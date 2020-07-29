Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” is on display through Aug. 1 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/Ketchum
“From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” art exhibition is on display through Sept.10 at the Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Derek No-Sun Brown (Shoshone-Bannock, Klamath and Ojibwe), Judith Freeman, Daniel Gordon, MK Guth and Anthony Hernandez. Sopheap Pich created a large outdoor sculpture at 551 N. First Ave., Ketchum. The exhibition also includes a short video of interviews with members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes about their history and contemporary relationship to the Camas Prairie. Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20; pre-registration is required with limited spots. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Wednesday, July 29
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night hosted by The Magic Valley Young Professionals, 6 to 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 5:30 p.m., Lions Club barbecue dinner at the pavilion ($10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 and younger); and 7 p.m., junior rodeo in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Family art/Ketchum
“Wire Sculpture” afternoon art sessions for families with children ages 5-12, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Other art projects are available Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. The program is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” Big Idea project. Face masks are required. Free; pre-registration is required Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Thursday, July 30
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park. Musical director is Elizabeth Thomsen. Selections include “Six Flags,” “American Civil War Fantasy,” “Marching Down Broadway” and “Bound for Glory” among others. Free and open to the public.
Fair/Fairfield
Camas County Fair features a bike parade, 5:15 p.m., followed by a free carnival at 6 p.m. at City Park.
Printmaking/Hailey
“Power of the Press: Copper Etching” craft series workshop with artist and printmaker Marne Elmore, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for ages 16 and older; beginners are welcome. Learn to etch on original intaglio plates made of copper. Class participants should wear face masks and follow social distancing recommendations. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Museum members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road, and features a junior rodeo at 7 p.m. in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Friday, July 31
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Fair/Fairfield
Camas County Fair continues with a community potluck picnic at 6 p.m. and music in the park.
Fest/Jerome
Summer Night of Worship and Music, 5 to 9 p.m. at Canyonside Christian School, 820 E. Nez Perce St. The event features singer-songwriter EllieMae Millenkamp, a Canyonside Christian School alumni from Jerome and a Team Blake contestant of Season 17 of “The Voice,” and also church bands and guest speakers, along with food trucks. Free admission. Donations will be accepted. Bring chairs and blankets.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena (rodeo tickets: $8 adults, $5 children 6-12, $30 per family; free for ages 5 and younger). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Tony Latham, retired Idaho game warden and author, with “Undercover with Idaho’s Poachers and Writing About It” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual rhizome sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the west side of Twin Falls City Park, with social distancing. The group will have a selection of irises with several varieties available in different heights. There will also be day lilies for sale. Information: Magic Valley Iris Society web page or on Facebook, or email onthegograham@gmail.com.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, parade/Fairfield
Camas County Fair continues with a livestock show at 8 a.m. at 4-H/City Park with round robin starting about 11:15 a.m.; a parade at 1 p.m.; volleyball tournament at 2 p.m.; livestock sale at 2 p.m.; bull riding at 6:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena; and street dance at 9 p.m.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 9 a.m., 4-H/FFA livestock sale at the pavilion; 1 p.m., antique tractor pull at the horse race track; 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena (rodeo tickets: $8 adults, $5 children 6-12, $30 per family; free for ages 5 and younger). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Fair/Fairfield
Camas County Fair concludes with an American Legion breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the legion, and Church in the Park at 10:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Youth class/Ketchum
“The Emotional Landscape” photography class with artist Barbi Reed, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hillside Grain, 171 Pero Road, Bellevue, and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug 4 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. On Aug 3, students in sixth through eighth grades visit Hillside Grain and use their smartphones to photograph fields of grain and the stone mill that produces flour. On Aug, 4, they tour the museum’s “From The Colour of its Bloom: The Camas Prairie” exhibition and participate in a supportive critique of their images. Reed’s photography assignments have included in Tibet, Africa and Haiti. Her images have appeared in national and international publications, books and galleries Check the website for a list of supplies to bring. Face masks and social distancing are required. Cost is $65 for museum members and $75 for nonmembers; register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs its “Best of the Summer” concert at 7 p.m. outside near the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free and open to the public.
Next week
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs its “Best of the Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Twin Falls City Park. Free and open to the public.
Family art/Ketchum
Afternoon art sessions for families with children ages 5-12, two sessions, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 15 at Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” Big Idea project. Face masks are required. Free; pre-registration is required Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Printmaking/Hailey
“Intro to Encaustic Monotype Printmaking,” a Creative Jump-In class led by artist Nancy Vorm, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7-9 at Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants will learn how to create encaustic prints using variables of heat, wax paper and pressure to produce a multitude of effects and will have an option to enhance their prints using different media. Vorm lives in Salt Lake City and is a studio artist at Bogue Foundry. She has participated in numerous juried shows across the nation. Face masks and social distancing are required. Cost is $380 for Sun Valley Museum members and $430 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
