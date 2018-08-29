Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Summer Splash” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Lejla Becirovic, Shahab Fakhr, John A. Garrison II, Shirley Hartley and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Arts and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
“My Evolution in the Great Basin” memorial exhibition, with works of the late Lavar Steel, on display through Sept. 8 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“Realism In Watercolor” paintings by artist Cherry Woodbury, with works of art on display through Sept. 4 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. “Water and Wool” exhibit by Betty and Dennis Hayzlett, a watercolor artist and a fiber artist, with works on display Sept. 5 through the end of September at Crossings Winery; meet the artists event: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Art/Ketchum
“Burchfield’s Influence: Hayley Barker, Anna Fidler, Katy Stone” exhibition is on display through Sept. 21 Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibition features drawings and watercolor paintings of 20th-century artist Charles E. Burchfield (1893–1967), alongside Hayley Barker’s paintings inspired by pilgrimage sites and landscape; Fidler’s works on paper, including new work made during a residency at Hailey’s Sun Valley Center; and Stone’s site-specific installation. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31. Free guided exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 13. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Quilt art/Shoshone
“This Is My Home Now: Narrative Textiles from Idaho Newcomers” traveling exhibit is on display until the end of August at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., with the quilted and stitched artworks depicting a narrative or story element in their design. Presented by Artisans for Hope and Idaho Commission on the Arts. Exhibit hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Info: Lincoln County Historical Society, 208-886-7787.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Fair, motocross/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair, all day at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Octane Addictions Freestyle Motocross Show, 7 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Fido 500 races, DangerMagik shows and comedy hypnotist show with Michael Mezmer. General admission is $15 (includes fair admission). Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 5 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s reading is “Hellboy: Into the Silent Sea” by Mike Mignola and Gary Gianni, in a tale of haunted ships, phantom crews and sea monsters. Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. This group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” for the “Second Night 23” event, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $23 for adults. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $15 reserved seats or $12 general admission (includes fair admission). Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Fido 500 races, DangerMagik shows and comedy hypnotist show with Michael Mezmer. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin with a variety of songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Youth fest/TF
Teen scavenger hunt, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Youth in sixth through 12th grades follow clues around the Youth Services department to solve a mystery. Free. 208-733-2964.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The original play is directed by COF founding member Denise Simone and written by visionary playwright Simon Stephens. The play features New York City-based actors Hanna Cheek and Christopher Curry. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” in celebration of Magic Lantern Cinemas’ 50th anniversary, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the cinema, 100 Second St. All seats are $5 at the 4:30 p.m. screening. Regular prices at the 7 p.m. show. Singalongs, costumes and families are welcome. Mlcinemas.com.
Friday, Aug. 31
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $15 reserved seats or $12 general admission (includes fair admission). Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Fido 500 races, DangerMagik shows and comedy hypnotist show with Michael Mezmer. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Doug Armento and the Iron Mules, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Marilyns, 233 Fifth Ave. S.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” for Educators Night, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
Messer, One Second Till Forever, Slaves of Sin and Chapter Black, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show and available at jerometickets.com, or at Diamondz. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Fest/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration includes reading of cowboy poetry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum at East Avenue and Fifth Street; a grand marshal reception to honor Jack Williams, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square; and a barn dance with music by Old Death Whisper, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. Wagondays.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association hosts a Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Heidi Ware, “Songbirds and the Stars,” 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Music/Sun Valley
The Temptation Tribute, presented by Sun Valley Resort and Sun Valley Opera, 7:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $175, and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. Premier seating tickets available at sunvalleyopera.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $18 reserved seats or $15 general admission (includes fair admission). Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Fido 500 races, DangerMagik shows, and comedy hypnotist show with Michael Mezmer. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Date night features a pre-show happy half-hour. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Fest, parade/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration continues: Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square; children’s activities at Fourth Street and East Avenue, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; performance by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, 10 a.m. at Festival Meadows; and Eh-Capa bareback riders, 10:30 a.m. at Festival Meadows. Big Hitch Parade starts at 1 p.m. on Sun Valley Road and Main Street, with museum-quality buggies, carriages, carts, stagecoaches and wagons including the Lewis Ore Wagons pulled by a 20-mule team. Wagondays.org.
Music/Ketchum
Wagon Days Street Party, featuring the Texas-based band The Last Bandoleros, after the parade at East Avenue and Fourth Street. Wagondays.org.
Skating/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Adam Rippon, 8:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $49 to $175 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Art fundraiser/Stanley
Scones and Scenery event, presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Redfish Center and Gallery Features original artwork by artists inspired by the Sawtooth Valley.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Fair, concert/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues all day at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Old Dominion concert, 8 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Concert tickets: $30 reserved seats or $27 general admission (includes fair admission). Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Features a backstage tour with a chat-back after the show. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and a potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Jerome
Marbin, Red Moon Doggie and Ben DeLaurentis, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance or $12 day of show and available at jerometickets.com, or at Diamondz. Reserved seats are $15. 208-644-1111.
