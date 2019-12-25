Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed holidays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays; closed holidays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” arts exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed holidays. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time will be closed Dec. 25, 30, 31 and Jan. 1. Regular hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. The cast features Neil Brookshire, Cassandra Bissell, Chris Carwithen, Orion Bradshaw, Kayla Kelley and Alexis Ulrich. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Presentation/Ketchum
Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about climate change at 3:30 p.m. at the Community Library Lecture Hall, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The discussion is moderated by Scott Runkel, upper school science teacher at Sun Valley Community School. Kerry discusses a new initiative, “World War Zero,” that he has launched with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Free admission; seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is presented through a partnership between the Hailey Climate Action Coalition, Environmental Resource Center and the library. Livestreaming of the presentation is available online, during and after the event, at https://livestream.com/comlib.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure,” 6 p.m. at the Community Library Lecture Hall, 415 Spruce Ave. N. A discussion follows with British Academy Award and Emmy winning filmmaker Anthony Geffen, who produced the film. In the new ITV documentary series, Dame Judi Dench embarks on a wild adventure to Borneo to explore one of the oldest rainforests, meet its enchanting animals and get an insight into the importance of the rainforest to life on the planet. Free admission. Comlib.org.
Friday, Dec. 27
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Mosaic Jazz, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Bloom Solo, from Boise band Bread and Circus, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Movie/Hailey
Friday Flicks will feature a family-friendly holiday movie at 4 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Free popcorn. Seating is limited. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Music/Hailey
Mickey and The Motorcars, 9 p.m. at The Mint, 116 S. Main St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40 and available at eventbrite.com. Age 21 and older.
Music/Jackpot
Vegas Country, a tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Winter Bird Walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The program begins with a presentation about Ketchum’s winter birds, followed by a walk around Ketchum to look for these species. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts (5 to 7 p.m.), Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Music/Jackpot
Vegas Country, a tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, 8 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Workshop/Ketchum
Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, their life histories, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring water, snacks, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Fest/Sun Valley
“Diamonds in the Snow, a Holiday Soiree” featuring Nathaniel Hackmann, 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 and available at sunvalleyopera.com.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Monday, Dec. 30
Family fest/TF
The 13th annual Between the Eves celebration, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. This year’s theme is Hawaiian and dressing up is optional. The family event features games, crafts, puzzles, stories, a movie and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The event features dancing, cocktails, balloon drop, prizes and champagne. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. 21 and older. Canyoncrestdining.com or leeradio.net.
Dancing/Buhl
Buttons n’ Bows’ New Year’s Eve square dance, 9 p.m. to midnight at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Cinnamon rolls will be served and finger foods are also welcome.
Fest/Jackpot
New Year’s Eve celebration with music by the High Street Band, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. Highway 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Free.
Fest/Jackpot
New Year’s Eve celebration with music by the Asphalt Cowboys, 10 p.m. at the Horseshu Saloon, 1220 U.S. Highway 93, in Jackpot, Nevada. Free.
Dancing/Jerome
New Year’s Eve dance featuring The Shadows Band, 8 p.m. to midnight at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S., off U.S. Highway 93. Admission is $5 per person for the dance. Food and drinks will be available by the Elks Lodge. The public is invited.
Music/Ketchum
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The band celebrates five decades of rock-and-roll hits. Tickets are $150 to $200 and are available at theargyros.org.
Fest/Rupert
New Year’s Eve community party and giant sugar beet drop at the Rupert Square. The party starts at 7 p.m. in front of the Wilson Theatre. The event features music by a DJ, Devon Tyler, Barton & Bollar and Jonathan McEuen. A giant, lighted steel sugar beet will be dropped by a crane at midnight at the park, followed by fireworks.
Party, fireworks/Sun Valley
Family night skiing and party, 5 to 9 p.m. at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 83 Elkhorn Road. The event features skiing, music, face painting, party hat decorating, a photo booth and bouncy twister, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults and $30 for ages 12 and younger. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Annual New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 9 p.m. at the River Run Lodge on Serenade Lane. Presented by Sun Valley Company and Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Junior Patrons’ Circle. Features music by Portland-based duo Ben Braden and Nick Sadler of Strange Hotels and DJs Madeline O’Moore, Cara Stricker and Leigh Peterson of the Los Angeles-based female collective, Pet Cool. Also a photo booth, complimentary champagne until 10 p.m., and a midnight toast. Must be 21 and older. Tickets are $150 per person and available at sunvalleycenter.org or at Sun Valley Center’s box office in Ketchum. 208-726-9491.
Next week
Archery/Filer
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 2020 Resolutions Shoot is Jan. 1 at the indoor range at 691 U.S. Highway 30. Features 300 Vegas seeding lines at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and three end brackets start at 1 p.m. Open and bow hunter classes for men, women and youth. Shooters fees are $50 for sponsored and $25 for non-sponsored. Also 80% payback. Lunch available for $5. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time will feature a mystery children’s story, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 2 through Jan. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Let’s Murder Marsha,” 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 and 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by John Paskett and assisted by Mike Harris, Brenda Pierce and Theresa Jenks. The cast is for three men and four women characters. Be prepared to read from a provided script. Performances will be March 5-7, 9, 12-14, 16, 19-21. The contemporary comedy set in Manhattan has a cast for Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts,” 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 10; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 10 p.m. Jan. 3 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Snowshoe walk/Arco
Ranger-guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4 through Feb. 29, at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 1266 Craters Loop Road, west of Arco. Learn about winter wildlife and look for tracks. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February; reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. Jan. 5 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink of choice. Bring your own mat.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Art/TF
Paint Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $30; sign up at artofhoppiness.com.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 through Jan. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Presentation/Burley
“Fighting Social Media’s Influence on Teen Mental Health” with self-proclaimed social media activist Collin Kartchner, Jan. 6 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. A parent/community dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and his presentation begins at 7 p.m. The presentation is sponsored by Mini-Cassia Pause-Suicide prevention awareness and support.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Workshop/TF
Make Your Own Bullet Journal, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. For those interested in getting more organized, the library assists to craft a simple journal and shares tools to keep track of many items. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night, 9 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest/TF
Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, including trailers of new shows and a live sky tour, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Square and Round Dance group will hold a dance Jan. 11 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Magic show/TF
Kex the magician, 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
