Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers, and gallery member artists. Works include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Crafts. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/Glenns Ferry
“Images & Imagination” photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Photography/Ketchum
“Wild Life” exhibition by photographer R.J. Turner, with works on display in January at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Opening reception: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 during Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk. Features a range of images from African elephants to American mustangs to scenes from private Idaho. Turner, a Wood River Valley resident, is an award-winning wildlife and conservation photographer. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. 208-726-4333 or ercsv.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen, its contents, and the act of preparing food in shaping memories. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and Feb. 15. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3, Feb. 7, and Jan. 24 with artist Abby Carter and The Hunger Coalition. Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Arts/Ketchum
Opening of “Inclined to Blur at the Edges” exhibition, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Ochi Gallery, 119 Lewis St. Ceramic artist Carol Glenn of Wood River Valley presents her new work “Craters of the Moon Series” at the opening. “Inclined to Blur at the Edges” features contemporary artists using a diverse set of mediums to investigate the relationship between materiality and the handmade. The exhibition includes artists Thomas Linder, Christy Matson, Rob Reynolds, Brian Wills, Brittany Sanders, and Carol Glenn, a recipient of the Moonhole Fellowship from the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music by Eric May, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Music/Ketchum
Kim Stocking Band, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone and adapted by Dwayne Hartford from Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning children’s novel. Features Company of Fools artists Scott Creighton, David Janeski and Aly Wepplo, along with COF founding member Denise Simone. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of “Sun Valley Serenade” movie, 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House. Free.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Family fest/TF
Annual Between the Eves family event, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Features stories, crafts, games, a scavenger hunt, a movie and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is about the comics enjoyed during the past year and also looking forward in 2019. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Movies/TF
Teen movie marathon for students in sixth through 12th grades, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Features three 2018 movies. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Music/Ketchum
Jeff Crosby, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Ketchum
SoDown and DJN8, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St.; tickets are $10 in advance at Whiskeyjacques.com or $12 day of the show. Joe Cannon, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 upstairs; tickets are $20 at the door.
Friday, Dec. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Let It Snow,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Hailey
LED dance workshop for students 12 to 18, 4 p.m. at Footlight Dance Centre. The Boise-based arts nonprofit teaches a contemporary dance class for intermediate and advanced dance students with a focus on learning excerpts from LED repertoire and improvisation. The cost is $10. Pre-register through the Sun Valley Center. Depending on space, walk-ins may be accepted. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Workshop/Hailey
LED dance workshop for adults 18 and older, 5:30 p.m. at Footlight Dance Centre. The Boise-based arts nonprofit teaches a movement-focused class for adults of all ability levels and includes a warmup and exercises to encourage discovery and improvisation. The cost is $10. Pre-register through the Sun Valley Center. Depending on space, walk-ins may be accepted. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Ol’ Fashion Depot, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Reception/Ketchum
Opening of “Wild Life” exhibit with photographer R.J. Turner, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave., during Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk. Turner, a Wood River Valley resident, is an award-winning wildlife and conservation photographer. The exhibit features a range of images from African elephants to American mustangs to scenes from private Idaho. Complimentary beverages. 208-726-4333 or ercsv.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Ketchum
Micky and The Motorcars, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St.; tickets are $22 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $25 day of the show. Mike Murphy, 5:30 to 7 p.m. upstairs; tickets are $20 day of show.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of “Face of Winter” ski film by Warren Miller, 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Admission is $5.50.
Fest/Sun Valley
80s on Ice event, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink. Dress up from the ‘80s. Sunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Opera’s Sparkling Winter Gala featuring Kate Aldrich at 6 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The gala also includes a buffet dinner and dancing to music by All Night Diner. Tickets are $300 and available at sunvalleyopera.com or 208-726-0991.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m; and “Let It Snow,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Workshop/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Winter Tracking Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen. The program begins at 11 a.m. at ERC’s office, 471 Washington Ave. N., with an introduction to local winter animals, their life history and winter adaptations, and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, hadley@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Music/Ketchum
Bread and Circus, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Arts/Ketchum
LED dance performance, 8 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center on Main Street. The Boise-based arts nonprofit combines contemporary dance, music and film into artistic experiences. The performance features “Flight Instructions,” “Intergalactic Mixtape” and “Artificial Flowers,” with narratives created by choreographer and dancer Lauren Edson, musician and composer Andrew Stensaas and filmmaker Kyle Morck. Tickets for Sun Valley Center members are $65 regular seating and $75 premium seating, with nonmembers tickets for $40 and $50. Student tickets are $20 and $32.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Reckless Kelly, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $32 at whiskeyjacques.com or $35 day of show.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Ketchum
DJN8, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover.
