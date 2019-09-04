Exhibitions
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display Sept. 12 through Nov. 2 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free open house: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12, with refreshments. The exhibit features the work of area school art teachers and many of their students, as well as, Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and CapEd Credit Union. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Mixtape” art exhibit by Troy Passey, with works on display Sept. 24 through Nov. 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Art opening: 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibit will be on display through Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the complex intersections of marketplaces and how the consumers’ choices shape society. The exhibition features work of contemporary artists Conrad Bakker, Chad Erpelding, Brittany Powell Parich, Brendan O’Connell, Mark R. Smith. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5 through Sept. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Forever Plaid,” directed by Robyn Fehlman, 7 to 9 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The cast is four adult male characters. Men ages 20 to 40 are invited to audition. Come prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script. A quartet of high school chums and their dreams of recording an album ended when their 1954 Mercury collided with a bus full of Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles’ American debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. The play begins with the Plaids returning from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory. With a book by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a heartwarming homage to the innocent sounds of the 1950s and the 1960s. Performances will be Nov. 7-16.
Friday, Sept. 6
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 6 through Sept. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Gallery opening/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening event with featured artist Connie Herbert, 6 to 9 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers, 109 Main Ave. E. Herbert is a photographer who deconstructs a scene to bring out the detail. She enjoys creating landscape, wildlife, travel and fly-fishing images. Information: Cetaira at Jensen Ringmakers, 208-734-8091.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson, “With A Song In My Heart,” 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The recital focuses on composers of diverse nationalities, with selections from Russia, Hungary, France, Germany, Italy and America. The performance blends narration with music ranging from classical art song and opera to film scores and Broadway show tunes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Music/TF
The Carmonas, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dinner/Burley
Cassia County Historical Museum’s membership drive dinner, 6:30 pm. at the museum, 1142 Hiland Ave. Info: 208-678-7172.
Fun run/Gooding
Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Raptor Run starts at 9 a.m. at 1450 Main St. Registration is at the ISDB track and cost is $25. The 5K fun run raises funds for physical education equipment for the students. Info: Facebook.com/ISDB or 208-934-4457.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Performance/Ketchum
Australian-based circus ensemble C!RCA, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The “What Will Have Been” production is composed of three circus artists stretching the boundaries of contemporary circus with movement, dance and theater. The performers are accompanied on stage by a violinist, fusing together the music of Bach, Philip Glass and electronica. Tickets are $30 to $150 at theargyros.org.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Radio-control air show/TF
Magic Valley Aeromodelers’ Radio-controlled Air Show, 10 a.m. at its flying field, 3100 N. 2800 E., three miles south of Twin Falls Joslin Field Airport. The club’s show includes RC model airplane demonstrations of egg drop contest, combat streamer and spot landing; paintball shooting (small fee); and air show demo flights in 3D helicopter, 3D airplane, scale and sailplane displays. Also a candy drop from an airplane at noon with prizes for children; and a raffle at 2 p.m. of four model airplanes and other prizes (raffle tickets: $1 each or six for $5). All ages are welcome. Free admission and parking. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and drinks available for purchase. Join the club that day with the $75 initiation fee waived; dues are $50 per year. Magicvalleyaeromodelers.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Wings & Things: The Ultimate Tailgate Challenge, presented by Twin Falls Optimist Club, 5 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. The fundraiser includes food competitions with several categories. Proceeds benefit local schools. Tickets are $10 each or two for $15, and available at twinfallsoptimistclub.com. Student tickets are $5 at the gate (identification is required).
Fest/TF
Fifth annual Twin Falls Firefighters Ball, 6 p.m. to midnight at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Features catered food, music, dancing, auctions and a no-host bar. Proceeds support the Twin Falls Firefighters Burnout and Benevolence Fund. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. For tickets or information, contact Braden Patterson at 208-949-8007.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, 6 to 8 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A tasting tour of French wine with Michael of Barrique Distributing. The four wines will be paired with French-inspired bites. Cost is $25; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Gooding
The Greatest Lil’ Show on Dirt performances, 1 and 7 p.m. at the Gooding County Fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. Presented by Johnny G Taxidermy and AP Mechanical Crane Service. The event features championship bull riding with young athletes competing on some of the world’s smallest bucking bulls, and also ranch bronc riding, barrel racing, mutton busting, a mechanical bull, bounce house and vendors. Admission is $7. Ages 14 and younger admitted free with a paying adult.
Fundraiser/Heyburn
Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s 4K (2.48 miles) fun run and walk for 4-H, 9 a.m. at the Heyburn Walking Paths. Prizes will be given for wearing the most green for the Spirit Award. Pre-register by Sept. 6 to receive a water bottle (first 100 people). Register at https://bit.ly/2zkQEa1 or stop by the University of Idaho Extension 4-H Office, 85 E. Baseline, Rupert.
