Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display through Nov. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“The World and All That’s In It” by Laurel Lake McGuire, with works on display through October at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. The exhibit is an exploration in watercolor portraying the beauty in the natural world. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Photography/Glenns Ferry
“Images & Imagination” photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display from Nov. 5 through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit explores the many ways Americans participate in democracy. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Free guided exhibition tours, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Stories/TF
Halloween storytime and trick-or-treating, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Costumes are welcome. Free. 208-733-2964.
Straw maze/TF
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to the maze, slides and playground: $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Halloween/TF
Trick or Treat on Bish’s Street, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Fred Meyer parking lot, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Hosted by Bish’s RV of Twin Falls among others. Free admission. South Central Community Action Partnership accepts donations of nonperishable food items to help local families in need.
Youth party/TF
Children’s Halloween Party, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Costumes are welcome. Free. 208-733-2964.
Halloween/TF
Trunk or Treat event, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a DJ and dance floor, food, and free hot chocolate, followed by Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Free. 208-736-0727.
Haunted mazes/TF
Twin Falls Rotary After Hours’ Harry Potter-themed Haunted Mazes, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features two mazes, with a toddler friendly (not scary) open maze for children up to 5, and a second haunted maze of Hogwart’s Castle for ages 5 and older, including parents. Also children’s games and races with prizes, a coloring table, face painting, and trick or treat bags with candy and other prizes. Cost is $3 per person and/or a school supply from the lists. The event helps with school supplies, field trips and hygiene items for students in need in the Twin Falls area. Lists can be found at rotaryafterhours.com/halloween-maze or on the Rotary’s Facebook page.
Halloween/TF
Magic Valley YMCA Trek and Treat, 6 to 8 p.m. at the YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., featuring games, candy and hot beverages. Free admission. Donations of candy and small prizes accepted. 208-733-4384.
Festival/TF
Annual Festival Alternative, 6 to 9 p.m. at River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., corner of Falls Avenue East and the road to Shoshone Falls. An indoors event for families with games, bounce houses, free snacks and candy. Free admission. 208-733-3133.
Haunted/TF
Twin Falls Corn Maze’s haunted maze, 7 p.m. to closing on the corner of Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, and $7 for children. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 9 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Haunted/Bellevue
Bellevue Haunted Garden, 6 to 9 p.m. at 311 S. Second St. Donations accepted for the Bellevue Library.
Halloween/Buhl
Trick or Treat Main Street, 3 to 5 p.m. at several participating businesses downtown. Registration starts at 2:30 p.m. at the West End Senior Center. Info: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Halloween/Hailey
Hailey Halloween Hoopla with trick or treating at local merchants, 3 to 5 p.m. downtown on Main Street. Also a costume contest for all ages, presented by the Hailey Kiwanis and Wood River Key Club, 3:15 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St. Free. Info: Hailey and Wood River Valley Chamber, 208-788-3484.
Corn maze/Hansen
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4301-4345 E. 3700 N. General admission is $5. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Halloween/Jerome
Jerome’s Community Main Street Trunk-or-Treat, presented by Jerome Spirit Committee, 5 to 7 p.m. on East Main Street between Lincoln Avenue to Adams Street.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend” by Dan Santat, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone. 208-732-6655.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. No class on Nov. 22. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free film screening of “Dawnland” by Adam Mazo and Ben Pender-Cudlip, 6:30 p.m. in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows with practicing social worker Cynthia Caddy. “Dawnland” tells the untold story of the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the U.S. that investigated the impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities. The documentary is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 9 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s “early bird” book sale, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Book prices are $1 for hardcovers and 20 to 50 cents for paperbacks.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “The Other Side of Everything” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary by Serbian screenwriter-director Mila Turajlic had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The play tells the story of an immigrant family and celebrates their pioneering spirit, courage, and commitment to family, faith and beliefs. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Friday, Nov. 2
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 2 through Nov. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. No class on Nov. 23. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
The Bluejays, 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Meeting/TF
Central Idaho Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind meeting, 6 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. The group meets on the first Friday of each month. Free and open to the public. Info: Mai Nguyen, 208-409-6233.
