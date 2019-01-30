Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Artist reception open house and book signing, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gerilyn Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Stephen Poppino, Leslie Redhead, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, and Leon Smith. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen in shaping memories. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, with a talk by artist Julie Green. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael Miller, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. Sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Fundraiser fest/TF
Annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser, hosted by Rotary Club of Twin Falls, 6 to 9 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Sample and judge entries for the best chocolate cake, brownie, cookie, candy and unique dessert. The event also features music, a raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $15 in advance at Kurt’s Pharmacy or twinfallsrotary.org, or $20 at the door. Proceeds go to local charities and Rotary projects.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Instructor Sheryl West has been making ceramics with her husband for more than 30 years in their Jerome studio. She has been teaching ceramics classes at CSI for 20 years. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, methods of metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Welding helmets, safety glasses, ear plugs and more are available. Fee is $220. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Dancing/TF
“Ballroom Dance” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 21, in CSI’s Gym 304. Learn beginning dance figures and technique for the waltz and foxtrot. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Glass art/TF
“Introduction to Glass Blowing,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 28, at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor Wes Overlin introduces the basics of torchworking borosilicate (hard) glass, known as glass blowing. Learn the fundamentals of torchworking by molding solid glass into shapes and figures to create pendants, beads and tubular vessels. Torch, tools and safety gear provided. Cost is $60 plus $100 paid to instructor for materials Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Stories/Hailey
“Gather Around” public storytelling event with Idaho Basecamp, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Brewery Co., 202 N. Main St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Share a story involving food — growing, sharing, preparing or eating. All ages are welcome. Cost is $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Pre-register at sunvalleycenter.org.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring Barbara Tuchman’s “The Guns of August” to “The Zimmerman Telegram” with Professor Russell M. Tremayne, 6 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “The Guns of August” and “The Zimmerman Telegram.” Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Friday, Feb. 1
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 1 through Feb. 22, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
The BlueJays, 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Community bingo, 6 p.m. at Bridgeview Estates Independent and Assisted Living, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Also a chance to win prizes. Free. 208-736-3933.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m., and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents John McEuen and the String Wizards with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance includes Nitty Gritty Dirt Band favorites, bluegrass, early classics, Carter Family music, and pieces from McEuen’s new album. Sold out. 208-732-6288.
Fest/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Dinner with Friends: Recipes for Storytelling,” 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The event is led by COF founding members Joel Vilinsky and R.L. Rowsey, with an evening of reflection, food and the personal stories behind the creation of the award-winning theater company. The program is in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. The event is free; a donation of $10 per person is suggested. Reservations are required: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Watercolor Winterscape, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Family fest/TF
Family day of coloring, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library provides fun pages, pencils and music. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Glass art/TF
“Glass Blowing for Couples,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor is Wes Overlin. Learn the basics of working with hot glass by making a series of solid and blown objects. Also gain an understanding of glass as a material, the equipment needed, maintenance, safety and tools. No experience necessary. Cost is $60 per couple plus $100 paid to instructor for materials Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Presentation/TF
Presentation by Brian Olmstead, Twin Falls Canal Co. manager, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30. Olmstead speaks about the tunnels in the canal system and the problems encountered by early farmers on the tract. Free admission. The museum is between Twin Falls and Filer. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Opera/Hailey
New York Metropolitan Opera’s live broadcast of “Carmen” at Bigwood Theatre, 801 N. Main St. Doors open at 10 a.m. Mezzo-soprano Clementine Margaine reprises her portrayal of a seductress, a triumph in her 2017 debut performances, with tenors Yonghoon Lee and Roberto Alagna as her lover, Don Jose. Omer Meir Wellber and Louis Langree conduct Sir Richard Eyre’s production, which premiered in 2009. “Carmen” is an opera in four acts by French composer Georges Bizet based on a novella of the same title by Prosper Merimee. The opera is set in southern Spain and tells the story of the downfall of Don Jose, a naive soldier who is seduced by the wiles of the gypsy Carmen. Tickets are $16 at the theater. Students are admitted free as part of Sun Valley Opera’s educational outreach. 208-726-0991.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Capstone Missions’ annual crab feast and benefit auction, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church Hall, 216 Second Ave. E. Wine and cheese social starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m., and dessert, live and silent auctions at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and available in advance at capstonemissions.org/crabfeast or contact Colleen Crozier, 208-324-4257, or Debby Miciak, 208-308-3296.
