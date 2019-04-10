Exhibitions
Art/TF
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley features artwork on display from April 12 through April 27, with more than 320 artists’ works showcased at about 100 venues throughout Twin Falls (look for the yellow flags). Winners of the main contest and youth art contest are chosen by public vote. Ages 16 and older can register to vote in the contest to determine the winners to receive the prize money. No fee to register or to vote at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 196 River Vista Place. Info: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787, or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Art/TF
Annual CSI Student Art Show is on display from April 16 through May 11 n the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display through May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and stories based on fact and fiction. The exhibition features work by contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Aleut, based in Sitka, Alaska) with video pieces and monoprints, Marcos Ramirez Erre and David Taylor with an installation of video work and photographs, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, with new works illustrating his own imagined narrative, and Marie Watt (Seneca) with work that draws on ideas from history and indigenous principles. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. April 18 and May 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, April 10
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, April 11
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Art celebration/TF
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley kick-off celebration, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Meet the artists, live music, refreshments, and register to vote for art. Info: Magic Valley Arts Council at 208-734-2787, or magicvalleyhasart.com.
Lecture, dinner/TF
Fifth annual Magic Valley Distinguished Humanities lecture and dinner, featuring bestselling author and journalist Hampton Sides, 7 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Sides will present “Putting the ‘Story’ Back in History: Why We Need Narratives to Understand Our Past.” He is author of the bestselling histories “Ghost Soldiers,” “Blood and Thunder,” “Hellhound On His Trail,” “In the Kingdom of Ice” and, most recently, “On Desperate Ground,” Sides is editor-at-large for “Outside” and a frequent contributor to National Geographic and other magazines. Tickets are $45 to $75. For reservations and information: idahohumanities.org or 208-345-5346.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Collage, 10 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, April 12
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament begins with sessions at 1:30 and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: Edna Pierson, tournament co-chairwoman, at 208-539-5735.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m., and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Ryker Harris. Book by John Weidman with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Workshop/Burley
“Cosplay 101” class, 5:30 p.m. at the Mini-Cassia Center, room A14. Instructor is John Paskett. Learn the step-by-step process for making a foam helmet, including the basics to fabricate other costume pieces from foam. No prior experience is required. The course will cover the tools needed, how to make a pattern, cutting and gluing, and painting foam so seams are minimized. Cost is $55; register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Quilt show/Filer
Desert Sage Quilters of Magic Valley’s Quilt Show, themed “Days Gone By,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. The event includes handiwork of area quilters on display, a merchant mall, door prizes, and an Opportunity Quilt for attendees to purchase tickets for a chance to win. A food truck will also be on-site. Admission is $5 per person or $8 for a two-day pass.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra present the “Come, Touch The Robe: Encounters with the Healer, the Servant, the Lord of Easter,” an Easter cantata by Pepper Choplin, 7 p.m. at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Directed by Rick Strickland. Refreshments. No charge for the concert. Freewill donations are welcome. 208-539-5210.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship adult divisions competitions, 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Adult novice and certified contest divisions compete in the contest. Free admission. Fiddlersofidaho.org.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho concert, 7 p.m. at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Features youth twin-fiddling duets, performances by contest judges Tim Hodgson of the Bar J Wranglers, Kelly and Taylor Buckley, and Western entertainer Ernie Sites. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for veterans, $10 for youth (ages 7-17) or $55 per family. Tickets are available at fiddlersofidaho.org, 208-260-0364, or at the door. Free admission for children 6 and younger.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament continues with sessions at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735.
Presentation/TF
Preservation Idaho presentation, “How to Ensure Your Community’s Historic Barns Are Not Lost Forever,” 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, west of Twin Falls. Programs Director Gaby Thomason will discuss historic barns, why they matter for Idahoans, and how the public can contribute to the barns’ protection and documentation. The discussion will include information about the Idaho Heritage Barns Register program to preserve historic barns. Free admission. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Cub Scout Pack 67 hosts its ninth annual spaghetti dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Cost is $8. Children age 5 and younger get to eat for free. Proceeds support the Cub Scouts activities. Tickets are available from the Scouts or at the door.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s Spring Sing concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert features American music including works of American composer Randall Thompson. The chorale performs Thompson’s “The Last Words of David,” “Frostiana,” seven country songs set to the poems of Robert Frost, and “Alleluia, along with selections from American culture and history and a medley from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students, and are available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Books and at the CSI Fine Arts ticket office.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8:45 p.m. to midnight, in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Burley
Free boater safety class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. Learn about all aspects of boater safety: navigational rules, safe operations, water survival, and legal requirements for operating a boat. Graduates receive a proof-of-completion card, and also a $50 gift certificate from Idaho Water Sports. Presented by Cassia sheriff’s office, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Water Sports. Pre-registration is required: 208-878-9358 or 208-678-5869.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Quilt show/Filer
Desert Sage Quilters of Magic Valley’s Quilt Show, themed “Days Gone By,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Admission is $5 per person or $8 for a two-day pass.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra present the “Come, Touch The Robe: Encounters with the Healer, the Servant, the Lord of Easter,” an Easter cantata by Pepper Choplin, 7 p.m. at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Refreshments. No charge for the concerts. Freewill donations are welcome. 208-539-5210.
