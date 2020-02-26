Events calendar

Music/Ketchum

Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. She started her career singing with the Carter Family and has written countless songs, recorded 12 albums, collaborated with many musicians and released more than 20 singles, including three No. 3 peaking hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash. In 2014, she released her “Carter Girl” album. She also toured with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Museum of Art box office, 191 Fifth St. E, Ketchum.