Performance/Ketchum
Australian-based circus ensemble C!RCA, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $30 to $150 at theargyros.org.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Forever Plaid,” directed by Robyn Fehlman, 9 a.m. to noon at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The cast is four adult male characters. Men ages 20 to 40 are invited to audition. Come prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Monday, Sept. 9
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9 through Sept. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic comedy starring Cary Grant and Myrna Loy, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Magic show/TF
Performance by magician Kex Lang, 6 to 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Lang has been entertaining audiences for more than 40 years.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W., with an evening of conversation, wine and treats. Book discussion is about “The Best Cook in the World” by Rick Bragg. Cost is $30; register at 208-733-5477.
Workshop/TF
“Woodworking” class taught by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 12, at the CSI Canyon building, room 133. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student designs and builds a project suited to their woodworking abilities, along with learning safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “This Flotsam and Jetsam of Human Passions: Idaho War Horses to the South African War, 1899-1902” by Phillip Homan, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Ceremony/TF
Valley House Homeless Shelter’s open house and ground-breaking ceremony, noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 507 Addison Ave. W. Lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. 208-734-7736.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “The Memory of Old Jack” by Wendell Berry, with a discussion by guest scholar Shelley McEuen of CSI. Free and open to the public. Reserve a set of books at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by John Lundin with “Early Wood River Valley Resorts before Sun Valley – Hailey Hot Springs and Guyer Hot Springs,” 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free event is part of a lecture series highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley. Free. Info: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Nutrition class/Wendell
“Cooking Matters at the Store” class, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St. The Cooking Matters class is presented by the Idaho Foodbank and Eat Smart Idaho in conjunction with Simerly’s Grocery Store. Learn about nutrition, comparing unit prices, understanding food labels, finding whole grains and shopping on a budget. Free for the public. Also, receive a $10 gift card for groceries. To register, contact Megan Devaney at 208-737-5977 or mdevaney@phd5.idaho.gov.
Auditions/TF
Open auditions for The Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Audition times: 4 p.m., Baby Mice, ages 5-7 (no height requirement, one year ballet preferred); 4:30 p.m., Angels, ages 7-9 (must be under 4 feet 6 inches, one year ballet minimum); 5 p.m., Bon Bons, ages 9-11 (under 5 feet, two years ballet minimum); 6:15 p.m., Party Children, ages 11-15 (under 5 feet 2 inches, three years ballet minimum); and 8 p.m., Waltz of the Flowers, ages 12-18 (5 feet 2 inches and over, three years pointe minimum). Arrive at least 15 minutes before the audition time and be ready to dance (dressed and stretched). Audition fee is $5. Rehearsals are on Saturdays in October, November and December with Rayni Capps. Audition fee is $10. Students must be available for all rehearsals and the performances Dec. 6-7. Details: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 through Dec. 5, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture with artist Christina Dowdy. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills and creativity. The fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 through Dec. 5, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Welding helmets, safety glasses, earplugs and more are available. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Cost is $220; register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 10, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single-lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls and fill flash, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Fall Trees, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by Kirk Wallace Johnson, author of “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Johnson is also the author of “To Be a Friend Is Fatal: The Fight to Save the Iraqis America Left Behind” and founder of The List Project nonprofit. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Bid Idea project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Center members and $30 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 13; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Myles Weber, 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and music by Jordan Matthew Young, 10 p.m., both at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Dancing/Rupert
Contra dance with Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. No previous experience needed.
Historical tour/TF
Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two sessions, Sept. 14 or Sept. 21, with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Learn about the history and traditions of the Chinese gold miners who occupied placer gold claims in the Snake River Canyon between 1871 and 1880. The tour starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 1,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. Sept. 14 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Learn the foundation of ukulele playing, and how to strum and play five ukulele songs. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8:15 p.m. to midnight Sept. 14 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Myles Weber, 9 p.m. Sept. 14 and barbecue for Devey Graphics at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Annual Cheese, Wine and Beer Harvest Fest, presented by Gooding Rotary, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Gooding Country Club. 1951 Idaho Highway 26. Tickets are $25 and $30. Proceeds benefit Gooding youth programs and scholarships.
Fest/Jarbidge, Nev.
Jarbidge Arts Council’s Food and Wine Walk, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, starting in the Community Hall on Main Street in Jarbidge, Nevada. Cost is $25. Information: 208-841-0106 or 208-749-4252.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows welcome back dance, Sept. 14 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive, for all mainstream plus square dancers. Pre-rounds start at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows’ beginning square dance lessons for ages 10 and older, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Families and singles are welcome. The first lesson is free. Dress is casual.