Music/TF
Bar J Wranglers, 7 p.m. at Twin Falls High School’s Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a pre-show features Jacobson Fiddle and Guitar Studio. Tickets are $15 and are available at Vicker’s Western Store in Twin Falls and Ace Hardware in Gooding. Proceeds go to the O’Leary Middle School band instrument scholarship program. Sponsored by KMVT.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Comedy/TF
Aaron Woodall and Jessa Reed comedy show, presented by Red Mic Comedy Club, 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Tickets are $15.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, meatballs, lamb stew, homemade soup, green salad, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. The Oneida family will have handmade items for purchase. 208-308-5051.
Workshop/Hailey
“The Magic of Monoprint without a Press” Craft Series workshop with printmaker Amy Nack, 6 to 9 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Learn techniques to pull a portfolio of highly developed, multilayered prints and enhance the prints by incorporating hand-printed papers. Nack is founder of Wingtip Press Printmaking Studio in Boise. No prior experience in printmaking is necessary. Cost is $40 for Sun Valley Center members and $50 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hansen
“James and the Giant Peach Jr.” performance, presented by Hansen Schools grades 2-8, at 7 p.m. at the school, 550 S. Main St. Free admission. Food donations of perishable or nonperishable items also accepted for the community food pantry in the elementary school.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Books sold by the bag, and also a bake sale. Book prices are $1 for hardcovers and 20 to 50 cents for paperbacks, or $5 for a bag of books.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Workshop/TF
“Preparing to Turn 65” boot camp, presented by Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave. Topics include Medicare, supplemental insurance, Social Security benefits, retirement costs, assistance programs for seniors, and Office on Aging programs. Free admission; pre-registration isn’t required. All ages are welcome. Information: PFNFInc.com or 208-423-9036.
Fundraiser/TF
Neighbors in Need raffle, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church Harvest Festival, 364 Carriage Lane N. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Raffle drawing will be at 2:30 p.m.; you don’t need to be present to win. Advent calendars are also for sale. 208-420-5147.
Fundraiser/TF
Canyon Ridge High School student council hosts a Color Run at the school, 300 North College Road W. Children’s one-mile run starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 5K run for adults at 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for children, $20 for adults and $60 for a group of six (includes a T-shirt while supplies last). Proceeds benefit the Pennies for Possibilities campaign.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra’s fall concert, 3 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features four ensembles: Rising Strings and Intermediate Strings directed by Danielle Winton; Magic Valley Youth Chamber Ensemble, a select group of string players, directed by Carson Wong; and Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, a full symphony orchestra, directed by Theodore Hadley. Various selections include “Romanze from Ein Kleine Nachtmusic” by Mozart; “Concerto for Oboe and Violin” by Bach, featuring musicians Megan Boyce, a senior at Kimberly High School, on the oboe and Molly Trujillo, a senior at Buhl High School, on the violin. Also “Presto – Molto Allegro e Vivace” from Piano Concerto No. 1 by Felix Mendelssohn, featuring pianist Lucy Whitney, a home school student from Kimberly; and selections from “The Greatest Showman.” The youth orchestra is comprised of student musicians from Magic Valley. The public is invited. Donations to the orchestra’s operating fund will be accepted at the door.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/TF
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley’s chili cook-off and fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. Sample a variety of chili made by Magic Valley cooks. Dinner includes a sample of each entry, a bowl of chili and toppings, cornbread, coleslaw and a beverage. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children age 5 and younger get to eat for free. Pre-sale tickets are available at StantonMV.org or 208-734-7472. All funds raised to benefit Stanton Healthcare.
Haunted/TF
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Haunted/Albion
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hansen
“James and the Giant Peach Jr.” performance, presented by Hansen Schools grades 2-8, at 2 p.m. at the school, 550 S. Main St. Free admission. Food donations of perishable or nonperishable items also accepted for the community food pantry in the elementary school.
Books/Jerome
Friends of the Jerome Public Library’s book sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jerome library, 100 First Ave. E. Books sold by the bag, and also a bake sale. Book prices are $1 for hardcovers and 20 to 50 cents for paperbacks, or $5 for a bag of books.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s annual quarter auction at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lunch at noon with hot potato bar and chili with all the fixings, followed by the quarter auction with prizes and silent auction at 1 p.m. Tickets at the door: $5 a person or $20 per family. 208-324-5642.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 2 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787.
