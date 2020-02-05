Exhibitions
Art/TF
Regional High School Art Show with work on display Feb. 11 through March 28 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a poster exhibit courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program, on display Jan. 31 through March 21, at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West” exhibit is on display throughout February and March, in the Community Library foyer, 415 Spruce Ave. N.. as part of the Winter Read program. The exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families relate to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall also hosts “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits are open for viewing during the library’s regular hours. Free. Comlib.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Competition/TF
Distinguished Young Women of Magic Valley program, 6:30 p.m. in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. E., featuring 26 participants from several Magic Valley high schools. The competition includes scholastic achievement, interview, fitness, self-expression and talent. Tickets are $15 in advance for both nights and $10 per night at the door. Info: magicvalley@distinguishedyw.org.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by Paul Ries, with his recent experiences leading natural resource teams in protected areas in Mongolia, 5:30 p.m. at Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Ries, a former area ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, discusses the challenges facing Mongolia’s forests around the capital city of Ulaanbaatar and also highlights how climate change is affecting the forests and the people. Ries retired in 2014 as an associate deputy chief in Washington, D.C. after a 40-year career with the U.S. Forest Service. 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Live Action, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Museum of Art presents the short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at svmoa.org at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Symposium/Ketchum
Minidoka Civil Liberties Symposium, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. Civil Rights Investigator Jessica Asai speaks on the legacy of Minoru Yasui, one of four Japanese Americans who fought the legality of detention during World War II all the way to the Supreme Court. Presented in collaboration with the National Park Service, the nonprofit Friends of Minidoka, Boise State University and ACLU Idaho. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Stories/TF
Story Time features a mystery children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6 through Feb. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Competition/TF
Distinguished Young Women of Magic Valley program, 6:30 p.m. in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. E., featuring 26 participants from several Magic Valley high schools. Tickets are $15 in advance for both nights and $10 per night at the door. Info: magicvalley@distinguishedyw.org.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Soil workshop/Burley
Sixth annual Soil Health Workshop, presented by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Cassia and Minidoka counties. The workshop includes classes and information on improving soil health. Speakers include soil ecologist Christine Jones, regional soil health specialist Marlon Winger and Cassia County Extension educator Joel Packham, among others. Topics include principles of soil health, quorum sensing in the soil microbiome, pest management, cover crop ideas for southern Idaho, dry farming with cover crops and grazing panel discussion. The workshop and lunch are free. Three pesticide credits are available. Registration is required: ewcswcd@gmail.com, 208-572-3369 or minicassiaswcd.com.
Presentation/Hagerman
“Past, Present and Future of Devil’s Corral” presentation by Karl Ruprecht, president of the Friends of Devil’s Corral, at the Hagerman Valley Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hagerman Valley Senior Citizen Center, 140 E. Lake St., across from City Park. Ruprecht, an outdoors enthusiast, formed the nonprofit Friends of Devil’s Corral in hopes of preserving the area’s rich cultural and natural resources from possible development. Free. 208-850-9996.
Presentation/Jerome
“The Jazz Age/Harlem Renaissance” conversation with Dr. Jeff Fox and Professor Benjamin Britton of CSI, 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “New World Coming: The 1920s and the Making of the Modern World” by Nathan Miller. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Book talk/Ketchum
Winter Read Book Group discusses “Farewell to Manzanar” by Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston and James D. Houston, 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 in the Community Library Program Studio, 415 Spruce Ave. N. Jenny Emery Davidson, the library’s executive director, leads the discussion. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Animated, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Museum of Art presents short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at svmoa.org or at the center’s box office. Animated shorts may not be suitable for children. 208-726-9491.
Friday, Feb. 7
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art opening/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening featuring the work of two artists, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. Two friends began painting together while going to Twin Falls High School. Their friendship and love of painting have kept them painting together for more than 70 years. Refreshments will be served at no charge. Info: Cetaira Cole, 208-734-8091.
Music/TF
Live music with local artists, 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
JJQ (Jon n Jenni and Quinn), 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m.; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Mike Betancourt, 9 p.m. Feb. 7-8 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dinner/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, battered fish, lamb shanks, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $17 per meal and $15 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Afternoon Art program, featuring a theme of faux stained glass hearts, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. Designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime during the session to make art, explore the museum’s maker space and view the exhibition. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Ag workshop/Shoshone
Pesticide and weed workshop, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St. Presented by Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Gooding Soil Conservation District. Topics: Glyphosate update, beneficial insects to reduce pesticide dependency, biological control management on noxious weeds, management of pasture and livestock resources, and strategies for weed control on public lands. Six pesticide recertification credits available. Cost of workshop is $20. Reservations requested by Jan. 28; call 208-944-3782 or email wrswcd@gmail.com. Lunch provided by Idaho Community Foundation (Forever Idaho Southwest Fund).