Fundraiser/Ketchum
Papoose Club pancake breakfast, as part of Wagon Days, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square. Wagondays.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Gov’t Mule with Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real, presented by RJK Entertainment and Sun Valley Resort, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $105, and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Monday, Sept. 3
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4398.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4 through Sept. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Next week
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. Sept. 5-9 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How Do Dinosaurs Stay Friends?” by Jane Yolen, 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 6 through Sept. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Auditions are for ages 11 and older for the youth parts and for ages 20 and older for the adult parts. Come prepared to sing a short musical number with your own accompaniment (accompanist, CD), and to read from a provided script. The play tells the story of one immigrant family and celebrates their pioneering spirit, courage, and commitment to family and faith. Performances are Nov. 1, 2, 3 (2 p.m. matinee), 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 7 through Sept. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano celebration series presents pianist Roger McVey at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program features Schubert’s final work for piano: the Sonata in B-flat major, D.960, and also pieces by Franz Liszt and Sonata No. 3 by Emma Lou Diemer. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Music/Jackpot
Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone, 9 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. All shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of eggs benedict, ham, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Beer fest/Buhl
Beers 4 Buhl Beer Festival, 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets. The festival includes beers from 11 different breweries, music by CopperHead and Makin Tracks, and also food by Loose Goose BBQ. Entry fee is $10 and includes a mug and tickets to sample the various beers. Proceeds benefit West End Charities. Ages 21 and older. Info: Buhl Chamber of Commerce, 208-543-6682.
Fundraiser/Heyburn
4K for 4-H event, presented by Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association to raise money for state to state exchange expenses, 9 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Heyburn Walking Paths by the Chamber of Commerce building. Cost is $15 for youth ages 5-18 and $25 for adult (over 18). Info: University of Idaho Extension Minidoka County Office, 208-436-7184.
Fest/Jerome
The 35th annual Live History Days, presented by Jerome County Historical Society, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, near the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger admitted free. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Car show/Rupert
Third annual Patriotic Car Show, “Standing for the Red, White and Blue,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 on Fremont Street. Includes bikes, boats and cars, along with entertainment, food and vendors. Also free movies at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave. Presented by city of Rupert, Rupert Police Department, Combat Veterans Association and Rupert veterans. Free. Info: George, 208-650-0104.
Fest/Jerome
Live History Days, presented by Jerome County Historical Society, Sept 9 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, near the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Non-denominational church service begins at 11 a.m. in the Canyonside Church building on the grounds, followed by a community picnic (bring your own lunch). Free admission. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 10 through Sept. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
“Russian Music in the 20th and 21st Centuries,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 26, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 112. Instructor is Svetlana Schuckert. Learn about Russian musical culture from the last two centuries. Includes Russian instrumental music of various composers, famous Russian voices, modern styles of Russian popular music, learn Russian songs, and discuss videos. Fee is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Fundraiser/TF
Dinner and silent auction fundraiser for 2nd Chance transition house, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at La Fiesta restaurant, 1288 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet-style dinner and non-alcoholic beverage. Also games with prizes. Proceeds benefit 2nd Chance to add handicap access to the facility.
Patriotic program/TF
Patriotic presentation, 12:15 p.m. Sept. 11 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept 12 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing, basic elements of sculpture, and glazing and decoration techniques. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Instructor Sheryl West has been teaching ceramics classes at CSI for 20 years. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 11, at CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls and fill flash, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour series will feature Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The tenors are Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever with music transfused with epic orchestrations and three-part harmonies. On the heels of their first album release, they debuted their first music video to their original hit single, “Dare.” Tickets are $34 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Fest/Shoshone
Ninth annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering Sept. 14-15 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, 201 S. Rail St. E. Features cowboy music and poetry, jam sessions, vendors, displays, food and a mountain man rendezvous. Free day shows beginning at 10 a.m., featuring entertainers and open mic sessions. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:15 p.m.; evening tickets are $20 each night or $35 for both concerts. Reserved seating is $25 per night. Tickets are available at 208-886-7787 or at the door. Lostnlavagathering.com.
Historical tour/TF
“Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about a 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. The tour is dependent upon water levels. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Historical tour/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society hosts a field trip Sept. 15 to Stricker Ranch and vicinity near Hansen. Learn about the Oregon Trail, early settlers and local historical events, with the Friends of Stricker guiding the tour at the ranch. Pre-registration is required for the tour; call the museum, 208-736-4675.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Tamales cooking class with the Ortegas, 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortega. They have taken a recipe that has been in their family for generations and put a modern twist on it. Cost is $45. 208-733-5477.
Car show/Hagerman
Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sept. 15 at Hagerman City Park, 191 N. State St. The car show also features music, raffles, food and drinks. Info: hagermanvalleychamber.com, 208-837-9131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.