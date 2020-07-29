Events calendar

Games/TF

“The Emotional Landscape” photography class with artist Barbi Reed, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hillside Grain, 171 Pero Road, Bellevue, and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug 4 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. On Aug 3, students in sixth through eighth grades visit Hillside Grain and use their smartphones to photograph fields of grain and the stone mill that produces flour. On Aug, 4, they tour the museum’s “From The Colour of its Bloom: The Camas Prairie” exhibition and participate in a supportive critique of their images. Reed’s photography assignments have included in Tibet, Africa and Haiti. Her images have appeared in national and international publications, books and galleries Check the website for a list of supplies to bring. Face masks and social distancing are required. Cost is $65 for museum members and $75 for nonmembers; register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.