Fest/Rupert
St. Nicholas Catholic Church harvest dinner and bazaar at the church, 806 F St. Bazaar with arts, crafts and baked goods, 2 to 8 p.m., and turkey dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. Dinner tickets are $15 per person and $5 for children ages 6 to 12.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 1 to 4 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Rehearsal/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale’s rehearsal for its Christmas cantata, 5 p.m. at Gooding Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performance dates are Dec. 7-9 at the Walker Center in Gooding. All singers are welcome.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Nov. 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 5 through Nov. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Presentation/TF
“100th Anniversary of WWI” history presentation with the Idaho World War I Centennial Commission, 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The group will discuss the 100th anniversary of World War I and what happened before the Armistice. Free. 208-733-2964. Ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Music/TF
Lincoln Elementary School’s Veteran’s Day concert, 1 p.m. at Twin Falls High School’s Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Fifth-graders performs patriotic songs, and local musicians Gary and Cindy Braun also perform. Community members, veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces, firefighters and police officers are invited to attend. The audience is encouraged to wear red, white or blue. For information, call the school at 208-733-1321.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 6 through Nov. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents EmiSunshine at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has appeared on the “Today Show,” the Grand Ole Opry more than a dozen times and “Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey.” Her music has been described as a blend of roots music with Americana, bluegrass, gospel, country and blues. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.mat Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787.
Next week
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The final reading and discussion session features “The Botany of Desire” by Michael Pollan with guest scholar Heike Henderson of Boise State University. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Workshop/TF
“Traditional Native American Beadworking I” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 7 and 14, in CSI’s Shields Building, room 109. Learn how to make beadwork handicrafts using the Native American folk technique of lane stitching. Instructor Russ Howell will cover the basics of beading, materials, art styles and patterns. Bring a magnifying glass (low 1+), thimble, small sewing scissors, and small sealable containers to store beads. Fee is $35 plus $10 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at CSI Community Education Center.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Pre-register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. First lesson is free, then a $3 suggested donation per lesson. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Info: 208-732-5460.
Films/Sun Valley
Jackson Hole WILD on Tour, presented by Environmental Resource Center, 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Opera House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The films showcase Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival favorites and award winners, highlighting stories of stewardship, threats to wildlife, and how to make a difference. Tickets are $10 for ERC members and youth, and available in advance at the ERC office in Ketchum or at the door. Tickets are $15 for nonmembers and available in advance at ERC or at PK’s Ski and Sports in Ketchum. Remaining tickets sold at the door. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Nov. 9; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series presents “Duo Tesoro” with pianists Dr. Mark Hansen and Dr. Svetlana Maddox, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Center. Features French and Russian music with compositions of Camille Saint-Saens, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Victor Babin and Paul Pabst. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors’ Holidayfest dinner and auction, Nov. 9 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, Social hour starts at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by silent and live auctions at 7:30 p.m. Also music by Eric May. Tickets for chamber members are $30 each in advance or $40 at the door, and for nonmembers, $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com/events, email director@visitjeromeidaho or call 208-324-2711.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of breakfast frittatas, bacon, ham, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potato, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Lecture/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum hosts a presentation by Darrell Buffaloe, “Advanced Mind Reading or Having Fun Doing Oral History,” 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30. The discussion will help to understand how people think and the methods of organizing a project to get useful historical information. Research methods assist in collecting, recording and evaluating oral history. Buffaloe also offers tips for gathering information from those who don’t often share it. Admission is free and open to the public. Info: museum at 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Pecan Pie cooking class with the Ortegas, 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Each participant makes a pecan pie, while learning the basics and how to make the crust and filling. Cost is $45. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Potato fest/Filer
Filer Events Committee’s “Anything Potato” cooking contest, Nov. 10 at the Twin Falls Fairgrounds, Merchant Building 3, 215 Fair Ave. Cook-off is 5 to 7 p.m. and set-up begins at 3 p.m. Entry in cooking competition is free for one chef and helper. Enter your favorite potato-based dish to win a prize. Make enough for 200, two-ounce samples. Public will be sampling and judging. Three categories: Appetizers, Salads/Main Dish and Desserts, with youth and adult divisions. Also bingo, 6 to 9 p.m., 50 cents per card. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger, or $20 per family. For entry forms or event tickets: Joe, 208-731-4318, or Cheryl, 208-312-8041. Proceeds to benefit Filer Fun Days.