Workshop/Hailey
“Imagining New Landscapes” watercolor workshop for teens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13-14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 S. Second Ave. Sun Valley native and Boise resident Jennie Kilcup instructs the workshop for teens with little or no experience working with watercolors. Learn the basic elements needed to master different watercolor techniques and create finished landscape paintings. Cost is $10, and advance registration is required. Register: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fiddling/Hailey
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship youth divisions competitions, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Youth novice, intermediate and certified fiddlers compete in the contest. Open championships at 6:30 p.m. after the second round of certified junior division. Free admission. Fiddlersofidaho.org.
Music/Jerome
Rhymin hip-hop series, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Hosted by Joey Bravo and mic.ill. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 presale admission at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $10 at the door. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance club celebrates its 53rd anniversary with a dance at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger foods to share. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Family fest/Ketchum
Free Family Day activities, “How I Remember It: A Chance to Consider Another Version of a Story,” 3 to 5 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., and also story time at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., with cookies. Participants can make a clay medallion necklace, take a self-guided tour of the “Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit and play games. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Sunday, April 14
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament concludes with a session at 10 a.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Free continental breakfast at 9 a.m. for all participating bridge players. Information: Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735.
Fest/TF
Eggstravaganza community event, noon at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N. Pre-register online at agf.org or beginning at 9 a.m. at the event. Features an egg hunt at noon for ages 1 to fifth grade, with 10,000 eggs. Also a free meal, train and horse rides, bounce houses, petting zoo, photo booth, and prizes. Free to the public. Info: kidlink@agf.org or 208-736-0727.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s Spring Sing concert, 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students, and are available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Books and at the CSI Fine Arts Building ticket office.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra present the “Come, Touch The Robe: Encounters with the Healer, the Servant, the Lord of Easter,” an Easter cantata by Pepper Choplin, 4 p.m. at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. A soup-and-pie fundraiser and dessert auction follow in the church basement. No charge for the concert. Freewill donations are welcome. 208-539-5210.
Monday, April 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, April 16
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Art opening for the CSI Student Art Show, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Burley
Preserve Your Harvest workshop, 6 p.m. April 16 and 18 at the Cassia County Extension Office, Room 4, 1459 Overland Ave. Learn to preserve fruits and vegetables by using a water-bath canner and a pressure canner. Cost is $30. Reservations are required: 208-878-9461.
Lecture/Ketchum
“The World Turned Upside Down: Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala’s The First New Chronicle and Good Government” with Courtney Gilbert, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for non-members, at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. April 17 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Shaun Brazell, 6 to 8 p.m. April 17 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 17 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Easter brunch cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. April 18 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Participants make the dough for the cinnamon rolls, followed by a frittata and belinis demonstration. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Performance/TF
CSI Stage Door Series presents “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc” by Carolyn Gage, at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Jennifer Miller performs the one-woman show that explores the experience of Joan of Arc and relates that experience to contemporary women. Discover the defiant, irreverent and clever Jeanne Romee, who remained true to her own visions. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288 or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “Dakota 38,” by director Silas Hagerty, 4:30 and 7 p.m. April 18 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The film is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas.” The award-winning documentary remembers the 38 Dakota men who were killed Dec. 26, 1862, in the largest mass execution in U.S. history. The film is the story of their journey — the blizzards they endure, the Native and non-Native communities that house and feed them along the way, and the dark history they are beginning to wipe away. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. April 19, and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Egg hunt/Jerome
Flashlight Easter egg hunt, April 19 in the park at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Bring Easter baskets or bags to search for eggs filled with candy and gifts. Twilight egg hunt: 7:30 p.m. for ages 2 to 6; one parent per child allowed to assist for the egg hunt. Flashlight egg hunt: 8:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 12; bring flashlights to hunt eggs in the dark, no parents allowed on the course. Arrive 30 minutes before the hunt for check-in. Cost is $5 a child or $14 per family of four and $3 for each additional child. Pre-registration is required by April 17. 208-324-3389.
Egg hunt/Sun Valley
Easter egg hunt and activities, 4 to 7 p.m. April 19 at the Sun Valley Inn. Activities begins at 4 p.m. with a children’s train, live music and family ice skating. The egg hunt begins at 5 p.m. for the age groups and includes more than 5,000 eggs. The Easter bunny will be available for photos starting at 5:15 p.m. Bring your own basket. Free. 208-622-2135.
