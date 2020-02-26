Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art /TF
“Refresh Your Space” exhibition is on display for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery artists and guest artist, custom clockmaker Robert D. Jackman. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 734-2787.
Art/TF
Regional High School Art Show with work on display through March 28 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a poster exhibit courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program, on display through March 21 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West” exhibit is on display throughout March, in the Community Library foyer, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families relate to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall also hosts “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits are open for viewing during the library's regular hours. Free. Comlib.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Guided exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. March 5. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays in February and March. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Always in Season” by Jacqueline Olive, 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free slice of pizza will be served. The film blends observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input in examining the lingering impact of lynching. A moderated discussion follows with Justin L. Vipperman, instructor at College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University and an American West historian. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dinner/Burley
Mardi Gras dinner, 6 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. The event includes music by the Burley High School Jazz Band and a costume contest. Ticket information is available by calling 208-878-8646, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The production is directed by Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and features company artist Claudia McCain (Janine) and Alexis Ulrich (Zoe). The play contains adult themes; appropriate for audiences ages 16 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of the “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” film, presented by the National Park Service, at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. The film was produced by North Shore Productions and tells the story of the Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes and put on trains to a concentration camp in the desert of southern Idaho. A discussion follows with Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation at Minidoka National Historic Site. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Dinner/Wendell
Annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main St. Cost is by donation.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is “March: Book One” by Congressman John Lewis with co-writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell Lewis. The story is about Lewis' youth in rural Alabama, his life-changing meeting with Martin Luther King Jr., the birth of the Nashville Student Movement, and their battle against segregation. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics, or readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Musical/TF
Kimberly High School theater program presents the production of Meredith Willson's “The Music Man,” 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $5.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Cooking class/Burley
“Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget,” 1 p.m. at CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Instructor is Rick Parker. Learn to make easy meals, including tomato-basil soup, creamed peas and potatoes, gravies without a packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes, powdered milk yogurt, blenderized whole-wheat pancakes and more. Supplies are provided. The individual session fee is $15, plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Arts tour/Ketchum
Junior Patrons Circle’s After-Hours Tour of the arts exhibition “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit,” 7 p.m. at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. Attendees can also participate in the museum’s makerspace. Art Therapist and Enrichment Educator Jordyn Dooley leads guests through a sculpture project inspired by artist Leslie Dill. Templates will be available for inspiration, and materials will be provided for the project. Free admission. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Music fest/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival Winter Series, 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features concerts with a classical music experience. Admission is free; reservations are recommended at svmusicfestival.org.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriett Beecher Stowe at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season theme, “Gems of the Magic Valley,” noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features “Driven by Powder” by Earl Gilmartin, co-owner of Commercial Creamery in Jerome, discussing the family operation’s journey from cream to powder. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Musical/TF
Kimberly High School theater program presents the production of Meredith Willson's “The Music Man,” 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $5.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m., and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Music/TF
Aaron Golay, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Burley
Dance, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music fest/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival Winter Series, 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Admission is free; reservations are recommended at svmusicfestival.org.
Dancing/Rupert
Contra Night, with a live band and contra caller, 7 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Learn contra dancing; no previous experience needed.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Shauna Robinson at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Robinson will discuss the Brose home south of Hansen. Robert Brose constructed the house from cement poured from various molds he purchased. It took several years to complete the house but it still stands. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Musical/TF
Kimberly High School theater program presents the production of Meredith Willson's “The Music Man,” 7 p.m. at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $5.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Square and Round Dance Association’s special registration dance at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive, with guest caller Steve Hadley. Pre-plus starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by mainstream with rounds at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. The dance is free for those registered for the 2020 Idaho State Festival or if registering the night of the dance. Cost is $8 per person for others not registering.
You have free articles remaining.
Music fest/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival Winter Series, 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Admission is free; reservations are recommended at svmusicfestival.org.