Dancing/Hailey
Square and Contra Dance with Strings Attached band, 7 to 9:15 p.m. Nov. 10 at Grange Hall, 609 S. Third Ave. Optional potluck dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. (bring wholesome food to share, and your plate, fork and water bottle). The dance is for all ages; singles and beginners are welcome, and all steps will be taught. Tickets at the door for the dance: $10 for adults, $15 per family or $5 for Grange members. The event is organized by Upper Big Wood River Grange members. Info: Manon, 208-788-3876 or grange.org/upperbigwoodriverid192.
Pageant/Kimberly
Miss Kimberly Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at L.A. Thomas Building, 141 Center St. W. Contestants are Kaitlyn Ramirez, Gabrielle Crapo, Andreah Grover, Samantha Claar, Rachael Jensen, Abby Heider, Ashlyn LeBaron, Grace Solomon and Bekah Durgin. Tickets are $7 at the door. Info: Devry Nield, 208-308-3737.
Music/TF
“Celebration of Gratitude,” a Thanksgiving musical presentation, 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2085 S. Temple Drive. Also features arrangements celebrating America. Free for the community.
Music/Hailey
Wood River Orchestra’s fall concert, 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater. Free admission; donations are welcome. Wrorchestra.org.
Film/Paul
Free showing of “I Can Only Imagine” movie, 4 p.m., Nov. 11 at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E. A children’s coat drive will also be held during the movie.
Tasting/TF
The Cheesoning 2: The Curd Nerds Ride Again, with Jason Ramsey and Jess Gough, 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The event includes tasting, pairing and cooking with cheese. Cost is $45. Pre-registration is required: 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Culture Wars” by Thomas Schwartz, 7:30 p.m. Nov 13 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Governed by the People: Who Do We Serve?” panel discussion, 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” and is in conjunction with For Freedoms’ “50 State Initiative.” Features moderator Courtney Washburn, executive director of Conservation Voters for Idaho, and panelists Amanda Breen, Ketchum city councilor; Genevieve Chase, U.S. Army veteran; and artist Mel Ziegler, whose works are featured in the “We the People” exhibition. Free admission. Pre-registration is recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Astronomy/Ketchum
“Astronomy in the Garden” series, 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum. Tim Frazier, president of Magic Valley Astronomical Society, will speak on “winter constellations: the horse, the maiden and the queen.” The lecture is followed by telescope-viewing outdoors and constellation lore, weather permitting. Cost is $10 for SBG members and $12 for nonmembers. Children younger than 16 admitted for free. Preregistration required: sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Workshop/Hailey
“Relief Printmaking: A Classic” Craft Series workshop with artist and printmaker Marne Elmore, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Relief printing involves the translation of ink from a raised printing surface to paper. Students design an image on a printing block, carve into the block, and print with ink on paper using the printing press. No prior experience in printmaking is necessary. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Also a non-perishable food collection for Christmas. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book ““An Awesome Book of Thanks” by Dallas Clayton, 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art reception/TF
Open house reception for “Deck the Walls” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Meet the artists and also refreshments. Features the works of 12 Full Moon Gallery guest artists as well as gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and sponsored by Babbel’s Cleaners & Alterations, Hurt & Associates Financial Services and Five Fish Press. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Music/Sun Valley
The War and Treaty concert with Michael and Tanya Trotter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road, as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ winter performing arts series. The band’s music is a mix of blues, rhythm and blues, rock and soul, and ballads. Premium tickets are $60 for Sun Valley Center members and $70 for nonmembers. General tickets are $35 and $45 and student seating is $17.50 and $30. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “A World of Music.” Guest conductor Colin Brien conducts Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and “Candide,” Grieg’s “Peer Gynt,” his own tone poem called “The West” and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra’s fall concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The guest conductor is Patrick Brooks, a professor of music at Idaho State University. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.