Concert/Ketchum
Sun Valley Opera presents tenor Michael Fabiano in concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. In the 2018/19 season, Fabiano makes his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut as Rodolfo in Puccini’s “La Boheme.” He returns to the Metropolitan Opera for his role debut as Faust in Boito’s “Mefistofele” followed by Rodolfo in “La Boheme.” Fabiano is recipient of the 2014 Beverly Sills Artist Award and the 2014 Richard Tucker Award. Tickets are available for a pre-concert Diva Party with the concert or only for the concert. Diva tickets: Robyn at 208-726-0991, or sunvalleyopera.com. General admission tickets: theargyros.org or 208-721-8947.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center will hold a dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Feb. 4
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 through Feb. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Beginning square dance lessons, hosted by Buttons N Bows Square Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. The family-friendly activity is open to ages 10 and older as well as single dancers. First lesson is free and subsequent lessons are $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through Feb. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Rehearsal/TF
Magichords rehearsal for chorus of 100 voices, 6 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, downstairs at First Christian Church, corner of Sixth and Shoshone Street North. Music is provided and everyone is welcome to sing. The chorus sings the national anthem in barbershop four-part harmony at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the CSI basketball game. Info: Rich Russell, 208-420-6909; Bob Parkinson, 208-404-1194; or any Magichords member.
Workshops/TF
“Improv I” and “Improv II” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through April 2, in CSI’s Shields Building, rooms 107 and 108. In “Improv I,” learn the fundamentals of improv through simple, fun games; no prior experience in theater or improv required. The “Improv II” class is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience to fine tune fundamentals learned in Level 1 while learning to focus on scene work. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/LA improv scene. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Woodworking/TF
“DIY Woodworking Projects: Custom Plaques with Antique Finishing,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through March 13, in CSI’s Canyon Building, room 133. Choose one of five custom sign design projects and use a variety of antiquing and distressing techniques to complete the sign. Taught by Jessica Larson, a CSI instructor in the cabinetmaking program. Cost is $80, plus $22 supply fee paid to instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Soil workshop/Burley
Annual Soil Health Workshop, sponsored by Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Cassia and Minidoka counties, Feb. 6 in Burley. The workshop features presentations and break-out sessions focusing on soil health training and improvements. The free workshop includes continental breakfast, lunch, sessions and pesticide credits. Registration is required: ewcswcd@gmail.com or 208-572-3369.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sadaris, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Music/Ketchum
American indie folk-rock band The Sweet Remains, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Singer-songwriters Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand each contribute to the writing and the three-part harmonies that define the band’s sound. The band celebrates 10 years together, four studio releases and more than 30 million Spotify plays in 2018. Tickets are $35 and $60 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 and $70 for nonmembers (plus tax and ticket fees). Student tickets are $17.50 and $30. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Kimberly High School National Honors Society Chili Feed, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the high school, 141 Center St. W., during the boys’ basketball game, Kimberly vs. Filer. The meal is homemade chili, baked potatoes with toppings, and cinnamon rolls. Cost is $5 a person or $20 per family. Proceeds go to the Kimberly National Honors Society senior scholarship fund.
Meeting/TF
Magic Valley Symphony League meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., to prepare for the reception which will follow Magic Valley Symphony’s concert Feb. 22. Anyone interested in supporting the symphony is invited to attend. Information: Elaine Bowen, 208-734-5323.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch” by Eileen Spinelli, 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art reception/TF
Artist reception open house and book signing for “Vivid” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman, and book signing of “Liminal: a refugee memoir” with author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Tasting/TF
“For the Love of Cheese: The Curd Nerds Ride Again,” 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The event includes tasting and more. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Workshop/Burley
“Cake Decorating with Fondant” classes for ages 16 and older, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A14, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor Angela Williams covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn to level cake layers, basic cake carving and frosting techniques, along with using topers, basics of borders, and fondant. Students are required to bring their own supplies including a frozen cake to decorate. Supply lis provided at time of registration. Cost is $65; register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Pottery/Burley
“Pottery Workshop” for ages 16 and older, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 8 through April 19, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A16, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Shirley Stauffer. Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing a personal style using clay. The course is for beginning level participants. Cost is $75, plus supplies ($20 for clay paid to instructor). Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Painted Monochromatic Hearts, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fest/Stanley
Snowmobiler’s Ball and Fun Run kick-off event features a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 and music by Idaho Vacation at 8 p.m. at Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall, corner of Idaho 21 and 75. All ages are welcome. Presented by Salmon River Snowmobile Club, Charmac Trailers and Mountain Village Resort. Mountainvillage.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, bacon, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, crepes, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla and John Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. Also, a Smile for Seniors Dental Fair will be offered by CSI’s dental hygiene program during the breakfast.The event includes free oral cancer screening, senior dental home care education, denture care education and nutrition consultation. Participating seniors receive free dental kits or denture care kits. 208-734-5084.