Sunday, March 1
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Musical,” directed by Lori Henson, at 2 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy Hallmark, CSI Fine Arts box office or from any cast member.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 3 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with a backstage tour and chat-back after the show. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Lecture/Sun Valley
“A Shared Struggle for Justice” discussion, noon to 1:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 201 Sun Valley Road, as part of Company of Fools’ production of Eleanor Burgess’ “The Niceties.” The lecture features Lecia Brooks, chief workplace transformation officer at the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Adrienne Evans, executive director of United Vision for Idaho. Free to the public. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Monday, March 2
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, March 2 through March 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, March 3
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3 through March 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. March 3. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Recital/TF
Boise State University Trumpet Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Recital Hall, with a masterclass from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Both events feature Zach Buie and Derek Ganong, members of the BSU trumpet faculty, and pianist Peggy Purdy. The recital features the world premiere of “Glory of the West,” a work by Lynn L. Petersen of the Carroll College music faculty in Montana. Welch Music and Dunkley Music will have instrument displays at the masterclass. Free and open to the public. Information: George Halsell, 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
South Central Community Action Partnership’s 11th annual Empty Bowls event at 6 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m., with gourmet soups and breads from local restaurants and bakeries. The Mardi Gras evening includes live music, dancing, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 at sccap-id.org or $25 at the door. Sponsor tables are available for $300, with seating for eight. The fundraiser benefits SCCAP’s food programs. Info: Sharon Garvey at 208-733-9351 or sharon@sccap-id.org.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Kim Smith, featuring John Irving’s “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” 7 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for free check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Book talk/Hailey
Book discussion of Jamie Ford’s “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” 5:30 pm. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Hosted by the Community Library’s Winter Read interns from Wood River High School and the Sun Valley Community School. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Next week
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. March 4-7 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Eugene Ionesco’s classic 1959 play is an absurdist farce about the rising conformism and fascism during the World War II. Zinnie Harris’ new version of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” brings the audience to Europe and its politics today. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Luncheon/Burley
Annual Lenten luncheons at noon Wednesdays, March 4 through April 1, at Burley Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. Everyone is invited for a light lunch and a discussion. Freewill offering. 208-678-5131.
Workshop/Hailey
Winter open studio session for figure drawing, 6 p.m. March 4 at Sun Valley Museum of Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will also be available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. March 4-7 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. March 4 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book selected by a Story Time friend, 11 a.m. March 5 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 through March 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Presentation/Jerome
“The Second Coming of the KKK” conversation with Professor Justin Vipperman of CSI, 6:30 p.m. March 5 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “The Second Coming of the KKK: the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition” by Linda Gordon. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. March 5 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. The documentary by award-winning filmmaker Thomas Piper follows the Dutch garden designer Piet Oudolf over five seasons as he redefines what gardens can be. Discussions take place in Oudolf’s private gardens at Hummelo and on visits to his public works in New York, Chicago and the Netherlands. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Museum members and $12 for nonmembers, at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. March 5-6, 9, 12-14, 16 and 19-21 and at 2 p.m. March 7 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The comedy is set in Manhattan with the characters of Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend. The cast is Tom Nilsen (Tobias), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/assistant director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/assistant director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette) and Brad Phillips (Ben). Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, March 6 through March 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. March 6, and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Jazz/TF
CSI Spring Jazz Collaboration featuring the CSI jazz groups and Madrigals, 7:30 p.m. March 6 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program includes “Desafinado," "Bluer than Blue" and Rosana Eckert's "You Take Me Away" and jazz standards with "April in Paris," Mercer Ellington's "Things Ain't What They Used to Be" and Count Basie's "Splanky." The Madrigals honor a cappella roots with arrangements of “Skylark” and "I Got it Bad (And That Ain't Good)." The college's new jazz guitar ensemble also presents a debut performance. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Canyonside Christian School’s annual dinner and auction with a Roaring ‘20s theme, 5:30 p.m. March 6 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a tri-tip dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The event also features live and silent auctions, dessert auction, raffles and games. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best dressed couple. Dinner tickets are $20 each or $35 for two. Reserved table of eight is $150. Tickets are available at the school office, 820 E. Nez Perce St., or 208-324-3444. All proceeds benefit the students of Canyonside Christian.