Cake decorating/TF
“Basics of Cake Decorating” class, offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 15, in the Desert Building, room 114. Registration deadline is Sept. 9. Instructor Scotti Tverdy covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn about leveling cake layers, frosting techniques, using toppers and fondants, and the basics of borders. Cost is $100, plus $60 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or call 208-732-6442.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Discussion/Ketchum
Panel discussion on Mighty Main Street Revival: Twin Falls, Idaho, and Tieton, Washington, 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Panelists Ed Marquand, founder of Mighty Tieton project and artist; Shawn Barigar, Twin Falls mayor and president/CEO of Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; and Tyler Davis-Jeffers, private investor, will discuss how main street marketplaces survive and thrive. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. Free admission; $10 suggested donation Pre-registration is recommended to reserve a seat. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Cooking class/TF
Homemade pies baking class with Rebecca Bloom of Piedaho, 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Bloom shares tips and tricks for making pies. Participants make two pies (one sweet and one savory) to take home. Cost is $45; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Lecture/Gooding
Gooding County Historical Society’s Speaker Night features anthropologist and geographer Denyee Matthews with “The Story of Food,” 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Gooding County Historical Society Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane. Matthews is from the College of Southern Idaho anthropology department. She tells the story of where food originates, the domestication process, the biological consequences of a changing diet from wild foods and ridiculous historical vignettes. Her extensive travel and research includes Mexico, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and East Africa.
Walking tour/TF
City Park History Walk, 10 a.m. Sept. 19 starting in the Twin Falls Public Library foyer, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Librarian Jennifer Hills leads a walking tour of the City Park Historic District. The walk takes about 90 minutes. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Film/Ketchum
Film screening of “Carmine Street Guitars,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. Featuring a cast of musicians and artists, the film captures five days in the life of Carmine Street Guitars and examines a vanishing way of life. The shop is in Greenwich Village where custom guitar maker Rick Kelly and his apprentice build handcrafted guitars out of reclaimed wood. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members or $12 for nonmembers. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Film/TF
Screening of “Bamboo and Barbed Wire” by award-winning filmmaker Karen Day, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. The Magic Valley premiere of the film is sponsored by the CSI History Program. Tickets are $10 at orpheumtwinfalls.com. Information: Russ Tremayne, 208-732-6885.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “The Greatest Love of All” A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” featuring South-African performer Belinda Davids, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance includes Houston’s hits “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “One Moment in Time,” “Greatest Love of All” and “Queen of the Night.” Tickets are $36 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Fest/Shoshone
Annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering Sept. 20-21 with day shows and evening concerts at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Rail St. E. The gathering includes cowboy music and poetry, open mic sessions, displays, mountain men rendezvous and vendors. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 20-21 with pre-show at 6:15 p.m. Performers include Dave Stamey, Brigid Reedy, Johnny Reedy, Coyote Joe, Panhandle Cowboys (Farmer Dave and JB Barber), Tony Argento, David Anderson, Thatch Elmer, Lynn Kopelke, Fall River Boys and The Sawtooth Serenaders. Reserved concert tickets are $25 each night and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts. Tickets are available at lostnlavagathering.com. General admission tickets are also available at the door. 208-886-7787.
Field trip/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society field trip, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Participants visit the historical sites of the Brose House, Larsen cemetery and Stricker Ranch. The bus leaves the museum at 10 a.m. and returns about 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. Reservations and information: 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for all ages, 10 a.m. Sept. 21 on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave. The Alzheimer’s Association event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Register at alz.org/walk.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. Sept. 21 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences and five strum patterns, and also learn tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Fundraiser/Buhl
Buhl Library Foundation’s annual “Tee Off for Books” golf tournament fundraiser with registration at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., followed by a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. Also a silent auction and team prizes. Participants can register in advance at the library, 215 Broadway Ave. N., or call 208-543-6500. Proceeds benefit the Buhl library.
Car show/Hagerman
Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hagerman City Park, 111 N. State St. The car show also includes music, races, raffles, food and drinks. Info: hagermanvalleychamber.com or 208-837-9131.
Arts fest/Hagerman
Annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park, 1205 Thousand Springs Grade, east of Hagerman. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Features work by more than 90 artists, live entertainment, canoe and wagon rides, artisan demonstrations, informational booths, food, beverages, and a beer and wine garden. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and older) and $3 for children (ages 5 to 12). Children under 5 will be admitted free. Directions and information: thousandspringsfestival.org or 208-734-2787.