Music/Ketchum
Zoso, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $18 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $20 day of the show.
Monday, Dec. 31
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Fest/TF
New Year’s Eve party, 9 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at Canyon Crest or $20 at the door. 21 and older. Canyoncrestdining.com.
Fest/TF
Snake River Soiree New Year’s Eve party with a Roaring ‘20s theme, 9 p.m. at Elevation 486, 195 River Vista Place. Features dancing and Music Monkey Productions. Event is 21 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance at Elevation 486 or $28 at the door. 208-737-0486.
Dancing/Buhl
New Year’s Eve Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. Potluck breakfast starts at 7 p.m. followed by dancing from 8 to 10 p.m. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Fest/Hagerman
New Year’s Eve Bash with music by Dirty Johnny, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St.
Fest/Jackpot
New Year’s Eve Gala Dance party, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. MST at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. Free live entertainment.
Fest/Jackpot
New Year’s Eve Bash, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. MST at the Horseshu Saloon, 1220 U.S. 93, in Jackpot, Nev. Free.
Dinner dance/Jerome
New Year’s Eve dinner and dance, 6 to 10 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Features music by Ellie Mae Millenkamp Band, 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dinner of filet mignon, lobster, shrimp and pasta. Cost is $30 a person or $50 per couple. 208-969-0784.
Dancing/Jerome
New Year’s Eve dance featuring The Shadows Band with country and classic rock music, 8 p.m. to midnight, at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance. Party favors furnished. Dinner served from 6 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Fest/Ketchum
New Year’s Eve 5B Bash at the Sawtooth Club, 231 N. Main St. Dinner served from 5 to 8:30 p.m., followed by DJ Music Monkey Productions and dancing at 9:30 p.m. Must be 21 or older, after 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. A portion of proceeds benefit The Advocates.
Music/Ketchum
The Social Animals, Vokab Kompany and DJN8, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $55 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $60 day of the show, if available.
Fest/Sun Valley
Family night skiing and party, 4 to 9 p.m. on Dollar Mountain Lodge. Features skiing, music, face painting, party hat decorating, photo booth and fireworks. Cost is $40 for adults and $30 for ages 12 and younger. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
New Year’s Eve event with live music and dancing, 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Duchin Lounge at the Sun Valley Lodge, 1 Sun Valley Road. Sunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Annual New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 9 p.m. at River Run Lodge on Serenade Lane. Co-hosted by Sun Valley Resort. Features music by DJ Lady Sinclair and band, a photo booth, free champagne from 9 to 10 p.m. and a midnight toast. Must be 21 and older. Tickets are $150 per person and available at sunvalleycenter.org or at Sun Valley Center’s box office in Ketchum. 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s “Discovering Winter Birds of Ketchum” presentation and bird walk, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., for a program followed by a tour around Ketchum to explore the species. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, hadley@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Too Many Toys” by David Shannon, 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Lecture/Ketchum
“Cooking Shouldn’t Kill” presentation with Nancy Hughes and Taylor Rixon, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Hughes, president of StoveTeam International, transformed a Rotary club project into an international charity to help develop sustainable factories in the developing world that produce affordable, fuel-efficient stoves. Hughes and Rixon, who have participated on StoveTeam trips to the developing world, share photos and their experience with the families they have met. The lecture is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 4 through Jan. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 4; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 5; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Snowshoe walk/Arco
Snowshoe walk, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 18 miles west of Arco. Also Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 and March 2. Begins with a short introduction to the winter environment, followed by a ranger-guided loop on snowshoes through the park. Snowshoes are available for free (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also, group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February. Reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center will hold a dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, and 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through Jan. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “The Irish Pub” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary celebrates the Irish pub and the people who own and run the establishments. Award-winning Irish filmmaker Alex Fegan talks with pub owners about their life, their work and their devotion. The film is presented as part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 11, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of breakfast frittatas, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Also music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Program/TF
Presentation by Alex Kunkel, 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, near Curry. Learn about everyday items from the past and how some things have changed while others remain the same. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 12; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:30 p.m. to midnight Jan. 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Jan. 12 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