Saturday, Feb. 8
Family day/TF
Family coloring day, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library provides coloring pages and pencils. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Jim Gentry at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Gentry will present an overview of Magic Valley from the 1930s through 1950s. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 7 to 10 p.m. at The Cove, 496 Addison Ave. W.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Mike Betancourt, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Music fest/Hagerman
“Untapped Talent” Music Arts Contest Festival, presented by Hagerman Valley Foundation, starts at noon at Prince Memorial Gym, 160 N. State St. Open to small groups and individuals for performing arts: singing, dancing, instruments and comedy; spaces available for contestants. Prizes will be awarded. Anyone can come listen and vote. Food and vendors available, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: HagermanValleyFestivals@gmail.com or 208-536-0094.
Workshop/Hailey
“Let’s Make Accordion Books” craft series workshop with Angela Batchelor, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8-9 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. The workshop is open to students 18 and older. Learn basic skills such as folding paper and covering boards and about accordion-based techniques that include the use of hard and soft covers. No bookmaking experience is necessary. Batchelor, a Twin Falls artist, is an assistant professor of art at CSI. Cost is $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $55 for nonmembers (price includes both sessions). Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Valentine Dinner Dance is at the Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., U.S. Highway 93. This event is for mainstream and plus dancers, and pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. Cost is $18 per person.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Monday, Feb. 10
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a Hitchcock favorite starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 28. Info: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Youth class/Burley
“The Science of Pizza” and “The Science of Cookies” for ages 8 and older, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A-14, with instructor Rick Parker. Students choose one course. Pizza class: Learn about the ingredients of a pizza and the science involved, roll out fresh dough and add favorite toppings. Enjoy pizza in class and take a personalized take-and-bake pizza home. Cookies class: Learn the science behind making cookies, tips for baking chocolate chip cookies to please everyone, and enjoy treats. Cost is $15 for each class; limited to 10 participants. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows offers beginning square dance lessons at 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Teen, singles and couples are welcome. The first lesson is free and lessons continue for the next 15 Mondays at $5 per lesson.
Workshop/Ketchum
Creative Jump-In class, “Finding the Transcendental in Still Life Painting” with Sun Valley-based artist Sarah Bird, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10-14 at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road. Explore the intersection of 19th-century oil painting techniques and a 19th-century American artistic movement. Also read and discuss excerpts from the Transcendentalists and create plant-focused still life paintings. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Cost is $250 for Sun Valley Center members and $300 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Magic show/TF
Kex Lang the Magician, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Workshop/TF
“Beaded Ladder Wrap Bracelets” workshop, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, in CSI’s Shield Building, Room 113. Learn to create beaded ladder wrap bracelets and use beading techniques such as laddering and macrame stitches. Cost is $25, plus $30 paid to instructor Diane Gause for supplies. Register: csi.educommunityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Cake decorating/TF
“Basics of Cake Decorating” class, offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 through March 10, in the Desert Building, Room 114. Instructor Scotti Tverdy covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn about leveling cake layers, frosting techniques, using toppers and fondants, and the basics of borders. Cost is $100, plus $60 paid to the instructor for supplies. Registration deadline is Feb. 5: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Black Hole Collisions and the Dawn of Gravitational Wave Astronomy” with William Kells, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Mike Cothern, featuring “If Not For This” by Pete Fromm, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for free check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Workshop/Burley
“Google Photos I: Intro To Google Photos/Cloud Storage” class, 1 to 3 p.m. at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A-25. Instructor is Amy Christopherson. In this workshop for ages 12 and older, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos. Participants will find, organize and edit the pictures that can be uploaded to the Google cloud site. Bring your phone or device to work from the app or have a Gmail address to log into a desktop computer. Fee is $20. This course is part of a series; sign up for sequential classes I, II and III, the cost is $50. Register: communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program A, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 12 and Documentary Program B, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. The Sun Valley Museum of Art presents short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at svmoa.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Fest/TF
Gary Eller, director of the Idaho Songs Project, with history and music, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. The theme is “Strong Women of Early Idaho.” Eller performs songs celebrating women such as Marie Dorion (the only Native American on the second traverse of Idaho by whites), Emma Yearian (Sheep Queen of Idaho), Elvina Moulton (a liberated slave who became a prominent Boise citizen) and May Arkwright Hutton (a suffragette and labor organizer). Light refreshments will be served. The program is made possible by the Idaho Humanities Council, the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Free and open to the public. Info: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15 in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Garden class/TF
Idaho Victory Garden Course, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19, at the University of Idaho Extension, Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600. Six hands-on classes that prepares your family to grow, eat and preserve fresh, healthy food. Cost is $45 a person or first family member, plus $5 for each additional family member enrolled. Register: 208-734-9590 or andywest@uidaho.edu.