Egg hunt/TF
Annual community Easter egg hunt, hosted by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department and the Twin Falls Optimist Club, 10 a.m. April 20 at Twin Falls City Park. Four age groups: 2 and younger; ages 3 and 4; ages 5, 6 and 7; and ages 8, 9 and 10. More than 1,000 plastic Easter eggs are filled with candy for each age group. Six eggs per age group will have a coupon inside that can be redeemed for a gold $1 coin. 208-736-2265.
Egg hunt/TF
Community Christian Church annual egg hunts and events, 10 a.m. April 20 at the church, 303 Grandview Drive. Activities start at 10 a.m. followed by egg hunts at 10:30 a.m. for all ages. Includes 20,000 eggs, prizes, hot chocolate and more. Free. 208-733-2886. Twinfallsccc.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 20; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. April 20 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Parade, egg hunt/Buhl
Day of the Child parade and Easter egg hunt, April 20 in Buhl. Parade participants meet at 9:30 a.m. at The Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. An Easter egg hunt will follow at 10 a.m. at the Buhl High School football field at Seventh and Main streets. The egg hunt is for children through age 12, with grand prizes to be awarded in each age group. Information: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Egg hunt/Hansen
Hansen Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. April 20 at Rolling Hills Park on the north side of U.S. 30. Several age groups for children 11 and younger; includes prizes. 208-423-5158.
Egg hunt, breakfast/Jerome
Breakfast with Easter bunny and an egg hunt on April 20 at Forsyth Park at Eighth Avenue East and North Tiger Drive. The community breakfast is from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and the egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. for children 12 and younger. Free. Info: Jerome Recreation District, 208-324-3389.
Tournament/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s co-ed pool tournament starts with lunch at noon April 20 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The entry fee for the tournament is $10 and includes lunch. Cash prizes for top three teams. Must be 18 or older to play. Pre-register: 208-324-5642.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. April 20 at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8. 208-423-4338.
Egg hunt, lunch/Paul
Easter egg hunt and lunch, 11 a.m. April 20 at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. The egg hunt is for preschool through fifth-grade children. Everyone is invited for lunch. Free. Information: church, 208-438-5126.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. April 20 at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, hash browns, scrambled eggs, breakfast burrito and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. April 23. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Bill Partin will play his guitar and sing, 11:30 a.m. April 24 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 24 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Music/TF
Clifton Hunt, 6 to 8 p.m. April 24 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on homemade bagels cooking class with Diana Blaylock, Mamas Best Bakery, 6 p.m. April 24 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to make and shape the dough. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon April 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Dale Ducummon, Clif Bar Baking Co. general manager. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Valley House “Hands of Hope” auction and dinner benefit, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. For reservations, contact Sharon at 208-734-7736.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m. April 26, and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony’s Pops Concert, “A World of Music,” 7:30 p.m. April 26 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The symphony joins multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay and Westwater Arts with works of photo choreography, including Scott Watson’s “Magic Valley,” with images submitted by Magic Valley photographers, and portraits of nature from the symphonic repertoire by Hovhaness and Vaughn Williams. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Fundraiser/Gooding
“A Taste of Italy” with Italian dining and dancing, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Features an Italian lasagna dinner with music, raffles and live auction. Tickets are $25 each or $15 for children 4-12. Tickets are available in advance at stelizabethgooding@yahoo.com or 208-934-5634. Proceeds support the community efforts of the Catholic Women of St. Elizabeth.
Music/Jerome
Hemlock, Living In False Eyes, Faces Of Annihilation and EverBlack, 7 p.m. April 26 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $15 day of show. Reserve tickets are $20. 208-644-1111.
Kids safety fest/TF
Kids Safety Day for grand opening of the Operation Kidsafe Year-Round Child Safety Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at Danny Harkins Allstate Insurance Agency, 415 Addison Ave. Suite 1, Twin Falls. The event includes hot dogs, face painting and activities. Amber Alert Ready Kidsafe forms and safety tips will be available. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-358-8225 or dannyharkins@allstate.com.
Fundraiser/TF
“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” men’s march against violence, 11 a.m. April 27 at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place. Male participants walk a mile in high heels to raise awareness about domestic violence. Shoes will not be provided. Food vendors will be available. Cost is $40 per walker or $150 per team of five or more; register at eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to Voices Against Violence, Magic Valley’s 24/7 emergency shelter for families and individuals affected by domestic violence or sexual assault.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 27; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” and live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu
Music/TF
Bruce Michael Miller, 6 to 9 p.m. April 27 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6-8 p.m. April 27 at the Hollister Elementary School gym. Potluck and social, 6-7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance showcase by Hollister Elementary students. Contra dance, an East Coast traditional dance style, and music by The Brew, a Boise-based string band, 7-8 p.m. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Free. 208-655-4215.
Music/Jerome
Thomas Gabriel (eldest grandson of Johnny Cash), 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 94.7 Buck FM. Tickets are $15 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $20 day of show.208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows square dance club holds a dance April 27 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger food to share. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