Discussion/Ketchum
Panel discussion as part of the Winter Read program, 4 p.m. March 6, at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. Families share their stories of immigration, incarceration, military service and community. The panel will be moderated by Mia Russell, executive director of Friends of Minidoka. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Auditions/Rupert
Southern Idaho Youth Theatrics’ auditions for Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” 6 to 9 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. to noon March 7 at Acadia Music, 707 F St. Auditions are for ages 11 to 18. Come prepared to sing a short song. Sponsored by Acadia Music. Info: 208-731-1032.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Brian Olmstead at 1 p.m. March 7 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Olmstead discusses the history of the canal system. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. March 7; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dinner/TF
Boy Scout Troop 65's 47th annual pancake supper, 3 to 8 p.m. March 7 at the First Christian Church, 601 Shoshone St. N. The menu is all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausages, hash browns, coffee and punch. Tickets are available in advance or at the door for $5 a person or $20 for a family up to six people.
Banquet/TF
National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Strutters’ 16th annual banquet, March 7 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Also live and silent auctions, games and raffles with prizes including guns. Tickets are $65 single, $95 per couple and $300 sponsor. Special gun tables also available with reserved seating. Sign up online at events.nwtf.org/120110-2020 for a chance to win a gun. Information and tickets: Daron Brown, 208-539-6495 or smalltractorworks@gmail.com, or John Howard, 208-861-3296 or john@fallsbrand.com.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter. Carlene Carter has been releasing music for about four decades, and her 2014 album release was “Carter Girl.” She also toured a few years with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets are $26 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Bird walk/Hailey
Winter bird walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at Draper Preserve, Lions Park entrance. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Workshop/Ketchum
“The Green Studio,” an art therapy self-care workshop with Jordyn Dooley, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Dooley, art therapist and enrichment educator at Sun Valley Museum, facilitates the therapeutic art-making workshop that uses materials from nature. Cost is $12 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. Snacks, coffee and tea provided; bring your own lunch. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. She started her career singing with the Carter Family and has written countless songs, recorded 12 albums, collaborated with many musicians and released more than 20 singles, including three No. 3 peaking hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash. In 2014, she released her “Carter Girl” album. She also toured with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Museum of Art box office, 191 Fifth St. E, Ketchum.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. March 10. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” by Mia Russell, 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by John Carreyrou, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter at the Wall Street Journal, 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. In his New York Times bestseller “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” Carreyrou shares the inside story of the rise and collapse of Theranos, the one-time multibillion-dollar company with the promise of a blood-testing technology that never existed. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project from last fall, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Museum’s members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students and educators. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 11 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “We Shall Overcome,” a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Producer and musical director Damien Sneed’s production showcases African-American music traditions with spoken word from King’s recorded speeches. The program features vocalist and pianist Sneed, a six-person choir and a band. The performance combines music and culture with traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. Tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Bedlam” by Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, 6 p.m. March 12 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist, Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to examine the national mental health crisis. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Theater/Buhl
“Twelve Angry Jurors” annual production, presented by Buhl High School Drama Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 6053, 7:30 p.m. March 12, 13 and 14 in the high school auditorium. The student-produced classic play is about one juror’s quest to change the minds of his fellow jurors. Tickets at the door: $7 for adults and $6 for senior citizens and students. Information: David Blaszkiewicz at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Rodeo/TF
Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 13-14 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Features student athletes from CSI and other colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region. Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $12 at the door, and $5 for children 6-12. Advanced ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly and the CSI Expo Center office.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 70th annual show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 30. The show features displays of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and also collectable mineral specimens, unique custom jewelry, lapidary art demonstrations and children’s activities. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children. Magicvalleygemclub.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 14 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with entertainment including a musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows annual Shamrock Shuffle is March 14 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Stew feed potluck to be followed by squares and rounds. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.