Presentation/TF
Presentation by Jim Gentry with “Twin Falls Booms, 1915-1916” at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30. Gentry discusses local business, industry and economic growth, how it happened, and what has changed, along with advancements made during these early years. Free admission and open to the public. The museum is in the Union School Building at Curry, between Twin Falls and Filer. 208-751-1165.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 1,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. Feb. 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Learn the foundation of ukulele playing, and how to strum and sing five fun ukulele songs. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Cooking class/TF
“A Little Love in the Kitchen: Valentine Date Night” cooking class with chef Mark Owsley, 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Includes a partially hands-on cooking class with a four-course menu and a glass of wine. Menu features oyster shooter with lemon chutney, avocado caprese canape, steak and shrimp neptune topped with a béarnaise sauce, and port wine poached pear on a raspberry chocolate sauce. Cost is $55; register at 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 9 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Valentine Dinner Dance, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Cost is $18 a person. Registration is required by Feb. 1; send check payable to Buttons N Bows Square Dance Club to Jana Kaiser, 545 E. 300 S., Jerome, ID 83338. 208-316-1275.
Ballet/Ketchum
Isabella and Friends, 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Featuring Sun Valley native Isabella Boylston, a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Fest/Stanley
Snowmobiler’s Ball and Fun Run activities begin Feb. 9 with registration for the fun run, 10 a.m. to noon, at Mountain Village Resort parking lot, corner of Idaho 21 and 75; riders must return by 3 p.m. (free admission, $5 per hand if you choose to participate). Snowmobiler’s Ball is at the resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall and all ages are welcome (free admission). Features games and silent auction, 7 to 10 p.m., and raffle drawing at 10 p.m. Presented by Salmon River Snowmobile Club, Charmac Trailers and Mountain Village Resort. Raffle tickets are $20 each for a chance to win a 26-foot Charmac trailer, BCA Avalanche Kit or $100 cash. Tickets are available at mountainvillage.com/tickets.
Dancing/Jerome
Beginning square dance lessons, hosted by Buttons N Bows square dance club, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. The family-friendly activity is open to ages 10 and older as well as single dancers. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Cooking class/TF
“Basics of Cake Decorating” class, offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 12 to March 12, in the Desert Building, room 114. Registration deadline is Feb. 4. Instructor Scotti Tverdy covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn to level cake layers, basic cake carving and frosting techniques, along with using toppers, basics of borders, and fondants. Cost is $100, plus $60 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or call 208-732-6442.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “The Korean War and its Environmental Legacy: The Green Ribbon of Hope” with Lisa Brady of Idaho State University, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Books/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Growing Up” by Russell Baker, at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. Check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Music/Ketchum
International Guitar Night, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli, French swing guitarist Antoine Boyer, Flamenco master Samuelito and Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erodgan. Sold out. To be placed on a wait list, call 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Cover Me duo, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents International Guitar Night at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli, French swing guitarist Antoine Boyer, Flamenco master Samuelito and Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdogan. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288, or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Live Action, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Crazy Love duo, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Animated, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. Animated shorts may not be geared for children. 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass stylings.
Music, dance/TF
CSI Stage Door Series will feature “Inside Daughters of Salome” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Inspirata Dance Project presents a look into its summer production featuring refugee stories set by Cindy Jones, a new work by Lauren Edson, and a new work set by Ashley Sandau. The audience can also talk with the artists. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288, or at the CSI box office.
Variety show/Buhl
“Love Songs: Silly and Otherwise” Variety Show, presented by the Valentines, Feb. 15 and 16 at West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Potato bar at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show. Proceeds benefit the Buhl senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $15 and available at Hair & Things, 208-543-6030; Buhl senior center, 208-543-4577; the Buhl Herald; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences, and five strum patterns and also learn five tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Youth fest/TF
“A Princess in the Making” Royalty Dance, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The children’s event includes pictures with princesses, singalongs, royalty dance, princess performances, desserts and punch. Tickets are $25 and available at royaltydance.eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to the Twin Falls Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