Fundraiser/Jerome
German sausage and pancake supper, 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 N. Davis St. This is the 48th anniversary supper. Freewill offering. Information: 208-324-2842.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 14; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Dancing/Burley
Valentine’s Dance, 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Karen (Hirai) Olen at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. She was born in the Minidoka Relocation Camp, raised near the settlement of Curry and attended Union School. Olen shares her family story about growing up in the rural community and the impact it continues to make on her life. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Ski joring/Bellevue
Annual Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, produced by the Wood Extreme Ski Joring Association, starting at noon Feb. 15-16 at 81 Browning Lane. Winners are based on the combined overall score for both days. This year’s races include a couple’s division and stick horse races for ages 10 and younger. The event also features concessions by Smokey Bone BBQ and a raffle to support a nonprofit. A team auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill and an awards party is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 7 Fuego restaurant, both in Bellevue. To compete, sign-up from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mahoney’s. Bring chairs but no dogs. Admission is $5 per spectator, children 12 and younger are admitted for free. A portion of the fees will be donated to the Wood River High School Rodeo Team.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot with registration at 9 a.m. Feb. 15-16 indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Features a Hit the Heart money shoot with a 20-lane shooting line; shoot the course twice. Children 11 and younger will have targets set at 25 yards or less. Daily shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8. 208-944-9617.
Workshop/Ketchum
Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring snowshoes, warm clothes and water. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333 or alisa@ercsv.org.
Fundraiser/Rupert
Rupert Elks Stockman’s Feed, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. The event also features a silent auction, music and dancing. Dinner tickets are $30.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s Valentine Dance, 7:30 p.m. Feb 15 at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Mainstream dancing with two round between tips. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. Feb. 16 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink. Bring your own mat.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Jerome
Colt Ford, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Ford’s sixth studio album, named “Love Hope Faith,” is a follow-up to his “Thanks for Listening” in 2014. Tickets are $30 and are available at jerometickets.com.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Ketchum
International Guitar Night, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., as part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Performing Arts Series. Features guest host Mike Dawes from England, Cenk Erdogan from Turkey, jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli from Finland and Hawaiian Slack Key master Jim Kimo West. Tickets are sold out. Svmoa.org
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Cooking class/TF
“Spätzle Noodles & More” cooking class, 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. It’s a type of seasoned pasta or dumpling-style dough made with fresh eggs and found in the cuisines of southern Germany and Austria, Switzerland and Hungary, among others. Learn to make the classic German-style spätzle. Cost is $50. Register: 208-733-5477.
Class/TF
Conversational Spanish for beginners or those needing a refresher course, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19 through May 14, in the CSI Shields Building Room 105. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases by conversing with each other and also learn about the Hispanic culture. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Book talk/Hailey
Hailey Public Library’s “Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at 7 W. Croy St. The discussion features a Heritage theme, “The Deer Camp” by Dean Kuipers. Free. To register, contact Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Workshop/Hailey
Winter open studio session for figure drawing, 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will also be available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The production is directed by Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and features company artist Claudia McCain (Janine) and Alexis Ulrich (Zoe). The play discusses race relations, racism, institutional racism and white supremacy in an adult manner and also includes adult themes. The play is appropriate for audiences ages 16 and older. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Svmoa.org, 208-578-9122.
Presentation/Jerome
Prohibition” conversation with Russel Tremayne of CSI, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” by Dan Okrent. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” production for a “Second Night 24” preview, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. All tickets are $24. Svmoa.org or 208-578-9122.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “Facets: Our Diamond Anniversary.” Guest conductor and percussion soloist David Eyler of Concordia College performs marimba and tympani concertos, and conducts Wagner’s ‘Die Meistersinger Prelude.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 10 p.m. Feb. 21 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents Eleanor Burgess’ “The Niceties” for opening night, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The play includes a pre-show lecture by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and a post-show reception. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org or 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Dave Heidemann at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Heidemann’s presentation will be about Winchester products (except the firearms). Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
