was named, 5:30 p.m. June 13 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free event is part of a series of lectures highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, which commemorates the library’s centennial celebration. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Tasting/TF
Idaho Wine Tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A six-flight tasting with Jon Harding, assistant winemaker at Colter’s Creek. 208-733-5477.
Music/Jackpot
Sugar Ray, 7 p.m. June 15 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fest/Ketchum
Sixth annual Sun Valley Brewfest, noon to 6 p.m. June 15 at Ketchum Town Square, 480 Fourth St. E. Features beers from more than 40 craft brewers from Idaho and the Northwest, along with music, games and food. Tickets are $30 at sunvalleybrewfest.com.
Workshop/Almo
Annual public archaeology workshop for adults and teens 13 and older, 1 to 7:30 p.m. June 21, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 at Castle Rocks State Park, 3035 Elba Almo Road. Learn about archaeological methods and Idaho settler history, and participate in an excavation at a 1880s homestead. No previous archaeology experience is required; fieldwork supplies are provided. Fee is $15 per person (limited to 16 participants). Teens younger than 18 must participate with a parent or guardian. Participants must bring their own meals, but a Dutch oven lunch will be provided Sunday. Registration deadline is May 31. Register: 208-824-5910 or tara_mcclure-cannon@partner.nps.gov.
